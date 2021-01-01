How can one of the biggest clubs in The World have players who's legs have gone, we are not a lower league club and have or should have the best physios in their field.Jürgen openly said when we were the Best Team in The World that we didn't need any more players, he was wrong and we did.

For all Jurgens fantastic attributes he is not ruthless and has kept players way past their best. The younger lads are not up to it yet and time will tell if they ever will be.

We have made more money than probably any other club in the past five years and although we have spent money in the past twelve months but so have everybody .

While United look no great shakes they look to be going in the right direction while we are in the doldrums.

Nearly every game this season , the team we have played have either looked as good as us or better.

What has gone on since we out-classed Real Madrid in the final and looked really good beating City in The Charity Shield.

We are talking about the likes of Brentford and Brighton for Christ's sake just to name two.