Liverpool's Midfield

Coolie High

  bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,059
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18960 on: Today at 04:48:03 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:57:14 am
We bought Thiago ages ago now and for 2 seasons it worked very well. In the first season it was only awful decision making about a 4th CB and then losing all 3 of our senior CBs with long term injuries that stopped us getting 85+ points. Thiago himself got a bad injury but bossed the run in. Thiago bossed it last season. He's been both a deep lying creator and a controller for us. Effectively giving us what Gini gave AND penetrative passing. He was never the problem. The problem was we failed to bring in a CM 2 summers running since then. We, in reality, probably needed one CM with legs in summer '21 when we lost Gini. We definitely needed one, perhaps 2, in the summer of '22. And now we need 3 in the summer of '23. People will respond that we couldn't do that because we had so many midfielders already. That might be true. But in football terms, that's what we needed.

Exactly anyone mentioning it as a wrong move is crazy.
El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,934
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18961 on: Today at 04:52:07 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 04:06:06 pm
llori, Grujic, Luis Alberto et al were exactly that kind of signing.

Nowadays we just seem to want to stockpile young keepers and attackers.

They were all a long time ago, and frankly probably a good indication of why we stopped. Our recruitment team is very good, still, but obviously the less risk the better your record is going to look. If wed signed a load of players from South America for example I dare say thered be a few flops in there, no one is just signing loads of players for £5 million from Ecuador/Colombia and having 100% success
Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,411
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18962 on: Today at 04:57:10 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:52:07 pm
They were all a long time ago, and frankly probably a good indication of why we stopped. Our recruitment team is very good, still, but obviously the less risk the better your record is going to look. If wed signed a load of players from South America for example I dare say thered be a few flops in there, no one is just signing loads of players for £5 million from Ecuador/Colombia and having 100% success

We carried on doing it, look at how many keepers and attackers we continue to buy. I would say we have concentrated on buying players in areas in which prices have been high. I would imagine that may change now. Given the money the likes of Bellingham, Fernandez, Tchouameni have been commanding.
Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,672
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18963 on: Today at 05:25:32 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 04:48:03 pm
Exactly anyone mentioning it as a wrong move is crazy.

I thought it was the wrong move at that time simply for the fact it signaled we were going to delay the refresh in the squad and instead try to keep this group together as long as possible. You buy Thiago as similar aged cherry on top that you think will put the group into more trophies.

If you have finite resources, however great they are, then there is a greater risk of taking too long and having too much of your payroll tied up in players no longer performing than in being too early and losing a season or two of prime production.

Our issue right now is that we have way too much in wages going to players no longer performing at that level. Thiago is the 3rd or 4th highest paid player on the team I believe. He's been our best midfielder but has he been 200k/w good? What about next season? Hendo has to be on those type of wages at least, he's got years now where he's going to be an albatross as far as wages v performance. Same for Fabinho.

Not that we may not make mistakes in brining in their replacements but at least in a prime age they will have some sell-on value regardless. For all our older players you have to convince them to leave their higher wages or just pay them to go away. Which again if you don't have infinite money gets to be a big problem.
Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,059
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18964 on: Today at 05:39:31 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:25:32 pm
I thought it was the wrong move at that time simply for the fact it signaled we were going to delay the refresh in the squad and instead try to keep this group together as long as possible. You buy Thiago as similar aged cherry on top that you think will put the group into more trophies.

If you have finite resources, however great they are, then there is a greater risk of taking too long and having too much of your payroll tied up in players no longer performing than in being too early and losing a season or two of prime production.

Our issue right now is that we have way too much in wages going to players no longer performing at that level. Thiago is the 3rd or 4th highest paid player on the team I believe. He's been our best midfielder but has he been 200k/w good? What about next season? Hendo has to be on those type of wages at least, he's got years now where he's going to be an albatross as far as wages v performance. Same for Fabinho.

Not that we may not make mistakes in brining in their replacements but at least in a prime age they will have some sell-on value regardless. For all our older players you have to convince them to leave their higher wages or just pay them to go away. Which again if you don't have infinite money gets to be a big problem.

