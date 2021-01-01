« previous next »
Liverpool's Midfield

sushared

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19360
we need atleast one more No.6 and Thiago stays for this year. Bajcetic alone cannot carry the load of a entire season. the number 6 we buy should be experienced. it cannot be someone like Lavia, who was the star because of the mediocre around him. we should look for someone in Fabinho mode when he joined us, arnd 26 yrs, had the legs and energy to be part of a amazing midfield.

another aspect which we should look is durability. the Liverpool team which won the Champions league/league had some supremely fit players who hardly broke down, egs. being Salah, Mane, Wijnaldum etc. can we get someone like that in the engine room.  no names are coming to mind. is there someone like that available. if say Thuram fits into that kind then we should go for him, we could get the best of 4-5 yrs from him.
groove

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19361
I've thought for a long time that the conservatism of Fabinho and Henderson have held us back in comparison to having De Bruyne and Silva/Gundogan. It's the area where we fell behind City. And it's why, for me, Keita's situation was especially frustrating. Much more positive looking at this midfield going into next season, with the creativity and the forward-thinking that Trent, Mac Allister and Szoboszlai can bring. Both Mac Allister and Szoboszlai averaged over 2 shots per 90 last season and I wouldn't be surprised if Trent is in that ballpark when playing midfield. Comparatively Henderson, Thiago and Fabinho all average less than 1.
Chris~

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19362
City could get away with Silva/Gundogan/De Bruyne as a combo in midfield in part because they had effectively 3, now usually 4 centre backs on the pitch. We had (needed) a more conservative midfield because we had brilliant full backs providing a lot more creativity.
groove

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19363
Yes, to an extent, but I think Klopp went too far with that idea. To me, there was always still room, even with such attacking fullbacks, to play a more offensive midfield.
SamLad

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19364
Quote from: groove on Today at 01:03:59 pm
Yes, to an extent, but I think Klopp went too far with that idea. To me, there was always still room, even with such attacking fullbacks, to play a more offensive midfield.
we have that tradition for sure - Willie Stevenson had a hell of a mouth on him.
groove

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19365
 ;D
jackh

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19366
Haven't been on here much the last few week (and only half-watched Tuesday's match), so apologies if I'm repeating discussion points...

I know it's often not worth reading too much into friendlies, but it seemed unusual to me that we started Trent as one of the starting midfield trio. It's not the long-term wing-back slot we've become familiar with him taking, nor was it the inverted full-back role he played during the end of last season.

Was talking to a mate on Friday who was saying about it being Robertson who's position is under threat - an argument I understand based on the system we ended last season with (sacrificing the freedom of a left-back to allow the right-back to drift into central midfield. But we didn't play anything like that last week did we? Particularly odd given the small number of friendlies we have scheduled.
Alf

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19367
I think if Fabinho & Henderson go then we'll need to bring in at least 1 more midfielder, possibly 2 dependant on what happens with Trent. I wasn't concerned about Keita, Milner & Oxlade-Chamberlain going but in terms of game time it put a lots of pressure on the new signings, Bajcetic, Elliot & Jones with Thiago's injury record.
Gus 1855

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19368

Assuming Hendo and Fab go, that's super light. Even if we class Trent in this midfield, it's light. We're going to pick up injuries too.

Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Thiago
Jones
Bajcetic

Surely surely got to be two new faces if those two go. There were calls for a number 6 anyhow, but surely got to be an established 6 and one more. Lavia looks fine, but that means two players in Lavia and Bajcetic vying for that spot where you want to give them minutes...but would you throw them in vs City?

For me, I'd go a more established 6, Bajcetic as understudy, then one more utility midfielder.
jsl2000

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19369
Quote from: Gus 1855 on Today at 05:06:10 pm
Assuming Hendo and Fab go, that's super light. Even if we class Trent in this midfield, it's light. We're going to pick up injuries too.

Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Thiago
Jones
Bajcetic

Surely surely got to be two new faces if those two go. There were calls for a number 6 anyhow, but surely got to be an established 6 and one more. Lavia looks fine, but that means two players in Lavia and Bajcetic vying for that spot where you want to give them minutes...but would you throw them in vs City?

For me, I'd go a more established 6, Bajcetic as understudy, then one more utility midfielder.

you've missed Elliot off that list and there's no point counting thiago he's almost permanently injured.  i do agree that 2 more will help though. 
Knight

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19370
Quote from: groove on Today at 01:03:59 pm
Yes, to an extent, but I think Klopp went too far with that idea. To me, there was always still room, even with such attacking fullbacks, to play a more offensive midfield.

I dunno, when our midfield was still able to run it worked pretty well. I do think we started pushing more and more players beyond the ball, and got more brittle as a result when countered, at just the point several of the midfielders were beginning to decline physically. I wonder if a lack of technical ability from midfield forced us into weird tactical decisions with Trent and Henderson's position too. We were playing Henderson as an attacking 8 against low blocks when he couldn't play in tight spaces or receive on the half turn... not ideal.
