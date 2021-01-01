Bring Back Buvac....
I joke, but getting back to the fundamentals of gegenpressing would be fun (influenced by Buvac), and then refining it from there on again to ensure success (influenced by Linjders) ala 18/19 and 19/20. It seems the silverware years were a fine balance between the gegenpressing fundamentals and something more technical and possession based, along with players at their peak which helped. At the moment, too much stale, soft football with ageing players with an emphasis on possession, is giving me flashbacks to certain moments under the Rodgers era (albeit he didn't have many ageing players).
It just feels like we've lost our identity. Is it possible that the culture of the team have lost older habits over time and forgotten what intensity looks like? Renewal and refreshing is important and we don't thrill or inspire anymore.