Liverpool's Midfield

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Yesterday at 11:24:37 pm
Quote from: DefJack on Yesterday at 10:48:48 pm
The sovereign wealth fund have almost infinite supplies at their disposal, they could hire any manager in the world to manage their club.

They chose Pep, have kept him for six years, and will no doubt be desperate to renew his contract. I think that speaks volumes.

He produced incredibly consistent domestic results in both Spain and Germany, he had no sovereign wealth fund then.

This isn't a matter of Klopp vs Pep, both have achieved outstanding things, and I doubt either could have emulated the success of the other, however we've entered a dominion of football where Guardiola is the leading expert, he's spent the longest time trying to generate a consistent solution to this problem, and has accumulated the scar tissue over time to prove it.

I think in this specific circumstance, I think he understands something that we haven't quite yet fully grasped, and we would be stronger and more consistent if we emulated his approach.

We've copied the high and wide wingers, copied the attacking eights, I feel we should copy the inverted full backs as well, we've seen at times partial implementation with Trent, I would like us go the whole way.

Seriously, we need to put the tribalism aside, and accept that their may be strong ideas on the "other" side.

You appear to appreciate straight talking....equally you appear to believe Pep is competitively a notch or two above Jurgen and our coaching team.....which by the way is a perfectly acceptable suggestion to make, as Pep has been super successful wherever he has been.

But can I ask you this, would you prefer him as our manager? As a consequence of the 'apparent' mistakes Jurgen and his team are making, it certainly appears that way....

Hammer your colours to the mast....it sounds like you want us to replicate Pep and his teams, I personally would rather ride the rollercoaster take the highs with the lows, take the man who reflects the values of this great club and also trophies along the way.....
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Yesterday at 11:26:09 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:10:22 pm
The guy starts off talking about how completely different midfielders are freelancing in the exact same way on their own. Its insulting to anybody to with half a brain and then it gets worse from there. The guy needs a ban in my opinion.

Hardly, I'm suggesting that Wijnaldum and Thiago both simply played their natural games, and that Jones emulated their approach.

Keita's approach as been difficult to pin down to say the least, if anyone could illuminate me with some examples of his approach in one respect or the other I would be much obliged.

Milner and Carvalho have both clearly been playing the role sans any instruction to provide defensive cover, my argument implies this merely suggests that each player has been free to interpret the role as they please, and that the assumed defensive nature of the LCM role is not in-fact a tactical instruction as thought.

I would consider this an oversight given the very offensive nature of our LB's. You can feel free to contest that if you wish.

What would you have me banned for? Heresy? Is this 2022 or 16th century Italy? I assure you the Earth truly does orbit the Sun Señor....
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Yesterday at 11:27:40 pm
Quote from: DefJack on Yesterday at 10:48:48 pm
The sovereign wealth fund have almost infinite supplies at their disposal, they could hire any manager in the world to manage their club.

They chose Pep, have kept him for six years, and will no doubt be desperate to renew his contract. I think that speaks volumes.

He produced incredibly consistent domestic results in both Spain and Germany, he had no sovereign wealth fund then.

This isn't a matter of Klopp vs Pep, both have achieved outstanding things, and I doubt either could have emulated the success of the other, however we've entered a dominion of football where Guardiola is the leading expert, he's spent the longest time trying to generate a consistent solution to this problem, and has accumulated the scar tissue over time to prove it.

I think in this specific circumstance, I think he understands something that we haven't quite yet fully grasped, and we would be stronger and more consistent if we emulated his approach.

We've copied the high and wide wingers, copied the attacking eights, I feel we should copy the inverted full backs as well, we've seen at times partial implementation with Trent, I would like us go the whole way.

Seriously, we need to put the tribalism aside, and accept that their may be strong ideas on the "other" side.

Keeping players high and wide is nothing new.  Having attacking players occupy the half spaces isn't anything new.  What Guardiola is doing has been done before.  Cruyff did it before him and Michels did it before him. 

Our team doesn't play like City because Klopp doesn't see the game the same exact way that Guardiola does.  That's totally fine.  There's more then one way to play football and be successful. 
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Yesterday at 11:27:46 pm
Peps achievements at Bayern are like me playing penos against my 8 year old. At no point should his success over there count towards anything he's done previously - it's a fucking sham league. SPL on steroids.

His Barca teams had probably 6/7 or more absolute best players in the world at their prime which he inherited.

His city teams have been immense but thats what happens when you can spend a countries sovereign wealth on full backs alone.

