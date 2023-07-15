« previous next »
Quote from: Chakan on July 15, 2023, 12:19:16 pm
Milner
Fabinho
Henderson
Carvalho
Jones
Mac Callister
Szoboszlai
Elliot
Thiago?

Ummmm



It really has been night of the long knives. Klopp saw what everyone of the fan base saw last season and is acting on it. Would include Naby and Ox in there too.
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on July 15, 2023, 12:21:31 pm
It really has been night of the long knives. Klopp saw what everyone of the fan base saw last season and is acting on it.

There was an unreal amount of denial earlier in the summer in the transfer thread about this... but if we all took a step back there was no way the man that perfected gengenpressing in modern football was going to sit still for another season of the lethargic shit most of his senior midfield served up last season
Maybe I'm greedy but I still want at least one more in yet and if it's only to be one then someone with a brilliant engine who can play defence and defensive midfield.
I am over the moon with this honestly. I was resigned to a couple of years of having to drag the old timers with us till their contracts eventually expire. Keep cutting I say.
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on July 15, 2023, 01:06:08 pm
Maybe I'm greedy but I still want at least one more in yet and if it's only to be one then someone with a brilliant engine who can play defence and defensive midfield.

Not greedy, its common sense. We are woefully thin in midfield assuming Fab and Hendo leave and unless we get one or two more we will end up flogging and injuring our best 3.

Mac and Szobo were replacements for Naby, Ox and the reality of an ageing midfield. The news of Fab and Hendo going means we have to bring more in. We cant just play Mac, Szobo and Curtis for every game.
Quote from: Schmarn on July 15, 2023, 01:26:06 pm
Not greedy, its common sense. We are woefully thin in midfield assuming Fab and Hendo leave and unless we get one or two more we will end up flogging and injuring our best 3.

Mac and Szobo were replacements for Naby, Ox and the reality of an ageing midfield. The news of Fab and Hendo going means we have to bring more in. We cant just play Mac, Szobo and Curtis for every game.

Right now reminds me a bit of that Summer when Houllier did an overhaul and brought shitloads in. I feel we need a mini-version of that. (I think it was Hyypia, Westerveld, Smicer, Henchoz..... memory fails me, so struggling to think of others. )
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on July 15, 2023, 01:30:28 pm
Right now reminds me a bit of that Summer when Houllier did an overhaul and brought shitloads in. I feel we need a mini-version of that. (I think it was Hyypia, Westerveld, Smicer, Henchoz..... memory fails me, so struggling to think of others. )
Titi Camara ;D ;D ;D ;D
Heskey
Hamann
Erik Meijer
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on July 15, 2023, 01:06:08 pm
Maybe I'm greedy but I still want at least one more in yet and if it's only to be one then someone with a brilliant engine who can play defence and defensive midfield.

Thats not greedy! I want 3 more. Its light as fuck and it will be another tight arsed, negligent summer.
Unique opportunity available to us now. Best thing is that out of the old guard, its likely we keep a hold of the best one of those.
Quote from: Titi Camara on July 15, 2023, 01:39:57 pm
Titi Camara ;D ;D ;D ;D
Heskey
Hamann
Erik Meijer

Pretty sure Heskey came separately, later, not in that 7/8 player splurge I mean.

edit: Think Hamann was a separate one too.
Quote from: Chakan on July 15, 2023, 12:19:16 pm
Milner
Fabinho
Henderson
Carvalho
keita
Oxlade
Jones
Mac Callister
Szoboszlai
Elliot
Thiago?

Ummmm



I think Bajcetic will play a lot if he stays fit.
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on July 15, 2023, 02:13:19 pm
Pretty sure Heskey came separately, later, not in that 7/8 player splurge I mean.

edit: Think Hamann was a separate one too.
Oh was Heskey the winter winter? Seem to recall being at uni when the story broke.
Quote from: Titi Camara on July 15, 2023, 02:51:29 pm
Oh was Heskey the winter winter? Seem to recall being at uni when the story broke.

Honestly can't remember now, same with Hamann...but gut feeling says they were'nt part of that Hyypia, Westerveld, Camarra, Dundee (I think), Henchoz, Meijer......etc, blast.
Quote from: Simplexity on July 15, 2023, 01:18:24 pm
I am over the moon with this honestly. I was resigned to a couple of years of having to drag the old timers with us till their contracts eventually expire. Keep cutting I say.

