Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18600 on: September 4, 2022, 06:53:25 pm »
Quote from: DefJack on September  4, 2022, 06:40:30 pm
Fair enough mate.

I would say that if we want to beat someone bigger, we simply have to better. If that means making their strengths our own, while continuing to further our own, I think it's an avenue we should take.

Thanks for the discussion though.

The team you are talking about beating is the team we wiped the floor with in the FA Cup semi final last season and the community shield this season with two draws in the League last season. We have no problem beating City. The issue is City having hundreds of millions of attacking talent sitting on the bench to rescue them when Guardiola's infallible system sees them a couple of goals down.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18601 on: September 4, 2022, 06:55:11 pm »
Quote from: newterp on September  4, 2022, 04:55:09 pm
Did you just accuse me of posting on Twitter? That's pretty cuntish I have to say.
Mate, now you're lying to yourself - being intellectually dishonest now, on top of your angry lashing out. Anything to avoid any introspection I guess

The thing I said was out of order (and I stand by it) is that you said an LFC fan with a different football view to you should get off RAWK and get posting where they belong  on Truth Social (the right wing Trump social media platform).

You keep saying it was the 'post on twitter' bit I took issue with, but we both know that's not the case.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18602 on: September 4, 2022, 07:04:02 pm »
If all this tactical analysis had come much further into the season, with a much larger sample size, I could understand you taking the time to post it, but to do it now, this far into the season, after the season we've just had, when all around us have spent the money they have, and we have probably been hamstrung by what we can spend, which lies solely at door of the owner, is fucking bananas
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18603 on: September 4, 2022, 07:05:49 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on September  4, 2022, 06:46:28 pm
Trying an alternative means spending hour after after hour on the training pitch honing a new formation and new triggers. Bizarely you want us to do that during the most compacted season in living memory.

The really crazy part is that you have already written off Klopp's innovations for this season, without even giving him the benefit of a functioning midfield.

You have now decided because we have been forced into play far more attacking 8's than we normally would. That is the way Klopp is looking to play. If everyone is fit then for me. The starting line up is Fabinho/Hendo, Thiago/Jones, Hendo/Elliot.

That is a far more conservative line up which doesn't leave Fab isolated. That is a far flatter midfield three especially when you throw Melo into the mix. Add in the players like Tchouaméni and Luiz who we were strongly linked with and it crystal clear that Klopp is not looking to push the 8's as you have suggested.

You are basically suggesting that Klopp is reinventing the wheel and playing the age early twentieth century 3-2-2-3 'W' formation with the 8's playing as inside forwards. 

Then we get to your idea of inverted full backs. A nice tactical fad but something that relies on one thing. The full backs have to be incredibly adept at using their unfavoured foot. Hence why the term inversion is used. So we either swap the side Trent and Robbo play on. Or base our entire attacking patterns of play on Robbo using his right foot to find the advanced 8's with vertical passes.

Personally I think you are looking to solve a problem that doesn't exist. Last season we came within a whisker of an unprecedented quadruple. For me the reason it didn't come off wasn't the lack of inversion of our full backs but quite simply that the midfield ran out of legs. For me we don't need to throw the baby out with the bath water.

The system works and is being tweaked to make it better we just need to have a bit of patience and above all Klopp needs to be backed in the transfer market.

This is work that should already have been done as a contingency, we simply cannot rely on having a personnel dependent system, when those personnel are unreliable.

I'm not the one writing any "tactical innovations" off, the opposition are doing that for us.

Not having certain personnel available shouldn't mean we then have to revert to an unworkable structure, we should have ideas in place for this circumstance, it's hardly unforseeable.

The possibility has existed to play the current eights more conservatively, we simply haven't seen it, Milner/Henderson would be well suited to a more conservative role, but have still "pushed" when played, Klopp may not have sought to push both eights, but he certainly hasn't prevented it.

3-2-2-3 would be far more convincing than 3-0-4-3, if anything our current approach is the re-invention of the wheel.