My only regret for Jurgen if I have any and I have barely zero, is that he's came to us under an ownership model that thinks it's smarter than everyone else and is a bit too cute for its own liking. He said it the other day "I'd like to take a few more risks". FSG are risk adverse as we are run extremely prudently, like a business but one going through tumultuous times. It's as if FSG are seeing some big headwind coming from somewhere and are holding off, waiting for it to arrive....until its too late and we get passed by and it already might be. Jurgen at Barca, Bayern and City at the same time as Pep, win more than Pep.

Im actually really looking forward to the next few years under Klopp as we are in dire need of an overhaul and it will show whether these fucking owners really want to win or not. I'd expect Klopp to leave before his contract is out if they continue to be so frugal given the competition we face every week. 

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Yesterday at 11:37:31 pm
Quote from: A-Bomb on Yesterday at 11:24:37 pm
You appear to appreciate straight talking....equally you appear to believe Pep is competitively a notch or two above Jurgen and our coaching team.....which by the way is a perfectly acceptable suggestion to make, as Pep has been super successful wherever he has been.

But can I ask you this, would you prefer him as our manager? As a consequence of the 'apparent' mistakes Jurgen and his team are making, it certainly appears that way....

Hammer your colours to the mast....it sounds like you want us to replicate Pep and his teams, I personally would rather ride the rollercoaster take the highs with the lows, take the man who reflects the values of this great club and also trophies along the way.....

My love for the man dictates that I would love for Jurgen to remain in the prime of his life and in his role as Liverpool manager ad aeternum, if only life were not quite so indifferent in its transience; I can think of no man more attuned to the values of both club and city, and no man more suited to the management and cultivation of brilliant humans and players.

I would also love for Pep Guardiola to serve as his head coach, I think it would be a fractious but incredible pairing, the cold but brilliant insight of Pep aligned with the human radiance of Klopp, who could ever hope to beat them?

Given a choice however, I would take Klopp every time, he can learn to emulate admirable aspects of Guardiola's football, but Guardiola could never learn to emulate any aspect Klopp's humanity.

What Klopp has achieved from both a footballing and human perspective over the last seven years constitutes an almost singular accomplishment, but that doesn't imply infallibility, and in the deeply complex and technical world of football there always exists the possibility of an oversight.

It's such a shame that my observation has been interpreted as an excoriation.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Yesterday at 11:50:15 pm
Quote from: DefJack on Yesterday at 11:26:09 pm
Hardly, I'm suggesting that Wijnaldum and Thiago both simply played their natural games, and that Jones emulated their approach.

Keita's approach as been difficult to pin down to say the least, if anyone could illuminate me with some examples of his approach in one respect or the other I would be much obliged.

Milner and Carvalho have both clearly been playing the role sans any instruction to provide defensive cover, my argument implies this merely suggests that each player has been free to interpret the role as they please, and that the assumed defensive nature of the LCM role is not in-fact a tactical instruction as thought.

I would consider this an oversight given the very offensive nature of our LB's. You can feel free to contest that if you wish.

What would you have me banned for? Heresy? Is this 2022 or 16th century Italy? I assure you the Earth truly does orbit the Sun Señor....

Yes, you deserve time away from posting here. Its some of the worst opinions Ive ever read here masqueraded as learned. You basically are insulting the coaches and players in turn. Straight hot garbage is all you have.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Yesterday at 11:53:43 pm
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 11:50:15 pm
Yes, you deserve time away from posting here. Its some of the worst opinions Ive ever read here masqueraded as learned. You basically are insulting the coaches and players in turn. Straight hot garbage is all you have.

Well that's not very nice now is it? Perhaps it's you that deserves the ban.

If mere contrary opinions elicit such an emotional response from you, perhaps it's you that needs some time away from posting here. It cannot be good for your health.

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Yesterday at 11:58:11 pm
Quote from: DefJack on Yesterday at 11:53:43 pm
Well that's not very nice now is it? Perhaps it's you that deserves the ban.

If mere contrary opinions elicit such an emotional response from you, perhaps it's you that needs some time away from posting here. It cannot be good for your health.

Your stating your bad opinions as fact repeatedly and insulting the manger, his staff and multiple players in doing so. Im stating my opinion that if I was a mod Id ban you, much better posters than you have gotten a timeout for nowhere near the shit you posted today. So I guess be thankful they dont agree with me so far. Now do one.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 12:12:45 am
Quote from: DefJack on Yesterday at 11:37:31 pm
My love for the man dictates that I would love for Jurgen to remain in the prime of his life and in his role as Liverpool manager ad aeternum, if only life were not quite so indifferent in its transience; I can think of no man more attuned to the values of both club and city, and no man more suited to the management and cultivation of brilliant humans and players.

I would also love for Pep Guardiola to serve as his head coach, I think it would be a fractious but incredible pairing, the cold but brilliant insight of Pep aligned with the human radiance of Klopp, who could ever hope to beat them?

