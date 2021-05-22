« previous next »
Liverpool's Midfield

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18920 on: Yesterday at 09:42:58 pm
Quote from: kj999 on Yesterday at 08:56:38 pm
Give over. I think you're forgetting the shite he inherited. Go back and look at Klopp's first ever Liverpool XI and tell me he's got a 'bigger rebuild job on his hands than when he took over'. Fucking hyperbole.

This squad nearly won everything 6 months ago. Closest a sie has ever come to the quadruple.

We have the best goalkeeper in the world. A front 6 that would tear any side apart.

Yes the midfield needs urgent surgery.

But to say he has a bigger rebuildthan when he took over is, put simply, bollocks.

Yeah its not a huge rebuild at all. 2/3 players and well be world beaters again
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18921 on: Yesterday at 10:22:12 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:42:58 pm
Yeah its not a huge rebuild at all. 2/3 players and well be world beaters again

2/3 right now. By the summer is it more? I think that's the worry for me. If we'd signed 1 midfielder in the summer maybe we'd only need one now. But if you delay these decisions suddenly everyone else gets a bit older or more tired. If we act, I agree, a couple of players and we can probably make a decent fist of this season. If we don't I think we're staring down the barrel of big, big problems in the summer.
2 Midfielders in the next window.

Another midfielder and a forward in the window after that. And probably another young CB in the same window.

Anything else is negligent.

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18922 on: Yesterday at 10:27:38 pm
We are 3 midfielders short and the quality we need wouldnt be cheap, there are players about but theres 0 chance of us spending big, these are the level of players we need, Bellingham £120mil, Caicedo £60mil, barella £80mil, rice £80mil, Fernández £100mil, I know theres other options out there but this isnt going to be a cheap fix it should have be done gradually but weve fucked up and now the implosion is actually reaching the embarrassing stage people were actually cursing us drawing brighton in the cup weve gone in half a season from being arguably the most feared team in Europe to absolute rubbish. there is 0 chance of us spending whats needed to fix this mess and thats not taking into account keita, ox, milner, firmino can all sign pre contracts with clubs abroad this month.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18923 on: Yesterday at 10:55:23 pm
The bigger issue - since we need 3 mids - basically all of our money is going there. We could argue that we need another CB too of the near starting caliber.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18924 on: Yesterday at 11:09:08 pm
I think sometimes one can under estimate what one good signing and confidence can do. Do you remember shaw , Dalot, Bruno Fernandes and rashford last year ? Theyre unrecognisable . Look at what saliba has given Arsenal this season .

Its entirely possible that the likes of Fabinho, Trent , Gomez and Elliott have huge amounts to offer Liverpool in a mobile midfield which protects the defence better . Our galactico midfield purchase will need to be insanely good . Nunez money but Salah level of immediate impact

Alisson
Trent Konate VVD Robertson
Bellingham/Rice Fabinho Bajcetic
Salah Nunez Diaz

With a team b of
Kelleher
Ramsey Gomez matip tsimikas
Henderson Elliott
Jota
Doak Gakpo Carvalho

Is full of promise
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18925 on: Today at 12:51:59 am
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 01:19:08 pm
Do you want to put a small bet on that?

800 to 1 I might consider it. Bellingham is a done deal, Winning the league or FA cup for me is possible nay probable for LFC but the spurs end of the bargain might take some doing.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18926 on: Today at 04:02:07 am
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 10:27:38 pm
We are 3 midfielders short and the quality we need wouldnt be cheap, there are players about but theres 0 chance of us spending big, these are the level of players we need, Bellingham £120mil, Caicedo £60mil, barella £80mil, rice £80mil, Fernández £100mil, I know theres other options out there but this isnt going to be a cheap fix it should have be done gradually but weve fucked up and now the implosion is actually reaching the embarrassing stage people were actually cursing us drawing brighton in the cup weve gone in half a season from being arguably the most feared team in Europe to absolute rubbish. there is 0 chance of us spending whats needed to fix this mess and thats not taking into account keita, ox, milner, firmino can all sign pre contracts with clubs abroad this month.

