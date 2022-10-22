We are 3 midfielders short and the quality we need wouldnt be cheap, there are players about but theres 0 chance of us spending big, these are the level of players we need, Bellingham £120mil, Caicedo £60mil, barella £80mil, rice £80mil, Fernández £100mil, I know theres other options out there but this isnt going to be a cheap fix it should have be done gradually but weve fucked up and now the implosion is actually reaching the embarrassing stage people were actually cursing us drawing brighton in the cup weve gone in half a season from being arguably the most feared team in Europe to absolute rubbish. there is 0 chance of us spending whats needed to fix this mess and thats not taking into account keita, ox, milner, firmino can all sign pre contracts with clubs abroad this month.