Inverted full backs are not a tactical fad and do not require a great level of competence on their opposite foot, there have been examples of the likes of Delph playing that role, but it is no means a requirement. They aren't inverted wingers, and they receive and play in tradition midfield positions, it's a bonus but not a necessity.

The problem currently does exist, and is exposed the moment certain personnel are unavailable, we didn't win either of the Champions League or Premier League last season. Lets not pretend conceding chances via transitions wasn't a considerable problem for us last season, in spite of our "almost won the quadruple" success..

At the moment the system we're playing isn't working, having the proper personnel would disguise that issue, having a squad confident and capable in playing an inverted full back style would eliminate that issue for good.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18604 on: September 4, 2022, 08:10:14 pm »
Quote from: DefJack on September  4, 2022, 07:05:49 pm
This is work that should already have been done as a contingency, we simply cannot rely on having a personnel dependent system, when those personnel are unreliable.

I'm not the one writing any "tactical innovations" off, the opposition are doing that for us.

Not having certain personnel available shouldn't mean we then have to revert to an unworkable structure, we should have ideas in place for this circumstance, it's hardly unforseeable.

The possibility has existed to play the current eights more conservatively, we simply haven't seen it, Milner/Henderson would be well suited to a more conservative role, but have still "pushed" when played, Klopp may not have sought to push both eights, but he certainly hasn't prevented it.

3-2-2-3 would be far more convincing than 3-0-4-3, if anything our current approach is the re-invention of the wheel.

Inverted full backs are not a tactical fad and do not require a great level of competence on their opposite foot, there have been examples of the likes of Delph playing that role, but it is no means a requirement. They aren't inverted wingers, and they receive and play in tradition midfield positions, it's a bonus but not a necessity.

The problem currently does exist, and is exposed the moment certain personnel are unavailable, we didn't win either of the Champions League or Premier League last season. Lets not pretend conceding chances via transitions wasn't a considerable problem for us last season, in spite of our "almost won the quadruple" success..

At the moment the system we're playing isn't working, having the proper personnel would disguise that issue, having a squad confident and capable in playing an inverted full back style would eliminate that issue for good.

You can't train players to react to two totally different sets of triggers though. Klopp's system relies on players being conditioned to act instinctively, especially during transitions. It would be akin to going totally man to man one week and totally zonal the next.

All systems are personnel dependent as evidenced by our terrible results when we had no centre backs. Klopp wants his team to play the game on the edge to garner a numerical advantage during broken play.

Then we get to conceding chances on the transitions. Well we didn't do that in our title season. So for me the problem is more to do with the reduction in the mobility of the likes of Hendo than any tactical issues.

Your solution to teams getting in behind our fullbacks seems to be the radical innovation of playing Trent and Robbo much deeper. That is despite that duo being probably the most prolific assist makers in the League.

The funny bit though is complaining about us conceding chances. Which you pin on the lack of inverted full backs.

Maybe Ped should plagiarise Klopp. I mean our full backs create goals for fun but our defensive record is exactly the same as City's. This season both teams have conceded 6 goals and last season both teams conceded 26 goals. That is why the suggestion that we need to diminish the assist output of our full backs is completely misguided.

The issue isn't the inversion or otherwise of the full backs but the lack of energy and athleticism in midfield.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18605 on: September 4, 2022, 09:02:19 pm »
Quote from: DefJack on September  4, 2022, 04:58:28 pm
Hello again all, would like to apologize again for some of my comments, I don't believe my points were invalid, but they could no doubt have been better presented.

In truth I've been unwell for some time, hence the long gap in my post history, I'm only just finding the strength to bring my "voice" to bear again on the world, it isn't quite coming out right yet.

Anyway, I thought I'd expand a little more on why I like the IFB concept, and why I'd like to see us adopt it.

In my opinion it would offer stronger protection on defensive transition, open up opportunities for our 8's wingers to be more effective, and permit us to have more extended periods in the oppositions half.

