Liverpool's Midfield

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
September 6, 2022, 04:31:09 pm
Who's Napoli's coach now anyway
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
September 6, 2022, 04:40:33 pm
Quote from: newterp on September  6, 2022, 04:19:03 pm

Keita/Ox aren't going to play much / at all it seems
Milner can then be eased out
Carvalho isn't really a midfielder
Henderson, Thiago, Arthur, Fabinho are all injury prone
Jones is a mystery

and the only players we are moving are Keita/OX/Milner

But these players won't be at the World Cup and will presumably be fit by then, therefore will be back involved. Unless Keita has kicked his last ball for the club, Ox is just written off, or we have another bunch of injuries, it'll be hard to facilitate another signing in January.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
September 6, 2022, 04:46:13 pm
Quote from: Fromola on September  6, 2022, 03:57:34 pm
City should have had the tie done and dusted in the first leg anyway, regardless of dominating the second leg as well. Weren't they 2-0 up early on and all over Real? 3-1 up and getting in behind them at will. They should never have come out of that game with a 4-3.

In regards to 2018 City were 30 points better than us that season but completely wilted at Anfield. Yeah you can credit our crowd for that but like I said they still bottled it. It was only a couple of months earlier we'd scored 3 quick goals against them at Anfield so they should have been ready for that, although in the league game they recovered and nearly came back. It was the lack of so much as an away goal that put the tie beyond them. Obviously Barca bottled it here as well but we were a better side than Barca.

Yeah, the first leg was poor game management from City in fairness. They had done very well in the second leg to take the sting out of the tie, but given how much better they were in the first leg, to not be out of sight by the time the second leg kicked off was not great. Youve changed my mind!
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
September 6, 2022, 04:55:48 pm
Quote from: newterp on September  6, 2022, 04:19:03 pm

Keita/Ox aren't going to play much / at all it seems
Milner can then be eased out
Carvalho isn't really a midfielder
Henderson, Thiago, Arthur, Fabinho are all injury prone
Jones is a mystery

and the only players we are moving are Keita/OX/Milner

Your post is spot on our midfield is a bit of a mess buddy, linked with a £60mil (probably crap sources) jan move for barella apparently he would be my dream signing, if only.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
September 6, 2022, 05:08:55 pm
Quote from: Redric1970 on September  6, 2022, 04:55:48 pm
Your post is spot on our midfield is a bit of a mess buddy, linked with a £60mil (probably crap sources) jan move for barella apparently he would be my dream signing, if only.

If Barella is suddenly available it's a deal we might do (like Diaz last January). I think he's one on our top list of targets, like Bellingham, that wasn't gettable in the summer, at least not without offering what we'd deem well over the odds to tempt the clubs to sell (i.e. Chelsea with Fofana). Caidedo perhaps in the same bracket.

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
September 6, 2022, 05:24:32 pm
Nothing has really changed for me. Our best possible season depended on always having two of Fabinho, Hendo, Thiago or Keita on the field in games that mattered. That hasn't happened and explains a lot of why we are where we are. Time will tell if you can replace Keita for Arthur in that list but if not then the odds of us seeing the best possible version of LFC this season are pretty slim as then you're counting on always having two out of Fabinho, Hendo or Thiago available. Odds are we'll have more games then with non-ideal midfield lineups like this past weekend that then effect our results.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
September 6, 2022, 05:33:21 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on September  6, 2022, 05:24:32 pm
Nothing has really changed for me. Our best possible season depended on always having two of Fabinho, Hendo, Thiago or Keita on the field in games that mattered. That hasn't happened and explains a lot of why we are where we are. Time will tell if you can replace Keita for Arthur in that list but if not then the odds of us seeing the best possible version of LFC this season are pretty slim as then you're counting on always having two out of Fabinho, Hendo or Thiago available. Odds are we'll have more games then with non-ideal midfield lineups like this past weekend that then effect our results.

I had massive hopes when we were first linked with keita, I actually went to the emirates to watch Leipzig play arsenal when we were linked with him, unfortunately injuries have blighted his career with us.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
September 6, 2022, 05:34:24 pm
Quote from: Fromola on September  6, 2022, 05:08:55 pm
If Barella is suddenly available it's a deal we might do (like Diaz last January). I think he's one on our top list of targets, like Bellingham, that wasn't gettable in the summer, at least not without offering what we'd deem well over the odds to tempt the clubs to sell (i.e. Chelsea with Fofana). Caidedo perhaps in the same bracket.