Yes he has been been 200k a week good, and it was just last season we won two trophies with him as a mainstay and our best midfielder, he isnt the problem, Henderson Fabinho Elliott are so far this season.
Samio

  • Displeased Hermaphrodite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,565
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18965 on: Today at 05:41:09 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:36:25 am
I would say Naby and Thiago are similar players. Small with a low centre of gravity, both willing to take the ball in tight areas. Both looking for vertical passes and willing to run with the ball. Both of them are good defensively in tight spaces but struggle with their top speed when asked to cover large areas.

Thiago runs with the ball? Really? I see him saunter with the ball and beat players with a mad shimmy, sure. Whereas Naby will sometimes slalom through, certainly did that more at Leipzig.

Naby was also a pressing monster at Leipzig too, won the ball very quickly after losing possession. He was really athletic, in fact. And this is no doubt one of the big reasons we signed him.
Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,411
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18966 on: Today at 05:44:04 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 05:25:32 pm
I thought it was the wrong move at that time simply for the fact it signaled we were going to delay the refresh in the squad and instead try to keep this group together as long as possible. You buy Thiago as similar aged cherry on top that you think will put the group into more trophies.

If you have finite resources, however great they are, then there is a greater risk of taking too long and having too much of your payroll tied up in players no longer performing than in being too early and losing a season or two of prime production.

Our issue right now is that we have way too much in wages going to players no longer performing at that level. Thiago is the 3rd or 4th highest paid player on the team I believe. He's been our best midfielder but has he been 200k/w good? What about next season? Hendo has to be on those type of wages at least, he's got years now where he's going to be an albatross as far as wages v performance. Same for Fabinho.

Not that we may not make mistakes in brining in their replacements but at least in a prime age they will have some sell-on value regardless. For all our older players you have to convince them to leave their higher wages or just pay them to go away. Which again if you don't have infinite money gets to be a big problem.

Surely the problem has been tying up wages in midfield players like Hendo and Fabinho who rely on athleticism. At the moment Thiago is carrying the midfield against Brentford he made 6 tackles. Fab and Hendo made a combined total of 1.
Samio

  • Displeased Hermaphrodite
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,565
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18967 on: Today at 05:45:38 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:41:51 am
You seem to think that it is one or the other. Either a solid physical midfield or a technical talented one. Klopp thinks differently, that is why we have tried to bring in Tchouameni, Bellinham, Fernadez and Caicedo players with both things in their locker.

Why do I seem to think it's one or the other? I don't.

It's irrelevant what Jurgen 'tried' to do, as well. We have the players we have. He brought in Thiago, which I've said I'm absolutely fine with as an evolutionary step. I was really excited about his signing. It's just a massive shame that Fabinho doesn't look the same player and Hendo has deteriorated a bit.
Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,411
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18968 on: Today at 05:51:59 pm
Quote from: Samio on Today at 05:41:09 pm
Thiago runs with the ball? Really? I see him saunter with the ball and beat players with a mad shimmy, sure. Whereas Naby will sometimes slalom through, certainly did that more at Leipzig.

Naby was also a pressing monster at Leipzig too, won the ball very quickly after losing possession. He was really athletic, in fact. And this is no doubt one of the big reasons we signed him.

Al 666

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,411
  • JFT 97
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18969 on: Today at 05:53:57 pm
Quote from: Samio on Today at 05:45:38 pm
Why do I seem to think it's one or the other? I don't.

It's irrelevant what Jurgen 'tried' to do, as well. We have the players we have. He brought in Thiago, which I've said I'm absolutely fine with as an evolutionary step. I was really excited about his signing. It's just a massive shame that Fabinho doesn't look the same player and Hendo has deteriorated a bit.

I agree with that. The issue for me isn't Thiago. It is having three old centre mids in the same midfield.
Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,370
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18970 on: Today at 06:01:17 pm
The drop-off in Fabinho and Jordan's levels is the issue, along with Harvey being played in midfield in a role that he's just not suited to.

We've been unlucky with Keita's injuries, but if we'd have bought a more mobile midfielder in the summer we wouldn't be worrying about 4th place. We should have been looking to bring in a second midfielder this January given the issues with Fab and Jordan.

Should we have been more cut-throat, told Ox he wasn't getting a PL squad place, and not re-signed James Milner? Doesn't sound like Jurgen's style of management to me, but we may well have been better off if we had.
