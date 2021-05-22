« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 471 472 473 474 475 [476]   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool's Midfield  (Read 1551296 times)

Offline redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,967
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19000 on: Today at 12:10:07 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:05:48 pm
They are attacking players because they are attacking players. Do you watch the academy and underage teams?

Have you seen where they have played for the majority of their careers?
I studied Politics at university, but I work in IT. By your reckoning, I'm a politician.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Offline Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,453
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19001 on: Today at 12:37:42 am »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 12:10:07 am
I studied Politics at university, but I work in IT. By your reckoning, I'm a politician.


Judging by your debating style you are deffo a politician mate ;D ;D

Being serious. The likes of Jones, Elliott and Carvalho are being tried as midfield players because for me they lack the pace to play in the front three. The thing is that they are only being tried in midfield because Keita and Ox have been injury prone and we have failed to bring in the likes of Tchouameni.

The real killer is the type of players we are being linked with. If Klopp wanted to transition to playing attackers in midfield, then surely we would be going after converted attackers and not orthodox centre mids like Tchouameni, Fernandez and Caicedo.

If we wanted to transition to playing attackers in midfield then we wouldn't of given Hendo and Fab new deals and we wouldn't have signed Thiago.
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Offline AmanShah21

  • May be Frank Colombo. Never seen with Frank Colombo in the same room at the same time. You dont have to be Sherlock Holmes, do you Miss Marple?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,821
  • At the end of a storm is a golden sky!
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19002 on: Today at 03:41:35 am »
That Joyce article quotes that are floating around kind of basically says what we are all seeing. The likes of Hendo, Fab don't have the legs anymore to press intensely as we did for the last several years. Elliott and Carvalho are too young and not physically ready to provide the defensive output we need which in essence means we can't play the way Klopp wants right now.
Hendo has been a passenger for most of this season. Still think he has that odd game in him where he can play at his previous levels but dont think he can do it week in week out anymore. Without those engines in midfield we cannot play so high because when we inevitably lose the ball it is very very rare now that anyone gets close to the ball winner before he can look up and find the ball over the top for the counter. They don't even have to try to be too precise and just hit an area and eventually they only need one to come off. It is far too easy when there's no pressure on the ball. The midfield is pretty much scrambling to get back and the defence is chasing as soon as we lose the ball.
I only care that we finish top4 somehow and with some luck maybe have a good european run, but even that seems to be looking very difficult now. We have too many players that just dont fit the system that we have built. We can ask for more to add but in all honesty we need several gone as well and preferably now if possible.
Logged

Offline ThePoolMan

  • Not quite the Pool Man, more like the ESL Man
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,650
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19003 on: Today at 08:52:59 am »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 03:41:35 am
That Joyce article quotes that are floating around kind of basically says what we are all seeing. The likes of Hendo, Fab don't have the legs anymore to press intensely as we did for the last several years. Elliott and Carvalho are too young and not physically ready to provide the defensive output we need which in essence means we can't play the way Klopp wants right now.
Hendo has been a passenger for most of this season. Still think he has that odd game in him where he can play at his previous levels but dont think he can do it week in week out anymore. Without those engines in midfield we cannot play so high because when we inevitably lose the ball it is very very rare now that anyone gets close to the ball winner before he can look up and find the ball over the top for the counter. They don't even have to try to be too precise and just hit an area and eventually they only need one to come off. It is far too easy when there's no pressure on the ball. The midfield is pretty much scrambling to get back and the defence is chasing as soon as we lose the ball.
I only care that we finish top4 somehow and with some luck maybe have a good european run, but even that seems to be looking very difficult now. We have too many players that just dont fit the system that we have built. We can ask for more to add but in all honesty we need several gone as well and preferably now if possible.

If the club does not sign any quality midfielders this January, we will not achieve top 4 from the looks of it. Elliott and Carvalho are not midfielders especially at this time and do not have the athleticism to compete there. The fact that Klopp is forced to play them shows how parlous our budget is and how poor the owners are backing Klopp financially.
Logged

Offline redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,967
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19004 on: Today at 09:44:14 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:37:42 am
Judging by your debating style you are deffo a politician mate ;D ;D

Being serious. The likes of Jones, Elliott and Carvalho are being tried as midfield players because for me they lack the pace to play in the front three. The thing is that they are only being tried in midfield because Keita and Ox have been injury prone and we have failed to bring in the likes of Tchouameni.

The real killer is the type of players we are being linked with. If Klopp wanted to transition to playing attackers in midfield, then surely we would be going after converted attackers and not orthodox centre mids like Tchouameni, Fernandez and Caicedo.