It would likely redress many of the issues we've had regarding teams cleaving through our centre at will, as the numbers would be more balanced, and could prevent us turning to a market solution when we have suitable players for this system "at home".



What our system looks like currently without the conservative presence of Thiago at LCM:



I think this structure is born out empirically in some pass maps that I've seen floating around the internet, and frankly looks very ugly on the page.

I still think it's a tad strange that we haven't even tried an alternative, given how successfully I've seen it implemented elsewhere, but I'm sure there must be a sensible explanation.

Good of you and big of you to apologise. And great post. Thanks for persevering with posting.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18606 on: September 4, 2022, 09:57:58 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on September  4, 2022, 08:10:14 pm
You can't train players to react to two totally different sets of triggers though. Klopp's system relies on players being conditioned to act instinctively, especially during transitions. It would be akin to going totally man to man one week and totally zonal the next.

All systems are personnel dependent as evidenced by our terrible results when we had no centre backs. Klopp wants his team to play the game on the edge to garner a numerical advantage during broken play.

Then we get to conceding chances on the transitions. Well we didn't do that in our title season. So for me the problem is more to do with the reduction in the mobility of the likes of Hendo than any tactical issues.

Your solution to teams getting in behind our fullbacks seems to be the radical innovation of playing Trent and Robbo much deeper. That is despite that duo being probably the most prolific assist makers in the League.

The funny bit though is complaining about us conceding chances. Which you pin on the lack of inverted full backs.

Maybe Ped should plagiarise Klopp. I mean our full backs create goals for fun but our defensive record is exactly the same as City's. This season both teams have conceded 6 goals and last season both teams conceded 26 goals. That is why the suggestion that we need to diminish the assist output of our full backs is completely misguided.

The issue isn't the inversion or otherwise of the full backs but the lack of energy and athleticism in midfield.

Re your system failing without personnel. Having no senior CB fit is not the same thing as your entire way of playing going down the drain if one injury prone 30 year old midfielder gets injured. Youre basically saying that without Thiago were screwed because were forced into playing more offensive 8s and we allow/instruct them to play further up the pitch but without the necessary tactical switch to make it actually work.

Re not conceding on the transition in our title winning season. But this is the point, were doing something different. So no we didnt concede on the transition but then Trent wasnt going everywhere, Salah wasnt staying wide right, our RCM wasnt totally vacating the midfield.

Re our fullbacks offering creativity. How are our fullbacks doing in 2022 on the creative front?

Our lack of athleticism in midfield is definitely an issue, isnt it possible we have multiple issues right now?
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18607 on: September 4, 2022, 10:15:56 pm »
Quote from: Knight on September  4, 2022, 09:57:58 pm
Re your system failing without personnel. Having no senior CB fit is not the same thing as your entire way of playing going down the drain if one injury prone 30 year old midfielder gets injured. Youre basically saying that without Thiago were screwed because were forced into playing more offensive 8s and we allow/instruct them to play further up the pitch but without the necessary tactical switch to make it actually work.

Re not conceding on the transition in our title winning season. But this is the point, were doing something different. So no we didnt concede on the transition but then Trent wasnt going everywhere, Salah wasnt staying wide right, our RCM wasnt totally vacating the midfield.

Re our fullbacks offering creativity. How are our fullbacks doing in 2022 on the creative front?

Our lack of athleticism in midfield is definitely an issue, isnt it possible we have multiple issues right now?

We were forced to play with two attacking teenage 8's because we were missing Thiago, Henderson, Jones, Ox and Keita. That is completely comparable with not having fit senior centre backs. What people seem to be missing is that it isn't the position of the 8's that is killing us but how stretched we have become.

That is what happens when you are continually chopping and changing and not having the benefit of continuity of selection. Players don't back each other up as much as they usually do. As Klopp would say we lack rhythm.

