Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 02:42:03 pm
Of course hes in the room and ye maybe he has had a part.

Maybe :lmao
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Klopp left Dortmund because they sold his best players every single off season and expected him to keep competing.

Here we don't sell his best players, but we aren't providing the funds he needs to keep us competitive.  If FSG aren't able or willing to fund signings I think he could well end up calling it quits.  I don't believe he's the sort to settle for less than the best and his hands are tied by the owners right now.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:07:15 pm
And a Premier League. And a Champions League. And a World Club Cup. And an FA Cup. And a League Cup. And some of the best seasons many of us have had in 30+ years.

We've been cheated out of 2 league titles, lost 2 other Champions League finals, a UEFA Cup final and a league cup final.

But yeah, FSG are awful and have never backed Jurgen. Can't believe he hasn't called them out and walked already.

Backed him with luxury signings like Davies, Kabak and Melo. As for calling them out he has done so on many occasions. Today he made it clear in the press conference that the reason we are not signing a midfield player is money.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
I think the midfield are getting too much criticism.

Don't get me wrong, I do think the midfield needs to be evolved, like the rest of the team has had to be the last few years.  Hence the attack signing Jota, Diaz, Gakpo or the defense signing Konate, Tsimikas and Ramsey.  The midfield is the last stage of the evolution and I can understand why it was the last stage.

The team are suffering this season, but all I see is the midfield getting bashed.  It's just not fair or right that they are getting all the blame.

The defence have been making so many errors, Trent, VVD, Matip, Konate, Gomez, Robertson all gifting simple goals with poor basic defending that has nothing to do with the midfield.  Not dealing with simple crosses for example.

We have Nunez and Salah top of the league for the most big chances missed.

The team has got the second best possession stats in the league, that's not a sign a midfield with no control.

I also think the defence has not pushed up the pitch high enough this season and as a result there is too much of a gap for the midfield to cover well.

Don't get me wrong, we do need to evolve the midfield.  We do need younger legs moving forwards.

But this season the defence has been just as poor and the attack could help by finishing more of these clear chances. 

This midfield nearly won a quadruple 6 months ago.  I think the writing off of Fabinho & Henderson is wrong, they are probably playing too much, but I'm not writing either off.

It's too simplistic to suggest signing a midfielder changes much this season.  We've won 4 of the last 5 PL games.  We signed an attacking player as we needed that more, just look how bleak our attacking options are without Nunez, Diaz and Jota.

I feel the fans need to trust the clubs recruitment policy that has been exceptional the last 6 years. We need to listen to Klopp and go back to being 'Believers' not 'Doubters' and try to lift the team who are clearly short of confidence.

But the scapegoating of the midfield needs to stop. 

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
from all accounts his demeanour today looks like his own belief has taken a battering.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:31:09 pm
from all accounts his demeanour today looks like his own belief has taken a battering.

Whos?
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:18:06 pm
Backed him with luxury signings like Davies, Kabak and Melo. As for calling them out he has done so on many occasions. Today he made it clear in the press conference that the reason we are not signing a midfield player is money.
Exactly, weve won everything under this ownership due to Klopp.
Pep would be lucky to win a league cup under it.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:31:09 pm
from all accounts his demeanour today looks like his own belief has taken a battering.

Our fans have been awful all season, won't blame him if he can't be arsed with them anymore. 

They just moan constantly, there's no support, no loyalty, no reasoning...

Most just want new players, money spent, act like an oil club and couldn't care less about anything else.

YNWA means nothing now days to many fans.  It's just something sung before the game. 

We sign Gakpo, what was most of the comments under his signing?  "He's not a midfielder" - disgusting!

Klopp deserves better, FSG deserves better, our players deserves better.

Our 'supporters' are the biggest issue with LFC.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:18:06 pm
Today he made it clear in the press conference that the reason we are not signing a midfield player is money.

When I asked you last time why Klopp signed the new contract, knowing the restrictions he would be operating under, you said that he would leverage the fans support against the owners.  Do you think this press conference is the start of that?
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 03:35:26 pm
Our fans have been awful all season, won't blame him if he can't be arsed with them anymore. 

They just moan constantly, there's no support, no loyalty, no reasoning...

Most just want new players, money spent, act like an oil club and couldn't care less about anything else.

YNWA means nothing now days to many fans.  It's just something sung before the game. 

Klopp deserves better, FSG deserves better, our players deserves better.

Our 'supporters' are the biggest issue with LFC.
Didnt know our supporters are the ones whove made our midfielders age and there legs not to function?
Id give you that in the ground its been shite. But thats because others prefer customers compared to supporters..
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:18:06 pm
Backed him with luxury signings like Davies, Kabak and Melo. As for calling them out he has done so on many occasions. Today he made it clear in the press conference that the reason we are not signing a midfield player is money.

Yeah, real shame they didn't back him with luxury signings like Alisson, van Dijk and Salah instead.

