We are 3 midfielders short and the quality we need wouldnt be cheap, there are players about but theres 0 chance of us spending big, these are the level of players we need, Bellingham £120mil, Caicedo £60mil, barella £80mil, rice £80mil, Fernández £100mil, I know theres other options out there but this isnt going to be a cheap fix it should have be done gradually but weve fucked up and now the implosion is actually reaching the embarrassing stage people were actually cursing us drawing brighton in the cup weve gone in half a season from being arguably the most feared team in Europe to absolute rubbish. there is 0 chance of us spending whats needed to fix this mess and thats not taking into account keita, ox, milner, firmino can all sign pre contracts with clubs abroad this month.



I don't buy the "need 3 midfielders right now" argument. I can't think of any big club that has ever gone out and bought a completely whole new top class midfield at once. 2 top class mids is what we need now. That adds competition and hunger into the squad. All of a sudden everyone has to lift their game.Bellingham & Caicedo next season plus Morton stepping up leaves us in a good position. Gradually over the next few seasons we then replace Hendo / Thiago.IMO we should extend Naby until 2025 to cover us until the rebuild is complete. He may only play half a season for the next two seasons but that will be enough until we can replace him completely.On the pre contracts if Bobby has actually signed a deal with Al-Nassr the club should enter discussions to sell him now for 20m quid or so. No point having round a bloke that has checked out and is chasing a big last payday.