Author Topic: Liverpool's Midfield  (Read 1547197 times)

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18920 on: Yesterday at 09:42:58 pm »
Quote from: kj999 on Yesterday at 08:56:38 pm
Give over. I think you're forgetting the shite he inherited. Go back and look at Klopp's first ever Liverpool XI and tell me he's got a 'bigger rebuild job on his hands than when he took over'. Fucking hyperbole.

This squad nearly won everything 6 months ago. Closest a sie has ever come to the quadruple.

We have the best goalkeeper in the world. A front 6 that would tear any side apart.

Yes the midfield needs urgent surgery.

But to say he has a bigger rebuildthan when he took over is, put simply, bollocks.

Yeah its not a huge rebuild at all. 2/3 players and well be world beaters again
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18921 on: Yesterday at 10:22:12 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:42:58 pm
Yeah its not a huge rebuild at all. 2/3 players and well be world beaters again

2/3 right now. By the summer is it more? I think that's the worry for me. If we'd signed 1 midfielder in the summer maybe we'd only need one now. But if you delay these decisions suddenly everyone else gets a bit older or more tired. If we act, I agree, a couple of players and we can probably make a decent fist of this season. If we don't I think we're staring down the barrel of big, big problems in the summer.
2 Midfielders in the next window.

Another midfielder and a forward in the window after that. And probably another young CB in the same window.

Anything else is negligent.

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18922 on: Yesterday at 10:27:38 pm »
We are 3 midfielders short and the quality we need wouldnt be cheap, there are players about but theres 0 chance of us spending big, these are the level of players we need, Bellingham £120mil, Caicedo £60mil, barella £80mil, rice £80mil, Fernández £100mil, I know theres other options out there but this isnt going to be a cheap fix it should have be done gradually but weve fucked up and now the implosion is actually reaching the embarrassing stage people were actually cursing us drawing brighton in the cup weve gone in half a season from being arguably the most feared team in Europe to absolute rubbish. there is 0 chance of us spending whats needed to fix this mess and thats not taking into account keita, ox, milner, firmino can all sign pre contracts with clubs abroad this month.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18923 on: Yesterday at 10:55:23 pm »
The bigger issue - since we need 3 mids - basically all of our money is going there. We could argue that we need another CB too of the near starting caliber.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18924 on: Yesterday at 11:09:08 pm »
I think sometimes one can under estimate what one good signing and confidence can do. Do you remember shaw , Dalot, Bruno Fernandes and rashford last year ? Theyre unrecognisable . Look at what saliba has given Arsenal this season .

Its entirely possible that the likes of Fabinho, Trent , Gomez and Elliott have huge amounts to offer Liverpool in a mobile midfield which protects the defence better . Our galactico midfield purchase will need to be insanely good . Nunez money but Salah level of immediate impact

Alisson
Trent Konate VVD Robertson
Bellingham/Rice Fabinho Bajcetic
Salah Nunez Diaz

With a team b of
Kelleher
Ramsey Gomez matip tsimikas
Henderson Elliott
Jota
Doak Gakpo Carvalho

Is full of promise
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18925 on: Today at 12:51:59 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 01:19:08 pm
Do you want to put a small bet on that?

800 to 1 I might consider it. Bellingham is a done deal, Winning the league or FA cup for me is possible nay probable for LFC but the spurs end of the bargain might take some doing.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18926 on: Today at 04:02:07 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 10:27:38 pm
We are 3 midfielders short and the quality we need wouldnt be cheap, there are players about but theres 0 chance of us spending big, these are the level of players we need, Bellingham £120mil, Caicedo £60mil, barella £80mil, rice £80mil, Fernández £100mil, I know theres other options out there but this isnt going to be a cheap fix it should have be done gradually but weve fucked up and now the implosion is actually reaching the embarrassing stage people were actually cursing us drawing brighton in the cup weve gone in half a season from being arguably the most feared team in Europe to absolute rubbish. there is 0 chance of us spending whats needed to fix this mess and thats not taking into account keita, ox, milner, firmino can all sign pre contracts with clubs abroad this month.

I don't buy the "need 3 midfielders right now" argument.   I can't think of any big club that has ever gone out and bought a completely whole new top class midfield at once.    2 top class mids is what we need now.    That adds competition and hunger into the squad.   All of a sudden everyone has to lift their game.   

Bellingham & Caicedo next season plus Morton stepping up leaves us in a good position.    Gradually over the next few seasons we then replace Hendo / Thiago.   

IMO we should extend Naby until 2025 to cover us until the rebuild is complete.     He may only play half a season for the next two seasons but that will be enough until we can replace him completely.

On the pre contracts if Bobby has actually signed a deal with Al-Nassr the club should enter discussions to sell him now for 20m quid or so.   No point having round a bloke that has checked out and is chasing a big last payday. 
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18927 on: Today at 04:06:17 am »
Quote from: nerdster4 on Yesterday at 11:09:08 pm
I think sometimes one can under estimate what one good signing and confidence can do. Do you remember shaw , Dalot, Bruno Fernandes and rashford last year ? Theyre unrecognisable . Look at what saliba has given Arsenal this season .

Its entirely possible that the likes of Fabinho, Trent , Gomez and Elliott have huge amounts to offer Liverpool in a mobile midfield which protects the defence better . Our galactico midfield purchase will need to be insanely good . Nunez money but Salah level of immediate impact

Alisson
Trent Konate VVD Robertson
Bellingham/Rice Fabinho Bajcetic
Salah Nunez Diaz

With a team b of
Kelleher
Ramsey Gomez matip tsimikas
Henderson Elliott
Jota
Doak Gakpo Carvalho

Is full of promise

IMO we can't carry two old guys at CB anymore if Jurg wants to maintain the high line press.   We can manage with just big Virg but if it were up to me I'd be looking at bringing in young class at CB to replace Matip.   

Bajcetic isn't ready to start every week yet.   For me he needs a season of first XI football under his belt before he is ready to be a full time option in our squad.   Morton next season will step up. 