I don't buy the "need 3 midfielders right now" argument.   I can't think of any big club that has ever gone out and bought a completely whole new top class midfield at once.    2 top class mids is what we need now.    That adds competition and hunger into the squad.   All of a sudden everyone has to lift their game.   

Bellingham & Caicedo next season plus Morton stepping up leaves us in a good position.    Gradually over the next few seasons we then replace Hendo / Thiago.   

IMO we should extend Naby until 2025 to cover us until the rebuild is complete.     He may only play half a season for the next two seasons but that will be enough until we can replace him completely.

On the pre contracts if Bobby has actually signed a deal with Al-Nassr the club should enter discussions to sell him now for 20m quid or so.   No point having round a bloke that has checked out and is chasing a big last payday. 
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18927 on: Today at 04:06:17 am
Quote from: nerdster4 on Yesterday at 11:09:08 pm
I think sometimes one can under estimate what one good signing and confidence can do. Do you remember shaw , Dalot, Bruno Fernandes and rashford last year ? Theyre unrecognisable . Look at what saliba has given Arsenal this season .

Its entirely possible that the likes of Fabinho, Trent , Gomez and Elliott have huge amounts to offer Liverpool in a mobile midfield which protects the defence better . Our galactico midfield purchase will need to be insanely good . Nunez money but Salah level of immediate impact

Alisson
Trent Konate VVD Robertson
Bellingham/Rice Fabinho Bajcetic
Salah Nunez Diaz

With a team b of
Kelleher
Ramsey Gomez matip tsimikas
Henderson Elliott
Jota
Doak Gakpo Carvalho

Is full of promise

IMO we can't carry two old guys at CB anymore if Jurg wants to maintain the high line press.   We can manage with just big Virg but if it were up to me I'd be looking at bringing in young class at CB to replace Matip.   

Bajcetic isn't ready to start every week yet.   For me he needs a season of first XI football under his belt before he is ready to be a full time option in our squad.   Morton next season will step up. 
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18928 on: Today at 08:09:25 am
Quote from: aussie_ox on Today at 04:02:07 am
I don't buy the "need 3 midfielders right now" argument.   I can't think of any big club that has ever gone out and bought a completely whole new top class midfield at once.    2 top class mids is what we need now.    That adds competition and hunger into the squad.   All of a sudden everyone has to lift their game.   

Bellingham & Caicedo next season plus Morton stepping up leaves us in a good position.    Gradually over the next few seasons we then replace Hendo / Thiago.   

IMO we should extend Naby until 2025 to cover us until the rebuild is complete.     He may only play half a season for the next two seasons but that will be enough until we can replace him completely.

On the pre contracts if Bobby has actually signed a deal with Al-Nassr the club should enter discussions to sell him now for 20m quid or so.   No point having round a bloke that has checked out and is chasing a big last payday.

Youre right changing the whole midfield in one go is unprecedented, but it shows just how much weve fucked up it should have been changed slowly over the last couple of seasons bringing in one a season but nope we havent done a thing and low and behold implosion, and why would nabi extend (although I personally think we should cut our losses in him) he can sign for anyone with a massive signing on fee he can pick his destination.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18929 on: Today at 08:15:41 am
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 10:27:38 pm
We are 3 midfielders short and the quality we need wouldnt be cheap, there are players about but theres 0 chance of us spending big, these are the level of players we need, Bellingham £120mil, Caicedo £60mil, barella £80mil, rice £80mil, Fernández £100mil, I know theres other options out there but this isnt going to be a cheap fix it should have be done gradually but weve fucked up and now the implosion is actually reaching the embarrassing stage people were actually cursing us drawing brighton in the cup weve gone in half a season from being arguably the most feared team in Europe to absolute rubbish. there is 0 chance of us spending whats needed to fix this mess and thats not taking into account keita, ox, milner, firmino can all sign pre contracts with clubs abroad this month.

