Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Surely Tielemans could be a viable option for our midfield?
A premier league player, experienced enough , but not too old at 25, can be both holding and attacking in midfield?
 
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:31:24 pm
Well whatever you'd class the midfield as last season was dominant and league challenging.

League challenging is nothing. Did we win it? Nope. I distinctly remember Tyler Morton and James Milner starting for us away at Spurs which indicates depth was a problem too.

I think we wrung the last legs out of Henderson last season and possibly broke Fabinho - admittedly this is unexpected.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 01:10:58 pm
League challenging is nothing. Did we win it? Nope. I distinctly remember Tyler Morton and James Milner starting for us away at Spurs which indicates depth was a problem too.


The failure to replace Gini before the start of last season cost us the league imo. The home draw to Brighton when from 2-0 up we had a fair few midfield injuries and they just started walking through us, as well as the aways to chelsea/spurs  where the lack of options/depth/legs in midfield really cost us. [you could argue the toss about the west ham loss and brentford draw too in the same context too fwiw].
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 01:15:11 pm
The failure to replace Gini before the start of last season cost us the league imo. The home draw to Brighton when from 2-0 up we had a fair few midfield injuries and they just started walking through us, as well as the aways to chelsea/spurs  where the lack of options/depth/legs in midfield really cost us. [you could argue the toss about the west ham loss and brentford draw too in the same context too fwiw].

I agree with you. We are not looking to buy midfielders because we need them now; we needed them 2 years ago!

We've all gone over it so many times, it's just a real shame we have been so negligent and made mistakes in this key area of the team.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 01:10:58 pm
League challenging is nothing. Did we win it? Nope. I distinctly remember Tyler Morton and James Milner starting for us away at Spurs which indicates depth was a problem too.

I think we wrung the last legs out of Henderson last season and possibly broke Fabinho - admittedly this is unexpected.

It is when youre answering a question that specifically says that :thumbup
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
We were incredibly reliant on Thiago last season. Results with and without him were very, very different.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Realgman on Today at 01:00:26 pm
Surely Tielemans could be a viable option for our midfield?
A premier league player, experienced enough , but not too old at 25, can be both holding and attacking in midfield?
 

He does not run or tackle effectively. 
Just a tamer, less mobile, less offensive, less talented Thiago.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Realgman on Today at 01:00:26 pm
Surely Tielemans could be a viable option for our midfield?
A premier league player, experienced enough , but not too old at 25, can be both holding and attacking in midfield?

Some people just like to watch the world burn.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 01:35:37 pm
It is when youre answering a question that specifically says that :thumbup

The point I'm making is it is best not to hold up the challenge for all four pots as some sort of paragon, translating that not much is wrong this season. We were knackered, running on fumes by the end and possibly some easier draws helped us in the domestic cups.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Realgman on Today at 01:00:26 pm
Surely Tielemans could be a viable option for our midfield?
A premier league player, experienced enough , but not too old at 25, can be both holding and attacking in midfield?
 
I've seen asthmatic sloths move with more speed and purpose than Youri Tielemans.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 02:53:54 pm
The point I'm making is it is best not to hold up the challenge for all four pots as some sort of paragon, translating that not much is wrong this season. We were knackered, running on fumes by the end and possibly some easier draws helped us in the domestic cups.

You seem to have got yourself a little muddled. The question was 'What do we need to become a dominant, league challenging team again?'.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
so a resounding
"Tielemans, are you for fucking real?"... then...
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:31:24 pm
Well whatever you'd class the midfield as last season was dominant and league challenging.

No the midfield wasn't dominant Diaz came in and gave everyone a lift whilst Ali was brilliant at keeping us in games.

You are confusing games with being dominant. Real Madrid got dominated in the CL most games but still won it
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 01:10:58 pm
League challenging is nothing. Did we win it? Nope. I distinctly remember Tyler Morton and James Milner starting for us away at Spurs which indicates depth was a problem too.

I think we wrung the last legs out of Henderson last season and possibly broke Fabinho - admittedly this is unexpected.

Brighton at home was a killer (from 2-0 up). We ended up with Jones and Ox in midfield and Bissouma running rings around us. This was a week after winning 5-0 at Old Trafford.

Ultimately couldn't beat City, Spurs or Chelsea.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:44:50 pm
No the midfield wasn't dominant Diaz came in and gave everyone a lift whilst Ali was brilliant at keeping us in games.

You are confusing games with being dominant. Real Madrid got dominated in the CL most games but still won it

Explain how we only lost four games all season
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 01:10:58 pm
League challenging is nothing. Did we win it? Nope. I distinctly remember Tyler Morton and James Milner starting for us away at Spurs which indicates depth was a problem too.

I think we wrung the last legs out of Henderson last season and possibly broke Fabinho - admittedly this is unexpected.

To be fair we got really unlucky that December. After that West Ham loss and international break, we started to motor and did our very best late Autumn/early winter thing which was being tough to score against (let in 2 goals in 6 games) and winning games (6 in a row). But then we got hit hard with Covid and game postponements which led to the loss to Leicester. Don't think depth was a problem at all.

If Covid had not struck the squad, I fully believe we go and beat Spurs, Chelsea and Leicester and the rest would have been history.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 04:53:16 pm
To be fair we got really unlucky that December. After that West Ham loss and international break, we started to motor and did our very best late Autumn/early winter thing which was being tough to score against (let in 2 goals in 6 games) and winning games (6 in a row). But then we got hit hard with Covid and game postponements which led to the loss to Leicester. Don't think depth was a problem at all.