If we wanted to transition to playing attackers in midfield then we wouldn't of given Hendo and Fab new deals and we wouldn't have signed Thiago.
Or you can have more than one type of player in a midfield, not least in a squad which is going to play 50-60+ games against different types of opponent.

I agree we're targeting more orthodox, athletic midfielders at the moment: but that's precisely because the two first choices in Klopp's list of midfielders are struggling and, at least, at an age where they're not going to regain any lost athleticism. That seems to have snuck up on him and the sports scientists, which perhaps it shouldn't, but that shift in focus doesn't itself negate the type of players we've bought previously, or those we've actually select to play in midfield (and on plenty of occasions, not solely down to lack of more orthodox alternatives).
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Offline ThePoolMan

  • Not quite the Pool Man, more like the ESL Man
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,650
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19005 on: Today at 11:07:35 am »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 09:44:14 am
Or you can have more than one type of player in a midfield, not least in a squad which is going to play 50-60+ games against different types of opponent.

I agree we're targeting more orthodox, athletic midfielders at the moment: but that's precisely because the two first choices in Klopp's list of midfielders are struggling and, at least, at an age where they're not going to regain any lost athleticism. That seems to have snuck up on him and the sports scientists, which perhaps it shouldn't, but that shift in focus doesn't itself negate the type of players we've bought previously, or those we've actually select to play in midfield (and on plenty of occasions, not solely down to lack of more orthodox alternatives).


Reading between the lines, is that why the boffins and statguys are leaving the club? They are no longerbeing listened to and Klopp has gained too much power and is trusting Ljinders too much? Because it is a certainty that the stattos would have flagged the waning athleticism as a problem long before it led to sustained losses.
Logged

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,262
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19006 on: Today at 11:25:50 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:05:48 pm
They are attacking players because they are attacking players. Do you watch the academy and underage teams?

Have you seen where they have played for the majority of their careers?

We let Elliott go out and play a full season as an out and out right winger. Gerrard when he was in charge of the U18's under Klopp had Jones playing as a left side attacker cutting in and having about ten shots a game. Carvalho is a winger or a ten.

Are you suggesting Klopp wants to play with three out and out forwards plus the likes of Carvalho, Elliott and Jones ?

They have played in midfield because we have a chronic lack of numbers in exactly the same way Hendo and Fabinho played as make-shift centre backs. Needs must.

It's almost like different managers/coaches see players different than others do.  Gerrard may have seen Jones as a left sided attacker but Klopp sees him as a midfielder.  Same with Elliott, the season he went on loan,, his manager saw him as a right winger for his system, Klopp doesn't. 

It sounds like you are saying that Klopp is wrong to play those two in midfield positions and not where other managers played them because we certainly don't have a chronic lack of numbers in the midfield. 
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,303
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19007 on: Today at 11:56:53 am »
Quote from: ThePoolMan on Today at 08:52:59 am
If the club does not sign any quality midfielders this January, we will not achieve top 4 from the looks of it. Elliott and Carvalho are not midfielders especially at this time and do not have the athleticism to compete there. The fact that Klopp is forced to play them shows how parlous our budget is and how poor the owners are backing Klopp financially.

I don't think top 4 is at all realistic unless we recruit strongly this month. Don't buy a midfielder and the club have already written off top 4.

Don't recruit and i don't think it's about that anymore, it's about how far down the table are we willing to drop because we'll struggle to win many games with the current tactics. We could at least adapt the tactics and limit the damage.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,888
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19008 on: Today at 11:59:15 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:56:53 am
I don't think top 4 is at all realistic unless we recruit strongly this month. Don't buy a midfielder and the club have already written off top 4.

Don't recruit and i don't think it's about that anymore, it's about how far down the table are we willing to drop because we'll struggle to win many games with the current tactics. We could at least adapt the tactics and limit the damage.
Shhhh. Youll get accused of wanting sportswashers to buy the club.
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,951
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19009 on: Today at 12:01:16 pm »
Al not being funny but you cant one minute post a load of quotes attacking tubby for slating the manager, and the next minute criticise him playing certain players in midfield....but then hide behind 'he doesn't actually want to play them there, its just a lack of midfielders'.

Jones has played 83 times under Klopp, the vast majority in central midfield.

Harvey since he came back from Blackburn has played the vast majority in central midfield. We played Burnley early last season, he started in CM ahead of Thiago and Jones. We then played Chelsea, he started in CM ahead of Thiago, Keita and Ox. We then played Leeds, he started in CM ahead of Hendo, Jones, Keita, Milner and Ox.

Carvalho I think not so much, he'll be a midfielder in an emergency but I imagine the idea is he plays off a striker, as a false 9 or wide.

