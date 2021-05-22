« previous next »
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19040 on: Yesterday at 08:42:46 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 08:39:54 pm
Klopp has used Elliott in midfield since preseason last season and regularly used him there since. Klopp sees him as a midfielder, it wasn't and isn't about being short in a position. If he didn't want to use him there he'd have ditched him from playing regularly like loads of players he didn't see as good enough.

Exactly. Not only that but we've extended his contract again. So it seems clear that however much I personally can't understand it that Klopp is all in on Elliott as a RCM for this team. What I don't understand though and what seems really odd then is why nothing is being done to account for that when you look at the purchases and age of the team. It can't just be "it will be better once I buy Bellingham" can it? Seems nuts.
Offline Shankly!Shankly!

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19041 on: Yesterday at 08:42:59 pm »
Quote from: djschembri on Yesterday at 02:11:29 pm
I meant tactically. Jones and Elliott are better at retaining the ball than winning it back.

Losing Mane in the summer, and Jota, Diaz and Firmino to injuries has really hurt us because we have lost key components of our pressing from the front three. This year, Mane was not replaced, Jota and Diaz were mostly injured, Firmino have declined compared to last season and Nunez is not great at pressing. Salah's defending stats are largely the same as last season but they were always average at best.

Without that pressing intensity from the front, our midfield and defence have been exposed significantly. The situation is compounded by the fact that our midfield is weaker in terms of duels and tackles won, since we didn't replace Wijnaldum. In fact, the data shows that Thiago, Fabinho and Henderson are roughly at the same level as they were last season in terms of defensive stats. They're not great, but they weren't last season either when we nearly won the quadruple.

So clearly the drop-off is coming from the front. You could solve that by replacing a current midfielder with a ball-winning one, but we don't have that within the team. Unless we change our approach, pressing from the front with Salah+Nunez+another with any of our midfield trio is not going to work.

Interestingly, Gakpo is in the 85th percentile for Ground Duels and Ground Duels won, so that may explain why they went for an attacker even though the issue seems to be from midfield to the naked eye.

I absolutely agree that the issue stems from the front. There is some issue in midfield but it's being compounded.

Mane- probably the best grafting wing forward with insane attacking ability. Kept lb's and left sided attackers busy and allowed robbo to support. Usually shutting down the other teams runners in that area

Darwin for all his running and hustling does not have that pressing and ball nicking ability like peak bobby. Not even close.

Mo is 31 this season and his work rate has inevitable dropped. Love the man but perhaps the new contract and last seasons efforts have shifted his mindset a touch. He is not winning the golden boot, he ain't winning the league and we will need a spectacular turnaround to win the CL from here.

Hendo was beat at that right sided midfield to facilitate Trent and mo. That idea seems to have been thrown out the window, bit bizarre in my opinion. Gini did similar on the other side. Back to basics/ klopps original plan would be nice but I don't think we have the players for it

Offline Al 666

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19042 on: Yesterday at 08:43:41 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 08:28:30 pm
Why did Klopp buy Elliott if he doesn't have the pace to play out wide, nor the physicality to play in a Klopp midfield?  Why not target another young player for the same price who fits the system?

If it was just to flip Elliott for a profit, why is he starting him over other, more system-suitable options?

You could say that about Carvalho, Shaqiri or Minamino. The recruitment team just love an attacking player available at under his true value.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19043 on: Yesterday at 08:46:11 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 08:28:30 pm
Why did Klopp buy Elliott if he doesn't have the pace to play out wide, nor the physicality to play in a Klopp midfield?  Why not target another young player for the same price who fits the system?

If it was just to flip Elliott for a profit, why is he starting him over other, more system-suitable options?

They took a punt on a talented young english player.  What did he cost, 3 mill or something? Home-grown player on the squad list, and there may well have been the thought that he could develop into a different role, who knows!

I dont see many better options - just a few equally ill-fitting ones at the moment. Ideally Keita, Thiago, Fab is the best 3 currently at the club, but Keita cant be trusted to stay fit, and I dont blame them for not starting him, although maybe now hes been a sub a few times in the last few games, theyll risk it at the weekend - thatd be nice. Ox - no thanks, same Jones, who also has issues with fitness and has barely played because of it so far this season.  Bajcetic maybe?  Hendo of course, who does start plenty, but again, hes not offering enough and cant play 2 games in a week either.
Offline Al 666

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19044 on: Yesterday at 08:48:57 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 08:39:54 pm
Klopp has used Elliott in midfield since preseason last season and regularly used him there since. Klopp sees him as a midfielder, it wasn't and isn't about being short in a position. If he didn't want to use him there he'd have ditched him from playing regularly like loads of players he didn't see as good enough.

