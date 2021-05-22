I studied Politics at university, but I work in IT. By your reckoning, I'm a politician.
Judging by your debating style you are deffo a politician mate
Being serious. The likes of Jones, Elliott and Carvalho are being tried as midfield players because for me they lack the pace to play in the front three. The thing is that they are only being tried in midfield because Keita and Ox have been injury prone and we have failed to bring in the likes of Tchouameni.
The real killer is the type of players we are being linked with. If Klopp wanted to transition to playing attackers in midfield, then surely we would be going after converted attackers and not orthodox centre mids like Tchouameni, Fernandez and Caicedo.
If we wanted to transition to playing attackers in midfield then we wouldn't of given Hendo and Fab new deals and we wouldn't have signed Thiago.