Given a choice however, I would take Klopp every time, he can learn to emulate admirable aspects of Guardiola's football, but Guardiola could never learn to emulate any aspect Klopp's humanity.

What Klopp has achieved from both a footballing and human perspective over the last seven years constitutes an almost singular accomplishment, but that doesn't imply infallibility, and in the deeply complex and technical world of football there always exists the possibility of an oversight.

It's such a shame that my observation has been interpreted as an excoriation.

You write eloquently, poetic perhaps - you've either digested the Oxford English dictionary or had a couple of spliffs. Either way, your 'argument' should fairly be dissected.

I would also love for Pep Guardiola to serve as his head coach, I think it would be a fractious but incredible pairing, the cold but brilliant insight of Pep aligned with the human radiance of Klopp, who could ever hope to beat them?

I manage a sales team, a multinational company....so whilst the practical aspects of our jobs are different, the same drivers exist. We need to make choices and decisions that enable those we manage to deliver, if we do not we lose our jobs.

So on that note, I believe the lopsided view you retain of whom should direct the people they manage is completely incorrect. What you require to manage and drive a team, are values - your values. You impose your image on those around you.

So i completely disagree with the above statement, if anything - you would want Jurgen to manage the group and Pep to coach the team - as without doubt he's an excellent coach, perhaps not a great manager.

What Klopp has achieved from both a footballing and human perspective over the last seven years constitutes an almost singular accomplishment, but that doesn't imply infallibility, and in the deeply complex and technical world of football there always exists the possibility of an oversight

It is not a 'singular accomplishment, what he achieved and Mainz and Dortmund were as a consequence of a repetitive example of success - leading to his greatest accomplishment as a football manager - the success he has brought here. The fact he delivers that level of achievement whilst also never compromising his values as a person - is an example Pep will never achieve. Pep works for owners that with regularity would compromise every value and belief not only this club believes in, but the people who follow it...including our fabulous manager Jurgen.

You do not "get" our football club, and for that reason, you are not what i would associate with as a "fellow supporter"

You raise some interesting conversation over tactics, but the moment you cross the line to suggest a manager who holds no values other than those that can be bought, you are not a true Liverpudlian, a fan of this football club (because you don't get *it*) Nor somebody i could consider a friend.

So - bon voyage for me, you neither reflect mine or the club I've followed for 28 years values.

I'll leave it up to the Mods to decide whether you deserve to remain in this (our) wonderful community on that basis alone.

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 12:15:22 am
This fella is deffo Raymond the Dutch twitter egg, has to be
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 12:18:11 am
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 11:27:40 pm
Keeping players high and wide is nothing new.  Having attacking players occupy the half spaces isn't anything new.  What Guardiola is doing has been done before.  Cruyff did it before him and Michels did it before him. 

Our team doesn't play like City because Klopp doesn't see the game the same exact way that Guardiola does.  That's totally fine.  There's more then one way to play football and be successful.

Oh I absolutely agree! In fact much of the modern Guardiola interpretation was in many ways the de facto standard set-up from around the 1890's to the 1960's, at least in terms of on-ball positioning. I remember seeing a video of I believe a 1920's FA cup final (I can't find it and can't remember which one, sorry!), and you could just about discern from a fantastic overhead camera view the pixelated blobs making up a 2-3-5 settled possession shape vs a 4-5-1 block, exactly as you would see today, fairly astonishing given the century that has elapsed since then.

As I believe GM Ben Finegold said in regards to chess, "What is old and forgotten will one day be new again"

I think the same applies in many ways to football, that being said, if you actually go back and look at the off ball work of those sides it is truly unrecognisable, pressing had seemingly never been considered (and I imagine the non-existence of the backpass rule likely contributed to that) and teams transitioned straight from attack to defending in fairly insipid, man-marking oriented blocks. There's good footage of the Shankly teams on youtube that illustrates this, it truly is astonishingly weak relative to modern standards, in fact you could argue its where the greatest gains have been made.

But I do feel Guardiola has a stronger interpretation of some of these old ideas in some areas, in particular regarding generating consistent domestic results through positional play, and has more experience with situations demanding strong transitional protection. Even with the implementation of these ideas, there would be plenty of room for Klopp's view on football to shine through.

I haven't mentioned it thus far but from a pressing and defensive shape perspective, I think what Klopp/Ljinders achieved from 2018-2020 in particular is levels ahead of what Guardiola has ever managed, in that sense Guardiola could/should try to learn from Klopp/Ljinders.

