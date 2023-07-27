I have to say I am impaled on the horns of a dilemma with this rebuild in midfield. Part of me thinks getting Lavia in will finalise the midfield rebuild, leaving us with 7 options to choose from allowing enough game time to develop the young talent we have but potentially leaving us lacking experience should Thiago be injured long term again.
The other part of me thinks we need Lavia plus another experienced number 6 option to give us depth, but at the same time might block the development path of Bajcetic and possibly Lavia too.
Tough call for Jurgen in my view.