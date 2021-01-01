Klopp saying there wont be any more signings is massively worrying. Unfortunately the midfield situation is so bad to the point where this season could be approaching write-off territory. Unless something changes massively in a tactical sense teams are going to keep outplaying our aging, tired, one-foot-out-the-door, and demotivated midfield options.
Its almost at the point where we are going to be relying on miracles to make top 4 like a couple seasons ago. For a club thats been as successful as us in the last 4 years thats just negligence. Yes there is a lot to play for but have we seen an improvement in this midfield to give us any optimism?