Yeah, it should have been done a lot more incrementally and rebuilt much earlier but it is time now. Just got to get the right players in and hope the likes of Jones progress and stay fit this season.
Not 100% sure yet if Henderson leaves but to be honest wasn't particularly looking forward to him seeing out the last two years of his deal here. Don't mean to disrespect a legend and all that but the last couple of years has been some decline. I said it in the transfer thread the other day, would have been alright with him doing another year and then either moving him on or just letting him see the last year out, but it would be a performance related decision judged on 2023/24. Couldn't be having another crap season then staying due to sympathy or just the ease of not having to replace him in the market. The whole episode has been a bit sour and speaking honestly he already feels gone to me, hope we can agree a fair deal now.

Fabinho would be a harder decision for me, if they were offering 20/25 million and not wanting to go higher, I'd keep. 40 is excellent money given he's 30 soon and seems to have lost mobility in the prime of his career. Fucking typical. Hell of a signing though and one of the best defensive minded midfielders we've ever had.
Ok that's another thread highjacked. Over to the transfer thread, cheers :wave
You know what was weird yesterday?  Seeing every single one of our midfield players being able to receive the ball on the half turn and move it around with quick interchanges.
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:03:31 pm
You know what was weird yesterday?  Seeing every single one of our midfield players being able to receive the ball on the half turn and move it around with quick interchanges.

I also really liked them busting a gut to track runners.
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on July 15, 2023, 01:06:08 pm
Maybe I'm greedy but I still want at least one more in yet and if it's only to be one then someone with a brilliant engine who can play defence and defensive midfield.
One is entirely reasonable. Two is definitely justifiable. Three (I've seen plenty on twitter) is probably pushing it a touch, but maybe depends on the profile of the main '6'.
Quote from: disgraced cake on July 15, 2023, 03:21:44 pm
Not 100% sure yet if Henderson leaves but to be honest wasn't particularly looking forward to him seeing out the last two years of his deal here. Don't mean to disrespect a legend and all that but the last couple of years has been some decline. I said it in the transfer thread the other day, would have been alright with him doing another year and then either moving him on or just letting him see the last year out, but it would be a performance related decision judged on 2023/24. Couldn't be having another crap season then staying due to sympathy or just the ease of not having to replace him in the market. The whole episode has been a bit sour and speaking honestly he already feels gone to me, hope we can agree a fair deal now.

Fabinho would be a harder decision for me, if they were offering 20/25 million and not wanting to go higher, I'd keep. 40 is excellent money given he's 30 soon and seems to have lost mobility in the prime of his career. Fucking typical. Hell of a signing though and one of the best defensive minded midfielders we've ever had.

I find Fabinho isn't the same player last season. He has two good games in 3 and really not in the best place to take us forward so for someone to give £40m is fair value but not fantastic.

The long term implication is how to keep hold of Gakpo and Diaz when Saudis come offering 30m per year wages to these players. Anyone would get their head turned.
Quote from: Barrow Shaun on July 15, 2023, 03:02:26 pm
Honestly can't remember now, same with Hamann...but gut feeling says they were'nt part of that Hyypia, Westerveld, Camarra, Dundee (I think), Henchoz, Meijer......etc, blast.

Didi signed in the summer with Hyypia, Henchoz, Smicer et al. That was a brilliant summer, I remember being so excited that wed spent £26m! Seemed a fortune then.

Heskey came in March the following year when there was the later transfer window.

Seem to recall our summer of 2000 was also quite busy: Ziege, Barmby, McAllister, Diomede, Arphexad, Babbel and then later Biscan and Litmanen. Worked out quite well that season too
Quote from: Stevo on Today at 12:52:16 pm
Didi signed in the summer with Hyypia, Henchoz, Smicer et al. That was a brilliant summer, I remember being so excited that wed spent £26m! Seemed a fortune then.

Heskey came in March the following year when there was the later transfer window.

