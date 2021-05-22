At what point does the midfield become an urgency? It's midtable quality in all honesty. Even the midtable side have more legs. It's all good Thiago pinging a few fancy looking passes about, but what use is it when we are completely overrun. We've signed players earlier than planned because there was other teams interested... I think this is more urgent than any of those situations. If we don't sign one, there is a big chance we are a Europa League side next season. Not against signing Gakpo, but I just hope we act as swiftly to sort this shitshow out.