We need to leave English players and World Cup flavour of the months to the oil clubs and Man United.  It's not feasible for us to go after them with our budget.  We either need genius business from Klopp like with Wijnaldum, or owners willing to put forward much more money than he's been used to.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18930 on: Today at 08:24:57 am
Quote from: nerdster4 on Yesterday at 11:09:08 pm
I think sometimes one can under estimate what one good signing and confidence can do. Do you remember shaw , Dalot, Bruno Fernandes and rashford last year ? Theyre unrecognisable . Look at what saliba has given Arsenal this season .

Its entirely possible that the likes of Fabinho, Trent , Gomez and Elliott have huge amounts to offer Liverpool in a mobile midfield which protects the defence better . Our galactico midfield purchase will need to be insanely good . Nunez money but Salah level of immediate impact

Alisson
Trent Konate VVD Robertson
Bellingham/Rice Fabinho Bajcetic
Salah Nunez Diaz

With a team b of
Kelleher
Ramsey Gomez matip tsimikas
Henderson Elliott
Jota
Doak Gakpo Carvalho

Is full of promise
Or think of our midfield before Fabinho. It was energetic, sure, but very porous.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18931 on: Today at 08:46:18 am
The game at the weekend was very sobering, really.

The planned evolution of our midfield, starting with a break from the norm by bringing Thiago in has come to a grinding halt this season.

We've gone from Jurgen's bread and butter, a workman-like pressing midfield of Fabinho (26), Henderson (29) and Wijnaldum (29). To Fabinho (29), Henderson (32) and Thiago (31).

Fabinho - Is putting in a performance 1 every 3 games, and has been doing for some time. Doesn't look hungry or the same player he once was.

Henderson - Aged. Never was the most 'talented' midfielder but made up for it with his leadership and engine. Is the engine slowing down? Is he having to try to do more to compensate for Thiago not being that mobile?

Thiago - Clear to see with him, isn't it? He's so good on the ball, intelligence personified. But has never had an engine. Needs a couple of athletes in there with him.

Elliott - Bags of talent, clearly. But is he 'really' ever going to be a CM for us? Certainly never one that is physical and can hold his own in there against bigger men. I think back to Gini and how physical he was in there for us - you'd never get the ball off him if he was protecting it.... I feel Harvey would truly excel in a team that could give him freedom in a 10 role. But that's not us, is it?

Not going to mention any other CM's available. I'd like to mention Naby but there's no point with his injury record.

Very alarming that we have issues both individually, and collectively when it comes to finding a working solution.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18932 on: Today at 09:02:31 am
Quote from: aussie_ox on Today at 04:06:17 am
IMO we can't carry two old guys at CB anymore if Jurg wants to maintain the high line press.   We can manage with just big Virg but if it were up to me I'd be looking at bringing in young class at CB to replace Matip.   

Bajcetic isn't ready to start every week yet.   For me he needs a season of first XI football under his belt before he is ready to be a full time option in our squad.   Morton next season will step up.
Matip I dont think would get a contract renewal, his contract up in 2024. Would say either a CB scouting probably looking at that window to either have Van den Berg ready or buy somebody
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18933 on: Today at 09:19:20 am
I disagree that the quality we need wouldn't be cheap.
It can be cheap, if we go back to basics and not run after big names brainlessly.

Basic workmanlike midfield. 3 players total for less than 70Mn is possible if we have the right scouting. 
Attackers who create clear cut chances are more expensive but we already have those. 
We need to go back to the basics in midfield: Stamina, guts, hardwork.
I refuse to believe that in numerous lesgues acorss the UK, EU , South America,  there are not 3 players who can be acquired at a reasonable cost to do the very basics of football.

I am not interested in Bellingham. Maybe a good player but well overrated.
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18934 on: Today at 09:30:11 am
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 10:27:38 pm
We are 3 midfielders short and the quality we need wouldnt be cheap, there are players about but theres 0 chance of us spending big, these are the level of players we need, Bellingham £120mil, Caicedo £60mil, barella £80mil, rice £80mil, Fernández £100mil, I know theres other options out there but this isnt going to be a cheap fix it should have be done gradually but weve fucked up and now the implosion is actually reaching the embarrassing stage people were actually cursing us drawing brighton in the cup weve gone in half a season from being arguably the most feared team in Europe to absolute rubbish. there is 0 chance of us spending whats needed to fix this mess and thats not taking into account keita, ox, milner, firmino can all sign pre contracts with clubs abroad this month.

