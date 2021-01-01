« previous next »
In an ideal world I would honestly just get rid of every single midfielder currently at the club and start fresh. Not a single one we currently employ, except Thiago, is fit for our purpose.

Obviously this cannot happen so we are stuck with alot of midfielders that frankly are no longer good enough or probably will never be good enough.
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 12:23:05 pm
In an ideal world I would honestly just get rid of every single midfielder currently at the club and start fresh. Not a single one we currently employ, except Thiago, is fit for our purpose.

Obviously this cannot happen so we are stuck with alot of midfielders that frankly are no longer good enough or probably will never be good enough.

So in an ideal world, you wouldn't get rid of every single one of our midfielders.
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 12:23:05 pm
In an ideal world I would honestly just get rid of every single midfielder currently at the club and start fresh. Not a single one we currently employ, except Thiago, is fit for our purpose.

Obviously this cannot happen so we are stuck with alot of midfielders that frankly are no longer good enough or probably will never be good enough.
Young players can't be judged in a dysfunctional side. Thiago is worth keeping, not least because he'd not fetch a huge sum. Ox and Keita are almost certainly both leaving at the end of the season, and so should Milner (finally), unless he actually takes a huge pay cut (which he hasn't so far).

I think that leaves a decision to be made on Henderson and Fabinho and whether we can let them both decline in our squad at the same time. I'd say not. Fabinho is younger, though sometimes looks older, but Henderson is the better leader and (probably) a more important factor in the dressing room. Fabinho could probably prolong his career a bit with a move to a slower league.
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 12:23:05 pm
In an ideal world I would honestly just get rid of every single midfielder currently at the club and start fresh. Not a single one we currently employ, except Thiago, is fit for our purpose.

Obviously this cannot happen so we are stuck with alot of midfielders that frankly are no longer good enough or probably will never be good enough.

Thiago and Henderson have got another season (under contract) and given all the others leaving may as well stick that out. They can still play to a high level but lack the fitness levels. Fabinho needs some help. Bacjetic is someone to start breaking in and possibly Tyler Morton as a squad player next season. Curtis Jones has got 4 months to prove his worth, now back fit, after an injury ravaged season so far.

Keita/Ox/Milner/Arthur to leave on free transfers. Maybe consider offers for Jones and Elliott to help finance a rebuild.

Thiago/Henderson/Fabinho/Caicedo/Nunes/Bajcetic/Jones/Morton would be acceptable going into next season. Whether the mingebags will buy 2 midfielders without big sales is another matter (where Elliott/Jones could come in and possibly Fabinho)
Surprised that the move Trent to midfield  shout hasnt come up more. Short term or long term. Connsidering how he started the season at right back and the dearth of midfielders weve been genuinely interested in its an option Im surprised hasnt been suggested more often.
Im aware it takes a lot to change a players position and as a result the entire way your team plays football but if were being incredibly simplistic, I dont think wed have been any worse against Leicester or Brentford with Trent in midfield (holding or 8 ) and Gomez at right back. 
Quote from: 5-times-Phill on Yesterday at 07:33:11 pm
Surprised that the move Trent to midfield  shout hasnt come up more. Short term or long term. Connsidering how he started the season at right back and the dearth of midfielders weve been genuinely interested in its an option Im surprised hasnt been suggested more often.
Im aware it takes a lot to change a players position and as a result the entire way your team plays football but if were being incredibly simplistic, I dont think wed have been any worse against Leicester or Brentford with Trent in midfield (holding or 8) and Gomez at right back.

Gomez has looked better are right back than centre back this season  ;D
I think Trent in midfield would highlight some of his weaknesses, while negating some of his strengths. Most of his defensive flaws are not in 1-on-1 pure defensive situations, but reacting to a sudden transition to defence: he hesitates, misreads the flow of play or the flight of the ball, reacts too slowly. All would be exaggerated in midfield. His forays into central midfield haven't really generated much offensively; the odd piercing pass, but he can play those from his natural advancing RB role already. It would reduce further the opportunities to get wide and use his best weapon, his crossing ability. The one role that might make sense for him in midfield, which we virtually never play but for the odd few minutes chasing a game, would be to play him on the right of midfield with a defensive RB behind him.
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:03:59 pm

Thiago/Henderson/Fabinho/Caicedo/Nunes/Bajcetic/Jones/Morton would be acceptable going into next season. Whether the mingebags will buy 2 midfielders without big sales is another matter (where Elliott/Jones could come in and possibly Fabinho)

Even that list, assuming Caicedo and Nunes were:

- Signed
- Good signings

That still leaves us with 2.5-3 midfielders I personally would be confident going into the next season with.
I still think a lot of the players here are being thrown under a bus and undervalued. A majority of our problems could be solved by not pushing the midfielders so high and wide which leaves the defence exposed. Just look how we're set-up for some of the last few goals conceded, constantly have too many players ahead of the ball;


First Brenford goal, we lose the ball on the edge of their penalty area, one pass is able to dissect our entire midfield and one pass, later, they're one-on-one with Alisson.


