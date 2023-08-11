LFC are not daft and I think (hope) the team have boxed very clever here, as its interesting our offer is quite precise.



Chelseas P&L over the last few years are readily available, as is their transfer spend, so well know that matching or going beyond our offer will push Chelsea beyond the FFP limit.



So, either Chelsea take that risk in order not to lose face or they fail to match our offer and, with no other place to go, he signs for us - or he stays where he is. Well see but it looks like Chelsea have been stung and now its all about their Owners ego, so financial common sense is replaced by hot anger.



Preferably, if the lad wants Chelsea, so be it, Id bin our interest (although he might be an innocent victim of his agents Machiavellian machinations).