Spoiler



Hes our one world class midfielder surround him with supreme athletes and well get to see the best of his ability, even then hes outperforming the likes of Henderson and Fabinho defensively despite that not exactly being his biggest strength, yet people still want to act as if he is a problem? He isnt, hes doing his job the other two are not doing theirs.



I guess then it is a case of getting midfielders around him who can do the job properly and see then.Again I am not saying ship him off not am I saying he is the problem, I am just saying from my eye test, he isn't free from blame this season because he is part of this midfield which is getting cut to pieces, and a lot of the issues of this midfield (aging, lacking in athleticism and strength) apply to him as well.Maybe it is because the others playing with him are not fit for purpose and he is a victim of that, maybe tactics don't currently suit him, I don't know. But he is a part of this midfield, and he is making mistakes and being bypassed too easily like the others. It may all be due to mitigating circumstances, because you can still see the vision and the passing he has.Hopefully we get some midfielders to do the jobs he can't do and it all fits in perfectly. But right now, for whatever reason, he is also part of the midfield which is essentially non-existent and for whatever reason he isn't as effective as he should be.