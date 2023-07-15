Not 100% sure yet if Henderson leaves but to be honest wasn't particularly looking forward to him seeing out the last two years of his deal here. Don't mean to disrespect a legend and all that but the last couple of years has been some decline. I said it in the transfer thread the other day, would have been alright with him doing another year and then either moving him on or just letting him see the last year out, but it would be a performance related decision judged on 2023/24. Couldn't be having another crap season then staying due to sympathy or just the ease of not having to replace him in the market. The whole episode has been a bit sour and speaking honestly he already feels gone to me, hope we can agree a fair deal now.



Fabinho would be a harder decision for me, if they were offering 20/25 million and not wanting to go higher, I'd keep. 40 is excellent money given he's 30 soon and seems to have lost mobility in the prime of his career. Fucking typical. Hell of a signing though and one of the best defensive minded midfielders we've ever had.