Author Topic: Liverpool's Midfield  (Read 1560905 times)

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19200 on: Today at 05:20:13 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:06:11 pm
The owners want to sell but only at their price. The sporting director is leaving along with other key personnel.

Plus his go to guy at FSG in Mike Gordon is no longer involved in the day to day running of the club.

We have an aging injury prone midfield and no money to fix it.

Yeah but apart from that....
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19201 on: Today at 05:21:57 pm »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 03:35:26 pm
Our fans have been awful all season, won't blame him if he can't be arsed with them anymore. 

They just moan constantly, there's no support, no loyalty, no reasoning...

Most just want new players, money spent, act like an oil club and couldn't care less about anything else.

YNWA means nothing now days to many fans.  It's just something sung before the game. 

We sign Gakpo, what was most of the comments under his signing?  "He's not a midfielder" - disgusting!

Klopp deserves better, FSG deserves better, our players deserves better.

Our 'supporters' are the biggest issue with LFC.

 ;D
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19202 on: Today at 06:28:24 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 05:21:57 pm
;D

You find it funny?

Guess that sums it up.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19203 on: Today at 06:37:40 pm »
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 03:35:26 pm
Our fans have been awful all season, won't blame him if he can't be arsed with them anymore. 

They just moan constantly, there's no support, no loyalty, no reasoning...

Most just want new players, money spent, act like an oil club and couldn't care less about anything else.

YNWA means nothing now days to many fans.  It's just something sung before the game. 

We sign Gakpo, what was most of the comments under his signing?  "He's not a midfielder" - disgusting!

Klopp deserves better, FSG deserves better, our players deserves better.

Our 'supporters' are the biggest issue with LFC.


Agreed to be honest, one of the reasons. Some of the criticism is justified to be honest. The MF needed investment since our title winning season imo.


The bolded part rings thru. Just look at the criticism trent, fabinho has received this season for instance. Yes, they havent been at their best but they have been excellent for the past 3-5 season. Just last season, Fabinho was stil larguably the best and imo the best DMF in the world. 15 games into a new season with him not at his best, He's finished. Same with Trent. I think supporters forget, some probably don'y know what the word support even means. It's the reason why Van Dyjk always say the same line about praise in the media. It's something I also subscribe to.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19204 on: Today at 07:36:23 pm »
Quote from: fallenhd on Today at 06:37:40 pm

Agreed to be honest, one of the reasons. Some of the criticism is justified to be honest. The MF needed investment since our title winning season imo.


The bolded part rings thru. Just look at the criticism trent, fabinho has received this season for instance. Yes, they havent been at their best but they have been excellent for the past 3-5 season. Just last season, Fabinho was stil larguably the best and imo the best DMF in the world. 15 games into a new season with him not at his best, He's finished. Same with Trent. I think supporters forget, some probably don'y know what the word support even means. It's the reason why Van Dyjk always say the same line about praise in the media. It's something I also subscribe to.
Theyve been criticised because they havent been performing and mainly from the media not fans. However Fabinho needs support and same with Trent.

Actually that second half against Brentford, shown how playing Keita, helped Trent. Now imagine another midfielder who could run to take the burden of Fabinho? This midfield discussion will always go back to transfer discussion and then we know what the next discussion is.