If you could amalgamate the two, you'd have a practically perfect set-up, all of my posts in this thread have really just been trying to elucidate my perspective on how that may be achieved.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 12:23:12 am
Quote from: DefJack on Yesterday at 11:37:31 pm
My love for the man dictates that I would love for Jurgen to remain in the prime of his life and in his role as Liverpool manager ad aeternum, if only life were not quite so indifferent in its transience; I can think of no man more attuned to the values of both club and city, and no man more suited to the management and cultivation of brilliant humans and players.

I would also love for Pep Guardiola to serve as his head coach, I think it would be a fractious but incredible pairing, the cold but brilliant insight of Pep aligned with the human radiance of Klopp, who could ever hope to beat them?

Given a choice however, I would take Klopp every time, he can learn to emulate admirable aspects of Guardiola's football, but Guardiola could never learn to emulate any aspect Klopp's humanity.

What Klopp has achieved from both a footballing and human perspective over the last seven years constitutes an almost singular accomplishment, but that doesn't imply infallibility, and in the deeply complex and technical world of football there always exists the possibility of an oversight.

It's such a shame that my observation has been interpreted as an excoriation.

Pep is an overrated coach who represents everything wrong about football today. He is using a cheat code to skip what real world class managers have to go through. Give him a team with average players and limited budget and the bald fraud will run. It's insulting to compare him to Klopp who built two of the greatest teams we have ever seen the right way.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 12:31:40 am
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 12:12:45 am
You write eloquently, poetic perhaps - you've either digested the Oxford English dictionary or had a couple of spliffs. Either way, your 'argument' should fairly be dissected.

I would also love for Pep Guardiola to serve as his head coach, I think it would be a fractious but incredible pairing, the cold but brilliant insight of Pep aligned with the human radiance of Klopp, who could ever hope to beat them?

I manage a sales team, a multinational company....so whilst the practical aspects of our jobs are different, the same drivers exist. We need to make choices and decisions that enable those we manage to deliver, if we do not we lose our jobs.

So on that note, I believe the lopsided view you retain of whom should direct the people they manage is completely incorrect. What you require to manage and drive a team, are values - your values. You impose your image on those around you.

So i completely disagree with the above statement, if anything - you would want Jurgen to manage the group and Pep to coach the team - as without doubt he's an excellent coach, perhaps not a great manager.

What Klopp has achieved from both a footballing and human perspective over the last seven years constitutes an almost singular accomplishment, but that doesn't imply infallibility, and in the deeply complex and technical world of football there always exists the possibility of an oversight

It is not a 'singular accomplishment, what he achieved and Mainz and Dortmund were as a consequence of a repetitive example of success - leading to his greatest accomplishment as a football manager - the success he has brought here. The fact he delivers that level of achievement whilst also never compromising his values as a person - is an example Pep will never achieve. Pep works for owners that with regularity would compromise every value and belief not only this club believes in, but the people who follow it...including our fabulous manager Jurgen.

You do not "get" our football club, and for that reason, you are not what i would associate with as a "fellow supporter"

You raise some interesting conversation over tactics, but the moment you cross the line to suggest a manager who holds no values other than those that can be bought, you are not a true Liverpudlian, a fan of this football club (because you don't get *it*) Nor somebody i could consider a friend.

So - bon voyage for me, you neither reflect mine or the club I've followed for 28 years values.

I'll leave it up to the Mods to decide whether you deserve to remain in this (our) wonderful community on that basis alone.

I think you've misconstrued my point around coaching positions, "you would want Jurgen to manage the group and Pep to coach the team" is that not precisely what I said? Or am I having a stroke? My intention was that Jurgen be first team manager, and Pep head of the coaching staff, they are different positions.

You've also seemingly misconstrued my point about Klopp's Liverpool tenure being an "almost" singular accomplishment, of course his capability to deliver that achievement was born in his time at Mainz and Dortmund, but by singular I mean "without equal", his work at those previous clubs was extraordinary, but I do believe his transformation of our club is a step above even that, and practically "without equal" in footballing history.

I never suggested that Guardiola be manager, nor would I ever suggest that after his meak submission to ill gotten cash, and if you'd actually taken the time to read the post clearly you would get that.

You have absolutely no right to determine whether I "get" the club or not, I've supported this club since I was five years old and shared every bruise and heartbreak along the way, you don't get to discredit that.

Your opinions on whether I "get" or "reflect" the club hold absolutely no weight and are of no matter to anyone, it's embarrassing to utter them on the back of a misapprehension.

I hope the moderation team take a stronger view on threats of ostracization than the offering of opinion, I'll let them come to their own judgments on that.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:38:12 am by DefJack »
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 12:37:51 am
Quote from: DefJack on Today at 12:31:40 am
I think you've misconstrued my point around coaching positions, "you would want Jurgen to manage the group and Pep to coach the team" is that not precisely what I said? Or am I having a stroke? My intention was that Jurgen be first team manager, and Pep head of the coaching staff, they are different positions.

