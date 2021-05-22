I agree with you Samie.



The problem though is that the longer you leave it the more you have to spend. We now need players that can come in and hit the ground running. We can't take punts on young midfield players the way Dortmund, Benfica and Brighton did with Bellingham, Fernadez and Caicedo.



We need ready made players who can come in and produce from day one. Look at Nunez we bought potential and it has worked out because we still have top class talents in attack. If we sign a midfield player he has to succeed from the get go.



The lack of planning in midfield has been breathtaking.



The longer we leave it the less attractive we become for top players, because they want to play in the champions league.I think our current team is highly unlikely to finish in the top four.We were close to full strength tonight at home to relegation candidates. On the back of the Brentford Fiasco and losing the midfield battle against every opposition since the league re started.People can talk about the numbers in midfield all they want but we have a chronic dearth of quality that's killing us.