There is no way you need three midfielders where the lowest price is £60m. Thats as mad as us needing 13 players that another poster said on another thread.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18935 on: Today at 09:33:35 am
Quote from: Samio on Today at 08:46:18 am
The game at the weekend was very sobering, really.

The planned evolution of our midfield, starting with a break from the norm by bringing Thiago in has come to a grinding halt this season.

We've gone from Jurgen's bread and butter, a workman-like pressing midfield of Fabinho (26), Henderson (29) and Wijnaldum (29). To Fabinho (29), Henderson (32) and Thiago (31).

Fabinho - Is putting in a performance 1 every 3 games, and has been doing for some time. Doesn't look hungry or the same player he once was.

Henderson - Aged. Never was the most 'talented' midfielder but made up for it with his leadership and engine. Is the engine slowing down? Is he having to try to do more to compensate for Thiago not being that mobile?

Thiago - Clear to see with him, isn't it? He's so good on the ball, intelligence personified. But has never had an engine. Needs a couple of athletes in there with him.

Elliott - Bags of talent, clearly. But is he 'really' ever going to be a CM for us? Certainly never one that is physical and can hold his own in there against bigger men. I think back to Gini and how physical he was in there for us - you'd never get the ball off him if he was protecting it.... I feel Harvey would truly excel in a team that could give him freedom in a 10 role. But that's not us, is it?

Not going to mention any other CM's available. I'd like to mention Naby but there's no point with his injury record.

Very alarming that we have issues both individually, and collectively when it comes to finding a working solution.

Why was it a break from the norm bringing Thiago in though ?

Surely the break from the norm was basically having three sixes spread across the pitch. Before we went to three from Fab, Hendo, Gini and Milner we always had a more attacking option in there. We had the likes of Lallana, Can or Coutinho providing creativity.

We then spent a huge amount on Keita and Ox who were more attacking options in there.

The only break from the norm with Thiago was his age but what do you do when you can't afford a 23 or 24 year old Thiago you sign a 29 year old one. If you look at who we are linked with Bellingham and Fernadez, we aren't going to sign players like that and then play with three sixes and tell them they can't get ahead of the ball.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18936 on: Today at 09:47:33 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:33:35 am
Why was it a break from the norm bringing Thiago in though ?

Surely the break from the norm was basically having three sixes spread across the pitch. Before we went to three from Fab, Hendo, Gini and Milner we always had a more attacking option in there. We had the likes of Lallana, Can or Coutinho providing creativity.

We then spent a huge amount on Keita and Ox who were more attacking options in there.

The only break from the norm with Thiago was his age but what do you do when you can't afford a 23 or 24 year old Thiago you sign a 29 year old one. If you look at who we are linked with Bellingham and Fernadez, we aren't going to sign players like that and then play with three sixes and tell them they can't get ahead of the ball.

Why was it a break in the norm signing Thiago? Look at our midfield prior to him - and what they were all about. He's totally different to anything we've ever had before. In terms of how he is on the ball, how he moves, how much of an engine he has (or hasn't).

Lallana started 3 games for us in our title winning season. Can left in 2018 and I certainly wouldn't describe him as creative - I'd describe him as solid. Coutinho left in 2018, too. So both Can and Coutinho weren't part of either of our Champions League or title winning sides.

Yes we spent on Naby and Ox. And they haven't played consistently. Neither are like Thiago, either.

Thiago's signing was definitely a change in direction and seen as an evolutionary step in midfield by Jurgen and co. I have no problem with that thinking. I'm not blaming Jurgen or Thiago for this. I don't think you can legislate for Fabinho's downturn in form. You could arguably foresee Hendo's ageing, though.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18937 on: Today at 09:57:24 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:33:35 am
Why was it a break from the norm bringing Thiago in though ?

