Author Topic: Liverpool's Midfield  (Read 1562909 times)

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19240 on: Today at 03:04:30 am »
If there no new midfielder during this window, would moving to 4-2-3-1 be part of the fix?.I'd play Jones and Bajectic more..might as well if we continue to be like swiss cheese...
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19241 on: Today at 07:09:14 am »
Quote from: smurfinaus on Today at 03:04:30 am
If there no new midfielder during this window, would moving to 4-2-3-1 be part of the fix?.I'd play Jones and Bajectic more..might as well if we continue to be like swiss cheese...

Our problem is not the formation but that we dont have the legs in midfield to prevent the counters at source as often as we used to. What we'll need to do is play a bit deeper than we are used to in order to protect the back line. We had to do that in 20-21 when we ran out of centre halves. The high line only works when you have that quality everywhere. Right now we dont, so a middle block might help get us back to basics. Might as well pull back a bit and forego possession but get a little more space for the forward line and some protection in defense.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19242 on: Today at 07:47:16 am »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:34:56 pm
this whole discussion reminds me of Carragher's comment a few years back while he was still playing, when asked what LFC needed to turn around a run of poor results. 

He nailed it:  "Better players".

can't fault his honesty.  I wonder if today's team feels the same way?

They're not daft. Virg was imploring the club to sign a midfielder in the summer. That likely spoke for the dressing room. Not getting that then deflates morale as well.

It's like 20/21 where not signing a CB unravelled the whole season. It's just sheer negligence. In both seasons not signing one in the summer is one thing but then ignoring the problem in January compounds that a lot worse.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19243 on: Today at 08:51:19 am »
Klopp saying there wont be any more signings is massively worrying. Unfortunately the midfield situation is so bad to the point where this season could be approaching write-off territory. Unless something changes massively in a tactical sense teams are going to keep outplaying our aging, tired, one-foot-out-the-door, and demotivated midfield options.

Its almost at the point where we are going to be relying on miracles to make top 4 like a couple seasons ago. For a club thats been as successful as us in the last 4 years thats just negligence. Yes there is a lot to play for but have we seen an improvement in this midfield to give us any optimism?
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19244 on: Today at 08:59:44 am »
Quote from: Adam_LFC on Today at 08:51:19 am
Klopp saying there wont be any more signings is massively worrying. Unfortunately the midfield situation is so bad to the point where this season could be approaching write-off territory. Unless something changes massively in a tactical sense teams are going to keep outplaying our aging, tired, one-foot-out-the-door, and demotivated midfield options.

Its almost at the point where we are going to be relying on miracles to make top 4 like a couple seasons ago. For a club thats been as successful as us in the last 4 years thats just negligence. Yes there is a lot to play for but have we seen an improvement in this midfield to give us any optimism?

They've already written it off as they did at this stage 2 years ago. Difference then was we were top of the league at the start of January 2021 so they thought they were just writing off the title, they didn't expect top 4 to be a problem at this point (although it was obvious it was heading that way). The difference now is I think they are just writing off top 4 because we will not get enough wins when we're genuinely a bad football team this season that can't do the basics and gets run off the park every week. We're like the Man United of last season.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19245 on: Today at 10:24:30 am »
A fully match fit Jones and Keita would be part of an interim solution along with a fully fit and rested Fabinho, Thiago and Hendo but none are in that right condition and there's little prospect any 3 of them being in that condition for the rest of the season.

No way we should be writing off the season, we aren't that far off but if we sit on our hands and just think everythings ok then that's how you slide into disaster.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19246 on: Today at 10:45:40 am »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 10:24:30 am
A fully match fit Jones and Keita would be part of an interim solution along with a fully fit and rested Fabinho, Thiago and Hendo but none are in that right condition and there's little prospect any 3 of them being in that condition for the rest of the season.

No way we should be writing off the season, we aren't that far off but if we sit on our hands and just think everythings ok then that's how you slide into disaster.
Whats a fully fit Keita? Never seen one of them.
