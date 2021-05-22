Klopp has used Elliott in midfield since preseason last season and regularly used him there since. Klopp sees him as a midfielder, it wasn't and isn't about being short in a position. If he didn't want to use him there he'd have ditched him from playing regularly like loads of players he didn't see as good enough.
Who could Klopp play though if he thought he wasnt good enough?
Milner is getting on and has missed games due to injury
Henderson the same
Keita and OX made out of crisp
Fabinho looks like hes been ran into the ground for 4 years straight
Thiago great player, but isnt known to be a pressing midfielder, never mind he has injury problems too.
Jones another player whos been injured all season.
Arthur, 13 minutes thats all.
Give Elliot his due, hes always been available and gives his all. Maybe he shouldnt be playing in the midfield but seems like Klopp has no choice, especially knowing hes expected just to get on with it.