You've also seemingly misconstrued my point about Klopp's Liverpool tenure being an "almost" singular accomplishment, of course his capability to deliver that achievement was born in his time at Mainz and Dortmund, but by singular I mean "without equal", his work at those previous clubs was extraordinary, but I do believe his transformation of our club is a step above even that, and practically "without equal" in footballing history.

I never suggested that Guardiola be manager, nor would I ever suggest that after his meak submission to ill gotten cash, and if you'd actually taken the time to read the post clearly you would get that.

You have absolutely no right to determine whether I get the club or not, I've supported this club since I was five years old and shared every bruise and heartbreak along the way, you don't get to discredit that.

Your words - the ones you've spent probably far too long putting through a thesaurus are here for all to see. I'll let those words speak for themselves.

You are absolutely not representative of the club i fell in love with, yours and my values are on different planets when you advocate Pep as a person we as a club should follow.

My advice to you would be, stick to your notions on tactics - but keep clear of the discussion around leadership and values because frankly you haven't got a fucking clue when it comes to this club.

I reiterate what i said above, You raise some interesting conversation over tactics, but the moment you cross the line to suggest a manager who holds no values other than those that can be bought, you are not a true Liverpudlian, a fan of this football club (because you don't get *it*) Nor somebody i could consider a friend.

So - bon voyage for me, you neither reflect mine or the club I've followed for 28 years values.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 12:48:00 am
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 12:37:51 am
Your words - the ones you've spent probably far too long putting through a thesaurus are here for all to see. I'll let those words speak for themselves.

You are absolutely not representative of the club i fell in love with, yours and my values are on different planets when you advocate Pep as a person we as a club should follow.

My advice to you would be, stick to your notions on tactics - but keep clear of the discussion around leadership and values because frankly you haven't got a fucking clue when it comes to this club.

I reiterate what i said above, You raise some interesting conversation over tactics, but the moment you cross the line to suggest a manager who holds no values other than those that can be bought, you are not a true Liverpudlian, a fan of this football club (because you don't get *it*) Nor somebody i could consider a friend.

So - bon voyage for me, you neither reflect mine or the club I've followed for 28 years values.

Wait what is your objection, that I would entertain the hypothetical idea of Pep holding a position on our coaching staff? On account of his working for Man City?

Are you really that naive? Our current vice-captain is an ex Man City employee! Try to tell Jurgen that he isn't a leader in our group, or that he holds no values other than that which can be bought.

Honestly, all of this sounds like a you issue mate, and I haven't looked at a thesaurus in years, in that makes you feel insecure so be it, I won't be engaging any further with you.





Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 12:50:04 am
As an aside,

Have some respect for John C and Billy - they have admirably represented our community, and you have no right nor basis to question their judgement's....you're lucky to still be here after some of nonsense you've posted.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 12:53:55 am
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 12:50:04 am
As an aside,

Have some respect for John C and Billy - they have admirably represented our community, and you have no right nor basis to question their judgement's....you're lucky to still be here after some of nonsense you've posted.

Ah so I've upset your mates, got it. You could have simply said so at the start, a DM would have sufficed.

Note to mods: Please clean up this thread as it's devolved into petty personal squabbles, I felt a need to defend myself and my positions and I believe I hold that right; however it has thoroughly derailed the thread. Much obliged!
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 12:59:44 am
Quote from: DefJack on Today at 12:53:55 am
Ah so I've upset your mates, got it. You could have simply said so at the start, a DM would have sufficed.

Note to mods: Please clean up this thread as it's devolved into petty personal squabbles, I felt a need to defend myself and my positions and I believe I hold that right; however it has thoroughly derailed the thread. Much obliged!

It's a private site. Those that run it chose what is allowed.

You're welcome to vent your ideas on many other sites / twitter etc...

Probably be for the best.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 01:07:45 am
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 12:59:44 am
It's a private site. Those that run it chose what is allowed.

You're welcome to vent your ideas on many other sites / twitter etc...

Probably be for the best.

Yikes, who do you think you are? A Mafioso?

If this site were to exclude any contrary opinion, I'd thoroughly concur.

Albeit in that scenario, it could hardly be considered a forum, and a slow death from conversational sterility would no doubt be it's inevitable fate.

An undesirable outcome, I'm sure.

Please, no more threats or insults, I've had more than my fill for one day.

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 01:10:42 am
Quote from: DefJack on Today at 01:07:45 am


An undesirable outcome, I'm sure.



Not at all. Please go...
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 01:14:34 am
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 01:10:42 am
Not at all. Please go...

