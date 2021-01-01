« previous next »
Liverpool's Midfield

Simplexity

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18680 on: Today at 12:23:05 pm
In an ideal world I would honestly just get rid of every single midfielder currently at the club and start fresh. Not a single one we currently employ, except Thiago, is fit for our purpose.

Obviously this cannot happen so we are stuck with alot of midfielders that frankly are no longer good enough or probably will never be good enough.
Aldo1988

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18681 on: Today at 12:54:03 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 12:23:05 pm
In an ideal world I would honestly just get rid of every single midfielder currently at the club and start fresh. Not a single one we currently employ, except Thiago, is fit for our purpose.

Obviously this cannot happen so we are stuck with alot of midfielders that frankly are no longer good enough or probably will never be good enough.

So in an ideal world, you wouldn't get rid of every single one of our midfielders.
redmark

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18682 on: Today at 01:47:53 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 12:23:05 pm
In an ideal world I would honestly just get rid of every single midfielder currently at the club and start fresh. Not a single one we currently employ, except Thiago, is fit for our purpose.

Obviously this cannot happen so we are stuck with alot of midfielders that frankly are no longer good enough or probably will never be good enough.
Young players can't be judged in a dysfunctional side. Thiago is worth keeping, not least because he'd not fetch a huge sum. Ox and Keita are almost certainly both leaving at the end of the season, and so should Milner (finally), unless he actually takes a huge pay cut (which he hasn't so far).

I think that leaves a decision to be made on Henderson and Fabinho and whether we can let them both decline in our squad at the same time. I'd say not. Fabinho is younger, though sometimes looks older, but Henderson is the better leader and (probably) a more important factor in the dressing room. Fabinho could probably prolong his career a bit with a move to a slower league.
Fromola

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18683 on: Today at 05:03:59 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 12:23:05 pm
In an ideal world I would honestly just get rid of every single midfielder currently at the club and start fresh. Not a single one we currently employ, except Thiago, is fit for our purpose.

Obviously this cannot happen so we are stuck with alot of midfielders that frankly are no longer good enough or probably will never be good enough.

Thiago and Henderson have got another season (under contract) and given all the others leaving may as well stick that out. They can still play to a high level but lack the fitness levels. Fabinho needs some help. Bacjetic is someone to start breaking in and possibly Tyler Morton as a squad player next season. Curtis Jones has got 4 months to prove his worth, now back fit, after an injury ravaged season so far.

Keita/Ox/Milner/Arthur to leave on free transfers. Maybe consider offers for Jones and Elliott to help finance a rebuild.

Thiago/Henderson/Fabinho/Caicedo/Nunes/Bajcetic/Jones/Morton would be acceptable going into next season. Whether the mingebags will buy 2 midfielders without big sales is another matter (where Elliott/Jones could come in and possibly Fabinho)
5-times-Phill

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18684 on: Today at 07:33:11 pm
Surprised that the move Trent to midfield  shout hasnt come up more. Short term or long term. Connsidering how he started the season at right back and the dearth of midfielders weve been genuinely interested in its an option Im surprised hasnt been suggested more often.
Im aware it takes a lot to change a players position and as a result the entire way your team plays football but if were being incredibly simplistic, I dont think wed have been any worse against Leicester or Brentford with Trent in midfield (holding or 8 ) and Gomez at right back. 
Last Edit: Today at 08:15:39 pm by 5-times-Phill
Aldo1988

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18685 on: Today at 07:40:43 pm
Quote from: 5-times-Phill on Today at 07:33:11 pm
Surprised that the move Trent to midfield  shout hasnt come up more. Short term or long term. Connsidering how he started the season at right back and the dearth of midfielders weve been genuinely interested in its an option Im surprised hasnt been suggested more often.
Im aware it takes a lot to change a players position and as a result the entire way your team plays football but if were being incredibly simplistic, I dont think wed have been any worse against Leicester or Brentford with Trent in midfield (holding or 8) and Gomez at right back.

Gomez has looked better are right back than centre back this season  ;D
redmark

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Reply #18686 on: Today at 10:13:27 pm
I think Trent in midfield would highlight some of his weaknesses, while negating some of his strengths. Most of his defensive flaws are not in 1-on-1 pure defensive situations, but reacting to a sudden transition to defence: he hesitates, misreads the flow of play or the flight of the ball, reacts too slowly. All would be exaggerated in midfield. His forays into central midfield haven't really generated much offensively; the odd piercing pass, but he can play those from his natural advancing RB role already. It would reduce further the opportunities to get wide and use his best weapon, his crossing ability. The one role that might make sense for him in midfield, which we virtually never play but for the odd few minutes chasing a game, would be to play him on the right of midfield with a defensive RB behind him.
