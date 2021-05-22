Is this the first week the full squad has trained together for ages without games? What with with 63 games last season and Covid and end of season stuff and Henderson and Fabinho being away at the world cup
We had weeks to train due to the royal funeral, with 2 games postponed and were just as bad thereafter.
We have done a great job with transfer in general, but we have let ourselves down in a few areas
I don't particularly blame management for not investing in midfield last summer, I blame them more for the contract renewals and the overall long term midfield planning over the last 4 yrs, in 2019, our 4 most used m'f players were milner/gini/hendo/fab : whose average age in 2019 was 29, we did well to last until this season when it "suddenly" "out of nowhere" blew up in our smug faces. By 2019 Keita/ox had struggled badly with injury, we needed a proper long term option in the 6 transfer windows leading upto last summer, we may have had more money for that if had managed renewals and transfers a bit better.