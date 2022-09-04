Some of this thread is cringeworthy - a few indifferent results and people start name calling like kids in a playground.



One of the best things about this site is that so many people of all ages and backgrounds from all over the world can put their ideas and opinions across - no need to spoil it by getting personal, calling people armchair fans, superfans, or getting into a 'I go to more games than you' pissing contests.



Some people in here have likely never been to a live game in their life (and might never do so), and would give their right arm to live locally or have a season ticket or even be able to get to the game once a season - it doesn't make their opinions less valid or their ideas less relevant.



Criticism of the owners, players or Jurgen should always be in context, based on facts and evidence, and certainly not driven by hindsight. The context of the here and now is a depleted and tired squad (mentally and physically) who've just played more games in a season than any team in football history, with players in midfield that haven't worked out. Some of these players have become a burden (not necessarily their fault) to Jurgen and what he can do - both financially and tactically. We haven't been able to manage Hendo or Fabinho's minutes in recent years because of those issues, and have had to use Milner in games we probably wouldn't have if circumstances were different. That's football. Our hit rate on transfers has been incredible, and if the one area we haven't always hit the jackpot in terms of ability/durability is midfield, then so be it. We've done pretty well against the oil cheats regardless.



As others have pointed out, our keeper, defence and attack situation is in great shape in terms of quality, numbers, and durability. Alisson and Kelleher means we're set for years. Trent, Virgil, Matip, Gomez, Konate, Robbo, and Tsimikas plus emergency backup is as good a defensive group as we could ask for. Mo, Bobby, Jota, Diaz and Nunez are probably to the best attacking group in the league, with one of those still in the early stages of his time with us before Jurgen undoubtedly turns him into a monster player. Next summer will see Ox/Keita likely leave, Milner possibly retire, and us bring in 1 if not 2 quality replacements that no doubt Jurgen will turn into elite players as he does so often. We'll then go again, regardless of what happens this season.



Complaining about a transfer window or the state of our midfield needs to allow for the fact that we've had to change our priorities due to our main midfield target going elsewhere and other key players leaving (or needing a new contract to keep them). Choosing selective transfer windows like 2019 to make an argument does a disservice to the amazing work the club did to bring in Mo, Sadio, Virgil, Matip, Robbo, Gini, Fabinho, and Alisson in the 3 windows before that. Saying we should've replaced Gini is an easy criticism, but overlooks the fact that there are two players bought in for a combined £85m taking up valuable squad and wage capacity who could've been good replacements if they hadn't been crocked so regularly. Saying we haven't invested in the core team since our CL/League title also does a disservice to the likes of Jota, Thiago, Tsmikas, Konate, Diaz, and Nunez.



Even with our depleted midfield and our 'past it squad' (as some have suggested), we almost won all four trophies last season, and if it wasn't for City's cheating we'd have won 2 more leagues at least. I can't imagine the moaning about performances or injuries would be quite so bad if we weren't up against the Lance Armstrong of football. I think some people need to make peace with the fact that Jurgen joined at a time when the biggest cheats and sportswashers in history were building up a head of steam. We could easily afford a few poor transfers, a slow start, and some injuries under normal circumstances, and our points totals in 3 of the last 4 seasons would piss the league normally.



The best way to support a team is to the play the 'infinite game' - keep on supporting, keep on enjoying, and don't get too bogged down in individual results, individual performances in one game, or a bad spell for the team. Football is for life, not just for christmas, and we had 30 years prior to 2015/16 that were at times far worse than anything we've seen since.