Surely the break from the norm was basically having three sixes spread across the pitch. Before we went to three from Fab, Hendo, Gini and Milner we always had a more attacking option in there. We had the likes of Lallana, Can or Coutinho providing creativity.

We then spent a huge amount on Keita and Ox who were more attacking options in there.

The only break from the norm with Thiago was his age but what do you do when you can't afford a 23 or 24 year old Thiago you sign a 29 year old one. If you look at who we are linked with Bellingham and Fernadez, we aren't going to sign players like that and then play with three sixes and tell them they can't get ahead of the ball.
Agree, I think it's a bit of a myth that Klopp likes a very defensive midfield. It was succesful for a while with Henderson & Gini, but he was always trying to have at least one more creative #8. Gini himself was expected to be a more creative player, which he was at Newcastle and for Holland.

We're missing the young Henderson and Fabinho now. Harvey and Carvalho will never be that.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18938 on: Today at 10:03:33 am
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 09:57:24 am
Agree, I think it's a bit of a myth that Klopp likes a very defensive midfield. It was succesful for a while with Henderson & Gini, but he was always trying to have at least one more creative #8. Gini himself was expected to be a more creative player, which he was at Newcastle and for Holland.

We're missing the young Henderson and Fabinho now. Harvey and Carvalho will never be that.

Coutinho was here before Jurgen, and individually played well, so had to play for him.

It's without question that we had our golden period with a solid, physical midfield.

Agree that Harvey/Carvalho will never be that. Amazingly talented players, but just not sure how they fit with us in a Klopp system. Can't play CM, and can't really play wide in a Klopp system and they're not quick enough.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18939 on: Today at 10:52:03 am
Klopps midfield has had a creative force in it, but never quite like Thiago until we signed him.

We had Lallana who had a lot of skill and creativity, but the reason why he flourished under Klopp was because he was a pressing monster. He wasn't slight or just using his technique he was chasing people down and winning the ball. Lallana under Klopp was incredibly workman like.

Can was again not a massively creative outlet under Klopp I feel. Much like all our other midfielders, he had it in him, but it wasn't the core of his game.

Coutinho was all about his skill and dribbling and passing, and by in large he was played in the attack from what I remember under Klopp. I actually remember when he left there was a fair argument being made that Oxlade suited Klopps more, and for the second half of that season that seemed very much to be the case as we improved without Countinho in our midfield and attack.

We have always under Klopp bought talent in the middle with the aim of creating something for the attack and breaking teams down, just they were never like Thiago. They were players like Oxlade, Keita, Gini to a degree.

Thiago is a bit of a separation from the norm - a genuine world class passer of the ball, with bags of skill and technique, who isn't much of a physical or athletic presence, but can cut any team to pieces with one pass or one slight turn. He is also, unlike our other more creative midfielders, one to sit back a lot more and direct play from the back.

I do very much feel he needs either stronger, athletic players around him to be his targets, and lots of speed and space from the wing backs and attackers, for him to pick out. He can be the maestro to a really intense direct attacking system (how we used to play)

Or he needs other high level elite passers around him, to be able to pass the ball around a team quicker than they can react; to become like an old Spain or a City or old Barcelona. A team which maybe isn't as strong or athletic as we have had under Klopp, but is so good at passing that teams can't get close to them.

Currently we don't have that. Currently he is playing with two aging players who are slowing and lacking in intensity. We have bought Thiago and haven't supplemented him with the midfield needed to evolve with him in it.

I would say we should be going more with the athletic players to have a hybrid approach - if we are to compete with the more "Tikka-Takka" approach we are going to need a high level of player with Thiago. Further most of the players we have in attack and wingbacks are more suited to an intense and more direct transition play.

If we can become like 2020 Munich were we are outrunning and outlasting teams, whilst also having Thiago picking killer passes off, what we thought the season after the title win would be, I do think we can beat anybody, in Honigsteins words when we bought Thiago "We can win everything". I think to do this we need 2 or 3 midfielders and maybe a CB but it isn't a massive overhaul I don't believe.

