I think the midfield are getting too much criticism.



Don't get me wrong, I do think the midfield needs to be evolved, like the rest of the team has had to be the last few years. Hence the attack signing Jota, Diaz, Gakpo or the defense signing Konate, Tsimikas and Ramsey. The midfield is the last stage of the evolution and I can understand why it was the last stage.



The team are suffering this season, but all I see is the midfield getting bashed. It's just not fair or right that they are getting all the blame.



The defence have been making so many errors, Trent, VVD, Matip, Konate, Gomez, Robertson all gifting simple goals with poor basic defending that has nothing to do with the midfield. Not dealing with simple crosses for example.



We have Nunez and Salah top of the league for the most big chances missed.



The team has got the second best possession stats in the league, that's not a sign a midfield with no control.



I also think the defence has not pushed up the pitch high enough this season and as a result there is too much of a gap for the midfield to cover well.



Don't get me wrong, we do need to evolve the midfield. We do need younger legs moving forwards.



But this season the defence has been just as poor and the attack could help by finishing more of these clear chances.



This midfield nearly won a quadruple 6 months ago. I think the writing off of Fabinho & Henderson is wrong, they are probably playing too much, but I'm not writing either off.



It's too simplistic to suggest signing a midfielder changes much this season. We've won 4 of the last 5 PL games. We signed an attacking player as we needed that more, just look how bleak our attacking options are without Nunez, Diaz and Jota.



I feel the fans need to trust the clubs recruitment policy that has been exceptional the last 6 years. We need to listen to Klopp and go back to being 'Believers' not 'Doubters' and try to lift the team who are clearly short of confidence.



But the scapegoating of the midfield needs to stop.



