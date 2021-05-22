« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 470 471 472 473 474 [475] 476   Go Down

Author Topic: Liverpool's Midfield  (Read 1550193 times)

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,065
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18960 on: Yesterday at 04:48:03 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 11:57:14 am
We bought Thiago ages ago now and for 2 seasons it worked very well. In the first season it was only awful decision making about a 4th CB and then losing all 3 of our senior CBs with long term injuries that stopped us getting 85+ points. Thiago himself got a bad injury but bossed the run in. Thiago bossed it last season. He's been both a deep lying creator and a controller for us. Effectively giving us what Gini gave AND penetrative passing. He was never the problem. The problem was we failed to bring in a CM 2 summers running since then. We, in reality, probably needed one CM with legs in summer '21 when we lost Gini. We definitely needed one, perhaps 2, in the summer of '22. And now we need 3 in the summer of '23. People will respond that we couldn't do that because we had so many midfielders already. That might be true. But in football terms, that's what we needed.

Exactly anyone mentioning it as a wrong move is crazy.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,943
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18961 on: Yesterday at 04:52:07 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 04:06:06 pm
llori, Grujic, Luis Alberto et al were exactly that kind of signing.

Nowadays we just seem to want to stockpile young keepers and attackers.

They were all a long time ago, and frankly probably a good indication of why we stopped. Our recruitment team is very good, still, but obviously the less risk the better your record is going to look. If wed signed a load of players from South America for example I dare say thered be a few flops in there, no one is just signing loads of players for £5 million from Ecuador/Colombia and having 100% success
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,452
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18962 on: Yesterday at 04:57:10 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 04:52:07 pm
They were all a long time ago, and frankly probably a good indication of why we stopped. Our recruitment team is very good, still, but obviously the less risk the better your record is going to look. If wed signed a load of players from South America for example I dare say thered be a few flops in there, no one is just signing loads of players for £5 million from Ecuador/Colombia and having 100% success

We carried on doing it, look at how many keepers and attackers we continue to buy. I would say we have concentrated on buying players in areas in which prices have been high. I would imagine that may change now. Given the money the likes of Bellingham, Fernandez, Tchouameni have been commanding.
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,679
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18963 on: Yesterday at 05:25:32 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 04:48:03 pm
Exactly anyone mentioning it as a wrong move is crazy.

I thought it was the wrong move at that time simply for the fact it signaled we were going to delay the refresh in the squad and instead try to keep this group together as long as possible. You buy Thiago as similar aged cherry on top that you think will put the group into more trophies.

If you have finite resources, however great they are, then there is a greater risk of taking too long and having too much of your payroll tied up in players no longer performing than in being too early and losing a season or two of prime production.

Our issue right now is that we have way too much in wages going to players no longer performing at that level. Thiago is the 3rd or 4th highest paid player on the team I believe. He's been our best midfielder but has he been 200k/w good? What about next season? Hendo has to be on those type of wages at least, he's got years now where he's going to be an albatross as far as wages v performance. Same for Fabinho.

Not that we may not make mistakes in brining in their replacements but at least in a prime age they will have some sell-on value regardless. For all our older players you have to convince them to leave their higher wages or just pay them to go away. Which again if you don't have infinite money gets to be a big problem.
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,065
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18964 on: Yesterday at 05:39:31 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:25:32 pm
I thought it was the wrong move at that time simply for the fact it signaled we were going to delay the refresh in the squad and instead try to keep this group together as long as possible. You buy Thiago as similar aged cherry on top that you think will put the group into more trophies.

If you have finite resources, however great they are, then there is a greater risk of taking too long and having too much of your payroll tied up in players no longer performing than in being too early and losing a season or two of prime production.

Our issue right now is that we have way too much in wages going to players no longer performing at that level. Thiago is the 3rd or 4th highest paid player on the team I believe. He's been our best midfielder but has he been 200k/w good? What about next season? Hendo has to be on those type of wages at least, he's got years now where he's going to be an albatross as far as wages v performance. Same for Fabinho.

Not that we may not make mistakes in brining in their replacements but at least in a prime age they will have some sell-on value regardless. For all our older players you have to convince them to leave their higher wages or just pay them to go away. Which again if you don't have infinite money gets to be a big problem.