No u
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 01:17:14 am
Quote from: DefJack on Yesterday at 10:14:11 pm
I honestly don't care how it sounds, I can only comment upon what I see.

Alex Ferguson was an outstanding manager, achieving success in multiple countries, over multiple decades, dominating the Premier League and English football in a manner hitherto thought impossible, and amassing a trophy haul it may yet prove impossible to supersede.

He retired with barely any comprehension of the principles that guided the revolution that Guardiola was starting with Barcelona. In the 2011 CL final he started a flat 4-4-2 with no pressing structure, no engagement defensively from the two strikers, and no real idea of how to effectively build up from the goalkeeper - to be plain, he was still playing football from the 1990's; the result being one of the most famous humiliations in the history of football.

Arsene Wenger revolutionised English football; bringing a continental style of football and a modern sense of professionalism to these shores. He failed to adapt however, and was still playing 1990's football in 2018.

He was a legend, he didn't adapt, he became hated, he was sacked.

Jose Mourinho was seen by many as a tactical visionary a decade ago, he's seen by many as a tactical dinosaur today. I doubt that any Liverpool fan would willingly accept his appointment as Klopp's successor. In 2010? We would have clamoured for him.

It isn't arrogant to suggest a great manager hasn't quite kept up with the latest developments, it's arrogant to suggest that cannot happen.



While I understand your concept and agree I simply dont see it as relevant to klopp

Hes just amassed 94pts in the league, won 2 cups and lost in the final of the champions league

Now all of a sudden after 6 games hes late stage Fergie because we arent top? I mean Im sure that isnt what youre saying but it does appear you are suggesting it
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 01:23:26 am
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:17:14 am
While I understand your concept and agree I simply dont see it as relevant to klopp

Hes just amassed 94pts in the league, won 2 cups and lost in the final of the champions league

Now all of a sudden after 6 games hes late stage Fergie because we arent top? I mean Im sure that isnt what youre saying but it does appear you are suggesting it

I'm not saying it does, it was merely a hypothetical.

I've also never said that Klopp is anything but an exceptional manager, I have no doubt that when the key players return we'll return to winning ways.

My entire point was that in our current approach, without the regulars, holes have appeared that could be remedied with tactical measures that are becoming increasingly standard, and I was a little confused/concerned as to why they seemingly haven't even been under consideration.

The response to which has been a deluge of ad hominem attacks, and assertions of Klopp's absolute infallibility. How could any outside observer possible offer a potential improvement? That he's seen implemented innumerable times in watching multiple other clubs?

This post was more a response to that.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 01:30:17 am
Quote from: DefJack on Today at 01:23:26 am
I'm not saying it does, it was merely a hypothetical.

I've also never said that Klopp is anything but an exceptional manager, I have no doubt that when the key players return we'll return to winning ways.

My entire point was that in our current approach, without the regulars, holes have appeared that could be remedied with tactical measures that are becoming increasingly standard, and I was a little confused/concerned as to why they seemingly haven't even been under consideration.

The response to which has been a deluge of ad hominem attacks, and assertions of Klopp's absolute infallibility. How could any outside observer possible offer a potential improvement? That he's seen implemented innumerable times in watching multiple other clubs.

This post was more a response to that.


Ah I get you

Well to be honest I cant really disagree with that. Im sure Ive missed some kind of winding up though ;D

I think some of the phrases your using are probably rubbing up the wrong way when youre trying to make a sensitive issue on a Saturday night at 1am maybe ;D

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 01:40:29 am
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:30:17 am
Ah I get you

Well to be honest I cant really disagree with that. Im sure Ive missed some kind of winding up though ;D

I think some of the phrases your using are probably rubbing up the wrong way when youre trying to make a sensitive issue on a Saturday night at 1am maybe ;D

Truth is often a painful intrusion, presented bare yet more so.

The path to truth can be yet more painful still, I had hoped for some clear refutations, in full knowledge that I'd take some pain to receive them, either through the truth of my folly being exposed, or the pain of abuse.

Unfortunately I received much abuse, and no refutations. A painful way to learn nothing, yet I've more confidence now that I'm on the right track.

And yes, I'm sure some of the reaction is in part due to post match sensitivity, but are those not the most fruitful times for debate?
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 01:41:54 am
Just reading the last page and while I don't agree with some of the arguments posted, the only objectionable thing is the calls for posters to be banned. Fucking soft shite that.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 01:44:35 am
Quote from: DefJack on Today at 01:40:29 am
Truth is often a painful intrusion, presented bare yet more so.

The path to truth can be yet more painful still, I had hoped for some clear refutations, in full knowledge that I'd take some pain to receive them, either through the truth of my folly being exposed, or the pain of abuse.