Barella is different class if we did somehow get him and bellingham thats job done for me but that wont happen.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
September 6, 2022, 06:16:20 pm
Quote from: Redric1970 on September  6, 2022, 05:34:24 pm
Barella is different class if we did somehow get him and bellingham thats job done for me but that wont happen.

Not without some sales but because of how poorly we've planned the midfield succession we won't get the sales now to offset a couple of big signings.

The attack was refreshed with Diaz and Nunez this year but we sold Mane and Minamino to help finance that as well as released Origi and we didn't make any other significant signings (Carvalho and Ramsey relatively cheap and younger low risk signings) so could make Nunez our net spend for the year more or less. Had we got Tchouameni (particularly for the price it would have took) it's doubtful we could have got Nunez as well, for example.


Re: Liverpool's Midfield
September 6, 2022, 06:26:32 pm
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
September 6, 2022, 09:48:41 pm
See Jones has just got injured again.   

Mentally I have written off the availability or otherwise of Jones, Kieta and Ox - so they dont even feature in my thinking about LFC midfield to be honest.

Thiago is injury prone  but you accept it for the talent he is when he does become available - thankfully when he comes back he doesnt take too long to get back up to speed.

Arthur has a reputation as a crock - not sure why we keep doing this to ourselves. Our sports science department often thinks we can physically resurrect a player that other clubs havent managed to do
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
September 6, 2022, 10:01:33 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on September  6, 2022, 05:24:32 pm
Nothing has really changed for me. Our best possible season depended on always having two of Fabinho, Hendo, Thiago or Keita on the field in games that mattered. That hasn't happened and explains a lot of why we are where we are. Time will tell if you can replace Keita for Arthur in that list but if not then the odds of us seeing the best possible version of LFC this season are pretty slim as then you're counting on always having two out of Fabinho, Hendo or Thiago available. Odds are we'll have more games then with non-ideal midfield lineups like this past weekend that then effect our results.

Thiago will miss 40% of our games, Keita has disappeared off the face of the earth, Henderson is no longer a player you want in your first 11 at 8. If we're relying on this we're screwed.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
September 6, 2022, 10:33:46 pm
Remember there being a lot of clamour around the idea of Alexander-Arnold in midfield a year or so ago. Surprised that shout hasnt resurfaced much lately especially with Gomez having some good games recently and us signing a young RB in the summer. Maybe its too big a system change atm.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
September 6, 2022, 10:36:09 pm
Quote from: Jwils21 on September  6, 2022, 10:33:46 pm
Remember there being a lot of clamour around the idea of Alexander-Arnold in midfield a year or so ago. Surprised that shout hasnt resurfaced much lately especially with Gomez having some good games recently and us signing a young RB in the summer. Maybe its too big a system change atm.

Unfortunately Ramsay is also injured so our new rb cover is an unknown quantity at the moment.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
September 6, 2022, 10:51:29 pm
Quote from: Knight on September  6, 2022, 10:01:33 pm
Thiago will miss 40% of our games, Keita has disappeared off the face of the earth, Henderson is no longer a player you want in your first 11 at 8. If we're relying on this we're screwed.

You say this because of how the season has panned out so far but at the time the plans for this summers transfer window were made, last winter/spring, the club clearly didn't agree with that assessment.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
September 7, 2022, 07:38:34 am
Quote from: Dave McCoy on September  6, 2022, 10:51:29 pm
You say this because of how the season has panned out so far but at the time the plans for this summers transfer window were made, last winter/spring, the club clearly didn't agree with that assessment.

I've been saying something alone these lines for ages but yes the club clearly weren't there, up until the point they, or at least Klopp, very much was, in the last 3 weeks of the transfer window. That said, they were also saying to themselves 'we need to spend £60+ million on a CM' or whatever they were willing to spend on Tchouameni) to upgrade, in the winter/spring.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
September 7, 2022, 07:41:28 am
Quote from: Fromola on September  6, 2022, 04:40:33 pm
But these players won't be at the World Cup and will presumably be fit by then, therefore will be back involved. Unless Keita has kicked his last ball for the club, Ox is just written off, or we have another bunch of injuries, it'll be hard to facilitate another signing in January.


