I smell the wummery from a mile off.
I promise you I'm not on the wind up.
Players like Milner, Henderson, Fabinho have been on a journey with him. Gone from the bottom of the mountain to the top.
They're no longer people who work for him but close friends and I don't think he's got the heart to bullet them the way Ferguson used to do regularly.
Similar thing happened at Dortmund, the core of the team grew old and knackered.
He's had plenty of chances to replace these players and actively chose not too. I think he's become far too sentimental about it.