Unfortunately I received much abuse, and no refutations. A painful way to learn nothing, yet I've more confidence now that I'm on the right track.

And yes, I'm sure some of the reaction is in part due to post match sensitivity, but are those not the most fruitful times for debate?
'

This is why you received abuse - because of your massive arrogance. Again, you are acting like you know better than the managers and coaches.

Just because you prefer Pep's style - doesn't make it better. Simply, Pep couldn't implement his style in any way shape or form carrying the injuries we are.

That's all the refutation that is needed.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 01:54:28 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:44:35 am
'

This is why you received abuse - because of your massive arrogance. Again, you are acting like you know better than the managers and coaches.

Just because you prefer Pep's style - doesn't make it better. Simply, Pep couldn't implement his style in any way shape or form carrying the injuries we are.

That's all the refutation that is needed.

Huh? Thinking that I'm on the right track is arrogant, what is going on here?

Pep's style isn't personnel, it's positional, thus he very much could implement it, would he be successful? Perhaps not, but the positional idea would be clear and I'd hazard that with 9/11 starters available and the other two being much vaunted prospects, he'd do ok.

What I can say with certainty is that if we implemented an inverted FB system to support the two young attacking midfielders taking more advanced roles, as Pep would, we wouldn't be watching an isolated Fabinho desperately attempting to cover an ocean of open space in midfield, and we wouldn't be anywhere near as exposed as on the transition as we CLEARLY HAVE BEEN this season.

Your post doesn't even vaguely constitute a refutation.

« Last Edit: Today at 01:59:44 am by DefJack »
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 02:01:31 am
Quote from: DefJack on Today at 01:40:29 am
Truth is often a painful intrusion, presented bare yet more so.

The path to truth can be yet more painful still, I had hoped for some clear refutations, in full knowledge that I'd take some pain to receive them, either through the truth of my folly being exposed, or the pain of abuse.

Unfortunately I received much abuse, and no refutations. A painful way to learn nothing, yet I've more confidence now that I'm on the right track.

And yes, I'm sure some of the reaction is in part due to post match sensitivity, but are those not the most fruitful times for debate?

Having read more mate and seeing your Simon Jordan esque musings lets say I think there may be something of a culture divide

You are coming across as authoritarian due to your use of the language Id say.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 02:07:27 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 01:41:54 am
Just reading the last page and while I don't agree with some of the arguments posted, the only objectionable thing is the calls for posters to be banned. Fucking soft shite that.

Just dropped in after missing this evening and you're spot on on all counts mate. Dave McCoy (and any others I've missed) suggesting a ban are embarrassing themselves with that nonsense. For a start, you'd think Dave might recall having also had people piling in on him in the past for sharing his opinions confidently and try not to do the same to others.

Haven't caught up with the posts, but Knight said it well earlier, and I personally enjoyed the tactical chat - and the things it made me think - that came from the posts
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 10:09:12 pm
So theres a bunch of stuff youre saying which is too far for me (Im not sure we want to put it down so luck that our LCM has played the way they have) and youre not helping yourself with the comments about knowing more than Klopp. That said, youre actually suggesting a reason for our massive dysfunction in midfield and itd be good to see some alternative explanation for why were putting fullbacks and 8s on top of each other and leaving Salah high and dry wide right.
Logged

Offline DefJack

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,023
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 02:10:45 am
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 02:01:31 am
Having read more mate and seeing your Simon Jordan esque musings lets say I think there may be something of a culture divide

You are coming across as authoritarian due to your use of the language Id say.

Who's Simon Jordan? Do you mean the former football chairman? I should be insulted, I presume?

I don't think an authoritative use of words quite justifies the vitriol I've received, the original confrontation regarding my original post came because I conceded that Klopp knew much more than me, however apparently my statement wasn't sufficiently obsequious and contrite (I even went back and reworded it!).

Hopefully at the very least, my "provocation" has led to some debate.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:12:43 am by DefJack »
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 02:29:29 am
I disagree with a lot of what DefJack has said here but would much rather have him posting his controversial takes than the crybabies going at him with one-liners.

For what it's worth, I don't mind us transitioning to a more controlled team but I'm not sure we have the personnel in our front three to make it work. Our front three are attackers and goalscorers who love to get in the box and have a shot. And it has worked for us.