Yeah wouldnt count on either of them being fit mate lets be honest :D
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
September 7, 2022, 08:54:17 am
Quote from: Jwils21 on September  6, 2022, 10:33:46 pm
Remember there being a lot of clamour around the idea of Alexander-Arnold in midfield a year or so ago. Surprised that shout hasnt resurfaced much lately especially with Gomez having some good games recently and us signing a young RB in the summer. Maybe its too big a system change atm.

Gomez is currently our starting CB. Ramsey yet to be seen.

James Milner came on for Trent the other day (hopefully that doesn't happen again).
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
September 7, 2022, 06:17:54 pm
Quote from: Jwils21 on September  6, 2022, 10:33:46 pm
Remember there being a lot of clamour around the idea of Alexander-Arnold in midfield a year or so ago. Surprised that shout hasnt resurfaced much lately especially with Gomez having some good games recently and us signing a young RB in the summer. Maybe its too big a system change atm.
I raised that a week or two back and was greeted with the usual nonsense responses eg "He's an RB!!"  "He's not a midfielder!!"

you'd think moving a player in a time of dire need was a fucking mortal sin or something.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
September 7, 2022, 07:42:59 pm
Quote from: SamLad on September  7, 2022, 06:17:54 pm
I raised that a week or two back and was greeted with the usual nonsense responses eg "He's an RB!!"  "He's not a midfielder!!"

you'd think moving a player in a time of dire need was a fucking mortal sin or something.
I was always of the opinion that why would you move a player who is the best in the world in what he does in that position, but I'm coming round to thinking it might be an option to try, or we will never know.
I think back to Gerrard. He could have been the best RB in the world. Benitez even made him play on the right side of midfield until he was ready to become one of the finest midfielders to grace the game. Beckham is another one perhaps who could have excelled at RB, and was certainly a much better option than the man who actually played there then....
Jürgen knows best, but it would be interesting.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
September 7, 2022, 08:32:20 pm
That wasn't on the midfield was it,Joe is getting rinsed every fucking time
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
September 7, 2022, 08:32:40 pm
I'll rephrase it, we ain't winning shite with this team
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
September 7, 2022, 08:34:08 pm
The team looks finished
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
September 7, 2022, 08:34:18 pm
Quote from: stoj on September  7, 2022, 08:32:40 pm
I'll rephrase it, we ain't winning shite with this team

Maybe you should fuck off then mate.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
September 7, 2022, 08:36:23 pm
I don't know what the fuck is going on. They're all playing like an assembled retired legends XI, so sluggish, no energy. What the central defence are doing in this match I have no idea.

While there is a squad issue here with a severe lack of options in midfield, it's the lack of intensity that is worrying. Everyone looks run into the ground. Genuinely losing all physical and athletic battles here. This is the thing we pride ourselves on.

Something is not right off the pitch with conditioning and fitness.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
September 7, 2022, 08:39:13 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September  7, 2022, 08:34:18 pm
Maybe you should fuck off then mate.

Tough boy hey? It's bloody obvious from watching tonight, we are getting shredded. Milner should be off before he gets sent off
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
September 7, 2022, 08:39:57 pm
Quote from: mattD on September  7, 2022, 08:36:23 pm
I don't know what the fuck is going on. They're all playing like an assembled retired legends XI, so sluggish, no energy. What the central defence are doing in this match I have no idea.

While there is a squad issue here with a severe lack of options in midfield, it's the lack of intensity that is worrying. Everyone looks run into the ground. Genuinely losing all physical and athletic battles here. This is the thing we pride ourselves on.

