Our fans have been awful all season, won't blame him if he can't be arsed with them anymore.



They just moan constantly, there's no support, no loyalty, no reasoning...



Most just want new players, money spent, act like an oil club and couldn't care less about anything else.



YNWA means nothing now days to many fans. It's just something sung before the game.



We sign Gakpo, what was most of the comments under his signing? "He's not a midfielder" - disgusting!



Klopp deserves better, FSG deserves better, our players deserves better.



Our 'supporters' are the biggest issue with LFC.



Agreed to be honest, one of the reasons. Some of the criticism is justified to be honest. The MF needed investment since our title winning season imo.The bolded part rings thru. Just look at the criticism trent, fabinho has received this season for instance. Yes, they havent been at their best but they have been excellent for the past 3-5 season. Just last season, Fabinho was stil larguably the best and imo the best DMF in the world. 15 games into a new season with him not at his best, He's finished. Same with Trent. I think supporters forget, some probably don'y know what the word support even means. It's the reason why Van Dyjk always say the same line about praise in the media. It's something I also subscribe to.