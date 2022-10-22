« previous next »
Liverpool's Midfield

El Lobo

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18920 on: Yesterday at 09:42:58 pm
Quote from: kj999 on Yesterday at 08:56:38 pm
Give over. I think you're forgetting the shite he inherited. Go back and look at Klopp's first ever Liverpool XI and tell me he's got a 'bigger rebuild job on his hands than when he took over'. Fucking hyperbole.

This squad nearly won everything 6 months ago. Closest a sie has ever come to the quadruple.

We have the best goalkeeper in the world. A front 6 that would tear any side apart.

Yes the midfield needs urgent surgery.

But to say he has a bigger rebuildthan when he took over is, put simply, bollocks.

Yeah its not a huge rebuild at all. 2/3 players and well be world beaters again
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Sharado

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18921 on: Yesterday at 10:22:12 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:42:58 pm
Yeah its not a huge rebuild at all. 2/3 players and well be world beaters again

2/3 right now. By the summer is it more? I think that's the worry for me. If we'd signed 1 midfielder in the summer maybe we'd only need one now. But if you delay these decisions suddenly everyone else gets a bit older or more tired. If we act, I agree, a couple of players and we can probably make a decent fist of this season. If we don't I think we're staring down the barrel of big, big problems in the summer.
2 Midfielders in the next window.

Another midfielder and a forward in the window after that. And probably another young CB in the same window.

Anything else is negligent.

Redric1970

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18922 on: Yesterday at 10:27:38 pm
We are 3 midfielders short and the quality we need wouldnt be cheap, there are players about but theres 0 chance of us spending big, these are the level of players we need, Bellingham £120mil, Caicedo £60mil, barella £80mil, rice £80mil, Fernández £100mil, I know theres other options out there but this isnt going to be a cheap fix it should have be done gradually but weve fucked up and now the implosion is actually reaching the embarrassing stage people were actually cursing us drawing brighton in the cup weve gone in half a season from being arguably the most feared team in Europe to absolute rubbish. there is 0 chance of us spending whats needed to fix this mess and thats not taking into account keita, ox, milner, firmino can all sign pre contracts with clubs abroad this month.
newterp

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18923 on: Yesterday at 10:55:23 pm
The bigger issue - since we need 3 mids - basically all of our money is going there. We could argue that we need another CB too of the near starting caliber.
nerdster4

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18924 on: Yesterday at 11:09:08 pm
I think sometimes one can under estimate what one good signing and confidence can do. Do you remember shaw , Dalot, Bruno Fernandes and rashford last year ? Theyre unrecognisable . Look at what saliba has given Arsenal this season .

Its entirely possible that the likes of Fabinho, Trent , Gomez and Elliott have huge amounts to offer Liverpool in a mobile midfield which protects the defence better . Our galactico midfield purchase will need to be insanely good . Nunez money but Salah level of immediate impact

Alisson
Trent Konate VVD Robertson
Bellingham/Rice Fabinho Bajcetic
Salah Nunez Diaz

With a team b of
Kelleher
Ramsey Gomez matip tsimikas
Henderson Elliott
Jota
Doak Gakpo Carvalho

Is full of promise
Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18925 on: Today at 12:51:59 am
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 01:19:08 pm
Do you want to put a small bet on that?

800 to 1 I might consider it. Bellingham is a done deal, Winning the league or FA cup for me is possible nay probable for LFC but the spurs end of the bargain might take some doing.
Quote from: Egyptian36 on November  9, 2022, 09:30:05 pm
After reading this thread I truly wish FSG stay for long.
