clinical

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18840 on: Today at 12:43:36 am
Klopp surely knows the midfield is the main (not only) but the main issue?
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18841 on: Today at 12:43:42 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:36:20 am
Goals kill games off like the 7-1 game against Rangers. The midfield is an issue but it's not the only issue.

 :butt  The midfield is there to provide for the forwards and shield the defence,at the moment it is THE issue.
MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18842 on: Today at 12:44:29 am
Quote from: didi shamone on Today at 12:40:28 am
Well you can't kill off games if you keep conceding.  And you'll keep conceding if you're midfielders don't win tackles anymore.
But our attackers have been missing good chances in key moments and our defenders haven't been at their best including Virg and Ibou. 
Salah makes it 3-0 against Villa and it's game over. Virg and Ibou have made uncharacteristic errors.

Trent, who is one of our playmakers, has two assists all season.
Al 666

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18843 on: Today at 12:45:45 am
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 12:37:13 am
Do you forget it was only last season where we were competing for every single trophy till the very last day and it was Thiago out of all our midfielders who made it into the PFA Team Of The Year, again this season what one of our midfielders have put in a performance like Thiago just a few days ago against Leicester? I cant remember any, the point is Thiago isnt the problem in fact we are wasting his best years by putting him alongside midfielders who are coming to the end of their peak athletically, Guardiola Ancelotti and a whole host of top managers would love to have Thiago in their side, Im not too sure about Henderson and current day Fabinho.

Hes our one world class midfielder surround him with supreme athletes and well get to see the best of his ability, even then hes outperforming the likes of Henderson and Fabinho defensively despite that not exactly being his biggest strength, yet people still want to act as if he is a problem? He isnt, hes doing his job the other two are not doing theirs.

Couldn't agree more.

Thiago should be the cherry on the top of the cake.

At the moment he is being forced to be the majority of the cake.
MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18844 on: Today at 12:45:53 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 12:43:42 am
:butt  The midfield is there to provide for the forwards and shield the defence,at the moment it is THE issue.
We were on top at 2-1. Make it 3-1 and it's game over with the way the game was going. Darwin missed a free header.
Al 666

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18845 on: Today at 12:47:47 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:45:53 am
We were on top at 2-1. Make it 3-1 and it's game over with the way the game was going. Darwin missed a free header.

What free header ?
MonsLibpool

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18846 on: Today at 12:48:52 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:47:47 am
What free header ?
From a corner.
didi shamone

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18847 on: Today at 12:49:36 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:22:25 am
I agree with you Samie.

The problem though is that the longer you leave it the more you have to spend. We now need players that can come in and hit the ground running. We can't take punts on young midfield players the way Dortmund, Benfica and Brighton did with Bellingham, Fernadez and Caicedo.

We need ready made players who can come in and produce from day one. Look at Nunez we bought potential and it has worked out because we still have top class talents in attack. If we sign a midfield player he has to succeed from the get go.

The lack of planning in midfield has been breathtaking.

The longer we leave it the less attractive we become for top players, because they want to play in the champions league. 
I think our current team is highly unlikely to finish in the top four.

We were close to full strength tonight at home to relegation candidates.  On the back of the Brentford Fiasco and losing the midfield battle against every opposition since the league re started. 

People can talk about the numbers in midfield  all they want but we have a chronic dearth of quality that's killing us.
