We are 3 midfielders short and the quality we need wouldn’t be cheap, there are players about but there’s 0 chance of us spending big, these are the level of players we need, Bellingham £120mil, Caicedo £60mil, barella £80mil, rice £80mil, Fernández £100mil, I know there’s other options out there but this isn’t going to be a cheap fix it should have be done gradually but we’ve fucked up and now the implosion is actually reaching the embarrassing stage people were actually cursing us drawing brighton in the cup we’ve gone in half a season from being arguably the most feared team in Europe to absolute rubbish. there is 0 chance of us spending what’s needed to fix this mess and that’s not taking into account keita, ox, milner, firmino can all sign pre contracts with clubs abroad this month.