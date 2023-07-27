« previous next »
Draex

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
July 27, 2023, 06:01:01 pm
Quote from: Paul1611 on July 27, 2023, 05:46:32 pm
Just reading Pep Ljinders book intensity and he makes many references to the number 6 being the most important position.  Surely we have something up our sleeve apart from Lavia?

Isn't this the same book where he chats about Fabinho being called Lighthouse and hover, yet last year played like he had no power..
SamLad

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
July 27, 2023, 06:19:14 pm
Quote from: Draex on July 27, 2023, 06:01:01 pm
Isn't this the same book where he chats about Fabinho being called Lighthouse and hover, yet last year played like he had no power..
not sure what your point is?  Pep is no good coz he's not psychic?
Draex

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
July 27, 2023, 06:28:00 pm
Quote from: SamLad on July 27, 2023, 06:19:14 pm
not sure what your point is?  Pep is no good coz he's not psychic?

The point is times change.
SamLad

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
July 27, 2023, 06:29:00 pm
Quote from: Draex on July 27, 2023, 06:28:00 pm
The point is times change.
ah ok gotcha.   :thumbup
Paul1611

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
July 27, 2023, 07:54:06 pm
Times change but the importance of the 6 remains..  lavia and Trent as the 6 pivots with Mac and Dom ahead in the box could work well.  Youth, talent, power and skill in abundance.
Max_powers

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
July 27, 2023, 08:29:06 pm
Quote from: Knight on July 27, 2023, 05:55:27 pm
Yep. We screwed up the rebuild really badly which means were aiming to be back in the CL rather than being back in the title race. When you have that perspective a player like Lavia makes more sense.

I don't know if it's that bad. Maybe I am just an optimistic person. We took the same steps when Klopp built his first Liverpool team. I don't think we are aiming at just being back in CL but that will be the first step no matter who we sign this summer.

I think the goal is still to compete for trophies but with someone like Lavia that will take a couple of years to get to, as he is raw.
Draex

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
July 27, 2023, 09:56:34 pm
Quote from: Max_powers on July 27, 2023, 08:29:06 pm
I don't know if it's that bad. Maybe I am just an optimistic person. We took the same steps when Klopp built his first Liverpool team. I don't think we are aiming at just being back in CL but that will be the first step no matter who we sign this summer.

I think the goal is still to compete for trophies but with someone like Lavia that will take a couple of years to get to, as he is raw.

Klopp is also building from a far far stronger foundation than he did the first time.
Passmaster Molby

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Yesterday at 10:10:22 pm
I have to say I am impaled on the horns of a dilemma with this rebuild in midfield. Part of me thinks getting Lavia in will finalise the midfield rebuild, leaving us with 7 options to choose from allowing enough game time to develop the young talent we have but potentially leaving us lacking experience should Thiago be injured long term again.

The other part of me thinks we need Lavia plus another experienced number 6 option to give us depth, but at the same time might block the development path of Bajcetic and possibly Lavia too.

Tough call for Jurgen in my view.
suede lady

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Yesterday at 10:19:52 pm
Quote from: Paul1611 on July 27, 2023, 07:54:06 pm
Times change but the importance of the 6 remains..  lavia and Trent as the 6 pivots with Mac and Dom ahead in the box could work well.  Youth, talent, power and skill in abundance.

More likely to be Jones and Lavia - or Jones with Bajcetic or Thiago if Lavia does not arrive - with Mac Allister and Szoboszlai in front. Trent is still seen as a defender
Knight

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 07:05:45 am
Quote from: Max_powers on July 27, 2023, 08:29:06 pm
I don't know if it's that bad. Maybe I am just an optimistic person. We took the same steps when Klopp built his first Liverpool team. I don't think we are aiming at just being back in CL but that will be the first step no matter who we sign this summer.

I think the goal is still to compete for trophies but with someone like Lavia that will take a couple of years to get to, as he is raw.

