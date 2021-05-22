The plan was for our senior players maintaining their level and for Jones and Elliott to up their levels.
I meant tactically. Jones and Elliott are better at retaining the ball than winning it back.
Losing Mane in the summer, and Jota, Diaz and Firmino to injuries has really hurt us because we have lost key components of our pressing from the front three. This year, Mane was not replaced, Jota and Diaz were mostly injured, Firmino have declined compared to last season and Nunez is not great at pressing. Salah's defending stats are largely the same as last season but they were always average at best.
Without that pressing intensity from the front, our midfield and defence have been exposed significantly. The situation is compounded by the fact that our midfield is weaker in terms of duels and tackles won, since we didn't replace Wijnaldum. In fact, the data shows that Thiago, Fabinho and Henderson are roughly at the same level as they were last season in terms of defensive stats. They're not great, but they weren't last season either when we nearly won the quadruple.
So clearly the drop-off is coming from the front. You could solve that by replacing a current midfielder with a ball-winning one, but we don't have that within the team. Unless we change our approach, pressing from the front with Salah+Nunez+another with any of our midfield trio is not going to work.
Interestingly, Gakpo is in the 85th percentile for Ground Duels and Ground Duels won, so that may explain why they went for an attacker even though the issue seems to be from midfield to the naked eye.