I still think a lot of the players here are being thrown under a bus and undervalued. A majority of our problems could be solved by not pushing the midfielders so high and wide which leaves the defence exposed. Just look how we're set-up for some of the last few goals conceded, constantly have too many players ahead of the ball;
First Brenford goal, we lose the ball on the edge of their penalty area, one pass is able to dissect our entire midfield and one pass, later, they're one-on-one with Alisson.
Third Brebnford goal, we lose possession in in the middle third, one pass later Brentford score
Leicester at home, the midfield all push forward for a goal kick, keeper goes long and bypasses them and they score.
Teams literally need one or two passes to score against us as were too open, its like weve watched videos of Leeds under Bielsa and decided to copy that.
There are worse players and older players in teams above or around us who are performing better because theyre not routinely exposed because of a gung ho system.