If Covid had not struck the squad, I fully believe we go and beat Spurs, Chelsea and Leicester and the rest would have been history.

I agree with that. The Christmas period killed us and was where City built up too much of a cushion. It meant we needed to win every game after new year and we near enough did and it still wasn't enough. That week we lost to Leicester while City were battered at Arsenal and won in the last minute was decisive.

There was key games where the midfield was an issue where we dropped points though. Spurs was one but it was really unfortunate that we had our first choice midfield out with illness and then the next week you've got clubs calling off matches for one Covid case.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
That Spurs game was due to Covid. We could have asked for a postponement but it would have added to our fixture congestion so decided to play it anyway even though as noted we had to play just the absolute bottom of the barrel in midfield in Milner and Morton to go with Keita.

That's actually a really good example when you think about it. With our tactics and a non-functional midfield we were just completely open on the counter and Spurs could have scored half a dozen. Reminds anybody of anything this year?

As far as this and the Klopp Template thread overlapping, should probably lock the Klopp Template thread. We had our WC break and reset and we're still using the same tactics generally since the 20/21 season with some minor tweaks for personnel. Unless Klopp goes back to the 4-4-2 or something else happens the only real thing to discuss is who Klopp is playing in midfield and how they fit together and why someone might be a good fit in going forward. Though I suppose you start overlapping with the Transfer thread but either way certainly no need for two similar threads on the board at the moment.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:50:19 pm
Explain how we only lost four games all season

Towards the tail end of the season we rode our luck and always had enough firepower to dig us out of a tricky situation. We had decent draws in the champs league, in particular, that definitely helped not just in that competition but also in the others.

We were a brilliant side last year, that should go without saying, but that doesn't mean we were dominant particularly between March and the end of the season. If you want to see a Klopp team that was truly 'dominant' for a period look at march 2019 through to feb 2020. I could count the games we played badly on the fingers of one hand during that period, we crushed teams by force of will alone at times.

Last year we were obviously pretty bloody good, but there were plenty of times it felt we 'got away with one' particularly down the stretch.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 05:15:04 pm
Towards the tail end of the season we rode our luck and always had enough firepower to dig us out of a tricky situation. We had decent draws in the champs league, in particular, that definitely helped not just in that competition but also in the others.

We were a brilliant side last year, that should go without saying, but that doesn't mean we were dominant particularly between March and the end of the season. If you want to see a Klopp team that was truly 'dominant' for a period look at march 2019 through to feb 2020. I could count the games we played badly on the fingers of one hand during that period, we crushed teams by force of will alone at times.

Last year we were obviously pretty bloody good, but there were plenty of times it felt we 'got away with one' particularly down the stretch.

Which games were these? There were the Spurs and ManC games that were coin flips but then I"m at a loss here.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:18:18 pm
Which games were these? There were the Spurs and ManC games that were coin flips but then I"m at a loss here.

We went behind against Wolves, Southampton, Villa and Villareal. Against Southampton and VillaI  did't think we looked that great. The first halves against Wolves and Villareal, villareal in particular, we were bloody awful. In those latter two games we saw a lot of the issues we are seeing this season - teams exploting the high line, cutting through midfield blah blah. We were poor against Tottenham too as you note, in that game I'm not sure we created a chance I can remember and we needed a heavy deflection to get us the draw.

Yes tiredness was a factor and all the usual caveats but it felt more like we were stumbling over the line rather than building up to something [in 2019 it felt differnet]  Perhaps this is all just hindsight now, if Villa could have held on for 10 more minutes against city perhaps I'd feel compltely differently, but some of the games I've listed there feel not a million miles off some of the games I've seen this season.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 05:24:37 pm
We went behind against Wolves, Southampton, Villa and Villareal. Against Southampton and VillaI  did't think we looked that great. The first halves against Wolves and Villareal, villareal in particular, we were bloody awful. In those latter two games we saw a lot of the issues we are seeing this season - teams exploting the high line, cutting through midfield blah blah. We were poor against Tottenham too as you note, in that game I'm not sure we created a chance I can remember and we needed a heavy deflection to get us the draw.

Yes tiredness was a factor and all the usual caveats but it felt more like we were stumbling over the line rather than building up to something [in 2019 it felt differnet]  Perhaps this is all just hindsight now, if Villa could have held on for 10 more minutes against city perhaps I'd feel compltely differently, but some of the games I've listed there feel not a million miles off some of the games I've seen this season.

So we showed tiredness by giving up the first goal but generally dominating the game and winning? I don't think those two go together. Spus under Conte to end last season had the 3rd best stats in the league, there's no shame in struggling against them same as ManC.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:31:59 pm
So we showed tiredness by giving up the first goal but generally dominating the game and winning? I don't think those two go together. Spus under Conte to end last season had the 3rd best stats in the league, there's no shame in struggling against them same as ManC.

I'm not sure we dominated those games listed, but whatever. We are where we are.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:18:18 pm
Which games were these? There were the Spurs and ManC games that were coin flips but then I"m at a loss here.

Villareal first half away was as bad as Napoli this year but we bounced back second half and managed to limit the damage going into half time as we could have lost the tie there. A performance like that in a CL semi (against a team we'd battered in the first leg) was a concern but you hoped it was just the games catching up with them or perhaps a bit of complacency in taking them lightly. Instead it's set the template for this season. Wolves on the final day as well. A decent striker and they could have took us to the cleaners.
