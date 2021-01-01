« previous next »
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18720 on: Today at 07:04:38 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 06:49:30 pm
Its not on the club at all.  Its on the supporters who are slating the kid day after day.

Get to a game lad he doesn't get slated, and I doubt he gives a toss for knobs on social media.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18721 on: Today at 07:08:09 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 06:49:30 pm
Its not on the club at all.  Its on the supporters who are slating the kid day after day.

He was hung completely out to dry last 2 games. He's not a midfielder.

Leicester he's brought in to replace Fabinho of all players and had a 'mare and then he stays in for Brentford while Keita is left on the bench.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18722 on: Today at 07:08:22 pm »
If modern winning football is all about creating overloads for 3v2 or 2v1 on the wings when you're in settled possession in the offensive third then I'm not sure how you accomplish that if you hold your midfielders back. You're basically talking about Allardyce or Bruce type football where everyone retains their shape and you just lob balls at the tall bloke in the box and hope something happens. Not exactly winning football tactics. So to say we're pushing our midfielders wide, well yes as we need to outnumber the defense in areas to create an advantage to carve out an opening for a shot! The issue is where we are losing the ball and the breakdown of our counter-press because we no longer have the legs for it. You can even see it in games where there is a hesitancy to pass the ball into the middle because even the players know if they lose it there then it's really bad. The point is they aren't supposed to lose it there, not that the midfielders are playing out of position. Either that or we need to swap out Fabinho for a prime Kante and then it just wouldn't matter at all.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18723 on: Today at 08:20:33 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:08:09 pm
He was hung completely out to dry last 2 games. He's not a midfielder.

Leicester he's brought in to replace Fabinho of all players and had a 'mare and then he stays in for Brentford while Keita is left on the bench.

How is he not a midfielder?  Hes played every game there.  The manager clearly sees him as a midfielder whether you do or not. 
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18724 on: Today at 08:39:17 pm »
Quote from: number 168 on Today at 07:04:38 pm
Get to a game lad he doesn't get slated, and I doubt he gives a toss for knobs on social media.

You honestly dont think a 19 year old is aware of, and cares about, what is said about him on social media? 
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18725 on: Today at 08:55:44 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 07:08:22 pm
If modern winning football is all about creating overloads for 3v2 or 2v1 on the wings when you're in settled possession in the offensive third then I'm not sure how you accomplish that if you hold your midfielders back. You're basically talking about Allardyce or Bruce type football where everyone retains their shape and you just lob balls at the tall bloke in the box and hope something happens. Not exactly winning football tactics. So to say we're pushing our midfielders wide, well yes as we need to outnumber the defense in areas to create an advantage to carve out an opening for a shot! The issue is where we are losing the ball and the breakdown of our counter-press because we no longer have the legs for it. You can even see it in games where there is a hesitancy to pass the ball into the middle because even the players know if they lose it there then it's really bad. The point is they aren't supposed to lose it there, not that the midfielders are playing out of position. Either that or we need to swap out Fabinho for a prime Kante and then it just wouldn't matter at all.

We're putting our 8s very high and wide AND getting our fullbacks very high and usually wide. That means we have Fab and the CBs to stop a counter. We also have a bunch of CMs who can't get behind the ball when we lose it high. Every single one of them, when the play passes us by, they're gone.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18726 on: Today at 09:01:01 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 08:20:33 pm
How is he not a midfielder?  Hes played every game there.  The manager clearly sees him as a midfielder whether you do or not.

You can't put him in a midfield with no legs in it. Put him in alongside Bellingham and Tchouameni or something by all means.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18727 on: Today at 09:04:25 pm »
Bring Back Buvac....

I joke, but getting back to the fundamentals of gegenpressing would be fun (influenced by Buvac), and then refining it from there on again to ensure success (influenced by Linjders) ala 18/19 and 19/20. It seems the silverware years were a fine balance between the gegenpressing fundamentals and something more technical and possession based, along with players at their peak which helped. At the moment, too much stale, soft football with ageing players with an emphasis on possession, is giving me flashbacks to certain moments under the Rodgers era (albeit he didn't have many ageing players).

It just feels like we've lost our identity. Is it possible that the culture of the team have lost older habits over time and forgotten what intensity looks like? Renewal and refreshing is important and we don't thrill or inspire anymore.
