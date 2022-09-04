Trying an alternative means spending hour after after hour on the training pitch honing a new formation and new triggers. Bizarely you want us to do that during the most compacted season in living memory.



The really crazy part is that you have already written off Klopp's innovations for this season, without even giving him the benefit of a functioning midfield.



You have now decided because we have been forced into play far more attacking 8's than we normally would. That is the way Klopp is looking to play. If everyone is fit then for me. The starting line up is Fabinho/Hendo, Thiago/Jones, Hendo/Elliot.



That is a far more conservative line up which doesn't leave Fab isolated. That is a far flatter midfield three especially when you throw Melo into the mix. Add in the players like Tchouaméni and Luiz who we were strongly linked with and it crystal clear that Klopp is not looking to push the 8's as you have suggested.



You are basically suggesting that Klopp is reinventing the wheel and playing the age early twentieth century 3-2-2-3 'W' formation with the 8's playing as inside forwards.



Then we get to your idea of inverted full backs. A nice tactical fad but something that relies on one thing. The full backs have to be incredibly adept at using their unfavoured foot. Hence why the term inversion is used. So we either swap the side Trent and Robbo play on. Or base our entire attacking patterns of play on Robbo using his right foot to find the advanced 8's with vertical passes.



Personally I think you are looking to solve a problem that doesn't exist. Last season we came within a whisker of an unprecedented quadruple. For me the reason it didn't come off wasn't the lack of inversion of our full backs but quite simply that the midfield ran out of legs. For me we don't need to throw the baby out with the bath water.



The system works and is being tweaked to make it better we just need to have a bit of patience and above all Klopp needs to be backed in the transfer market.



This is work that should already have been done as a contingency, we simply cannot rely on having a personnel dependent system, when those personnel are unreliable.I'm not the one writing any "tactical innovations" off, the opposition are doing that for us.Not having certain personnel available shouldn't mean we then have to revert to an unworkable structure, we should have ideas in place for this circumstance, it's hardly unforseeable.The possibility has existed to play the current eights more conservatively, we simply haven't seen it, Milner/Henderson would be well suited to a more conservative role, but have still "pushed" when played, Klopp may not have sought to push both eights, but he certainly hasn't prevented it.3-2-2-3 would be far more convincing than 3-0-4-3, if anything our current approach is the re-invention of the wheel.Inverted full backs are not a tactical fad and do not require a great level of competence on their opposite foot, there have been examples of the likes of Delph playing that role, but it is no means a requirement. They aren't inverted wingers, and they receive and play in tradition midfield positions, it's a bonus but not a necessity.The problem currently does exist, and is exposed the moment certain personnel are unavailable, we didn't win either of the Champions League or Premier League last season. Lets not pretend conceding chances via transitions wasn't a considerable problem for us last season, in spite of our "almost won the quadruple" success..At the moment the system we're playing isn't working, having the proper personnel would disguise that issue, having a squad confident and capable in playing an inverted full back style would eliminate that issue for good.