Klopp gives players a chance to adapt to a new role. Look at Gini being converted from an attacking mid to a controller. Loads of players have had their roles changed by Klopp. Klopp believes in improving players and improving the team by coaching.

Then you look at the homegrown rules and it is essential to shoehorn players like Milner in at full back and the likes of  Carvalho, Jones and Elliott into the midfield.

How much would it cost us to buy orthodox homegrown centre mids of the required quality. Say Bellingham and Rice or look at what City paid for Phillips.
Offline SamLad

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19045 on: Yesterday at 08:51:50 pm »
maybe Klopp has every intention of moving Harvey to a more-suited RW role as soon as he gets a midfielder who can reliably and consistently do the business at RCM.

Mo won't last forever.

and meantime Harv is getting wonderful experience.  just a lot more than Klopp intended due to our injury woes.

Offline John C

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19046 on: Yesterday at 08:52:37 pm »
We need at least 4 midfielders in the next 3 windows, including this one, to future-proof us for a potential 2023/24 run-in across all competitions.
April 2024, that's how far ahead we need to be looking. Which of our current midfield can you be certain will drive us to success in the spring of 2024?
Bajcetic looks boss, but he might be on loan.

4 minimum please Jurgen, one in the next week would be lovely, thanks.
Offline Al 666

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19047 on: Yesterday at 09:01:57 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:52:37 pm
We need at least 4 midfielders in the next 3 windows, including this one, to future-proof us for a potential 2023/24 run-in across all competitions.
April 2024, that's how far ahead we need to be looking. Which of our current midfield can you be certain will drive us to success in the spring of 2024?
Bajcetic looks boss, but he might be on loan.

4 minimum please Jurgen, one in the next week would be lovely, thanks.

I think that depends on whether we stay 4-3-3 or switch to a 4-2-3-1.

If we switch to a 4-2-3-1 then we would have plenty of options for the 3 and could possibly get away with signing two real quality centre mids for the double pivot. Something like Bellingham and Caicedo would give us a solid base.
Offline Chris~

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19048 on: Yesterday at 09:10:37 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:48:57 pm
Klopp gives players a chance to adapt to a new role. Look at Gini being converted from an attacking mid to a controller. Loads of players have had their roles changed by Klopp. Klopp believes in improving players and improving the team by coaching.

Then you look at the homegrown rules and it is essential to shoehorn players like Milner in at full back and the likes of  Carvalho, Jones and Elliott into the midfield.


No it isnt. Klopp has ditched numerous homegrown players from the first team squad he didn't think we're good enough. He's playing Elliott where he is for 2 seasons now as he clearly thinks that's where he is going to bring value to the team. You can doubt Klopp's tactical ideas if you want, but it's clear he sees Elliott as a midfielder.
Offline jizzspunk

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19049 on: Yesterday at 09:30:49 pm »
Quote from: Shankly!Shankly! on Yesterday at 08:42:59 pm

Mo is 31 this season and his work rate has inevitable dropped. Love the man but perhaps the new contract and last seasons efforts have shifted his mindset a touch


Absolutely
The ones criticizing the timing of signing Gakpo over a midfielder will be the same ones criticizing when, in a year's time when Mo has 18 months left, and the possibility of his output dropping, will ask why the club are not planning for his departure
Offline LFCJayy

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19050 on: Yesterday at 09:48:12 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 08:39:54 pm
Klopp has used Elliott in midfield since preseason last season and regularly used him there since. Klopp sees him as a midfielder, it wasn't and isn't about being short in a position. If he didn't want to use him there he'd have ditched him from playing regularly like loads of players he didn't see as good enough.
Who could Klopp play though if he thought he wasnt good enough?

Milner is getting on and has missed games due to injury
Henderson the same
Keita and OX made out of crisp
Fabinho looks like hes been ran into the ground for 4 years straight
Thiago great player, but isnt known to be a pressing midfielder, never mind he has injury problems too.
Jones another player whos been injured all season.
Arthur, 13 minutes thats all.

