Liverpool's Midfield

TepidT2O

  Lead Matchday Commentator
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,020
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19120 on: Yesterday at 09:46:20 am
A had a dream last night.

We were playing the match against Real and had so many injuries that we had to play Rise in midfield and Kewell up front.

Rise scored the winner on the break and Kewell had a late goal disallowed for hand ball.

There you go
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

grenny158

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 104
  • Be kind.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19121 on: Yesterday at 10:07:09 am
Quote from: macmanamanaman on January 11, 2023, 02:42:50 pm
He does not run or tackle effectively. 
Just a tamer, less mobile, less offensive, less talented Thiago.

Tielemans is not good enough for us and we really need to get some proper quality in there, not stock up on more sub par players in that area.

We need Caicedo in, right now. Why we haven't pulled the trigger on him already is beyond me. Quality, young, versatile - what are FSG / Klopp waiting for?
grenny158

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 104
  • Be kind.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19122 on: Yesterday at 10:09:09 am
Quote from: Realgman on January 11, 2023, 03:11:00 pm
so a resounding
"Tielemans, are you for fucking real?"... then...

 ;D
grenny158

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 104
  • Be kind.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19123 on: Yesterday at 10:12:55 am
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 08:03:59 am
Am i the only one that thinks one midfielder would transom our midfield?

The right midfielder would give us a lot more control in games, for sure. Covering our defence, breaking up attacks, forward thinking and allow Thiago to be more effective. .. i.e Caicedo. Not sure I would use the word 'transform', perhaps strengthen significantly would say it better.
macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,116
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19124 on: Yesterday at 11:08:28 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on January 11, 2023, 02:59:35 pm
I've seen asthmatic sloths move with more speed and purpose than Youri Tielemans.

I for one, am interested in Asthmatic Sloths, and firmly believe if we sign one, we may see a dramatic improvement in our performance at the upcoming 2nd International Sloth Symposium.


The 1st one was a blast.
https://m.facebook.com/events/700798757766147/
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,096
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19125 on: Yesterday at 01:07:13 pm
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 08:03:59 am
Am i the only one that thinks one midfielder would transom our midfield?
could give us a window of opportunity I guess.
mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,347
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19126 on: Yesterday at 09:19:47 pm
Quote from: grenny158 on Yesterday at 10:07:09 am
Tielemans is not good enough for us and we really need to get some proper quality in there, not stock up on more sub par players in that area.

We need Caicedo in, right now. Why we haven't pulled the trigger on him already is beyond me. Quality, young, versatile - what are FSG / Klopp waiting for?

Would be happy to see Caicedo. Certainly a hard grafter, runs a lot, covers ground and space.

Would be more effective for us than all our midfielders.
grenny158

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 104
  • Be kind.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19127 on: Today at 05:53:10 am
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 09:19:47 pm
Would be happy to see Caicedo. Certainly a hard grafter, runs a lot, covers ground and space.

Would be more effective for us than all our midfielders.

Without a shadow of doubt.
BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,738
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19128 on: Today at 10:35:58 am
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 08:03:59 am
Am i the only one that thinks one midfielder would transom our midfield?

It won't, and it won't transform our defence or suddenly get us pressing like a well oiled machine again either.
stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,277
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19129 on: Today at 10:48:10 am
Quote from: BER on Today at 10:35:58 am
It won't, and it won't transform our defence or suddenly get us pressing like a well oiled machine again either.

One god signing is unlikely to solve all the problems but it might go a long way to solve most of them. If Thiago doesn't have to do as much tracking back then he'll be better placed to be creative. If more tackles can be won in midfield then we will cut down the number of counter-attacks etc.

There's one thing that is certain, our midfield is not working and it is showing. Improvements here will have a knock on effect which will be much greater than bring in another player in any other position.
#JFT97

BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,413
  • BoRac
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19130 on: Today at 11:19:23 am
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 10:48:10 am
One god signing

Not sure Robbie Fowler is what we need right now.
sattapaartridge

  • The new 'pete price' of RAWK.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,439
  • @sattapaal
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19131 on: Today at 12:24:15 pm
So if there isnt going to be any signings, we have to do something drastic or creative.