Oh apologies. Our aim initially is the CL rather than competing for the title. And Tbf to Lavia if we were only really interested in getting top 4 we, arguably, go out and buy a player currently better than Lavia but with a lower ceiling.
spider-neil

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 07:28:51 am
Very controversial but with an overhaul I dont see a title challenge this season and if there is no title challenge I have no problem with flinging in Lavia (if purchased) this season.
ToneLa

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 11:50:21 am
The downside of bringing in multiple midfielders is of course the time it takes to bed in and play with the team

I'm half-expecting a transitional season for that reason. We have players like Nunez and Diaz who I still think have further to go (Diaz has been better but he's still got development to do) and realistically I'm not sure we can expect anybody new to hit the ground running.

I mean, I hope they do. Our midfield being steady and better than last season will take a while I think. Really is a changing of the guard.

I'm not bothered about a title challenge this year. I'd just love us to be in contention, and return to the CL at minimum

I see Thiago as a key depending on fitness. Probably a fair bit of rotation of who he gets paired with
Titi Camara

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 11:55:52 am
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 11:50:21 am
.....I'm not sure we can expect anybody new to hit the ground running.
Early indications are Mac will. Obviously coming from another Prem team he had a headstart over Szoboszlai.
Oskar

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 12:02:36 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 07:28:51 am
Very controversial but with an overhaul I dont see a title challenge this season and if there is no title challenge I have no problem with flinging in Lavia (if purchased) this season.

I don't think that's controversial - after last season, getting back into the Champions League will be the priority. Think a top four finish and winning the Europa League is very achievable, a title challenge would be great, but I'm not expecting one this season.
ToneLa

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 12:36:40 pm
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 11:55:52 am
Early indications are Mac will. Obviously coming from another Prem team he had a headstart over Szoboszlai.

Bloody hope so  :D Mac is the fairest shout yeah

Have put before I have colleagues very familiar with Szoboszlai who rate him. He's a wee bit unknown to me

We've had plenty of players under Klopp who do hit the ground running. I'd love Thiago to stay fit just cause he's now the senior linchpin in my eyes

Refreshing our midfield was riskkkyyy but so very needed...
Al 666

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 12:39:36 pm
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 11:55:52 am
Early indications are Mac will. Obviously coming from another Prem team he had a headstart over Szoboszlai.

I think Mac benefits from playing in a similar role as well whereas Szob will have to adapt his game and his role more.
MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 12:41:11 pm
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 12:02:36 pm
I don't think that's controversial - after last season, getting back into the Champions League will be the priority. Think a top four finish and winning the Europa League is very achievable, a title challenge would be great, but I'm not expecting one this season.
That's about right.
SamLad

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 12:45:35 pm
Europa
FA Cup
League Cup
Top 4
and of course the Standard Chartered Singapore Trophy  :)

.... could be a productive year
jckliew

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 01:45:03 pm
Macca looks the real deal!
harleydanger

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 01:55:45 pm
Quote from: Paul1611 on July 27, 2023, 07:54:06 pm
Times change but the importance of the 6 remains..  lavia and Trent as the 6 pivots with Mac and Dom ahead in the box could work well.  Youth, talent, power and skill in abundance.

I'd say the importance of the six has increased as a few teams are inverting fullbacks to try and cheat another one in the mix
stockdam

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 01:57:54 pm
Quote from: Titi Camara on Today at 11:55:52 am
Early indications are Mac will. Obviously coming from another Prem team he had a headstart over Szoboszlai.

I believe that Szoboszlai is going to be our best midfield player. I think he is so composed on the ball and I think he already has settled into our style. Mac and he will be great to watch. Jones will be a good sub when needed.
Fromola

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 02:07:03 pm
From a possession/offensive perspective the midfield is looking really good now. Just need to add the defensive midfielders to knit it together.
suede lady

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 02:35:36 pm
I would not be surprised to see Jones start the season as our defensive midfielder
Fromola

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 02:37:50 pm
Quote from: suede lady on Today at 02:35:36 pm
I would not be surprised to see Jones start the season as our defensive midfielder

We haven't really got any choice.

I'm sure we'll sign 1-2 in August but they won't be starting at Chelsea.
RedG13

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 07:29:37 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:37:50 pm
We haven't really got any choice.

I'm sure we'll sign 1-2 in August but they won't be starting at Chelsea.
Just depends on where Bajcetic and Thiago are when get back.
I liked Jones at 6 more then Trent. He played it very well in possession the ball to Salah was nice also. Defensive looks pretty good overall, might had a struggle early  but overall good.
