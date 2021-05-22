« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool's Midfield  (Read 1544046 times)

Offline clinical

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18840 on: Today at 12:43:36 am »
Klopp surely knows the midfield is the main (not only) but the main issue?
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18841 on: Today at 12:43:42 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:36:20 am
Goals kill games off like the 7-1 game against Rangers. The midfield is an issue but it's not the only issue.

 :butt  The midfield is there to provide for the forwards and shield the defence,at the moment it is THE issue.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18842 on: Today at 12:44:29 am »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 12:40:28 am
Well you can't kill off games if you keep conceding.  And you'll keep conceding if you're midfielders don't win tackles anymore.
But our attackers have been missing good chances in key moments and our defenders haven't been at their best including Virg and Ibou. 
Salah makes it 3-0 against Villa and it's game over. Virg and Ibou have made uncharacteristic errors.

Trent, who is one of our playmakers, has two assists all season.
Offline Al 666

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18843 on: Today at 12:45:45 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:37:13 am
Spoiler
[close]
Do you forget it was only last season where we were competing for every single trophy till the very last day and it was Thiago out of all our midfielders who made it into the PFA Team Of The Year, again this season what one of our midfielders have put in a performance like Thiago just a few days ago against Leicester? I cant remember any, the point is Thiago isnt the problem in fact we are wasting his best years by putting him alongside midfielders who are coming to the end of their peak athletically, Guardiola Ancelotti and a whole host of top managers would love to have Thiago in their side, Im not too sure about Henderson and current day Fabinho.

Hes our one world class midfielder surround him with supreme athletes and well get to see the best of his ability, even then hes outperforming the likes of Henderson and Fabinho defensively despite that not exactly being his biggest strength, yet people still want to act as if he is a problem? He isnt, hes doing his job the other two are not doing theirs.

Couldn't agree more.

Thiago should be the cherry on the top of the cake.

At the moment he is being forced to be the majority of the cake.
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Online MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18844 on: Today at 12:45:53 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:43:42 am
:butt  The midfield is there to provide for the forwards and shield the defence,at the moment it is THE issue.
We were on top at 2-1. Make it 3-1 and it's game over with the way the game was going. Darwin missed a free header.
Offline Al 666

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18845 on: Today at 12:47:47 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:45:53 am
We were on top at 2-1. Make it 3-1 and it's game over with the way the game was going. Darwin missed a free header.

What free header ?
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18846 on: Today at 12:48:52 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:47:47 am
What free header ?
From a corner.
Offline didi shamone

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18847 on: Today at 12:49:36 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:22:25 am
I agree with you Samie.

The problem though is that the longer you leave it the more you have to spend. We now need players that can come in and hit the ground running. We can't take punts on young midfield players the way Dortmund, Benfica and Brighton did with Bellingham, Fernadez and Caicedo.

We need ready made players who can come in and produce from day one. Look at Nunez we bought potential and it has worked out because we still have top class talents in attack. If we sign a midfield player he has to succeed from the get go.

The lack of planning in midfield has been breathtaking.

The longer we leave it the less attractive we become for top players, because they want to play in the champions league. 
I think our current team is highly unlikely to finish in the top four.

We were close to full strength tonight at home to relegation candidates.  On the back of the Brentford Fiasco and losing the midfield battle against every opposition since the league re started. 

People can talk about the numbers in midfield  all they want but we have a chronic dearth of quality that's killing us.
Offline Al 666

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18848 on: Today at 12:50:19 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:48:52 am
From a corner.

He sprinted into an area and ended up ahead of the ball. That was probably a 1 in 10, 1 in 20 chance.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18849 on: Today at 12:51:36 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:50:19 am
He sprinted into an area and ended up ahead of the ball. That was probably a 1 in 10, 1 in 20 chance.
Lol. Okay.
Offline Al 666

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18850 on: Today at 12:52:32 am »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 12:49:36 am
The longer we leave it the less attractive we become for top players, because they want to play in the champions league. 
I think our current team is highly unlikely to finish in the top four.

We were close to full strength tonight at home to relegation candidates.  On the back of the Brentford Fiasco and losing the midfield battle against every opposition since the league re started. 

People can talk about the numbers in midfield  all they want but we have a chronic dearth of quality that's killing us.

The real killer is that practically every team is going to do the same. They will setup to take advantage of our total inability to deal with transitions.
Offline didi shamone

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18851 on: Today at 12:53:32 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:45:53 am
We were on top at 2-1. Make it 3-1 and it's game over with the way the game was going. Darwin missed a free header.

An extraordinarily difficult header. Almost impossible  actually.  Darwin didn't have one easy chance tonight. He was brilliant.
Offline Al 666

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18852 on: Today at 12:54:22 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:51:36 am
Lol. Okay.

Cool there is such a thing as xG.

My bet is that the xG of that chance will be really low.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18853 on: Today at 12:54:51 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:45:53 am
We were on top at 2-1. Make it 3-1 and it's game over with the way the game was going. Darwin missed a free header.

Thank you for explaining how scores work.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18854 on: Today at 12:55:08 am »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 12:53:32 am
An extraordinarily difficult header. Almost impossible  actually.  Darwin didn't have one easy chance tonight. He was brilliant.
Yeah he scored a great goal and he's getting better. I thought he mistimed his jump but I'll have another look.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18855 on: Today at 12:56:43 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:54:51 am
Thank you for explaining how scores work.
You're welcome  :D
Offline Al 666

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18856 on: Today at 12:57:36 am »
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 12:53:32 am
An extraordinarily difficult header. Almost impossible  actually.  Darwin didn't have one easy chance tonight. He was brilliant.