Klopp has made it clear what should be happening on our right hand side. Trent, Elliott/Hendo and Salah should be rotating positions. For that to happen we need a consistency in selection in midfield and in attack.

This season we have conceded 6 goals which is the same as City and one more than Brighton and Spurs who have the joint best defensive record in the League.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18608 on: September 4, 2022, 10:18:43 pm »
The position of the 8s, whether they be the kids or anyone else, is killing us BECAUSE their positions makes us stretched.

And because theyre slow etc. Im with you on the athleticism point. Been banging that drum ad nausaeum all summer in the transfer thread.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18609 on: Today at 04:43:20 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on September  4, 2022, 11:59:47 am
That is the problem, though. It is all based on the supposition that Klopp wants to transition to a more controlled way of playing. DefJack had somehow made the leap and decided that Klopp was trying to plagiarize Guardiola's methods.

The irony is that for me, both teams are looking at becoming less controlled. Both teams are moving away from having a false nine and towards traditional strikers. You don't sign Haaland or Núñez if you are looking to improve the amount of control you have in games. You sign them because you want the option of playing more directly. Playing directly is a lower percentage play that lessens the amount of control you have in exchange for preventing the opposition from getting defensively set.

That is the problem with DefJack's theory it is just that a theory based on a huge assumption. Once he has set off down that rabbit hole there is no hope for him. He then makes the leap to a scenario in which we should copy the way City deploy their full backs. The problem with that is the way he ignores the way both teams react to counter-attacks.

Generally, City give their left back more freedom, whilst Walker tucks in to protect the centre backs on the transition. DefJack wants us to copy that tactic.

The issue with that is twofold. Firstly Trent's attacking numbers are in a completely different stratosphere to Walker's. Secondly, we already have a coping mechanism to protect us against the counter-attack. We also go to three at the back with Fabinho dropping in between the centre backs.

DefJack's seems to think it is just a matter of the full backs tucking in. It isn't. It would completely alter our defensive shape. Even worse, it would completely alter our defensive triggers. Triggers that we work on day in day out in training until they become second nature. That is the reason why new signings generally take weeks learning our triggers in training before they start.

Fabinho is a perfect example of that.

DefJack no wants us to basically throwaway all the work that has gone on for years on the training pitch and fundamentally change the way we play until we get our key midfield players back from injury. That is what grinds, DefJack wants us to make fundamental changes to our system for a few weeks and then flip back to how we play.

The irony is that I know a coach who regularly makes huge systemic changes. The result of that is City getting dumped out of the Champions League year in year out with predictably disjointed performances.

For me in the Premier League Guardiola gets away with things because of the resources at his disposal. How many times do they get carved up in games, go a couple of goals behind and then turn things around by bringing World class attackers on against tiring defences. The ridiculous thing is that DefJack has much more faith in Guardiola's system than the man himself. Guardiola knows his system doesn't quite cut it at the highest level for me. That is why he makes those huge systemic changes in the latter stages of the Champions League.

Personally I think both Guardiola and Klopp are on a tactical journey at the moment. The huge difference is that Guardiola has the benefit of a functioning midfield. Judge Klopp when he gets his midfield players back and when he is backed in the transfer market.

Guardiola for me fails to win the Champions League because their squad is way too thin to compete on 4 fronts (or even two). Until that changes and his philosophy on a larger squad changes or their owners sanction a higher level of net spending (which they havent in recent years) they will not win both the CL and the Barclays PL. Their only chance is an off year in the PL and they wrap it up early will they have a good chance to win the CL.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18610 on: Today at 06:06:36 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 04:43:20 am
Guardiola for me fails to win the Champions League because their squad is way too thin to compete on 4 fronts (or even two). Until that changes and his philosophy on a larger squad changes or their owners sanction a higher level of net spending (which they havent in recent years) they will not win both the CL and the Barclays PL. Their only chance is an off year in the PL and they wrap it up early will they have a good chance to win the CL.