I'm not FSG in or out by any means, but when we're good it's all down to Klopp, when we're bad it's all down to FSG. It's ridiculous sometimes.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 03:33:22 pm
Exactly, weve won everything under this ownership due to Klopp.
Pep would be lucky to win a league cup under it.

Won everything due to Klopp, but not competing due to FSG. Righteo  ;D
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Fucking hell is there not a single thread that is safe from the doom mongerers?
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 03:39:54 pm
Didnt know our supporters are the ones whove made our midfielders age and there legs not to function?
Id give you that in the ground its been shite. But thats because others prefer customers compared to supporters..

Yes the midfielders have been why our defenders can't deal with crosses.

Why our attackers keep missing chances.

Why the defence won't push up high up the pitch to make pressing effective.

The midfield get all the blame, some is justified, some of it just isn't. 

The defenders can't deal with a cross - the midfield get the blame! Haha
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 03:19:55 pm
I think the midfield are getting too much criticism.

Don't get me wrong, I do think the midfield needs to be evolved, like the rest of the team has had to be the last few years.  Hence the attack signing Jota, Diaz, Gakpo or the defense signing Konate, Tsimikas and Ramsey.  The midfield is the last stage of the evolution and I can understand why it was the last stage.

The team are suffering this season, but all I see is the midfield getting bashed.  It's just not fair or right that they are getting all the blame.

The defence have been making so many errors, Trent, VVD, Matip, Konate, Gomez, Robertson all gifting simple goals with poor basic defending that has nothing to do with the midfield.  Not dealing with simple crosses for example.

We have Nunez and Salah top of the league for the most big chances missed.

The team has got the second best possession stats in the league, that's not a sign a midfield with no control.

I also think the defence has not pushed up the pitch high enough this season and as a result there is too much of a gap for the midfield to cover well.

Don't get me wrong, we do need to evolve the midfield.  We do need younger legs moving forwards.

But this season the defence has been just as poor and the attack could help by finishing more of these clear chances. 

This midfield nearly won a quadruple 6 months ago.  I think the writing off of Fabinho & Henderson is wrong, they are probably playing too much, but I'm not writing either off.

It's too simplistic to suggest signing a midfielder changes much this season.  We've won 4 of the last 5 PL games.  We signed an attacking player as we needed that more, just look how bleak our attacking options are without Nunez, Diaz and Jota.

I feel the fans need to trust the clubs recruitment policy that has been exceptional the last 6 years. We need to listen to Klopp and go back to being 'Believers' not 'Doubters' and try to lift the team who are clearly short of confidence.

But the scapegoating of the midfield needs to stop. 



Our midfield this season has been basically three of Hendo, Thiago, Fabinho and Eliott. None of them can run and Thiago looks like the only one who can win a duel. As for possession I would say that we have a lot of possession because the opposition want us to have the ball. So we get sucked up the pitch and they can walk through our midfield when we turn the ball over.

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:42:13 pm
Won everything due to Klopp, but not competing due to FSG. Righteo  ;D

What did we win under FSG prior to Klopp?
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:45:25 pm
Klopp

Ah OK, good to see the amateur body language experts are keeping themselves busy.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 03:42:58 pm
Fucking hell is there not a single thread that is safe from the doom mongerers?

End of the day, Klopp doesn't look happy. The rest of it is nonsense, that's the bottom line for me.

Let's go out and beat Brighton and have something else to talk about.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 03:42:58 pm
Fucking hell is there not a single thread that is safe from the doom mongerers?

If you can find any positives from this season so far then do tell.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: LFCTikiTaka on Today at 03:53:54 pm
If you can find any positives from this season so far then do tell.

The players don't seem to be getting Covid.

Oh wait, is that technically a negative as well? Fucks sake.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:51:48 pm
Ah OK, good to see the amateur body language experts are keeping themselves busy.
I didn't see it, just passing on other comments from ppl who did, which seem to be pretty much in agreement that he looked down.

if someone looks down in the dumps, and talks like they're down in the dumps .... maybe they are.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:48:59 pm
What did we win under FSG prior to Klopp?

A league cup.

Do you want to consider the position we were in when FSG took over, or just ignore that completely?
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: JordanTremenderson on Today at 03:35:26 pm
Our fans have been awful all season, won't blame him if he can't be arsed with them anymore. 

They just moan constantly, there's no support, no loyalty, no reasoning...

Most just want new players, money spent, act like an oil club and couldn't care less about anything else.

YNWA means nothing now days to many fans.  It's just something sung before the game. 

We sign Gakpo, what was most of the comments under his signing?  "He's not a midfielder" - disgusting!

Klopp deserves better, FSG deserves better, our players deserves better.

Our 'supporters' are the biggest issue with LFC.

Fans are fine. People are patient and will give players time.

You can still criticise the midfield though.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Why the fuck would he look happy right now...?
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: grenny158 on Today at 02:44:44 pm
He absolutely would not walk. He is already on record as having discussed the current team with the owners as informing them that we are a team in transition .. that is why he signed a contract extension - to oversee the transition period.