Seem to recall our summer of 2000 was also quite busy: Ziege, Barmby, McAllister, Diomede, Arphexad, Babbel and then later Biscan and Litmanen. Worked out quite well that season too

that was some serious scouting and transfer deals in a short time too

Out
England David James - England Aston Villa, 23 June, £1,800,000
England Steve McManaman - Spain Real Madrid, 1 July, free
France Jean-Michel Ferri - France Sochaux, 14 July, £1,500,000
England Tony Warner - England Millwall, 17 July, free
England Jamie Cassidy - England Cambridge United, 22 July, free
South Africa Sean Dundee[notes 5] - Germany Stuttgart, 30 July, £1,000,000
England Paul Ince - England Middlesbrough, 30 July, £1,000,000
Norway Øyvind Leonhardsen - England Tottenham Hotspur, 6 August, £3,000,000
Norway Bjørn Tore Kvarme - France Saint-Étienne, 30 August, £1,000,000
Germany Karl-Heinz Riedle - England Fulham, 28 September, £200,000
England Ian Dunbavin - England Shrewsbury Town, 22 January, free
Wales Eifion Jones - England Blackpool, 23 March, free
England Rob Jones - England West Ham United, free, 24 July
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 01:06:02 pm
that was some serious scouting and transfer deals in a short time too

Out
England David James - England Aston Villa, 23 June, £1,800,000
England Steve McManaman - Spain Real Madrid, 1 July, free
France Jean-Michel Ferri - France Sochaux, 14 July, £1,500,000
England Tony Warner - England Millwall, 17 July, free
England Jamie Cassidy - England Cambridge United, 22 July, free
South Africa Sean Dundee[notes 5] - Germany Stuttgart, 30 July, £1,000,000
England Paul Ince - England Middlesbrough, 30 July, £1,000,000
Norway Øyvind Leonhardsen - England Tottenham Hotspur, 6 August, £3,000,000
Norway Bjørn Tore Kvarme - France Saint-Étienne, 30 August, £1,000,000
Germany Karl-Heinz Riedle - England Fulham, 28 September, £200,000
England Ian Dunbavin - England Shrewsbury Town, 22 January, free
Wales Eifion Jones - England Blackpool, 23 March, free
England Rob Jones - England West Ham United, free, 24 July

How the hell did we get that much for Ferri, Dundee and Kvarme???
Who sanctioned the signing of Melo? This isn't a dig at the player himself but rather our recruitment strategy. It's worrying that we still have a tendency to opt for pointless inadequate signings (e.g. Caulker or Davies) when desperately needing quality in that position. It does us no good and merely wastes wages.
Quote from: mattD on Today at 05:48:20 pm
Who sanctioned the signing of Melo? This isn't a dig at the player himself but rather our recruitment strategy. It's worrying that we still have a tendency to opt for pointless inadequate signings (e.g. Caulker or Davies) when desperately needing quality in that position. It does us no good and merely wastes wages.

It was just a last minute panic. We'd justified not signing a midfielder by saying we wouldn't sign someone for the sake of signing someone and that's exactly what we did. Melo was just a number to cover for the fact that Henderson had got injured days before the deadline with Thiago, Ox, Jones and Keita out long term.

What was odd was Zakaria was available on loan from Juventus, who may have actually made some difference last season - if we wouldn't spend money.

We should have just put an acceptable bid in for Caicedo in the closing days of the window but FSG are too conservative and regimented to change strategy, so we always end up with last minute panicked loans.
Quote from: Chakan on July 15, 2023, 12:19:16 pm
Milner
Fabinho
Henderson
Carvalho
keita
Oxlade
Jones
Mac Callister
Szoboszlai
Elliot
Thiago?

Ummmm


That's 6 gone plus that Arthur bloke no one ever saw so we need at least 4 more bringing in or we are walking an injury tightrope again. The new recruits look great but they are not enough to get us back to the CL
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u_3xAgKmjao&ab_channel=TifoIRL

Good video from tifo.

Convinced me on Amrabat. Go get him.
Quote from: Draex on Today at 12:05:45 pm
I also really liked them busting a gut to track runners.

I don't think we can afford to carry anyone now. Funnily enough with Henderson in his prime we could a bit because he'd cover so much ground (i.e. Gerrard in 13/14), but we can't carry him (or Fabinho). 

If everyone is mobile, athletic and able to press and track runners then it can be a collective work and less falls on the DM to put out all the fires. We still need 2 in if they both go, but that's the profile of player you want to fit into that.
Quote from: Kop Kenny on Today at 07:34:01 pm
That's 6 gone plus that Arthur bloke no one ever saw so we need at least 4 more bringing in or we are walking an injury tightrope again. The new recruits look great but they are not enough to get us back to the CL

I think if we got a bona fide No. 6 and possible one more in we'd probably be OK. 7-8 midfielders covering 3 positions isn't bad.

Mac              DM         Szoboszlai
Harvey       Bajcetic    Thiago/Curtis