But Elliott and Jones, Klopp clearly and fundamentally sees them as midfielders. If you dont think they are, then put your big boy pants on and criticise the gaffer. I promise no-one will leap on you and say you're anti-Klopp ;)
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,199
  • Red since '64
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19010 on: Today at 12:06:33 pm »
Quote from: ThePoolMan on Today at 11:07:35 am
Reading between the lines, is that why the boffins and statguys are leaving the club? They are no longerbeing listened to and Klopp has gained too much power and is trusting Ljinders too much? Because it is a certainty that the stattos would have flagged the waning athleticism as a problem long before it led to sustained losses.

I really hope this isnt true. But it has to be said, without any contradictory stories emerging from club sources, it just might be.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,783
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
    • Some Film Reviews what I dun
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19011 on: Today at 12:11:03 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:01:16 pm
Al not being funny but you cant one minute post a load of quotes attacking tubby for slating the manager, and the next minute criticise him playing certain players in midfield....but then hide behind 'he doesn't actually want to play them there, its just a lack of midfielders'.

Jones has played 83 times under Klopp, the vast majority in central midfield.

Harvey since he came back from Blackburn has played the vast majority in central midfield. We played Burnley early last season, he started in CM ahead of Thiago and Jones. We then played Chelsea, he started in CM ahead of Thiago, Keita and Ox. We then played Leeds, he started in CM ahead of Hendo, Jones, Keita, Milner and Ox.

Carvalho I think not so much, he'll be a midfielder in an emergency but I imagine the idea is he plays off a striker, as a false 9 or wide.

But Elliott and Jones, Klopp clearly and fundamentally sees them as midfielders. If you dont think they are, then put your big boy pants on and criticise the gaffer. I promise no-one will leap on you and say you're anti-Klopp ;)

I don't think Jones or Elliot are midfielders in our 4-3-3. You could be unkinder and say that if Elliot is considered one, he's terrible in that role.

So is either Klopp playing them there to teach them certain fundamentals they need to play elsewhere? Or something else going on? Curtis is injured obviously.

Elliot before his bad injury was playing on that right hand side and linking very smoothly with Salah, making good touches as well. Our other midfielders were playing at a higher level though. Anyway it just feels like Klopp rates the lad highly and is trying to figure out how to get him in the team. Sometimes that just doesn't work though and the player is a bad fit.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online djschembri

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,496
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19012 on: Today at 12:12:38 pm »
The question is, what was their plan coming into the season?

Even the last minute, emergency, panic loan (Arthur Melo) was creative, passive, tempo-setting midfielder rather than a combative, high energy midfielder. Had he been available, he still wouldn't have solved our current problem.

Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,888
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19013 on: Today at 12:14:35 pm »
Quote from: djschembri on Today at 12:12:38 pm
The question is, what was their plan coming into the season?

Even the last minute, emergency, panic loan (Arthur Melo) was creative, passive, tempo-setting midfielder rather than a combative, high energy midfielder. Had he been available, he still wouldn't have solved our current problem.
Youre assuming there is a plan
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,951
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19014 on: Today at 12:21:28 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 12:11:03 pm
I don't think Jones or Elliot are midfielders in our 4-3-3. You could be unkinder and say that if Elliot is considered one, he's terrible in that role.

So is either Klopp playing them there to teach them certain fundamentals they need to play elsewhere? Or something else going on? Curtis is injured obviously.

Elliot before his bad injury was playing on that right hand side and linking very smoothly with Salah, making good touches as well. Our other midfielders were playing at a higher level though. Anyway it just feels like Klopp rates the lad highly and is trying to figure out how to get him in the team. Sometimes that just doesn't work though and the player is a bad fit.

They're playing as midfielders, in our middle three. They play differently to our other midfielders...but they are being played as midfielders, most certainly not attackers and most certainly not because there's a lack of options. I imagine that we see it as the next 'phase' of the team. Harvey linking up with Trent and Mo on that right like you say was very clearly a tactic we were using, rather than just shoving a young attacker into a midfield position because we didnt have anyone else.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online kvarmeismydad

  • Might regale ya with tales of footballing genitalia
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,428
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19015 on: Today at 01:04:27 pm »
The stats show we are not winning our challenges in midfield. Klopp mentioned after Wolves we need to win our challenges. Going into 1v1s battling physically for the ball and coming out on top is a problem for us. Through that lens when you look at our midfield we've just got a bad group for that type of work.

Henderson and Thiago try but ha e regressed a bit and are in veteran stage. They both pick up injuries and are not as quick as they used to be.

Milner is a full on veteran and whilst he wins more challenges than expected he isn't relied on to play most games.

