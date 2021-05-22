Exactly anyone mentioning it as a wrong move is crazy.



I thought it was the wrong move at that time simply for the fact it signaled we were going to delay the refresh in the squad and instead try to keep this group together as long as possible. You buy Thiago as similar aged cherry on top that you think will put the group into more trophies.If you have finite resources, however great they are, then there is a greater risk of taking too long and having too much of your payroll tied up in players no longer performing than in being too early and losing a season or two of prime production.Our issue right now is that we have way too much in wages going to players no longer performing at that level. Thiago is the 3rd or 4th highest paid player on the team I believe. He's been our best midfielder but has he been 200k/w good? What about next season? Hendo has to be on those type of wages at least, he's got years now where he's going to be an albatross as far as wages v performance. Same for Fabinho.Not that we may not make mistakes in brining in their replacements but at least in a prime age they will have some sell-on value regardless. For all our older players you have to convince them to leave their higher wages or just pay them to go away. Which again if you don't have infinite money gets to be a big problem.