Yes he has been been 200k a week good, and it was just last season we won two trophies with him as a mainstay and our best midfielder, he isnt the problem, Henderson Fabinho Elliott are so far this season.
Logged

Offline Samio

  • Displeased Hermaphrodite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,570
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18965 on: Yesterday at 05:41:09 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:36:25 am
I would say Naby and Thiago are similar players. Small with a low centre of gravity, both willing to take the ball in tight areas. Both looking for vertical passes and willing to run with the ball. Both of them are good defensively in tight spaces but struggle with their top speed when asked to cover large areas.

Thiago runs with the ball? Really? I see him saunter with the ball and beat players with a mad shimmy, sure. Whereas Naby will sometimes slalom through, certainly did that more at Leipzig.

Naby was also a pressing monster at Leipzig too, won the ball very quickly after losing possession. He was really athletic, in fact. And this is no doubt one of the big reasons we signed him.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,452
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18966 on: Yesterday at 05:44:04 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:25:32 pm
I thought it was the wrong move at that time simply for the fact it signaled we were going to delay the refresh in the squad and instead try to keep this group together as long as possible. You buy Thiago as similar aged cherry on top that you think will put the group into more trophies.

If you have finite resources, however great they are, then there is a greater risk of taking too long and having too much of your payroll tied up in players no longer performing than in being too early and losing a season or two of prime production.

Our issue right now is that we have way too much in wages going to players no longer performing at that level. Thiago is the 3rd or 4th highest paid player on the team I believe. He's been our best midfielder but has he been 200k/w good? What about next season? Hendo has to be on those type of wages at least, he's got years now where he's going to be an albatross as far as wages v performance. Same for Fabinho.

Not that we may not make mistakes in brining in their replacements but at least in a prime age they will have some sell-on value regardless. For all our older players you have to convince them to leave their higher wages or just pay them to go away. Which again if you don't have infinite money gets to be a big problem.

Surely the problem has been tying up wages in midfield players like Hendo and Fabinho who rely on athleticism. At the moment Thiago is carrying the midfield against Brentford he made 6 tackles. Fab and Hendo made a combined total of 1.
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Offline Samio

  • Displeased Hermaphrodite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,570
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18967 on: Yesterday at 05:45:38 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:41:51 am
You seem to think that it is one or the other. Either a solid physical midfield or a technical talented one. Klopp thinks differently, that is why we have tried to bring in Tchouameni, Bellinham, Fernadez and Caicedo players with both things in their locker.

Why do I seem to think it's one or the other? I don't.

It's irrelevant what Jurgen 'tried' to do, as well. We have the players we have. He brought in Thiago, which I've said I'm absolutely fine with as an evolutionary step. I was really excited about his signing. It's just a massive shame that Fabinho doesn't look the same player and Hendo has deteriorated a bit.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,452
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18968 on: Yesterday at 05:51:59 pm »
Quote from: Samio on Yesterday at 05:41:09 pm
Thiago runs with the ball? Really? I see him saunter with the ball and beat players with a mad shimmy, sure. Whereas Naby will sometimes slalom through, certainly did that more at Leipzig.

Naby was also a pressing monster at Leipzig too, won the ball very quickly after losing possession. He was really athletic, in fact. And this is no doubt one of the big reasons we signed him.

thiago" border="0
<a target='_blank' href='https://geojsonlint.com/'>mapbox clear map[/url]
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,452
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18969 on: Yesterday at 05:53:57 pm »
Quote from: Samio on Yesterday at 05:45:38 pm
Why do I seem to think it's one or the other? I don't.

It's irrelevant what Jurgen 'tried' to do, as well. We have the players we have. He brought in Thiago, which I've said I'm absolutely fine with as an evolutionary step. I was really excited about his signing. It's just a massive shame that Fabinho doesn't look the same player and Hendo has deteriorated a bit.

I agree with that. The issue for me isn't Thiago. It is having three old centre mids in the same midfield.
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Offline Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,370
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18970 on: Yesterday at 06:01:17 pm »
The drop-off in Fabinho and Jordan's levels is the issue, along with Harvey being played in midfield in a role that he's just not suited to.

We've been unlucky with Keita's injuries, but if we'd have bought a more mobile midfielder in the summer we wouldn't be worrying about 4th place. We should have been looking to bring in a second midfielder this January given the issues with Fab and Jordan.