But the time was 18 months ago to start getting those midfielders whatever direction we wanted to go in, and we haven't.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18940 on: Today at 11:23:45 am

We're in the eye of the storm now and it's hard to know what to do immediately to fix things. You cannot buy 3 new midfielders in January and it's not clear if a change of formation could even help, since we would still need the same missing attributes in midfield. In a fairly desperate move I would try and use Keita and AOC a bit more in a central 3 to get some rotation in there. The one we have to protect is Thiago, who as the post above observes can be brilliant if you have pace and movement ahead of him. I'd be looking to get someone in like Musah or Caicedo and start to inject pace and something new. Maybe they get Kone instead, have to wait and see.

The main thing is Klopp seeing the current players don't give him what he needes anymore and that will lead him to be ruthless in the summer, even if he won't say this publicly at all.
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18941 on: Today at 11:32:34 am

We've bought players to fit a new style, but we've not really implemented that style successfully and we're now caught halfway between the two.  If you play as open a game as we do, you need hard running, powerful midfielders.  Thiago is top quality but that's never been his game, and on top of that, he was nearly 30 with a sketchy injury history, it's asking too much of him.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18942 on: Today at 11:36:25 am
Quote from: Samio on Today at 09:47:33 am

Lallana started 3 games for us in our title winning season. Can left in 2018 and I certainly wouldn't describe him as creative - I'd describe him as solid. Coutinho left in 2018, too. So both Can and Coutinho weren't part of either of our Champions League or title winning sides.

Yes we spent on Naby and Ox. And they haven't played consistently. Neither are like Thiago, either.

Thiago's signing was definitely a change in direction and seen as an evolutionary step in midfield by Jurgen and co. I have no problem with that thinking. I'm not blaming Jurgen or Thiago for this. I don't think you can legislate for Fabinho's downturn in form. You could arguably foresee Hendo's ageing, though.

I would say Naby and Thiago are similar players. Small with a low centre of gravity, both willing to take the ball in tight areas. Both looking for vertical passes and willing to run with the ball. Both of them are good defensively in tight spaces but struggle with their top speed when asked to cover large areas.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18943 on: Today at 11:41:51 am
Quote from: Samio on Today at 10:03:33 am

It's without question that we had our golden period with a solid, physical midfield.

Agree that Harvey/Carvalho will never be that. Amazingly talented players, but just not sure how they fit with us in a Klopp system. Can't play CM, and can't really play wide in a Klopp system and they're not quick enough.

You seem to think that it is one or the other. Either a solid physical midfield or a technical talented one. Klopp thinks differently, that is why we have tried to bring in Tchouameni, Bellinham, Fernadez and Caicedo players with both things in their locker.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18944 on: Today at 11:50:54 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:41:51 am

A hybrid approach. Exactly how I would like us to play honestly. I think Bellingham and Caicedo certainly suit it. Not sure about Nunes because I have not seen a huge amount of him, he can clearly pass pretty well but don't know about his speed or strength or defensive abilities (although he is a big lad so who knows)

I do think we need 3 midfielders though minimum - even with Thiago as a key point we need a defensive midfielder and someone with a bit more penetration and goal threat. And I do believe these have to be more energetic that Thiago but not complete brutes in terms of passing either (none of our midfielders under Klopp ever have been but you get what I mean)

I do however think on the technical talented midfield, if we are to be where we want to be, using that system, we would have to specialize and we would have to buy elite level players in terms of quick passing and skill - if we are competing with the likes of City and Real (or want to be) who do that type of football, you need to better or match them. Thiago is good enough in terms of passing for either but then you also need 2 other midfielders of similar levels of skill - this would be very costly.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18945 on: Today at 11:52:09 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:41:51 am

Well:

Tchouameni is gone, went for more than 100 million Euro (full package).

Bellingham deal would be at least 20 million Euro more than the above.

Fernandez, the release clause is said to be 105 million Euro.

Caicedo, looks like likely at 55-70 million Euro.

So, hopefully, Klopp knows something behind the scenes about our finances that we don't.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18946 on: Today at 11:57:14 am
