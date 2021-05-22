« previous next »
Liverpool's Midfield

Al 666

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18800 on: Today at 11:00:04 pm
Fuck me what game did some people watch.

Tackles from our midfield tonight.

Hendo 0 again
Fabinho 1
Thiago 6
FlashingBlade

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18801 on: Today at 11:01:15 pm
Harsh painful decision to be made....like with Shanks after Watford..and Paisley did as well..players who deserve and have earned their status in our history...but its about going fforwarded..their time is done.....a whole new midfield needed within next 12 months...and one or two others.

A new experience for those who have seen their first great Liverpool team..yhe moment to let go of those players
nayia2002

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18802 on: Today at 11:02:06 pm
Not only we need a couple of strong, athletic, energetic midfielders signed asap but I think klopp needs to fucking wake up and try a different system/formation in the middle immediately!
Painful to see how predictable and laborious our midfield has become which is resulting in poor performances/results and teams taking full advantage of it!
Captain Kos

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18803 on: Today at 11:04:30 pm
Henderson doesn't tackle, can't pass and can't cover ground
Fabinho steps into danger leaving the dangerous player behind him constantly. Always has. He can't move or pass.
Thiago, I love him, but can't cover ground, his football looks more impressive than it really is in all honesty.

I'm sorry. That midfield is done. One step from the opposition and they are away from any of the 3 players. Once that happens, none of the midfielders can recover.

Insert Elliott to any of the above names
topi

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18804 on: Today at 11:06:14 pm

Our midfield was on the other planet after Hendo and Fab substitions : more quicker with moving ball.


Logged

Al 666

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18805 on: Today at 11:07:33 pm
Quote from: nayia2002 on Today at 11:02:06 pm
Not only we need a couple of strong, athletic, energetic midfielders signed asap but I think klopp needs to fucking wake up and try a different system/formation in the middle immediately!
Painful to see how predictable and laborious our midfield has become which is resulting in poor performances/results and teams taking full advantage of it!

Please suggest a system and formation please ?
didi shamone

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18806 on: Today at 11:09:12 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:00:04 pm
Fuck me what game did some people watch.

Tackles from our midfield tonight.

Hendo 0 again
Fabinho 1
Thiago 6

Exactly, and we should be planning for Thiago  being a non essential player.  Keita looked a massive step up on the two substituted midfielders and he's gone shortly( rightly so).

Not buying a midfielder who's up to the job athletically is negligant and will cost us top four in my opinion. And that would mean we're not first choice for the top midfielders.
mattD

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18807 on: Today at 11:11:31 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:00:04 pm
Fuck me what game did some people watch.

Tackles from our midfield tonight.

Hendo 0 again
Fabinho 1
Thiago 6

Well that's that then. Tackling is the be all and end all. Would be interesting to see how much ground he covers, and his positional sense in defensive situations.

It's a problem across all the midfield, and the general lack of energy across the board. There's just none of that.
Captain Kos

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18808 on: Today at 11:15:27 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:07:33 pm
Please suggest a system and formation please ?
You think no other midfield 3 system could work? How about we don't play a midfielder as an inside right winger when they are awful on the ball and don't have the legs to defend? How about we don't play a deep lying midfielder how can't turn or move with ball, nevermind being able to actually pick a pass.
Other top teams aren't necessarily more mobile than our midfield but they are much better on the ball. Alonso was no specimen, but is one of the best midfielders in recent memory
Jean Girard

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18809 on: Today at 11:16:38 pm
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 11:01:15 pm
Harsh painful decision to be made....like with Shanks after Watford..and Paisley did as well..players who deserve and have earned their status in our history...but its about going fforwarded..their time is done.....a whole new midfield needed within next 12 months...and one or two others.

A new experience for those who have seen their first great Liverpool team..yhe moment to let go of those players

Yeah.


Reality is we've had 4 solid gold soldiers in Gini, Jim, Hendo and Fab. You could rely on any combination of them for 5 years to put their foot on the throat of any team on earth and constrict the fuck out of them. Gini is gone, time has caught up with Jim and a 60 odd game season has knackered Hendo and Fab and it's hard to see them coming back at the mo. Too many miles and too many wars.

And we need legs and hearts. Loads of them - not more football brains - legs and hearts. The way we play doesn't work without the dirty work being done in the middle of the pitch. Hunt them down and then pen them in. That's what we have been built on. And it's not happening, nor is the rebuild yet. So we're stuck. And it's very frustrating. I can't see a long term fix other than change the faces and start again. Has to be done. 

All the arguments and blame are because it's not happening fast enough, and that we've not planned well enough for this eventuality. It's frustrating, I agree.

But blaming lads on the pitch - like Thiago, or Hendo, or Harvey - it's happening in the thread and it's a bit silly and unfair on them.
nayia2002

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18810 on: Today at 11:17:59 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:07:33 pm
Please suggest a system and formation please ?

4231would work

442 would even be better than the shite 433 we seen last few games
