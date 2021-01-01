« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 477 478 479 480 481 [482]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool's Midfield  (Read 1562204 times)

Online smurfinaus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,768
  • Hi Ho Hi Ho its off to <insert location> we go :P
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19240 on: Today at 03:04:30 am »
If there no new midfielder during this window, would moving to 4-2-3-1 be part of the fix?.I'd play Jones and Bajectic more..might as well if we continue to be like swiss cheese...
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 477 478 479 480 481 [482]   Go Up
« previous next »
 