That Spurs game was due to Covid. We could have asked for a postponement but it would have added to our fixture congestion so decided to play it anyway even though as noted we had to play just the absolute bottom of the barrel in midfield in Milner and Morton to go with Keita.



That's actually a really good example when you think about it. With our tactics and a non-functional midfield we were just completely open on the counter and Spurs could have scored half a dozen. Reminds anybody of anything this year?



As far as this and the Klopp Template thread overlapping, should probably lock the Klopp Template thread. We had our WC break and reset and we're still using the same tactics generally since the 20/21 season with some minor tweaks for personnel. Unless Klopp goes back to the 4-4-2 or something else happens the only real thing to discuss is who Klopp is playing in midfield and how they fit together and why someone might be a good fit in going forward. Though I suppose you start overlapping with the Transfer thread but either way certainly no need for two similar threads on the board at the moment.