I don't think he will walk although he did the same at dortmund because he felt the rebuild was too much. We have a similar rebuild, I want Klopp being able to compete, not having to be in a transitional period which could last a few years. He should be winning more trophies and when I think of transition I think of having to play shite football for a while until things change, by then his contract is up.

It's shit.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:58:53 pm
Why the fuck would he look happy right now...?
if he'd been beaming ppl would complain he's not paying attention.

or assume we've just signed Jude I suppose.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:58:53 pm
Why the fuck would he look happy right now...?

Exactly the whole club is in limbo. The owners want to sell but only at their price. The sporting director is leaving along with other key personnel.

Plus his go to guy at FSG in Mike Gordon is no longer involved in the day to day running of the club.

We have an aging injury prone midfield and no money to fix it.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:06:11 pm
Exactly the whole club is in limbo. The owners want to sell but only at their price. The sporting director is leaving along with other key personnel.

Plus his go to guy at FSG in Mike Gordon is no longer involved in the day to day running of the club.

We have an aging injury prone midfield and no money to fix it.
and are playing pretty crap football and being outworked or outplayed (or both) in too many games.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:06:11 pm
Exactly the whole club is in limbo. The owners want to sell but only at their price. The sporting director is leaving along with other key personnel.

Plus his go to guy at FSG in Mike Gordon is no longer involved in the day to day running of the club.

We have an aging injury prone midfield and no money to fix it.

Incidentally I believe tomorrow we'll have all of our midfielders available apart from Arthur....

We're also in the midst of a shitshow of a season because of the World Cup, which he was vocally critical of, and since then we've had a load more injuries because of a congested, compacted schedule. And the only times we really see him for any length of time talking....are in press conferences where he's most likely sick of being asked 'Who are you signing Jurgen?'.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:10:53 pm
Incidentally I believe tomorrow we'll have all of our midfielders available apart from Arthur....

We're also in the midst of a shitshow of a season because of the World Cup, which he was vocally critical of, and since then we've had a load more injuries because of a congested, compacted schedule. And the only times we really see him for any length of time talking....are in press conferences where he's most likely sick of being asked 'Who are you signing Jurgen?'.
I hope you're right but I'd hold that thought until we see the pre-game lineup.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:10:53 pm
Incidentally I believe tomorrow we'll have all of our midfielders available apart from Arthur....

We're also in the midst of a shitshow of a season because of the World Cup, which he was vocally critical of, and since then we've had a load more injuries because of a congested, compacted schedule. And the only times we really see him for any length of time talking....are in press conferences where he's most likely sick of being asked 'Who are you signing Jurgen?'.

Klopp's one of the best people I have ever seen in press conferences. He constantly deals with questions he doesn't like with charm and a no-nonsense but clever way of putting things. Even if he bristles and looks pissed off, he'll usually turn on the charm and the beaming smile shortly after.

From the clips I've seen of today, he looks low energy and pretty pissed off in a different way. He is a very positive guy and he will come up with solutions when things look a bit shit but this was not a good look today.

Hopefully just an off day but didn't look like it...
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:08:04 pm
and are playing pretty crap football and being outworked or outplayed (or both) in too many games.

With it all relating to each other ::)

Really we should just have one big thread because ownership, midfield and teams results are literally all linked to each other. Any time we have been beat this season, we all acknowledge its a midfield problem. Then the next stage how do we fix it and it goes back to transfers, which then takes us to ownerships and the midfield neglect.

Problem is most ownership threads get locked due to politics around a possibility of a Middle East takeover. Reality is we dont even need a state owner if we look at Chelsea and Arsenal spending.

No doubt tomorrow if the result isnt positive, there will be uproar of how weve been neglected in midfield.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:10:53 pm
Incidentally I believe tomorrow we'll have all of our midfielders available apart from Arthur....

We're also in the midst of a shitshow of a season because of the World Cup, which he was vocally critical of, and since then we've had a load more injuries because of a congested, compacted schedule. And the only times we really see him for any length of time talking....are in press conferences where he's most likely sick of being asked 'Who are you signing Jurgen?'.

The WC and the compacted schedule is the same for everyone.

In fact our rivals had more players at the WC than we did. If anything we could have used the break to our advantage but somehow we've returned looking in worse nick than we did pre-Qatar which really is alarming.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 03:42:58 pm
Fucking hell is there not a single thread that is safe from the doom mongerers?

No.Like walking into a combination of an apocalypse movie and a Mexican telenovela about angsty emo teenagers having a bad day.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:06:11 pm
Exactly the whole club is in limbo. The owners want to sell but only at their price. The sporting director is leaving along with other key personnel.

Plus his go to guy at FSG in Mike Gordon is no longer involved in the day to day running of the club.

We have an aging injury prone midfield and no money to fix it.

Quote from: SamLad on Today at 04:08:04 pm
and are playing pretty crap football and being outworked or outplayed (or both) in too many games.

.....human sacrifice, dogs and cats living together.... mass hysteria, man!
