If there no new midfielder during this window, would moving to 4-2-3-1 be part of the fix?.I'd play Jones and Bajectic more..might as well if we continue to be like swiss cheese...



Our problem is not the formation but that we dont have the legs in midfield to prevent the counters at source as often as we used to. What we'll need to do is play a bit deeper than we are used to in order to protect the back line. We had to do that in 20-21 when we ran out of centre halves. The high line only works when you have that quality everywhere. Right now we dont, so a middle block might help get us back to basics. Might as well pull back a bit and forego possession but get a little more space for the forward line and some protection in defense.