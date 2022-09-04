« previous next »
  Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18600 on: September 4, 2022, 06:53:25 pm »
Quote from: DefJack on September  4, 2022, 06:40:30 pm
Fair enough mate.

I would say that if we want to beat someone bigger, we simply have to better. If that means making their strengths our own, while continuing to further our own, I think it's an avenue we should take.

Thanks for the discussion though.

The team you are talking about beating is the team we wiped the floor with in the FA Cup semi final last season and the community shield this season with two draws in the League last season. We have no problem beating City. The issue is City having hundreds of millions of attacking talent sitting on the bench to rescue them when Guardiola's infallible system sees them a couple of goals down.
  The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18601 on: September 4, 2022, 06:55:11 pm »
Quote from: newterp on September  4, 2022, 04:55:09 pm
Did you just accuse me of posting on Twitter? That's pretty cuntish I have to say.
Mate, now you're lying to yourself - being intellectually dishonest now, on top of your angry lashing out. Anything to avoid any introspection I guess

The thing I said was out of order (and I stand by it) is that you said an LFC fan with a different football view to you should get off RAWK and get posting where they belong  on Truth Social (the right wing Trump social media platform).

You keep saying it was the 'post on twitter' bit I took issue with, but we both know that's not the case.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18602 on: September 4, 2022, 07:04:02 pm »
If all this tactical analysis had come much further into the season, with a much larger sample size, I could understand you taking the time to post it, but to do it now, this far into the season, after the season we've just had, when all around us have spent the money they have, and we have probably been hamstrung by what we can spend, which lies solely at door of the owner, is fucking bananas
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18603 on: September 4, 2022, 07:05:49 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on September  4, 2022, 06:46:28 pm
Trying an alternative means spending hour after after hour on the training pitch honing a new formation and new triggers. Bizarely you want us to do that during the most compacted season in living memory.

The really crazy part is that you have already written off Klopp's innovations for this season, without even giving him the benefit of a functioning midfield.

You have now decided because we have been forced into play far more attacking 8's than we normally would. That is the way Klopp is looking to play. If everyone is fit then for me. The starting line up is Fabinho/Hendo, Thiago/Jones, Hendo/Elliot.

That is a far more conservative line up which doesn't leave Fab isolated. That is a far flatter midfield three especially when you throw Melo into the mix. Add in the players like Tchouaméni and Luiz who we were strongly linked with and it crystal clear that Klopp is not looking to push the 8's as you have suggested.

You are basically suggesting that Klopp is reinventing the wheel and playing the age early twentieth century 3-2-2-3 'W' formation with the 8's playing as inside forwards. 

Then we get to your idea of inverted full backs. A nice tactical fad but something that relies on one thing. The full backs have to be incredibly adept at using their unfavoured foot. Hence why the term inversion is used. So we either swap the side Trent and Robbo play on. Or base our entire attacking patterns of play on Robbo using his right foot to find the advanced 8's with vertical passes.

Personally I think you are looking to solve a problem that doesn't exist. Last season we came within a whisker of an unprecedented quadruple. For me the reason it didn't come off wasn't the lack of inversion of our full backs but quite simply that the midfield ran out of legs. For me we don't need to throw the baby out with the bath water.

The system works and is being tweaked to make it better we just need to have a bit of patience and above all Klopp needs to be backed in the transfer market.

This is work that should already have been done as a contingency, we simply cannot rely on having a personnel dependent system, when those personnel are unreliable.

I'm not the one writing any "tactical innovations" off, the opposition are doing that for us.

Not having certain personnel available shouldn't mean we then have to revert to an unworkable structure, we should have ideas in place for this circumstance, it's hardly unforseeable.

The possibility has existed to play the current eights more conservatively, we simply haven't seen it, Milner/Henderson would be well suited to a more conservative role, but have still "pushed" when played, Klopp may not have sought to push both eights, but he certainly hasn't prevented it.

3-2-2-3 would be far more convincing than 3-0-4-3, if anything our current approach is the re-invention of the wheel.

Inverted full backs are not a tactical fad and do not require a great level of competence on their opposite foot, there have been examples of the likes of Delph playing that role, but it is no means a requirement. They aren't inverted wingers, and they receive and play in tradition midfield positions, it's a bonus but not a necessity.

The problem currently does exist, and is exposed the moment certain personnel are unavailable, we didn't win either of the Champions League or Premier League last season. Lets not pretend conceding chances via transitions wasn't a considerable problem for us last season, in spite of our "almost won the quadruple" success..

At the moment the system we're playing isn't working, having the proper personnel would disguise that issue, having a squad confident and capable in playing an inverted full back style would eliminate that issue for good.
  Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18604 on: September 4, 2022, 08:10:14 pm »
Quote from: DefJack on September  4, 2022, 07:05:49 pm
This is work that should already have been done as a contingency, we simply cannot rely on having a personnel dependent system, when those personnel are unreliable.

I'm not the one writing any "tactical innovations" off, the opposition are doing that for us.

Not having certain personnel available shouldn't mean we then have to revert to an unworkable structure, we should have ideas in place for this circumstance, it's hardly unforseeable.

