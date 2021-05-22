Explain how we only lost four games all season
Towards the tail end of the season we rode our luck and always had enough firepower to dig us out of a tricky situation. We had decent draws in the champs league, in particular, that definitely helped not just in that competition but also in the others.
We were a brilliant side last year, that should go without saying, but that doesn't mean we were dominant particularly between March and the end of the season. If you want to see a Klopp team that was truly 'dominant' for a period look at march 2019 through to feb 2020. I could count the games we played badly on the fingers of one hand during that period, we crushed teams by force of will alone at times.
Last year we were obviously pretty bloody good, but there were plenty of times it felt we 'got away with one' particularly down the stretch.