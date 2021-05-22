« previous next »
The owners want to sell but only at their price. The sporting director is leaving along with other key personnel.

Plus his go to guy at FSG in Mike Gordon is no longer involved in the day to day running of the club.

We have an aging injury prone midfield and no money to fix it.

Yeah but apart from that....
Our fans have been awful all season, won't blame him if he can't be arsed with them anymore. 

They just moan constantly, there's no support, no loyalty, no reasoning...

Most just want new players, money spent, act like an oil club and couldn't care less about anything else.

YNWA means nothing now days to many fans.  It's just something sung before the game. 

We sign Gakpo, what was most of the comments under his signing?  "He's not a midfielder" - disgusting!

Klopp deserves better, FSG deserves better, our players deserves better.

Our 'supporters' are the biggest issue with LFC.

 ;D
;D

You find it funny?

Guess that sums it up.
Our fans have been awful all season, won't blame him if he can't be arsed with them anymore. 

They just moan constantly, there's no support, no loyalty, no reasoning...

Most just want new players, money spent, act like an oil club and couldn't care less about anything else.

YNWA means nothing now days to many fans.  It's just something sung before the game. 

We sign Gakpo, what was most of the comments under his signing?  "He's not a midfielder" - disgusting!

Klopp deserves better, FSG deserves better, our players deserves better.

Our 'supporters' are the biggest issue with LFC.


Agreed to be honest, one of the reasons. Some of the criticism is justified to be honest. The MF needed investment since our title winning season imo.


The bolded part rings thru. Just look at the criticism trent, fabinho has received this season for instance. Yes, they havent been at their best but they have been excellent for the past 3-5 season. Just last season, Fabinho was stil larguably the best and imo the best DMF in the world. 15 games into a new season with him not at his best, He's finished. Same with Trent. I think supporters forget, some probably don'y know what the word support even means. It's the reason why Van Dyjk always say the same line about praise in the media. It's something I also subscribe to.
Agreed to be honest, one of the reasons. Some of the criticism is justified to be honest. The MF needed investment since our title winning season imo.


The bolded part rings thru. Just look at the criticism trent, fabinho has received this season for instance. Yes, they havent been at their best but they have been excellent for the past 3-5 season. Just last season, Fabinho was stil larguably the best and imo the best DMF in the world. 15 games into a new season with him not at his best, He's finished. Same with Trent. I think supporters forget, some probably don'y know what the word support even means. It's the reason why Van Dyjk always say the same line about praise in the media. It's something I also subscribe to.
Theyve been criticised because they havent been performing and mainly from the media not fans. However Fabinho needs support and same with Trent.

Actually that second half against Brentford, shown how playing Keita, helped Trent. Now imagine another midfielder who could run to take the burden of Fabinho? This midfield discussion will always go back to transfer discussion and then we know what the next discussion is.
Theyve been criticised because they havent been performing and mainly from the media not fans.
you're joking right?  look at the player threads.  some of the comments would make you wanna puke.
Our fans have been awful all season, won't blame him if he can't be arsed with them anymore. 

They just moan constantly, there's no support, no loyalty, no reasoning...

Most just want new players, money spent, act like an oil club and couldn't care less about anything else.

YNWA means nothing now days to many fans.  It's just something sung before the game. 

We sign Gakpo, what was most of the comments under his signing?  "He's not a midfielder" - disgusting!

Klopp deserves better, FSG deserves better, our players deserves better.

Our 'supporters' are the biggest issue with LFC.

Well said, which is quite strange for a new(ish) account
Going back to topic, i'm not sure how this midfield copes from now till the end of the season, it's gonna be a long slog let's just hope they all stay fit

Our fans have been awful all season, won't blame him if he can't be arsed with them anymore. 

They just moan constantly, there's no support, no loyalty, no reasoning...

Most just want new players, money spent, act like an oil club and couldn't care less about anything else.

YNWA means nothing now days to many fans.  It's just something sung before the game. 

We sign Gakpo, what was most of the comments under his signing?  "He's not a midfielder" - disgusting!

Klopp deserves better, FSG deserves better, our players deserves better.

Our 'supporters' are the biggest issue with LFC.

I remember the fans being mocked and complained about all summer for saying how essential it was to sign at least one midfielder who could step up. They weren't wrong were they? The fans have seen the club needlessly throw away a position of great strength (after 30 years of frustration and false dawns) out of either pigheadedness or a steadfast refusal to adapt the sell to buy policy/rigid transfer budget.

A lot of fans saw this coming last summer, while those in charge were busy bringing out books explaining how amazing they are and a guide for dummies on our whole tactical approach and way of doing things. Maybe not to this extent (i.e. top 4 increasingly unlikely) but at least in terms of major trophies.
Our fans have been awful all season, won't blame him if he can't be arsed with them anymore. 

They just moan constantly, there's no support, no loyalty, no reasoning...

Most just want new players, money spent, act like an oil club and couldn't care less about anything else.

YNWA means nothing now days to many fans.  It's just something sung before the game. 

We sign Gakpo, what was most of the comments under his signing?  "He's not a midfielder" - disgusting!

Klopp deserves better, FSG deserves better, our players deserves better.

Our 'supporters' are the biggest issue with LFC.

It wasn't the fans who brought in Arthur Melo as the solution to our midfield woes. It isn't the fans who will walk away with 3 to 4bn whilst failing to back the manager
Klopp deserves better, FSG deserves better, our players deserves better.

Our 'supporters' are the biggest issue with LFC.

Like fuck we are.
Oh and FSG deserve better, seriously? Most supporters saw the writing on the wall for what is unfolding long time ago. Still we were told to trust in the system and are told the same again. You set it up as if were brimming with quality across the midfield and are just crying out for the flavour of the month, when in reality most are advocating not pursuing big stars but making targeted, clever buys to provide FUCKING LEGS to run the needed miles.

Shit post man.
It wasn't the fans who brought in Arthur Melo as the solution to our midfield woes. It isn't the fans who will walk away with 3 to 4bn whilst failing to back the manager

Yeah bizarre comment.
