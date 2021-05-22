Klopp has used Elliott in midfield since preseason last season and regularly used him there since. Klopp sees him as a midfielder, it wasn't and isn't about being short in a position. If he didn't want to use him there he'd have ditched him from playing regularly like loads of players he didn't see as good enough.



Elliott is not gonna make it as a forward player here. We need pace to play out wide in our system and that is one thing he lacks and cannot make up for it with coaching. His physicality will improve with age no doubt but its the general defensive awareness where he is a big work in progress. A player at his age needs someone to provide the triggers of when to press. If you watched the game against Wolves, Elliott followed Naby's press quite well with decent success. Our problem lies with the fact that the senior midfielders have been poor at the forward press themselves. Hendo in particular just hasn't pressed at all in several games. It's not the best environment for him to learn and improve right now but there is a good player there, and if it ends up being here, then it is far more probable in midfield than in attack.We are lacking players who lead the press right now. Bobby would do it all day every second of every minute when we lost possession and the midfield and the wide forwards would follow. Sadio and Hendo would trigger it as well. Now no one does or knows when to. The moment we lose the ball half of them are already backtracking to cover for the counter instead of putting pressure on the ball.