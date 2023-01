We are 3 midfielders short and the quality we need wouldn’t be cheap, there are players about but there’s 0 chance of us spending big, these are the level of players we need, Bellingham £120mil, Caicedo £60mil, barella £80mil, rice £80mil, Fernández £100mil, I know there’s other options out there but this isn’t going to be a cheap fix it should have be done gradually but we’ve fucked up and now the implosion is actually reaching the embarrassing stage people were actually cursing us drawing brighton in the cup we’ve gone in half a season from being arguably the most feared team in Europe to absolute rubbish. there is 0 chance of us spending what’s needed to fix this mess and that’s not taking into account keita, ox, milner, firmino can all sign pre contracts with clubs abroad this month.



I don't buy the "need 3 midfielders right now" argument. I can't think of any big club that has ever gone out and bought a completely whole new top class midfield at once. 2 top class mids is what we need now. That adds competition and hunger into the squad. All of a sudden everyone has to lift their game.Bellingham & Caicedo next season plus Morton stepping up leaves us in a good position. Gradually over the next few seasons we then replace Hendo / Thiago.IMO we should extend Naby until 2025 to cover us until the rebuild is complete. He may only play half a season for the next two seasons but that will be enough until we can replace him completely.On the pre contracts if Bobby has actually signed a deal with Al-Nassr the club should enter discussions to sell him now for 20m quid or so. No point having round a bloke that has checked out and is chasing a big last payday.