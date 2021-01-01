« previous next »
Liverpool's Midfield

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18880
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 08:50:05 am
Yep. And people usually don't see the ton of other cheap signings that other clubs make that don't work out.
I think Liverpool taking the punts more at age 16 where they can get super cheap and less risk if they dont work out then more the 10-20 mil range.
Elliott was most expensive 16 Till Kaide and then Now I think Doak. I might be wrong on that.
Bellingham the most expensive 17 year old.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18881
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on Today at 04:21:48 am
Absolve the players completely of responsibility for the poor midfield level.  They're poorly coached and instructed positionally,  leaving them in terrible recovery positions when the ball is lost. Everything else stems from there.

It's a tactical choice for the season from staff for our possession game,  bar certain games / period in games where we're more compact.

Players arent stupid though.

In our pomp, the players would resolve things on the pitch.

This is a shitshow - the midfield are so far apart all the time, both full backs miles up the pitch all the time and the front three arent close enough.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18882
Some players are turning in performances that if it was at another club you'd be saying they've given up on the manager and to be fair looking at Jurgen's substitutions near the end of the game it looked like he had....I don't think I've seen a side drop off a cliff this much that's gone from dominating teams and winning trophies to being outplayed pretty much every week and now being given the run-around at home by a team in the bottom three who left players out
 
I'd love to see the running stats from Klopp's first game in charge against Spurs to this season as I could imagine there would be a massive difference as the one thing his teams gave you was they left everything on the pitch

If this keeps up I'm actually not looking forward to the derby
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18883
i think Ox could be worth a try at RCM, Give him a few games there, Cant be any worse
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18884
How can one of the biggest clubs in The World have players who's legs have gone, we are not a lower league club and have or should have the best physios in their field.Jürgen openly said when we were the Best Team in The World that we didn't need any more players, he was wrong and we did.
For all Jurgens fantastic attributes he is not ruthless and has kept players way past their best. The younger lads are not up to it yet and time will tell if they ever will be.
We have made more money than probably any other club in the past five years and although we have spent money in the past twelve months but so have everybody .
While United look no great shakes they look to be going in the right direction while we are in the doldrums.
Nearly every game this season , the team we have played have either looked as good as us or better.
What has gone on since we out-classed Real Madrid in the final and looked really good beating City in The Charity Shield.
We are talking about the likes of Brentford and Brighton for Christ's sake just to name two.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18885
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 09:12:51 am
Some players are turning in performances that if it was at another club you'd be saying they've given up on the manager and to be fair looking at Jurgen's substitutions near the end of the game it looked like he had....I don't think I've seen a side drop off a cliff this much that's gone from dominating teams and winning trophies to being outplayed pretty much every week and now being given the run-around at home by a team in the bottom three who left players out
 
I'd love to see the running stats from Klopp's first game in charge against Spurs to this season as I could imagine there would be a massive difference as the one thing his teams gave you was they left everything on the pitch

If this keeps up I'm actually not looking forward to the derby

The players will know the tactics just don't work anymore. It hangs them out to dry expecting them to do what they can't do as a midfield/as a team and then that's demoralising. It looks like it'll take another Villa thrashing to go back to basics.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18886
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:29:46 am
The players will know the tactics just don't work anymore. It hangs them out to dry expecting them to do what they can't do as a midfield/as a team and then that's demoralising. It looks like it'll take another Villa thrashing to go back to basics.

If we can see it then surely the Manager can.

Cant Henderson approach him and say that ?
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18887
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:29:46 am
The players will know the tactics just don't work anymore. It hangs them out to dry expecting them to do what they can't do as a midfield/as a team and then that's demoralising. It looks like it'll take another Villa thrashing to go back to basics.

What's scary is we went was from what looked like a few stitches in the summer to major surgery a few months later
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18888
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:31:54 am
If we can see it then surely the Manager can.

Cant Henderson approach him and say that ?

Henderson ain't going to do that as he'd be the first one out the door
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18889
We all know the midfield is too open and hasnt got the legs to get back, but this is totally exasperated by how high the full-backs are all the time.

That second half was quite shocking watching Wolves basically knocking balls into those vacant areas every time they got it and then chasing after it. If they got to the ball first (which they did most of the time) theyre then running at a centre-back in a wide position which isnt where they want to be.