Should we have been more cut-throat, told Ox he wasn't getting a PL squad place, and not re-signed James Milner? Doesn't sound like Jurgen's style of management to me, but we may well have been better off if we had.
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,966
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18971 on: Yesterday at 07:05:40 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 04:57:10 pm
We carried on doing it, look at how many keepers and attackers we continue to buy. I would say we have concentrated on buying players in areas in which prices have been high. I would imagine that may change now. Given the money the likes of Bellingham, Fernandez, Tchouameni have been commanding.
I agree we should be buying more young players, but we have also bought Bacjetic - and, based on where we've actually played them, Elliott and perhaps even Carvalho, too. Also our only full academy graduate (outfield) in recent years is a midfielder in Jones, who has clearly been seen as a first team squad player when available.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,272
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18972 on: Yesterday at 07:07:31 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 05:53:57 pm
I agree with that. The issue for me isn't Thiago. It is having three old centre mids in the same midfield.

Agreed. Thiago is still an exceptional player who is a good passer. Henderson is also a good passer especially the curved ball around behind the defence. Fabinho is still good at winning the ball back. However none of them can cope with a younger midfield who are fast and mobile.

We should have been phasing out at least two of them and using them as subs. Their experience is invaluable at times but having to start all 3 because we haven't got suitable replacements is just poor.

Keita may be the best option we have this season as he is still a good player who gets around the pitch. He needs a bit more time to get match-fit but I think he'll show that he is more than capable of starting every match.
Logged
#JFT97

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,452
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18973 on: Yesterday at 07:10:45 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 07:05:40 pm
I agree we should be buying more young players, but we have also bought Bacjetic - and, based on where we've actually played them, Elliott and perhaps even Carvalho, too. Also our only full academy graduate (outfield) in recent years is a midfielder in Jones, who has clearly been seen as a first team squad player when available.

None of them were centre mids though. Bacjetic was a centre back and Jones, Carvalho and Elliott were out and out attacking players.
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Offline Samio

  • Displeased Hermaphrodite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,570
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18974 on: Yesterday at 07:41:22 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 05:51:59 pm
thiago" border="0
<a target='_blank' href='https://geojsonlint.com/'>mapbox clear map[/url]


That was certainly an unusual season for Thiago.



Logged

Offline Samio

  • Displeased Hermaphrodite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,570
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18975 on: Yesterday at 07:59:40 pm »


These stats are quite interesting, too.

Per 90 minutes, just in the PL this season.

The % ground duel success rate for Henderson/Elliott/Fabinho is obviously not good enough.

Also, it surprised me to see how little Henderson actually gets involved in ground duels.
Logged

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,306
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18976 on: Yesterday at 08:02:27 pm »
But Thiago doesnt do anything off the ball apparently.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Samio

  • Displeased Hermaphrodite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,570
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18977 on: Yesterday at 08:03:31 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 08:02:27 pm
But Thiago doesnt do anything off the ball apparently.

According to who?

I know stupid fans of other clubs still believe that off the ball, 'all Thiago does is run round fouling people'  :butt
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:07:54 pm by Samio »
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,065
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18978 on: Yesterday at 08:10:45 pm »
Quote from: Samio on Yesterday at 07:59:40 pm


These stats are quite interesting, too.

Per 90 minutes, just in the PL this season.

The % ground duel success rate for Henderson/Elliott/Fabinho is obviously not good enough.

Also, it surprised me to see how little Henderson actually gets involved in ground duels.

Thiago is the problem :lmao
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,636
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18979 on: Yesterday at 08:30:40 pm »
Has anyone dropped a play Trent in midfield grenade recently?
Logged

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,849
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18980 on: Yesterday at 08:31:42 pm »
Quote from: Samio on Yesterday at 07:59:40 pm


These stats are quite interesting, too.

Per 90 minutes, just in the PL this season.

The % ground duel success rate for Henderson/Elliott/Fabinho is obviously not good enough.

Also, it surprised me to see how little Henderson actually gets involved in ground duels.

What app is that from?
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,943
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18981 on: Yesterday at 08:34:15 pm »
Thiago would have even better aerial duel figures if he wasnt so frightened of ear infections
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Samio

  • Displeased Hermaphrodite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,570
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18982 on: Yesterday at 08:43:44 pm »
Logged

Offline Samio

  • Displeased Hermaphrodite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,570
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18983 on: Yesterday at 08:48:30 pm »


Added Bellingham for what it's worth.

Yes, I know it's a different league.
Logged

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,306
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18984 on: Yesterday at 08:50:54 pm »
Quote from: Samio on Yesterday at 08:03:31 pm
According to who?