What philosophy ? his philosophy is buying technical players as much as he can even if it meant kicking out a player he bought the year before for big money.

he failed because of his team selection like against Chelsea in the final and the stupid changes he makes during games. Him overthinking under pressure stopped City from winning the CL. Also his style not that good against class managers and doesn't work if the team not full of technical players, no wonder he is still at City who can afford this kind of players every year. Overrated manager who got lucky because of Barca golden generation and got lucky again because City hired him after Bayern refused to give him the crazy money he needs to cover his limitations as a manager.

I don't know how can a Liverpool fan rate Pep after seeing what world class managers achieved with us or other teams with a limited budget.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18611 on: Today at 07:17:28 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 06:06:36 am
What philosophy ? his philosophy is buying technical players as much as he can even if it meant kicking out a player he bought the year before for big money.

he failed because of his team selection like against Chelsea in the final and the stupid changes he makes during games. Him overthinking under pressure stopped City from winning the CL. Also his style not that good against class managers and doesn't work if the team not full of technical players, no wonder he is still at City who can afford this kind of players every year. Overrated manager who got lucky because of Barca golden generation and got lucky again because City hired him after Bayern refused to give him the crazy money he needs to cover his limitations as a manager.

I don't know how can a Liverpool fan rate Pep after seeing what world class managers achieved with us or other teams with a limited budget.

Behave, he's the 2nd best Coach in the world and to suggest otherwise is purely based on hatred for the team he's managing. Using City or Bayerns failure to win the CL to downplay his achievements is bizarre and a argument that could easily go up in smoke if they win it this year (not aimed at you btw).

Ask yourself this. If Pep wasnt at City would we be sitting here with more league titles?
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18612 on: Today at 07:39:58 am »
Quote from: T.Mills on Today at 07:17:28 am
Behave, he's the 2nd best Coach in the world and to suggest otherwise is purely based on hatred for the team he's managing. Using City or Bayerns failure to win the CL to downplay his achievements is bizarre and a argument that could easily go up in smoke if they win it this year (not aimed at you btw).

Ask yourself this. If Pep wasnt at City would we be sitting here with more league titles?

Nonsense he is. He's never proven himself without a massive budget like Klopp has continuously.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18613 on: Today at 08:39:05 am »
Quote from: T.Mills on Today at 07:17:28 am
Behave, he's the 2nd best Coach in the world and to suggest otherwise is purely based on hatred for the team he's managing. Using City or Bayerns failure to win the CL to downplay his achievements is bizarre and a argument that could easily go up in smoke if they win it this year (not aimed at you btw).

Ask yourself this. If Pep wasnt at City would we be sitting here with more league titles?

Sorry but 2nd best coach in the world my ass. If he built a successful team with a normal budget and had the same restrictions as other managers then I won't say he is overrated but me and you we know he cant. We all have seen managers who were not allowed to get the players they want and had to work with average players and had to adapt their tactics and beat all odds against stronger richer teams , I have more respect for them than Pep and definitely won't consider Pep better than them. Not all achievements are the same.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18614 on: Today at 09:07:02 am »
Weird debate. There's quite clearly two coaches far away from the rest and Guardiola is one of them. He's not as good as Klopp because he hasn't done it without having the best team and lots of money but still.....who is better than him besides Jurgen?
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18615 on: Today at 09:07:25 am »
Deriding Guardiola just ends up deriding Klopp and Liverpool. If any old coach could have done what City have done over the past few years its not as impressive to have kept up with them. But if Guardiola is one of the best football coaches in the world, with almost unlimited resources at his disposal (although I do think hes been more limited than we might assume, the squad is oddly small even fit Guardiola), then keeping up with them becomes the miracle is actually is.

*Edit* just to avoid being accused of being a City fan I should say that those unlimited resources have meant cheating for City by swerving financial fair play rules.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18616 on: Today at 09:07:57 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:07:02 am
Weird debate. There's quite clearly two coaches far away from the rest and Guardiola is one of them. He's not as good as Klopp because he hasn't done it without having the best team and lots of money but still.....who is better than him besides Jurgen?

