That Joyce article quotes that are floating around kind of basically says what we are all seeing. The likes of Hendo, Fab don't have the legs anymore to press intensely as we did for the last several years. Elliott and Carvalho are too young and not physically ready to provide the defensive output we need which in essence means we can't play the way Klopp wants right now.

Hendo has been a passenger for most of this season. Still think he has that odd game in him where he can play at his previous levels but dont think he can do it week in week out anymore. Without those engines in midfield we cannot play so high because when we inevitably lose the ball it is very very rare now that anyone gets close to the ball winner before he can look up and find the ball over the top for the counter. They don't even have to try to be too precise and just hit an area and eventually they only need one to come off. It is far too easy when there's no pressure on the ball. The midfield is pretty much scrambling to get back and the defence is chasing as soon as we lose the ball.

I only care that we finish top4 somehow and with some luck maybe have a good european run, but even that seems to be looking very difficult now. We have too many players that just dont fit the system that we have built. We can ask for more to add but in all honesty we need several gone as well and preferably now if possible.