The midfield get criticism for not getting back quick enough but watching Robbo and Trent treading water was quite something.   
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18890
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 09:38:16 am
We all know the midfield is too open and hasnt got the legs to get back, but this is totally exasperated by how high the full-backs are all the time.

That second half was quite shocking watching Wolves basically knocking balls into those vacant areas every time they got it and then chasing after it. If they got to the ball first (which they did most of the time) theyre then running at a centre-back in a wide position which isnt where they want to be.

The midfield get criticism for not getting back quick enough but watching Robbo and Trent treading water was quite something.   


But why not play more conservative? Push one full back on, drop five yards deeper?

Its not a hard solution.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18891
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 09:33:06 am
What's scary is we went was from what looked like a few stitches in the summer to major surgery a few months later

I'm starting to think the same. I thought we needed 2 midfielders and now it's looking like a minimum of 3. Major surgery indeed ☹️
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18892
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 09:38:16 am
We all know the midfield is too open and hasnt got the legs to get back, but this is totally exasperated by how high the full-backs are all the time.

That second half was quite shocking watching Wolves basically knocking balls into those vacant areas every time they got it and then chasing after it. If they got to the ball first (which they did most of the time) theyre then running at a centre-back in a wide position which isnt where they want to be.

The midfield get criticism for not getting back quick enough but watching Robbo and Trent treading water was quite something.

We play every game, from basically the first minute, like we're 1-0 down in injury time but with tired legs and risking the breakaway goal.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18893
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:40:42 am
But why not play more conservative? Push one full back on, drop five yards deeper?

Its not a hard solution.
Abolsutely, I have no idea.

I'm not sure how many more performances/results like this it's going to take before something is changed. Even if we win a few games, I think that weakness will always be there and will be exposed again eventually.

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18894
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 09:44:37 am
Abolsutely, I have no idea.

I'm not sure how many more performances/results like this it's going to take before something is changed. Even if we win a few games, I think that weakness will always be there and will be exposed again eventually.



It will because we arent learning or doing anything. We have individual quality that will win us points, etc.

But the current tactics make zero sense and there isnt even a sign of what identity we are trying to create.

It is frightening and Brighton will school us if we dont change. They are averaging 3 goals a game over their last 6.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18895
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:44:08 am
We play every game, from basically the first minute, like we're 1-0 down in injury time and risking the breakaway goal.
Yeah not a bad analogy.

I feel for just abut everyone in this team at the minute, the full-backs are having to run marathons each game, the midfield are spread out and then criticised for being too open, the centre-backs are exposed and getting pulled wide, and the forwards are under pressure to score to make up for the shit show behind them.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18896
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 09:38:16 am
We all know the midfield is too open and hasnt got the legs to get back, but this is totally exasperated by how high the full-backs are all the time.

That second half was quite shocking watching Wolves basically knocking balls into those vacant areas every time they got it and then chasing after it. If they got to the ball first (which they did most of the time) theyre then running at a centre-back in a wide position which isnt where they want to be.

The midfield get criticism for not getting back quick enough but watching Robbo and Trent treading water was quite something.

Trent has lost pace probably because he's put muscle on. If our players can no longer play the way they used to because their legs have gone (mainly in midfield) then adapt the system.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18897
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 09:37:42 am
Henderson ain't going to do that as he'd be the first one out the door

Now not to suggest hes playing well, but if Southgate can get a tune out of him to the point hes putting in MOTM performances in WC knockout games then Im pretty sure Jurgen can too. The tactics at the moment are bringing out the worst in every position
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18898
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 09:47:38 am
It will because we arent learning or doing anything. We have individual quality that will win us points, etc.

But the current tactics make zero sense and there isnt even a sign of what identity we are trying to create.

It is frightening and Brighton will school us if we dont change. They are averaging 3 goals a game over their last 6.

Hopefully it doesn't take the crowd to flip and it changes soon.

We lost 6 home games in a row in 20/21 because we wouldn't adapt to the defensive injuries and just kept losing in exactly the same way. Those games were played in empty stadiums. A full Anfield would have let them know about it. We finished the season with 8 wins and 2 draws once we changed things up a bit directly after the 6th straight loss.
