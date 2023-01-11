So if there isnt going to be any signings, we have to do something drastic or creative.



Thiago - fabinho - henderson



is seen as the first choice midfield. in theory, this does actually have the right balance of energy, attack and defense. but its aged so badly. The other players, Arthur, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliot, one or two of them need to step up. Only Curtis Jones has the physical prowess similar to Henderson. But he is too inconsistent. Harvey has technical ability, engine, but not quick enough to get the ball, his winning of the ball is lacklustre too. Ox in his peak would probably fit this midfield a lot, pace, power, creativity and shooting all good. But his touch and passing has been off for a few seasons now. Keita just needs to sort his future out, in my mind, he's a goner, and his recent good appearances, is simply for the shop window.



Arthur is a wildcard. We dont even know what he can bring to this midfield, lad hasnt even played in a half season, with a world cup break too. Its actually mad. He has a similar profile to Thiago, but can he run as good?



For me, the profile of Trent Alexander-Arnold fits the midfield engine role, he's big, strong, quick, technical, dynamic. It could be a temporary solution to get this team moving.