I know stupid fans of other clubs still believe that off the ball, 'all Thiago does is run round fouling people'  :butt
Look in the half time threads in the last two games. Same poster who keeps insisting Thiago doesnt offer anything off the ball 🤣
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,966
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18985 on: Yesterday at 08:52:09 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 07:10:45 pm
None of them were centre mids though. Bacjetic was a centre back and Jones, Carvalho and Elliott were out and out attacking players.
What they 'were' doesn't matter. Bajectic is a central midfielder. Jones is primarily a midfielder, Elliott has been played almost entirely as a midfielder.
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,943
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18986 on: Yesterday at 08:54:06 pm »
Gini was an AM when we signed him and Fab a RB, so practically weve only signed two CMs in about seven years
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,065
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18987 on: Yesterday at 08:54:30 pm »
Quote from: Samio on Yesterday at 08:48:30 pm


Added Bellingham for what it's worth.

Yes, I know it's a different league.

Yes I was looking at Bellingham stats the other day he really is a unicorn, in terms of midfielders is one of the best dribblers in Europe while averaging 3 tackles per game also, plus can score and assist, hes fully worth that 85m price tag given his age.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,452
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18988 on: Yesterday at 08:54:33 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Yesterday at 08:10:45 pm
Thiago is the problem :lmao

The bizarre thing is that people actually need the stats to realise it. It is as if other posters have been blinded by the anti-Thiago propaganda from his first season. All we need now is the data to show that Darwin is a statistical freak.
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,452
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18989 on: Yesterday at 08:57:22 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 08:54:06 pm
Gini was an AM when we signed him and Fab a RB, so practically weve only signed two CMs in about seven years

Nice try Gini was a central attacking midfield player and Fabinho played in a double pivot for Monaco.
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,452
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18990 on: Yesterday at 09:05:01 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 08:52:09 pm
What they 'were' doesn't matter. Bajectic is a central midfielder. Jones is primarily a midfielder, Elliott has been played almost entirely as a midfielder.

Of course it matters what they were. They have been converted to play in positions we lack depth in. At Liverpool Elliot started out playing wide left and wide right in the front three and spent his entire loan spell at Blackburn as a right-sided front three player. Jones was the same.

The best example is probably Tyler Morton who was an 8 we converted to play as a six when we had an injury crisis. Guess what he has gone back to being an 8 now.
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,966
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18991 on: Yesterday at 09:40:00 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:05:01 pm
Of course it matters what they were. They have been converted to play in positions we lack depth in. At Liverpool Elliot started out playing wide left and wide right in the front three and spent his entire loan spell at Blackburn as a right-sided front three player. Jones was the same.

The best example is probably Tyler Morton who was an 8 we converted to play as a six when we had an injury crisis. Guess what he has gone back to being an 8 now.
Morton, a midfielder, in an injury crisis, was versatile enough to play a different midfield role in six starts. That's not the smoking gun you seem to think. Of Elliott's 24 starts since returning from his loan, 23 of them have been in midfield. Jones has played as a midfielder in about 85% of his starts, increasingly so over time (for England U21s almost entirely as a midfielder). We haven't been without other options in midfield in all of those games.

Whatever they were, they are now midfielders - about 90% of their starts, combined. Not as a matter of opinion, but actual selection - by the manager. You can argue that's because the manager has not been given other options, but only by ignoring games where one or the other was selected ahead of one of the other options he did have.

Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,906
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18992 on: Yesterday at 09:52:29 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 09:40:00 pm
Morton, a midfielder, in an injury crisis, was versatile enough to play a different midfield role in six starts. That's not the smoking gun you seem to think. Of Elliott's 24 starts since returning from his loan, 23 of them have been in midfield. Jones has played as a midfielder in about 85% of his starts, increasingly so over time (for England U21s almost entirely as a midfielder). We haven't been without other options in midfield in all of those games.

Whatever they were, they are now midfielders - about 90% of their starts, combined. Not as a matter of opinion, but actual selection - by the manager. You can argue that's because the manager has not been given other options, but only by ignoring games where one or the other was selected ahead of one of the other options he did have.

Those were the years with Manbe-Bobby-Salah though. The front three roles were taken up and were not for grabs. And when we can play anyone there, it was Jota. I think that the youngsters were played in midfield either by necessity, or because that was the only place where we can give them minutes.

Plus, it's hard to know the best position of a player at their young age at that time. Jones and Elliott are approaching the age where they have to solidify their respective position, but I can't even figure out what that is.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:54:17 pm by farawayred »
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,447
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18993 on: Yesterday at 09:55:16 pm »
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on Yesterday at 08:30:40 pm
Has anyone dropped a play Trent in midfield grenade recently?