Third Brebnford goal, we lose possession in in the middle third, one pass later Brentford score


Leicester at home, the midfield all push forward for a goal kick, keeper goes long and bypasses them and they score.


Teams literally need one or two passes to score against us as were too open, its like weve watched videos of Leeds under Bielsa and decided to copy that.

There are worse players and older players in teams above or around us who are performing better because theyre not routinely exposed because of a gung ho system.
I agree Funky, the system has thrown the players to the dogs a bit. But its definitely a bit on the player as well. For the Brentford goal, its not like Van Dijk makes a massive effort to get back. On the second example, Konate should deal with it and for the third, Downton Abbey is already on his bike whilst our players are just watching whats going on. If you run that on you will see Thiago is the only one that sensed at that moment we may be in some trouble. Add to that Henderson makes a shite attempt at a tackle.

I fully agree that the system is doing us no favours and thats why Klopp and co deserve a fair bit of criticism in regards to what is going on. But the facts are that the players are definitely not sussing stuff out or able to stop attacks as well as they should be doing.

Lets not add to that the abhorrent 2nd goal Brentford scored. Thats all on players and their game management/choices.
The first image is a bit misleading as we're set up fine when Thiago makes the pass to Nunez to really stop any counter. Both centre backs, Trent tucked in a bit, Fabinho and Thiago all back. Nunez loses the ball and Thiago goes to close down with no one else close, gets nowhere near as he's trying to cover so much distance and just opens up passing lanes. Fabinho loses the only player he really needs to cover especially with Trent on the outside of the pass goes that side, Van Dijk then tries to jump the pass outside and gets done on the inside, maybe misjudged his recovery pace. I think that was down to individual error rather than players being high and wide.
A video has been doing the rounds lately of our midfield performance vs City at home in the title winning season. Its night and day compared to what we see now and it was probably when they were at their physical peak. Gini Wijnaldum incredible at that stage, the perfect midfielder for that system. Its a big shame we didnt replace him and that Keita aside, weve been left with no midfielders in that age range of 24-28.

Im on the fence about the signing of Thiago. Clearly a quality player, but it seems we signed him instead of a younger midfielder in the mould of Gini. Hes not much of a runner, is pretty slow over distance and not particularly robust. Thats all fine when the midfield was more functional, because his ability on the ball makes up for a slight drop off in physicality. With Henderson dropping off a cliff and Elliott not offering much, Thiago and Fabinhos lack of pace has been exploited. Hes been our best midfielder this season, but I dont think thats saying much.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:05:31 am
I agree Funky, the system has thrown the players to the dogs a bit. But its definitely a bit on the player as well. For the Brentford goal, its not like Van Dijk makes a massive effort to get back. On the second example, Konate should deal with it and for the third, Downton Abbey is already on his bike whilst our players are just watching whats going on. If you run that on you will see Thiago is the only one that sensed at that moment we may be in some trouble. Add to that Henderson makes a shite attempt at a tackle.

I fully agree that the system is doing us no favours and thats why Klopp and co deserve a fair bit of criticism in regards to what is going on. But the facts are that the players are definitely not sussing stuff out or able to stop attacks as well as they should be doing.

Lets not add to that the abhorrent 2nd goal Brentford scored. Thats all on players and their game management/choices.
Yeah i agree but isn't that the problem when you're asking players to defend individualy and asking them to make more decisions under pressure, you're more likely to get indivdual errors. And because of the lack of any balance or cover, those errors are becoming more and more costly. Also, any weakness in players physical game (specifically pace) will be exposed.

It was exactly the same for Leeds under Bielsa, he was asking the players to defend man to man all the time but one indvidual error would throw out the whole plan.

Teams above us are also making these errors but they don't have six or seven players ahead of the ball so those mistakes aren't always being punished.

Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:05:31 am
I agree Funky, the system has thrown the players to the dogs a bit. But its definitely a bit on the player as well. For the Brentford goal, its not like Van Dijk makes a massive effort to get back. On the second example, Konate should deal with it and for the third, Downton Abbey is already on his bike whilst our players are just watching whats going on. If you run that on you will see Thiago is the only one that sensed at that moment we may be in some trouble. Add to that Henderson makes a shite attempt at a tackle.