Kieta and Ox are extremely injury prone so probably struggle to fully commit to winning duels. Kieta does well to nick the ball but its not often a physical thing it's more an anticipation trait. Both players are probably leaving and therefore we would be relying on them to put thier body's on the line which could potentially mess up thier chances of a big contract elsewhere.

Elliott, Jones, Carvalho are all prospects who are making thier way in the game. Carvalho and Elliott are very lightweight and don't win thier challenges. Jones is more of a ball protector and probably better than the other two but seems injury prone at the moment and can't get a run of games.

Bajcetic does seem up for duels and challenges, but he's young and not physically developed yet. Plenty of promise but just not quite developed yet.

This leaves Fabinho. Fabinho was a breath of fresh air when he arrived at Liverpool with many people begging for a dedicated DM in the side. In my opinion he's overused and putting his body on the line game after game seems to have taken a toll. I believe he is still effective but overused surrounded by to many gaps.

It's a terrible group for trying to physically dominate a midfield using work rate, pace and power. If you belnd those assets with technical ability you are laughing but we've just got a poor mix.

Add to this that when we were at our most successful recently we had Firmino and Mane coming into midfield and battling for the ball you can see we've just become easier to play against.

In terms of getting a tune out of the current squad and stepping into next year, some turnover is clearly required. This window I wouldn't be against something quite drastic like letting Elliott and Carvalho go out on loan to get games and a new midfielder coming in with the traits were all looking for. That would hopefully get you through to the end of the season and nick a CL place.

After that, in the summer, the whole midfield needs a restructure. I think Carvalho might need another loan season next year and Elliott becomes a back up to Salah. Jones may even need a loan. We just don't have much room for lightweight central attacking midfielders. I'd argue that our midfield got better when Coutinho left, as he wasn't the tracking back type. We really need 4 box to box number 8 types and 2 DMs all able to win the ball back. Its probably 3 new midfielders. 1 DM and 2 number 8s.

It'll be a slog to the end of this season and the outcome impacts the ability to afford and attract the calibre required. Doing nothing now is basically accepting defeat and hoping for more miracle work.
Logged
@paulair

Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,618
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19016 on: Today at 01:06:16 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:21:28 pm
They're playing as midfielders, in our middle three. They play differently to our other midfielders...but they are being played as midfielders, most certainly not attackers and most certainly not because there's a lack of options. I imagine that we see it as the next 'phase' of the team. Harvey linking up with Trent and Mo on that right like you say was very clearly a tactic we were using, rather than just shoving a young attacker into a midfield position because we didnt have anyone else.

Yes, and perhaps it could have worked with 2 strong, fast midfielders alongside him (although I'd say it would often leave that side horribly exposed), but clearly it doesn't work as things stand. And there is no combination of midfielders, currently at the club, who could make it work alongside him. But then, there's no combination of mids at present that works, at all. For me, Elliot makes it worse, but - as I said elsewhere - he has the advantage of being fit enough to play regularly, unlike most of our other choices.
Logged

Online BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,733
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19017 on: Today at 01:14:35 pm »
Quote from: djschembri on Today at 12:12:38 pm
The question is, what was their plan coming into the season?

Even the last minute, emergency, panic loan (Arthur Melo) was creative, passive, tempo-setting midfielder rather than a combative, high energy midfielder. Had he been available, he still wouldn't have solved our current problem.

The plan was for our senior players maintaining their level and for Jones and Elliott to up their levels.
Logged

Online stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,273
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19018 on: Today at 01:34:26 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 01:14:35 pm
The plan was for our senior players maintaining their level and for Jones and Elliott to up their levels.

It's very hard for players hitting 30 to play in a system that demands high pressing. That's a system for younger players. Firmino used to be very good at it but has fallen off in the last year. Salah was also decent at pressing and Mane was excellent at it. Our current front 3 are not going to hound the defence the way we did 3 years ago.

Our midfield just cannot do it either. The aging players cannot do it and most of the younger ones have't got it in their locker.

Even in defence there are signs that we aren't winning as many balls (that's my perception).

Getting to the ball first and nicking a tackle or making a block or cutting out passing options is a very big art of our game and we just cannot do it now. The lack of a constant replenishment of players is coming back to bite us now and it will get worse every window that new playser are not brought in. Owning a football club is very expensive and the modern owners need very deep pockets. However there is little excuse for us being constantly over-run by mid-table teams.
Logged
#JFT97

Online SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,940
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #19019 on: Today at 01:45:23 pm »
Quote from: BER on Today at 01:14:35 pm
The plan was for our senior players maintaining their level and for Jones and Elliott to up their levels.

yeah that's how I see it.  if only one of those 2 things had clicked ......
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 471 472 473 474 475 [476]   Go Up
« previous next »
 