Trent in midfield, Oxlade-Chamberlain at right wing back, Fabinho as a third CB. Brighton will be too confused to know who to mark however our lads also wont know whos supposed to be playing where so swings and roundabouts really. Will be a laugh either way.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,452
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18994 on: Yesterday at 09:57:06 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 09:40:00 pm
Morton, a midfielder, in an injury crisis, was versatile enough to play a different midfield role in six starts. That's not the smoking gun you seem to think. Of Elliott's 24 starts since returning from his loan, 23 of them have been in midfield. Jones has played as a midfielder in about 85% of his starts, increasingly so over time (for England U21s almost entirely as a midfielder). We haven't been without other options in midfield in all of those games.

Whatever they were, they are now midfielders - about 90% of their starts, combined. Not as a matter of opinion, but actual selection - by the manager. You can argue that's because the manager has not been given other options, but only by ignoring games where one or the other was selected ahead of one of the other options he did have.



We have attacking players playing in midfield because we have recruited a ridiculous number of attacking players and very few orthodox midfield players. Elliott is playing as a right sided midfield player because he hasn't got a hope in hell of displacing Salah as the right sided attacker. Same thing with Jones and the likes of Mane, Diaz, Jota or latterly Gakpo.
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,157
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18995 on: Yesterday at 10:03:53 pm »
Henderson is a total passenger off the ball. Contributing so little.
Logged

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,966
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18996 on: Yesterday at 10:05:26 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:57:06 pm
We have attacking players playing in midfield because we have recruited a ridiculous number of attacking players and very few orthodox midfield players. Elliott is playing as a right sided midfield player because he hasn't got a hope in hell of displacing Salah as the right sided attacker. Same thing with Jones and the likes of Mane, Diaz, Jota or latterly Gakpo.
They're attacking players, because you believe they're attacking players, who are only played in midfield because our attackers are so good (but we bought more attackers) and our midfield so poor (but we didn't buy more midfielders).

Or, the manager sees them as midfielders (in an evolving system) and plays them predominantly in midfield. You have to admit, it's a simpler conclusion. But that would mean you'd have to consider the possibility that the manager is doing something you think is tactically wrong, which you've accused someone else of as 'attacking' the manager...
Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,286
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18997 on: Yesterday at 10:08:43 pm »
Quote from: Samio on Yesterday at 07:59:40 pm


to be honest Henderson has never been a stat monster when it comes to winning tackles or interceptions. Even in his prime. What he was great at was covering so much ground that he would always be able to close passing lanes, press and get to second balls before many others.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,452
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18998 on: Yesterday at 11:05:48 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 10:05:26 pm
They're attacking players, because you believe they're attacking players, who are only played in midfield because our attackers are so good (but we bought more attackers) and our midfield so poor (but we didn't buy more midfielders).

Or, the manager sees them as midfielders (in an evolving system) and plays them predominantly in midfield. You have to admit, it's a simpler conclusion. But that would mean you'd have to consider the possibility that the manager is doing something you think is tactically wrong, which you've accused someone else of as 'attacking' the manager...


They are attacking players because they are attacking players. Do you watch the academy and underage teams?

Have you seen where they have played for the majority of their careers?

We let Elliott go out and play a full season as an out and out right winger. Gerrard when he was in charge of the U18's under Klopp had Jones playing as a left side attacker cutting in and having about ten shots a game. Carvalho is a winger or a ten.

Are you suggesting Klopp wants to play with three out and out forwards plus the likes of Carvalho, Elliott and Jones ?

They have played in midfield because we have a chronic lack of numbers in exactly the same way Hendo and Fabinho played as make-shift centre backs. Needs must. 
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Online jizzspunk

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,053
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18999 on: Yesterday at 11:57:21 pm »
[quote author=Jwils21

Trent in midfield, Oxlade-Chamberlain at right wing back, Fabinho as a third CB. Brighton will be too confused to know who to mark however our lads also wont know whos supposed to be playing where so swings and roundabouts really. Will be a laugh either way.
[/quote]

Didn't Gini and Emre Can once both play in a back 3 @ the Amex and we won comfortably 😎😁
Logged
according to 24/7 I will be scrambling round for tickets on the exchange all season #STH #19awayclub
Pages: 1 ... 470 471 472 473 474 [475] 476   Go Up
« previous next »
 