Something is not right off the pitch with conditioning and fitness.
Totally agree dude
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
September 7, 2022, 08:40:04 pm
We couldn't find the "right" midfielder lol. There are 100 out there that are currently better than Milner.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
September 7, 2022, 08:40:21 pm
Quote from: stoj on September  7, 2022, 08:39:13 pm
Tough boy hey? It's bloody obvious from watching tonight, we are getting shredded. Milner should be off before he gets sent off


You've given up on everything,so what's the point.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
September 7, 2022, 08:40:43 pm
There's lot of goals to be scored against this Napoli team, if only Salah was back on the pitch and not his double. Another unfortunate is that there's lot of goals to be scored against us too.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
September 7, 2022, 08:41:45 pm
Make 4 subs at half time Kloppo.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
September 7, 2022, 08:42:07 pm
Quote from: stoj on September  7, 2022, 08:39:13 pm
Tough boy hey? It's bloody obvious from watching tonight, we are getting shredded. Milner should be off before he gets sent off



Its not obvious at all. Just because our current form is poor it doesn't mean we aren't winning anything this season. There is still a long way to go and lots can change.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
September 7, 2022, 08:43:24 pm
Defensive issues aside, our attack looked better for a brief period with Salah up top, Trent actually had room to overlap and Elliot was able to make runs in behind and get at players.

Elliot isn't a midfielder he's a forward, when we play him and Salah on the right they just stand on each others toes and congest that area of the pitch. With some midfielders coming back I hope we can go back to a more orthodox three and hopefully see that right side start to function properly again.
Our Midfield and the Transfer Window
Yesterday at 10:15:45 pm
Not sure if this deserves its own thread, if not feel free to merge with the relevant topic.

We as a team have struggled this season after unrelenting march of the previous seasons where we have won it all. It would seem all and sundry have voiced their opinion on whats gone wrong at the club
Looking at how our midfield functions and how we have operated in the transfer market over Jurgens tenure to meet the needs of his midfield throws up quite a few surprises.

Firstly, we look at the typical Klopp midfield, first and foremost its functional, his gegenpressing system relies on winning the ball back early up the field which relies on physicality and tenacity. Being a technical player is not so important as catching a team in transition as they open themselves up to attack should have any Liverpool level midfielder able to exploit the space available to them on a turnover. Its been the core trait of Klopps Liverpool since he's been here and only being up against a sports washing Guardiola City side has he not won double what he has already.
You would think knowing what we do about what is required of our midfield we would over the past seven years prioritised a certain type of midfielder, a dynamic midfield general in the mould of Keane/Viera/Kante/Makelele, or a hybrid of Alonso/Mascherano if you want to stay closer to home.

The stats however seem to show something entirely different. In Jurgens first season before a player could be signed the first team players at his disposal that I would consider midfield controllers were Henderson, Milner, Allen, Lucas, and Can.
Over the summers of 2016/17/18 we lose the services of Allen, Lucas, and Can respectively. That leaves Henderson and Milner, who are still at the club now, as our controlling midfielders. You would think considering the way we play would focus our recruitment on replacing those we have lost like for like [taking into consideration an increase in quality of course], but looking over the entirety of Klopps reign how many players do you think we have signed over the past seven years who could be classified as a midfield controller? For me its TWOjust two, and one of those is a converted winger in Wijnaldum, with the other being Fabinho.

The majority of our midfield signings have been more of the playmaker, creative type which belies the notion that all Jurgen expects of his midfield is to be functional. From his first season he utilised the likes of Lallana and Coutinho in central positions to link the midfield with the attack and in transfer windows since that time he has added midfielders that drive forward and be creative [yes I paint with a broad brush here] in the likes of Chamberlain, Keita, Shaqiri, Elliot, Minamino, Thiago, and Carvalho.

There are those in that list who can put there foot in and dictate play, I just think they are more the playmaker than the midfield general type, Im sure many will have their own opinion.
Our current options in midfield by type look overloaded towards the more attacking variety of midfielder with the few controllers we have looking like they are past their best. We only have three in my opinion, after Wijnaldum left and two of them were already at the club when Jurgen arrived. Milner at 37 should only be an emergency back up/early round cup player to guide the kids through. Henderson at 32 has played a hell of a lot of football under Jorgens very demanding tactics, and it looks like the cracks are starting to show. This leaves Fabinho at 29 the youngest of the three but still on the cusp of his thirties. For me he was never the quickest, a Hamann as opposed to a Mascherano but this season he looks to have lost a yard of pace he never had in the first place, hopefully not permanently, time will tell.