The possibility has existed to play the current eights more conservatively, we simply haven't seen it, Milner/Henderson would be well suited to a more conservative role, but have still "pushed" when played, Klopp may not have sought to push both eights, but he certainly hasn't prevented it.

3-2-2-3 would be far more convincing than 3-0-4-3, if anything our current approach is the re-invention of the wheel.

Inverted full backs are not a tactical fad and do not require a great level of competence on their opposite foot, there have been examples of the likes of Delph playing that role, but it is no means a requirement. They aren't inverted wingers, and they receive and play in tradition midfield positions, it's a bonus but not a necessity.

The problem currently does exist, and is exposed the moment certain personnel are unavailable, we didn't win either of the Champions League or Premier League last season. Lets not pretend conceding chances via transitions wasn't a considerable problem for us last season, in spite of our "almost won the quadruple" success..

At the moment the system we're playing isn't working, having the proper personnel would disguise that issue, having a squad confident and capable in playing an inverted full back style would eliminate that issue for good.

You can't train players to react to two totally different sets of triggers though. Klopp's system relies on players being conditioned to act instinctively, especially during transitions. It would be akin to going totally man to man one week and totally zonal the next.

All systems are personnel dependent as evidenced by our terrible results when we had no centre backs. Klopp wants his team to play the game on the edge to garner a numerical advantage during broken play.

Then we get to conceding chances on the transitions. Well we didn't do that in our title season. So for me the problem is more to do with the reduction in the mobility of the likes of Hendo than any tactical issues.

Your solution to teams getting in behind our fullbacks seems to be the radical innovation of playing Trent and Robbo much deeper. That is despite that duo being probably the most prolific assist makers in the League.

The funny bit though is complaining about us conceding chances. Which you pin on the lack of inverted full backs.

Maybe Ped should plagiarise Klopp. I mean our full backs create goals for fun but our defensive record is exactly the same as City's. This season both teams have conceded 6 goals and last season both teams conceded 26 goals. That is why the suggestion that we need to diminish the assist output of our full backs is completely misguided.

The issue isn't the inversion or otherwise of the full backs but the lack of energy and athleticism in midfield.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18605 on: September 4, 2022, 09:02:19 pm »
Quote from: DefJack on September  4, 2022, 04:58:28 pm
Hello again all, would like to apologize again for some of my comments, I don't believe my points were invalid, but they could no doubt have been better presented.

In truth I've been unwell for some time, hence the long gap in my post history, I'm only just finding the strength to bring my "voice" to bear again on the world, it isn't quite coming out right yet.

Anyway, I thought I'd expand a little more on why I like the IFB concept, and why I'd like to see us adopt it.

In my opinion it would offer stronger protection on defensive transition, open up opportunities for our 8's wingers to be more effective, and permit us to have more extended periods in the oppositions half.

It would likely redress many of the issues we've had regarding teams cleaving through our centre at will, as the numbers would be more balanced, and could prevent us turning to a market solution when we have suitable players for this system "at home".



What our system looks like currently without the conservative presence of Thiago at LCM:



I think this structure is born out empirically in some pass maps that I've seen floating around the internet, and frankly looks very ugly on the page.

I still think it's a tad strange that we haven't even tried an alternative, given how successfully I've seen it implemented elsewhere, but I'm sure there must be a sensible explanation.

Good of you and big of you to apologise. And great post. Thanks for persevering with posting.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18606 on: September 4, 2022, 09:57:58 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on September  4, 2022, 08:10:14 pm
You can't train players to react to two totally different sets of triggers though. Klopp's system relies on players being conditioned to act instinctively, especially during transitions. It would be akin to going totally man to man one week and totally zonal the next.

All systems are personnel dependent as evidenced by our terrible results when we had no centre backs. Klopp wants his team to play the game on the edge to garner a numerical advantage during broken play.

Then we get to conceding chances on the transitions. Well we didn't do that in our title season. So for me the problem is more to do with the reduction in the mobility of the likes of Hendo than any tactical issues.

Your solution to teams getting in behind our fullbacks seems to be the radical innovation of playing Trent and Robbo much deeper. That is despite that duo being probably the most prolific assist makers in the League.

The funny bit though is complaining about us conceding chances. Which you pin on the lack of inverted full backs.

Maybe Ped should plagiarise Klopp. I mean our full backs create goals for fun but our defensive record is exactly the same as City's. This season both teams have conceded 6 goals and last season both teams conceded 26 goals. That is why the suggestion that we need to diminish the assist output of our full backs is completely misguided.

The issue isn't the inversion or otherwise of the full backs but the lack of energy and athleticism in midfield.

Re your system failing without personnel. Having no senior CB fit is not the same thing as your entire way of playing going down the drain if one injury prone 30 year old midfielder gets injured. Youre basically saying that without Thiago were screwed because were forced into playing more offensive 8s and we allow/instruct them to play further up the pitch but without the necessary tactical switch to make it actually work.

Re not conceding on the transition in our title winning season. But this is the point, were doing something different. So no we didnt concede on the transition but then Trent wasnt going everywhere, Salah wasnt staying wide right, our RCM wasnt totally vacating the midfield.

