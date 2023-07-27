The downside of bringing in multiple midfielders is of course the time it takes to bed in and play with the team



I'm half-expecting a transitional season for that reason. We have players like Nunez and Diaz who I still think have further to go (Diaz has been better but he's still got development to do) and realistically I'm not sure we can expect anybody new to hit the ground running.



I mean, I hope they do. Our midfield being steady and better than last season will take a while I think. Really is a changing of the guard.



I'm not bothered about a title challenge this year. I'd just love us to be in contention, and return to the CL at minimum



I see Thiago as a key depending on fitness. Probably a fair bit of rotation of who he gets paired with