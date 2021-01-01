« previous next »
Offline alvaro

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19520 on: Yesterday at 07:37:37 pm »
The way the club is being run is beyond a joke. Has been since we let Lovren go without a proper replacement.
Online Oldmanmick

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19521 on: Yesterday at 07:41:07 pm »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Yesterday at 05:05:51 pm
Remember Lou Macari turning us down in the early 70's, don't remember many more though but there was probably a few more over the years.

I remember it well. It was January 1973 & he was all set to sign but Man United came in for him at the last minute & he went there believing he had more chance of winning trophies at Old Trafford. 12 months later, United, & Macari, suffered the humiliation of relegation whilst we'd won the league & UEFA Cup a few months after Lou had turned us down. We were also set for one of our most successful periods in the club's history.

Unlucky Lou.
Offline number 168

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19522 on: Yesterday at 07:49:03 pm »
Quote from: alvaro on Yesterday at 07:37:37 pm
The way the club is being run is beyond a joke. Has been since we let Lovren go without a proper replacement.

This close season has been really strange. Getting MacAlistair early and at a great price, then offering the asking price for Szoboszolai and doing a speedy deal followed by the latest embarrassments; it's as if there were two different negociation teams at work. You have to wonder what involvement Schmadtke has had in these deals as the Lavia saga followed by today's circus is just so bad and not what characterised transfers under Edwards and latterly Ward.
Online Lad

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19523 on: Yesterday at 07:50:59 pm »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Yesterday at 05:05:51 pm
Remember Lou Macari turning us down in the early 70's, don't remember many more though but there was probably a few more over the years.

Charlie Nicholas was nailed on to sign for us but was swayed by the bright lights of (north) London.
Offline David in Edinburgh

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19524 on: Yesterday at 08:22:06 pm »
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 07:50:59 pm
Charlie Nicholas was nailed on to sign for us but was swayed by the bright lights of (north) London.

Certainly dodged a bullet there. Did Desailly not pick those gobshites over us because they were in London.
Offline Pete1977LFC

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19525 on: Yesterday at 08:30:09 pm »
People have home from putting him formations to utter despair - without any evidence to back either position..

He hadn't signed yet so we shouldn't have jumped the gun. Apart from the clickbait merchants, we have no evidence that anything has changed since Klopp confirmed the agreement. So jumping the gun again.

We just need to wait and see what happens. Chill. 

Offline Keith Lard

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19526 on: Yesterday at 08:37:04 pm »
Quote from: Pete1977LFC on Yesterday at 08:30:09 pm
People have home from putting him formations to utter despair - without any evidence to back either position..

He hadn't signed yet so we shouldn't have jumped the gun. Apart from the clickbait merchants, we have no evidence that anything has changed since Klopp confirmed the agreement. So jumping the gun again.

We just need to wait and see what happens. Chill. 



Youd be surprised how many are not despairing. Once the novelty wears off, these are just footballers.

As long as the club keep searching for long term solutions and do their best, Im quite excited to see lads within the squad being given a chance to prove themselves in the position in the meantime. Sometimes this is the only way a player can get their chance. Bajcetic being a prime example. Maybe we unearth another Bajcetic level talent from this testing situation.
Offline Oh Jimmy Jimmy

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19527 on: Yesterday at 09:36:37 pm »
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 07:50:59 pm
Charlie Nicholas was nailed on to sign for us but was swayed by the bright lights of (north) London.

That was the weird summer of 1983 when Trevor Steven choose Everton over us, a young Michael Laudrup choose Juve, and Paul McStay didnt make the move to eventually become Soueys successor. We also lost the Charity Shield to the Mancs and the press were saying we were in terminal decline.

We went on to win the treble of course - as good as the 99 and 23 trebles as the top sides took the League Cup more seriously than they do the FA Cup these days.
Offline David Struhme

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19528 on: Yesterday at 10:39:34 pm »
Problem now is that Southampton know we've got 110m in our back pocket so suddenly their asking price for Lavia has gone up to 60-70m.
Should've just paid Lavia's asking price when it was 50m and got on with it
Online Lord Roger Hunt

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19529 on: Today at 12:37:03 am »
LFC are not daft and I think (hope) the team have boxed very clever here, as its interesting our offer is quite precise.

Chelseas P&L over the last few years are readily available, as is their transfer spend, so well know that matching or going beyond our offer will push Chelsea beyond the FFP limit.

So, either Chelsea take that risk in order not to lose face or they fail to match our offer and, with no other place to go, he signs for us - or he stays where he is.  Well see but it looks like Chelsea have been stung and now its all about their Owners ego, so financial common sense is replaced by hot anger.

Preferably, if the lad wants Chelsea, so be it, Id bin our interest (although he might be an innocent victim of his agents Machiavellian machinations).
Online Oldmanmick

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19530 on: Today at 12:28:13 pm »
Quote from: Lord Roger Hunt on Today at 12:37:03 am
LFC are not daft and I think (hope) the team have boxed very clever here, as its interesting our offer is quite precise.

Chelseas P&L over the last few years are readily available, as is their transfer spend, so well know that matching or going beyond our offer will push Chelsea beyond the FFP limit.

So, either Chelsea take that risk in order not to lose face or they fail to match our offer and, with no other place to go, he signs for us - or he stays where he is.  Well see but it looks like Chelsea have been stung and now its all about their Owners ego, so financial common sense is replaced by hot anger.

Preferably, if the lad wants Chelsea, so be it, Id bin our interest (although he might be an innocent victim of his agents Machiavellian machinations).

What Chelsea's new owners have been doing is using amortization to keep within the FFP limits. They've been spreading the transfer fee & wages over a prolonged period of time. Not only that they've been able to spread this money over a ridiculous time period. However, UEFA have now closed that loophole & clubs can only do this for a maximum of 5 years. It got me thinking as to why, if the lad is really keen to go Chelsea, & aforementioned club are able to - within FFP regulations - top our offer of £111 million, then why haven't they got this boxed off ?
Online Red1976

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19531 on: Today at 01:58:46 pm »
Quote from: norecat on Yesterday at 01:57:32 pm
Have we as a club really bid a British record amount for a player that doesn't want to come to us if reports are true. If so then the club will look really stupid. Surely you establish the players wants to come to you before bidding? It looks like we might have to match Southampton's valuation for Lavia if they wish to replenish our midfield options.

By all  accounts the club approached the agent and he said his client was happy to join Liverpool. That might just be the agent being Machiavellian, and if it is then Chelsea will need to fork out loads more than us to buy Caicedo.  As for Lavia, rumours have it that the club and Saints are still in contact - so I assume Lavia is the fall-back option at £50million as original asked for by Saints. 
Online Red1976

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19532 on: Today at 02:01:58 pm »
Quote from: terry_macss_perm on Yesterday at 07:50:25 am
Rest of the budget?

Thats it til 2027!

Nah! If you believe the media Klopp has said he wants a centre back next season, and we will probably look at getting a right back as well (unless Ramsey suddenly gets more game time?). 