Re our fullbacks offering creativity. How are our fullbacks doing in 2022 on the creative front?

Our lack of athleticism in midfield is definitely an issue, isnt it possible we have multiple issues right now?
  Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18607 on: September 4, 2022, 10:15:56 pm »
Quote from: Knight on September  4, 2022, 09:57:58 pm
Re your system failing without personnel. Having no senior CB fit is not the same thing as your entire way of playing going down the drain if one injury prone 30 year old midfielder gets injured. Youre basically saying that without Thiago were screwed because were forced into playing more offensive 8s and we allow/instruct them to play further up the pitch but without the necessary tactical switch to make it actually work.

Re not conceding on the transition in our title winning season. But this is the point, were doing something different. So no we didnt concede on the transition but then Trent wasnt going everywhere, Salah wasnt staying wide right, our RCM wasnt totally vacating the midfield.

Re our fullbacks offering creativity. How are our fullbacks doing in 2022 on the creative front?

Our lack of athleticism in midfield is definitely an issue, isnt it possible we have multiple issues right now?

We were forced to play with two attacking teenage 8's because we were missing Thiago, Henderson, Jones, Ox and Keita. That is completely comparable with not having fit senior centre backs. What people seem to be missing is that it isn't the position of the 8's that is killing us but how stretched we have become.

That is what happens when you are continually chopping and changing and not having the benefit of continuity of selection. Players don't back each other up as much as they usually do. As Klopp would say we lack rhythm.

Klopp has made it clear what should be happening on our right hand side. Trent, Elliott/Hendo and Salah should be rotating positions. For that to happen we need a consistency in selection in midfield and in attack.

This season we have conceded 6 goals which is the same as City and one more than Brighton and Spurs who have the joint best defensive record in the League.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18608 on: September 4, 2022, 10:18:43 pm »
The position of the 8s, whether they be the kids or anyone else, is killing us BECAUSE their positions makes us stretched.

And because theyre slow etc. Im with you on the athleticism point. Been banging that drum ad nausaeum all summer in the transfer thread.
  A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18609 on: Today at 04:43:20 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on September  4, 2022, 11:59:47 am
That is the problem, though. It is all based on the supposition that Klopp wants to transition to a more controlled way of playing. DefJack had somehow made the leap and decided that Klopp was trying to plagiarize Guardiola's methods.

The irony is that for me, both teams are looking at becoming less controlled. Both teams are moving away from having a false nine and towards traditional strikers. You don't sign Haaland or Núñez if you are looking to improve the amount of control you have in games. You sign them because you want the option of playing more directly. Playing directly is a lower percentage play that lessens the amount of control you have in exchange for preventing the opposition from getting defensively set.

That is the problem with DefJack's theory it is just that a theory based on a huge assumption. Once he has set off down that rabbit hole there is no hope for him. He then makes the leap to a scenario in which we should copy the way City deploy their full backs. The problem with that is the way he ignores the way both teams react to counter-attacks.

Generally, City give their left back more freedom, whilst Walker tucks in to protect the centre backs on the transition. DefJack wants us to copy that tactic.

The issue with that is twofold. Firstly Trent's attacking numbers are in a completely different stratosphere to Walker's. Secondly, we already have a coping mechanism to protect us against the counter-attack. We also go to three at the back with Fabinho dropping in between the centre backs.

DefJack's seems to think it is just a matter of the full backs tucking in. It isn't. It would completely alter our defensive shape. Even worse, it would completely alter our defensive triggers. Triggers that we work on day in day out in training until they become second nature. That is the reason why new signings generally take weeks learning our triggers in training before they start.

Fabinho is a perfect example of that.

DefJack no wants us to basically throwaway all the work that has gone on for years on the training pitch and fundamentally change the way we play until we get our key midfield players back from injury. That is what grinds, DefJack wants us to make fundamental changes to our system for a few weeks and then flip back to how we play.

The irony is that I know a coach who regularly makes huge systemic changes. The result of that is City getting dumped out of the Champions League year in year out with predictably disjointed performances.

For me in the Premier League Guardiola gets away with things because of the resources at his disposal. How many times do they get carved up in games, go a couple of goals behind and then turn things around by bringing World class attackers on against tiring defences. The ridiculous thing is that DefJack has much more faith in Guardiola's system than the man himself. Guardiola knows his system doesn't quite cut it at the highest level for me. That is why he makes those huge systemic changes in the latter stages of the Champions League.

Personally I think both Guardiola and Klopp are on a tactical journey at the moment. The huge difference is that Guardiola has the benefit of a functioning midfield. Judge Klopp when he gets his midfield players back and when he is backed in the transfer market.

Guardiola for me fails to win the Champions League because their squad is way too thin to compete on 4 fronts (or even two). Until that changes and his philosophy on a larger squad changes or their owners sanction a higher level of net spending (which they havent in recent years) they will not win both the CL and the Barclays PL. Their only chance is an off year in the PL and they wrap it up early will they have a good chance to win the CL.