There are those who could point to a change of style from the early years heavy metal football to a more controlled possession based system as the reason our transfers for the midfield have focused more on the creative midfield type the last few years.
Regardless of this shift in style both systems need the ball to be won for us to use it, whether that be more directly in the gegenpressing system or more patiently in the possession based system. Lets not forget that yes winning the ball back in midfield sets you up to attack, it also prevents you from being attacked, so a failure of your midfield to perform that ball winning function will indeed blunt your offence, it also shows through as your defence being exposed to midfield runners again and again.
Is this not the exact issue we have seen this season as we have looked overwhelmed and lacking control, which is a core tenet of Jurgens style, however it is tweaked.
I know I am not the first to point this out and I wont be the last but it would seem we have persevered to long with players who are just not physically up to the task anymore, compounded with a lack of like for like players to rotate them in and out of the team.

We looked to have identified this issue with the targeting of Tchouaméni in the summer only for him to choose Madrid. Hey It happens, there are plenty of players who have come in rumoured not to have been first choice who have gone on to become club legends. Its the lack of second and third choice options that have everyone up in arms, and rightly so when an issue has been identified but you limit yourself to one player who could easily decide to go elsewhere, as they did. Jude Bellingham by all accounts is someone we seem to have put a lot of effort into pursuing but it seems to be a thing where we monitor players to the point we are outmatched financially in obtaining them, as could be the case with Enzo Fernandez.
Even then Bellingham for the great player he is seems to be more of a driver through the midfield who creates and scores, although a player like that would be fantastic would he really solve the issues we have?
For me all the issues highlighted here are maybe not the cause of all our woes this season, they are most certainly an aspect of them.

We hear of resignations of our nerds and statisticians who identify players, and next season looks like well have our third director of football in as many seasons. There looks to be some turmoil behind the scenes at the club, with the entirety of the club more than likely up for sale as well meaning the foundation of the club looks fragile. I hope these issues can be worked through and more legs added to the midfield, if that happens I would be more than hopeful our fortunes would change, if the players we need are added and nothing changes then Id really start to worry.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 02:00:02 am
Klopps system is what it is now. The 18/19 and before tactics are long gone. I think we pine for what got us here without realizing thats not what Klopp wants anymore. Though honestly I have no idea at times what it is but hardworking and industrious it is not and hasnt been for almost 2 full seasons now.

Really its just a balance issue in my mind. Weve badly got that wrong this season for a variety of reasons.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 06:16:53 am
Milner is not and never was a controller for us though. In reality he was quite a creative CM. He also worked very hard, ran a lot and got stuck in. But just because someone is a runner doesnt mean theyre a controller. You seem to be conflating athletic ability with controllers. Take Thiago for instance. If he isnt a controller literally nobody is. He controls the game. Hes defensively very good, tactically very astute and his press resistance and progressive passing enables us to take control of games. Henderson on the other hand has been a brilliant runner for us but is very capable of massive 40 yard sprints to close down a CB when hes our 6, leaving us with a big hole where he should be. Controllers dont do that.

What we havent done is replaced legs (by which I mean pace, endurance and strength) in midfield. We bought Keita and Ox who both had decent athletic ability but not outstanding. And injuries have probably robbed them of a few percent physically. We bought Fabinho whos not the most athletic. We let Gini go who was athletically a real specimen and replaced him with Thiago whos brilliant but isnt very quick. We signed 2 youngsters in Elliot and Carvalho to play as midfielders when neither are that quick (Elliot is slow for a PL footballer) and both are pretty lightweight. Theyre willing but ineffective runners.

Some people have blamed our total loss of identity in midfield on an attempt to add more creativity into midfield. Im not convinced we have tried to do much of that in the traditional sense of the word. Weve tried , successfully, to add more press resistance and ball progression into midfield. The move from Gini to Thiago is emblematic of this. Perhaps Elliot and Carvalho are attempts at adding creativity but they feel more like Klopp working with what he has/ has been given to me. The thing is, we dont need to choose between athletic ability, controllers, pass progression/ press resistance or chance creation. Plenty of players offer some of all 4. But at the moment most of our players can only do one, if that.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 06:58:56 am
When Klopp first arrived his midfields were based on power, physicality and mobility and we counter pressed the heck out of teams. Over time teams engaged less in the middle of the park and dropped deeper. With most teams dropping deep against us weve had to adopt a more possession based game and the midfielders used arent as mobile or powerful but are instead more technical. And now here we hear with a smaller, slower, less powerful midfield. Also, time has caught up with the mobile powerful midfielders still on our books.
