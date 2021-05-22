Klopps midfield has had a creative force in it, but never quite like Thiago until we signed him.



We had Lallana who had a lot of skill and creativity, but the reason why he flourished under Klopp was because he was a pressing monster. He wasn't slight or just using his technique he was chasing people down and winning the ball. Lallana under Klopp was incredibly workman like.



Can was again not a massively creative outlet under Klopp I feel. Much like all our other midfielders, he had it in him, but it wasn't the core of his game.



Coutinho was all about his skill and dribbling and passing, and by in large he was played in the attack from what I remember under Klopp. I actually remember when he left there was a fair argument being made that Oxlade suited Klopps more, and for the second half of that season that seemed very much to be the case as we improved without Countinho in our midfield and attack.



We have always under Klopp bought talent in the middle with the aim of creating something for the attack and breaking teams down, just they were never like Thiago. They were players like Oxlade, Keita, Gini to a degree.



Thiago is a bit of a separation from the norm - a genuine world class passer of the ball, with bags of skill and technique, who isn't much of a physical or athletic presence, but can cut any team to pieces with one pass or one slight turn. He is also, unlike our other more creative midfielders, one to sit back a lot more and direct play from the back.



I do very much feel he needs either stronger, athletic players around him to be his targets, and lots of speed and space from the wing backs and attackers, for him to pick out. He can be the maestro to a really intense direct attacking system (how we used to play)



Or he needs other high level elite passers around him, to be able to pass the ball around a team quicker than they can react; to become like an old Spain or a City or old Barcelona. A team which maybe isn't as strong or athletic as we have had under Klopp, but is so good at passing that teams can't get close to them.



Currently we don't have that. Currently he is playing with two aging players who are slowing and lacking in intensity. We have bought Thiago and haven't supplemented him with the midfield needed to evolve with him in it.



I would say we should be going more with the athletic players to have a hybrid approach - if we are to compete with the more "Tikka-Takka" approach we are going to need a high level of player with Thiago. Further most of the players we have in attack and wingbacks are more suited to an intense and more direct transition play.



If we can become like 2020 Munich were we are outrunning and outlasting teams, whilst also having Thiago picking killer passes off, what we thought the season after the title win would be, I do think we can beat anybody, in Honigsteins words when we bought Thiago "We can win everything". I think to do this we need 2 or 3 midfielders and maybe a CB but it isn't a massive overhaul I don't believe.



But the time was 18 months ago to start getting those midfielders whatever direction we wanted to go in, and we haven't.