Harsh painful decision to be made....like with Shanks after Watford..and Paisley did as well..players who deserve and have earned their status in our history...but its about going fforwarded..their time is done.....a whole new midfield needed within next 12 months...and one or two others.



A new experience for those who have seen their first great Liverpool team..yhe moment to let go of those players



Yeah.Reality is we've had 4 solid gold soldiers in Gini, Jim, Hendo and Fab. You could rely on any combination of them for 5 years to put their foot on the throat of any team on earth and constrict the fuck out of them. Gini is gone, time has caught up with Jim and a 60 odd game season has knackered Hendo and Fab and it's hard to see them coming back at the mo. Too many miles and too many wars.And we need legs and hearts. Loads of them - not more football brains - legs and hearts. The way we play doesn't work without the dirty work being done in the middle of the pitch. Hunt them down and then pen them in. That's what we have been built on. And it's not happening, nor is the rebuild yet. So we're stuck. And it's very frustrating. I can't see a long term fix other than change the faces and start again. Has to be done.All the arguments and blame are because it's not happening fast enough, and that we've not planned well enough for this eventuality. It's frustrating, I agree.But blaming lads on the pitch - like Thiago, or Hendo, or Harvey - it's happening in the thread and it's a bit silly and unfair on them.