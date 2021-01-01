I agree Funky, the system has thrown the players to the dogs a bit. But its definitely a bit on the player as well. For the Brentford goal, its not like Van Dijk makes a massive effort to get back. On the second example, Konate should deal with it and for the third, Downton Abbey is already on his bike whilst our players are just watching whats going on. If you run that on you will see Thiago is the only one that sensed at that moment we may be in some trouble. Add to that Henderson makes a shite attempt at a tackle.



I fully agree that the system is doing us no favours and thats why Klopp and co deserve a fair bit of criticism in regards to what is going on. But the facts are that the players are definitely not sussing stuff out or able to stop attacks as well as they should be doing.



Lets not add to that the abhorrent 2nd goal Brentford scored. Thats all on players and their game management/choices.