Thiago - fabinho - henderson

is seen as the first choice midfield. in theory, this does actually have the right balance of energy, attack and defense. but its aged so badly. The other players, Arthur, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliot, one or two of them need to step up. Only Curtis Jones has the physical prowess similar to Henderson. But he is too inconsistent. Harvey has technical ability, engine, but not quick enough to get the ball, his winning of the ball is lacklustre too. Ox in his peak would probably fit this midfield a lot, pace, power, creativity and shooting all good. But his touch and passing has been off for a few seasons now. Keita just needs to sort his future out, in my mind, he's a goner, and his recent good appearances, is simply for the shop window.

Arthur is a wildcard. We dont even know what he can bring to this midfield, lad hasnt even played in a half season, with a world cup break too. Its actually mad. He has a similar profile to Thiago, but can he run as good?

For me, the profile of Trent Alexander-Arnold fits the midfield engine role, he's big, strong, quick, technical, dynamic. It could be a temporary solution to get this team moving.
did you know that 10 x 2 and 11 x 2 have the same answer?

Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,354
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19132 on: Today at 12:30:48 pm
Play Klopp in midfield because at this point fuck it.
2 Midfielders in the next window.

Another midfielder and a forward in the window after that. And probably another young CB in the same window.

Anything else is negligent.

JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,907
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19133 on: Today at 12:32:27 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 12:30:48 pm
Play Klopp in midfield because at this point fuck it.
Just go 5-0-5 and go full Wimbledon
LFCJayy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 440
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19134 on: Today at 12:33:54 pm
If we dont get top 4, Klopp walks sadly.

He will never call the owners out and if he walks he will talk about intense years have took its toll on him and I wouldnt blame him. He looks done in :(

Oh well, hes gave me the best years of my life and if its back to 8th then atleast we have the net spend cup and morals.
Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,228
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19135 on: Today at 01:23:06 pm
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 12:33:54 pm
If we dont get top 4, Klopp walks sadly.

He will never call the owners out and if he walks he will talk about intense years have took its toll on him and I wouldnt blame him. He looks done in :(

Oh well, hes gave me the best years of my life and if its back to 8th then atleast we have the net spend cup and morals.

he wouldnt.
Groundskeeper Willie

  • Loves a good Meat Flute! Silent screaming fistpumper. Don't wake the kids! He's not the messiah, he's a very naughty chip! Mattis, den svenska pedanten! Pantless arse-barer not used to withdrawal.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,227
  • Klappa händerna när du är riktigt glad.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19136 on: Today at 01:32:25 pm
The midfield is definitely an issue but in the context of the tactical setup making it hard to have any compactness at all. The way were set up, it opens up the middle of the pitch so much that, with the current legs there, its impossible to close down space. Add in that we don't seem to press much from the front, like we used to anyway, the midfield, with its current personnel, becomes a huge issue.
Love Ren & Stimpy

Groundskeeper Willie

  • Loves a good Meat Flute! Silent screaming fistpumper. Don't wake the kids! He's not the messiah, he's a very naughty chip! Mattis, den svenska pedanten! Pantless arse-barer not used to withdrawal.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,227
  • Klappa händerna när du är riktigt glad.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #19137 on: Today at 01:36:46 pm
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Yesterday at 05:07:11 am
Jurgen is shifting the teams style away from counter pressing and intensity to a more possession based death by football playbook. Many ways to skin the cat.

It is a vision that collectively will take time to implement especially as many of the older squad are used to playing in the old intensity-based press. But hes shifting away from it to be more expansive. It was always a transitional season in that regard.

We would need athletic physical midfielders if we were trying to play the old pressing way, but it doesnt look like we are do maybe such midfielders arent required anymore.

Its speculation of course because only two or three people here actually have insight into what he wants. But circumstantially the evidence is compelling. Look at Peps book! No way that wouldve been allowed to be released unless it was a bait and switch to deceive teams into formulating a strategy against how Klopp teams used to play as opposed to how they will be playing.

So tell me, then, why Klopp, an all time great, thinks it's a good idea to implement a system that we don't have the players for. to me, that's doing it backwards.