He is actually too quick and ends up ahead of the ball. Probably his best chance of scoring would have been if he missed it altogether with his head and it goes in off his shoulder.
Offline Al 666

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18857 on: Today at 12:58:39 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:55:08 am
Yeah he scored a great goal and he's getting better. I thought he mistimed his jump but I'll have another look.

He doesn't mistime his jump he just ends up ahead of the ball.
Offline WoodenHanger

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18858 on: Today at 12:58:51 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 12:43:36 am
Klopp surely knows the midfield is the main (not only) but the main issue?

I genuinely don't think he does. I think he's completely blinded by his close personal friendships with players like Henderson & Milner and he cant see the issue. Exact same thing happened at Dortmund but he left.
Offline harryc

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18859 on: Today at 12:59:47 am »
Hendo and Fabs legs have gone and Thiago with a couple of Hollywood passes a game 🤷‍♂️

Never mind what Klopp is saying the deficiencies are obvious in this te@m.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18860 on: Today at 01:05:30 am »
Quote from: WoodenHanger on Today at 12:58:51 am
I genuinely don't think he does. I think he's completely blinded by his close personal friendships with players like Henderson & Milner and he cant see the issue. Exact same thing happened at Dortmund but he left.


Bullshit.
Offline Al 666

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18861 on: Today at 01:07:11 am »
Quote from: WoodenHanger on Today at 12:58:51 am
I genuinely don't think he does. I think he's completely blinded by his close personal friendships with players like Henderson & Milner and he cant see the issue. Exact same thing happened at Dortmund but he left.

I love a troll.

So which players did Klopp keep at Dortmund because of friendships.
Offline Al 666

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18862 on: Today at 01:08:36 am »
Quote from: harryc on Today at 12:59:47 am
Hendo and Fabs legs have gone and Thiago with a couple of Hollywood passes a game 🤷‍♂️

Never mind what Klopp is saying the deficiencies are obvious in this te@m.

Thiago made 6 tackles tonight.
Offline Samie

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18863 on: Today at 01:08:55 am »
Quote from: WoodenHanger on Today at 12:58:51 am
I genuinely don't think he does. I think he's completely blinded by his close personal friendships with players like Henderson & Milner and he cant see the issue. Exact same thing happened at Dortmund but he left.

I smell the wummery from a mile off.  :wanker
Online RedBec1993

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18864 on: Today at 01:09:40 am »
Quote from: WoodenHanger on Today at 12:58:51 am
I genuinely don't think he does. I think he's completely blinded by his close personal friendships with players like Henderson & Milner and he cant see the issue. Exact same thing happened at Dortmund but he left.

Obviously he knows. Hes a world class coach with the most elite coaching intelligence. Of course he knows. What gets said behind closed doors and off camera is likely to be very different to what he says in his pressers.
Offline Al 666

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18865 on: Today at 01:13:09 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:08:55 am
I smell the wummery from a mile off.  :wanker

Me too.
Offline WoodenHanger

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18866 on: Today at 01:15:10 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:08:55 am
I smell the wummery from a mile off.  :wanker

I promise you I'm not on the wind up.

Players like Milner, Henderson, Fabinho have been on a journey with him. Gone from the bottom of the mountain to the top.

They're no longer people who work for him but close friends and I don't think he's got the heart to bullet them the way Ferguson used to do regularly.

Similar thing happened at Dortmund, the core of the team grew old and knackered.

He's had plenty of chances to replace these players and actively chose not too. I think he's become far too sentimental about it.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18867 on: Today at 01:41:02 am »
The midfield can't be the only problem in every game lol. A team like us with the players that we have should be overwhelming some 'smaller' sides with our attack but it hasn't happened a lot this season.  We've missed many clear-cut chances. It's a mess.
Online anandg_lfc

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18868 on: Today at 01:44:38 am »
We have had multiple breaks this season to sort the shape and be compact in the middle. A lot of teams and managers dont have the ideal personnel to play in the way they want. Coaches make tactical adjustments all the time just to get better results for the short term and try to implement their ways once they have the right players.

Changes and solutions will only come if the coaching staff identify the problems in the first place. I dont think anything will change this season without transfers.

Online LFCJayy

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18869 on: Today at 01:53:38 am »
Quote from: anandg_lfc on Today at 01:44:38 am
We have had multiple breaks this season to sort the shape and be compact in the middle. A lot of teams and managers dont have the ideal personnel to play in the way they want. Coaches make tactical adjustments all the time just to get better results for the short term and try to implement their ways once they have the right players.

Changes and solutions will only come if the coaching staff identify the problems in the first place. I dont think anything will change this season without transfers.
The only way your sorting that mid out when weve had breaks is by getting some good PEDS.
Cant teach somebody to become quicker.
Online deano2727

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18870 on: Today at 02:09:24 am »
At what point does the midfield become an urgency? It's midtable quality in all honesty. Even the midtable side have more legs. It's all good Thiago pinging a few fancy looking passes about, but what use is it when we are completely overrun. We've signed players earlier than planned because there was other teams interested... I think this is more urgent than any of those situations. If we don't sign one, there is a big chance we are a Europa League side next season. Not against signing Gakpo, but I just hope we act as swiftly to sort this shitshow out.