I fully agree that the system is doing us no favours and thats why Klopp and co deserve a fair bit of criticism in regards to what is going on. But the facts are that the players are definitely not sussing stuff out or able to stop attacks as well as they should be doing.

Lets not add to that the abhorrent 2nd goal Brentford scored. Thats all on players and their game management/choices.
He was probably injured.
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 08:17:35 am
Yeah i agree but isn't that the problem when you're asking players to defend individualy and asking them to make more decisions under pressure, you're more likely to get indivdual errors. And because of the lack of any balance or cover, those errors are becoming more and more costly. Also, any weakness in players physical game (specifically pace) will be exposed.

It was exactly the same for Leeds under Bielsa, he was asking the players to defend man to man all the time but one indvidual error would throw out the whole plan.

Teams above us are also making these errors but they don't have six or seven players ahead of the ball so those mistakes aren't always being punished.
If your going play a high line and press you need CBs who can play 1v1(Cant rely them on to be perfect 100% of the time)
I would hope the combination of players get healthy, Gapko and having 1 game a week right now going to benefit the squad. Players take time to gel, feels the transition of system(from False 9 to true 9) combined with the injuries has been less then ideal. Also feels like playing the max amount of games and having a faster then normal turnaround to the preseason seems a little fatigued.
I think it's a combination of an aggressive, slightly gung-ho setup and individuals not being up to it. Someone said the other day Guardiola is obsessed with stopping the counter so what does he make sure he has? Athletic ability at DM, fullback and centre back. We're playing Fabinho and Thiago as the 6 and the more controlling 8. Both of whom are slow. Klopp/FSG/ who knows who has allowed the team to become old and/or slow whilst still trying to play as if we have prime Gini, Henderson and Milner around.
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:30:25 am
I think it's a combination of an aggressive, slightly gung-ho setup and individuals not being up to it. Someone said the other day Guardiola is obsessed with stopping the counter so what does he make sure he has? Athletic ability at DM, fullback and centre back. We're playing Fabinho and Thiago as the 6 and the more controlling 8. Both of whom are slow. Klopp/FSG/ who knows who has allowed the team to become old and/or slow whilst still trying to play as if we have prime Gini, Henderson and Milner around.
I wouldn't say Rodri, Laporte, Stones, Dias are the quickest, we've seen them get done by us and others when exposed. He just makes sure they minimise a lot of transition stuff that exposes them + Walker as a sweeper basically.
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 08:37:45 am
I wouldn't say Rodri, Laporte, Stones, Dias are the quickest, we've seen them get done by us and others when exposed. He just makes sure they minimise a lot of transition stuff that exposes them + Walker as a sweeper basically.
They've actually looked a lot more vulnerable this season because Walker has lost a yard. Ederson also acts as a sweeper for quick through balls.
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 07:59:43 am


Teams literally need one or two passes to score against us as were too open, its like weve watched videos of Leeds under Bielsa and decided to copy that.

There are worse players and older players in teams above or around us who are performing better because theyre not routinely exposed because of a gung ho system.

The Mancs did the exact same thing as well when we lost to them at Old Trafford

The worrying thing is we've still not rectified it
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 08:45:38 am
The Mancs did the exact same thing as well when we lost to them at Old Trafford

The worrying thing is we've still not rectified it
I thought after the Leeds game we finally looked to be a bit more compact for a few games and we looked much better but since the World Cup we've reverted back.
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 08:45:38 am
The Mancs did the exact same thing as well when we lost to them at Old Trafford

The worrying thing is we've still not rectified it
Leicester's goal is a template in how to create chances against us in 2 passes. Just target the space behind Trent and draw one of our centrebacks out. There's nothing wrong with setting up the way we do IF we take advantage at the other end but we're not doing that this season.
Its mad how weve allowed the group of midfielders to be too old and too young with little in between.
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 08:48:06 am
I thought after the Leeds game we finally looked to be a bit more compact for a few games and we looked much better but since the World Cup we've reverted back.

Klopp/Pep Going back to implementing the tactics that were clearly not working?
Quote from: LiamG on Today at 08:52:17 am
Klopp/Pep Going back to implementing the tactics that were clearly not working?
Yeah I think they probably used the break as a mini pre-season to work on their ideas again with the players but it hasn't improved anything (and players like Hendersona nd Fabinho wouldn't have been involved much).
