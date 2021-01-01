we need atleast one more No.6 and Thiago stays for this year. Bajcetic alone cannot carry the load of a entire season. the number 6 we buy should be experienced. it cannot be someone like Lavia, who was the star because of the mediocre around him. we should look for someone in Fabinho mode when he joined us, arnd 26 yrs, had the legs and energy to be part of a amazing midfield.



another aspect which we should look is durability. the Liverpool team which won the Champions league/league had some supremely fit players who hardly broke down, egs. being Salah, Mane, Wijnaldum etc. can we get someone like that in the engine room. no names are coming to mind. is there someone like that available. if say Thuram fits into that kind then we should go for him, we could get the best of 4-5 yrs from him.