We are 3 midfielders short and the quality we need wouldnt be cheap, there are players about but theres 0 chance of us spending big, these are the level of players we need, Bellingham £120mil, Caicedo £60mil, barella £80mil, rice £80mil, Fernández £100mil, I know theres other options out there but this isnt going to be a cheap fix it should have be done gradually but weve fucked up and now the implosion is actually reaching the embarrassing stage people were actually cursing us drawing brighton in the cup weve gone in half a season from being arguably the most feared team in Europe to absolute rubbish. there is 0 chance of us spending whats needed to fix this mess and thats not taking into account keita, ox, milner, firmino can all sign pre contracts with clubs abroad this month.