Exactly.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18617 on: Today at 09:27:09 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:07:02 am
Weird debate. There's quite clearly two coaches far away from the rest and Guardiola is one of them. He's not as good as Klopp because he hasn't done it without having the best team and lots of money but still.....who is better than him besides Jurgen?
Hes never saved a club from relegation like Frank has.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18618 on: Today at 09:33:36 am »
Some of this thread is cringeworthy - a few indifferent results and people start name calling like kids in a playground.

One of the best things about this site is that so many people of all ages and backgrounds from all over the world can put their ideas and opinions across - no need to spoil it by getting personal, calling people armchair fans, superfans, or getting into a 'I go to more games than you' pissing contests.

Some people in here have likely never been to a live game in their life (and might never do so), and would give their right arm to live locally or have a season ticket or even be able to get to the game once a season - it doesn't make their opinions less valid or their ideas less relevant.

Criticism of the owners, players or Jurgen should always be in context, based on facts and evidence, and certainly not driven by hindsight. The context of the here and now is a depleted and tired squad (mentally and physically) who've just played more games in a season than any team in football history, with players in midfield that haven't worked out. Some of these players have become a burden (not necessarily their fault) to Jurgen and what he can do - both financially and tactically. We haven't been able to manage Hendo or Fabinho's minutes in recent years because of those issues, and have had to use Milner in games we probably wouldn't have if circumstances were different. That's football. Our hit rate on transfers has been incredible, and if the one area we haven't always hit the jackpot in terms of ability/durability is midfield, then so be it. We've done pretty well against the oil cheats regardless.

As others have pointed out, our keeper, defence and attack situation is in great shape in terms of quality, numbers, and durability. Alisson and Kelleher means we're set for years. Trent, Virgil, Matip, Gomez, Konate, Robbo, and Tsimikas plus emergency backup is as good a defensive group as we could ask for. Mo, Bobby, Jota, Diaz and Nunez are probably to the best attacking group in the league, with one of those still in the early stages of his time with us before Jurgen undoubtedly turns him into a monster player. Next summer will see Ox/Keita likely leave, Milner possibly retire, and us bring in 1 if not 2 quality replacements that no doubt Jurgen will turn into elite players as he does so often. We'll then go again, regardless of what happens this season.

Complaining about a transfer window or the state of our midfield needs to allow for the fact that we've had to change our priorities due to our main midfield target going elsewhere and other key players leaving (or needing a new contract to keep them). Choosing selective transfer windows like 2019 to make an argument does a disservice to the amazing work the club did to bring in Mo, Sadio, Virgil, Matip, Robbo, Gini, Fabinho, and Alisson in the 3 windows before that. Saying we should've replaced Gini is an easy criticism, but overlooks the fact that there are two players bought in for a combined £85m taking up valuable squad and wage capacity who could've been good replacements if they hadn't been crocked so regularly. Saying we haven't invested in the core team since our CL/League title also does a disservice to the likes of Jota, Thiago, Tsmikas, Konate, Diaz, and Nunez.

Even with our depleted midfield and our 'past it squad' (as some have suggested), we almost won all four trophies last season, and if it wasn't for City's cheating we'd have won 2 more leagues at least. I can't imagine the moaning about performances or injuries would be quite so bad if we weren't up against the Lance Armstrong of football. I think some people need to make peace with the fact that Jurgen joined at a time when the biggest cheats and sportswashers in history were building up a head of steam. We could easily afford a few poor transfers, a slow start, and some injuries under normal circumstances, and our points totals in 3 of the last 4 seasons would piss the league normally.

The best way to support a team is to the play the 'infinite game' - keep on supporting, keep on enjoying, and don't get too bogged down in individual results, individual performances in one game, or a bad spell for the team. Football is for life, not just for christmas, and we had 30 years prior to 2015/16 that were at times far worse than anything we've seen since.
