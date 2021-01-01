If modern winning football is all about creating overloads for 3v2 or 2v1 on the wings when you're in settled possession in the offensive third then I'm not sure how you accomplish that if you hold your midfielders back. You're basically talking about Allardyce or Bruce type football where everyone retains their shape and you just lob balls at the tall bloke in the box and hope something happens. Not exactly winning football tactics. So to say we're pushing our midfielders wide, well yes as we need to outnumber the defense in areas to create an advantage to carve out an opening for a shot! The issue is where we are losing the ball and the breakdown of our counter-press because we no longer have the legs for it. You can even see it in games where there is a hesitancy to pass the ball into the middle because even the players know if they lose it there then it's really bad. The point is they aren't supposed to lose it there, not that the midfielders are playing out of position. Either that or we need to swap out Fabinho for a prime Kante and then it just wouldn't matter at all.