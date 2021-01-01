I think Trent in midfield would highlight some of his weaknesses, while negating some of his strengths. Most of his defensive flaws are not in 1-on-1 pure defensive situations, but reacting to a sudden transition to defence: he hesitates, misreads the flow of play or the flight of the ball, reacts too slowly. All would be exaggerated in midfield. His forays into central midfield haven't really generated much offensively; the odd piercing pass, but he can play those from his natural advancing RB role already. It would reduce further the opportunities to get wide and use his best weapon, his crossing ability. The one role that might make sense for him in midfield, which we virtually never play but for the odd few minutes chasing a game, would be to play him on the right of midfield with a defensive RB behind him.