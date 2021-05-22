The stats show we are not winning our challenges in midfield. Klopp mentioned after Wolves we need to win our challenges. Going into 1v1s battling physically for the ball and coming out on top is a problem for us. Through that lens when you look at our midfield we've just got a bad group for that type of work.



Henderson and Thiago try but ha e regressed a bit and are in veteran stage. They both pick up injuries and are not as quick as they used to be.



Milner is a full on veteran and whilst he wins more challenges than expected he isn't relied on to play most games.



Kieta and Ox are extremely injury prone so probably struggle to fully commit to winning duels. Kieta does well to nick the ball but its not often a physical thing it's more an anticipation trait. Both players are probably leaving and therefore we would be relying on them to put thier body's on the line which could potentially mess up thier chances of a big contract elsewhere.



Elliott, Jones, Carvalho are all prospects who are making thier way in the game. Carvalho and Elliott are very lightweight and don't win thier challenges. Jones is more of a ball protector and probably better than the other two but seems injury prone at the moment and can't get a run of games.



Bajcetic does seem up for duels and challenges, but he's young and not physically developed yet. Plenty of promise but just not quite developed yet.



This leaves Fabinho. Fabinho was a breath of fresh air when he arrived at Liverpool with many people begging for a dedicated DM in the side. In my opinion he's overused and putting his body on the line game after game seems to have taken a toll. I believe he is still effective but overused surrounded by to many gaps.



It's a terrible group for trying to physically dominate a midfield using work rate, pace and power. If you belnd those assets with technical ability you are laughing but we've just got a poor mix.



Add to this that when we were at our most successful recently we had Firmino and Mane coming into midfield and battling for the ball you can see we've just become easier to play against.



In terms of getting a tune out of the current squad and stepping into next year, some turnover is clearly required. This window I wouldn't be against something quite drastic like letting Elliott and Carvalho go out on loan to get games and a new midfielder coming in with the traits were all looking for. That would hopefully get you through to the end of the season and nick a CL place.



After that, in the summer, the whole midfield needs a restructure. I think Carvalho might need another loan season next year and Elliott becomes a back up to Salah. Jones may even need a loan. We just don't have much room for lightweight central attacking midfielders. I'd argue that our midfield got better when Coutinho left, as he wasn't the tracking back type. We really need 4 box to box number 8 types and 2 DMs all able to win the ball back. Its probably 3 new midfielders. 1 DM and 2 number 8s.



It'll be a slog to the end of this season and the outcome impacts the ability to afford and attract the calibre required. Doing nothing now is basically accepting defeat and hoping for more miracle work.