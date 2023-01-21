He also had a huge wage and we cant just be carrying players who dont perform. There are short term options who wouldnt cost as much.



I agree it was the right move to sell him at 40M but not when we dont have a replacement ready to sign immediately. We have pussyfooted around and made three bids for Lavia when we know very well how obdurate Southampton is to deal with. We already know their price for him and if the club thinks Lavia is not worth that, move on and sign someone who is available at a price the club thinks is worth it. The longer we hem and haw the longer it gives Chelsea time to steal in and thats what they have done with Lavia. In the circs if the end result is us starting the season without a no 6 at all, it was better that we dont sell Fabinho and actually have an experienced though misfiring no 6 than no defensive MF at all.