Give Elliot his due, hes always been available and gives his all. Maybe he shouldnt be playing in the midfield but seems like Klopp has no choice, especially knowing hes expected just to get on with it.
Offline Chris~

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19051 on: Yesterday at 10:09:42 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Yesterday at 09:48:12 pm
Who could Klopp play though if he thought he wasnt good enough?

Milner is getting on and has missed games due to injury
Henderson the same
Keita and OX made out of crisp
Fabinho looks like hes been ran into the ground for 4 years straight
Thiago great player, but isnt known to be a pressing midfielder, never mind he has injury problems too.
Jones another player whos been injured all season.
Arthur, 13 minutes thats all.

Give Elliot his due, hes always been available and gives his all. Maybe he shouldnt be playing in the midfield but seems like Klopp has no choice, especially knowing hes expected just to get on with it.
Anyone. Klopp didn't think Neco Williams was good enough and let him leave with a combination of acadmey and whoever minutes replacing him. He didn't give him nearly 40 games there in 2 seasons. Woodburn, Morton ,Hoever, Brewster, Wilson etc. There are so many more acadmey/young players Klopp hasn't rated who he's been happy to let go and not play as often as Elliott. It's obvious when he trusts or likes a player because they play a lot.
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19052 on: Yesterday at 10:21:28 pm »
Players like Neco Williams where sold because they where never going to play here, and yes, they arent exactly that good. But Elliot is a different level talent wise no?  Have we not seen that already? 
The midfield issue is likely a collective issue, not a singular player. Isnt there a chance Elliot will be able to play consistently well in a midfield in time? The problem now is that there are so few options, and that isnt his fault. 
Offline LifelongRed,Sussex

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19053 on: Yesterday at 11:32:23 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:52:37 pm
We need at least 4 midfielders in the next 3 windows, including this one, to future-proof us for a potential 2023/24 run-in across all competitions.
April 2024, that's how far ahead we need to be looking. Which of our current midfield can you be certain will drive us to success in the spring of 2024?
Bajcetic looks boss, but he might be on loan.

4 minimum please Jurgen, one in the next week would be lovely, thanks.

Really just for the league.  Klopp can play prospects and fringe players in the Europa League.
Offline LFCJayy

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19054 on: Yesterday at 11:42:16 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 10:09:42 pm
Anyone. Klopp didn't think Neco Williams was good enough and let him leave with a combination of acadmey and whoever minutes replacing him. He didn't give him nearly 40 games there in 2 seasons. Woodburn, Morton ,Hoever, Brewster, Wilson etc. There are so many more acadmey/young players Klopp hasn't rated who he's been happy to let go and not play as often as Elliott. It's obvious when he trusts or likes a player because they play a lot.
Difference though isnt they. Williams had been here and apart of the first team for 3 seasons and was never getting in over Trent or Gomez. This is Elliots second season with the first team and hes obviously going to play with current problems. We havent got the luxury of just getting rid or not playing him. Next season will be a better indication to see if hes going to be playing for us in the middle
Offline AmanShah21

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19055 on: Today at 02:34:45 am »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 08:39:54 pm
Klopp has used Elliott in midfield since preseason last season and regularly used him there since. Klopp sees him as a midfielder, it wasn't and isn't about being short in a position. If he didn't want to use him there he'd have ditched him from playing regularly like loads of players he didn't see as good enough.

Elliott is not gonna make it as a forward player here. We need pace to play out wide in our system and that is one thing he lacks and cannot make up for it with coaching. His physicality will improve with age no doubt but its the general defensive awareness where he is a big work in progress. A player at his age needs someone to provide the triggers of when to press. If you watched the game against Wolves, Elliott followed Naby's press quite well with decent success. Our problem lies with the fact that the senior midfielders have been poor at the forward press themselves. Hendo in particular just hasn't pressed at all in several games. It's not the best environment for him to learn and improve right now but there is a good player there, and if it ends up being here, then it is far more probable in midfield than in attack.
We are lacking players who lead the press right now. Bobby would do it all day every second of every minute when we lost possession and the midfield and the wide forwards would follow. Sadio and Hendo would trigger it as well. Now no one does or knows when to. The moment we lose the ball half of them are already backtracking to cover for the counter instead of putting pressure on the ball.