I'm of the view that if we want to go in for more control, it is best achieved by having more traditional 8's in there. As much as De Bruyne is a 10 playing as an 8, he is a phenomenal athlete who has the requisite physicality. And when the move does break down, City can rely on Walker's pace to get them out of strife. We are not as well balanced if that is what we would like to do with our midfield. Neither Carvalho or Elliott are fast enough to cover the ground required. And more recently, neither are Henderson or Milner or Keita or Ox for that matter, and three of those are very injury prone. We need an overhaul of the engine room and we need it now. I still think that things will start clicking soon as our players just look physically sluggish and as they regain sharpness, they'll up their levels but it is going to be a slog until then.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 02:32:06 am
Quote from: DefJack on Today at 01:54:28 am
Huh? Thinking that I'm on the right track is arrogant, what is going on here?

Pep's style isn't personnel, it's positional, thus he very much could implement it, would he be successful? Perhaps not, but the positional idea would be clear and I'd hazard that with 9/11 starters available and the other two being much vaunted prospects, he'd do ok.

What I can say with certainty is that if we implemented an inverted FB system to support the two young attacking midfielders taking more advanced roles, as Pep would, we wouldn't be watching an isolated Fabinho desperately attempting to cover an ocean of open space in midfield, and we wouldn't be anywhere near as exposed as on the transition as we CLEARLY HAVE BEEN this season.

Your post doesn't even vaguely constitute a refutation.



Of course it's not a refutation to you - because it abundantly clear that you are only in this discussion so you can say "I'm right and you are wrong."

It doesn't really matter to you what others say - you already have all the answers. So to say that you're looking for a refutation is just paying the concept lip service.

Let us know when you've stepped down from the soapbox.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 02:45:00 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:32:06 am
Of course it's not a refutation to you - because it abundantly clear that you are only in this discussion so you can say "I'm right and you are wrong."

It doesn't really matter to you what others say - you already have all the answers. So to say that you're looking for a refutation is just paying the concept lip service.

Let us know when you've stepped down from the soapbox.

Trust me, I wish nothing more than to be wrong, it's painful, but offers the only path to being right.

I'm entitled to defend my position regarding our midfield set up, which I originally presented with no intent of starting a row.

I'm forced to say that I'm looking for refutations, critique, expansion or query, because little more has been offered than ad hominem attacks.

Now I'm here, you might be waiting a while, I'm just warming up.

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 02:51:04 am
Quote from: DefJack on Today at 02:45:00 am
Trust me, I wish nothing more than to be wrong, it's painful, but offers the only path to being right.

I'm entitled to defend my position regarding our midfield set up, which I originally presented with no intent of starting a row.

I'm forced to say that I'm looking for refutations, critique, expansion or query, because little more has been offered than ad hominem attacks.

Now I'm here, you might be waiting a while.



I don't think I'll be waiting long at all because I won't waste anymore time conversing with you.

Even in this quoted post - you proved again what a pompous twat you are continuing to say people haven't refuted you and that you are right and they are wrong.

Indeed, they have provided numerous counterpoints - but you simply don't care to accept them. You've admitted as much.

So, that begs the questions, when people call you an upjumped prick - why are you surprised?

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 02:56:14 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:51:04 am
I don't think I'll be waiting long at all because I won't waste anymore time conversing with you.

Even in this quoted post - you proved again what a pompous twat you are continuing to say people haven't refuted you and that you are right and they are wrong.

Indeed, they have provided numerous counterpoints - but you simply don't care to accept them. You've admitted as much.

So, that begs the questions, when people call you an upjumped prick - why are you surprised?

I've engaged with multiple posts in this thread that have asked questions/offered an alternative interpretation.

I don't think any offered a distinct counterpoint, but I am glad for the contribution.

The only people I have directed to refute the points I raise are those who wield insult in lieu of critique.

You are one of that number, thus the non-engagement shall be I hope mutual.



Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 03:26:29 am
Apologies for being abrasive everyone, it's clear on several occasions I overstepped the mark, so did some of you, but I'm taking responsibility for myself.

I won't go into why, but I needed this. It felt nice to have something of a voice again, to have some impact on life again, even in a small, ill formed way, its been a long time.

Hopefully I can be much more constructive going forward, but tonight I needed a bit of a fight.

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 04:00:07 am
What's happened to this thread?   The midfield isn't working like it used too only because most of our midfielders are injured.  It's not rocket science?
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 04:29:33 am
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 02:07:27 am
Just dropped in after missing this evening and you're spot on on all counts mate. Dave McCoy (and any others I've missed) suggesting a ban are embarrassing themselves with that nonsense. For a start, you'd think Dave might recall having also had people piling in on him in the past for sharing his opinions confidently and try not to do the same to others.

Haven't caught up with the posts, but Knight said it well earlier, and I personally enjoyed the tactical chat - and the things it made me think - that came from the posts

I have bad opinions, so do most others. At least I can post mine without imitating Klopp and Llindjers are has beens or an intricate counter press system is just actually free lancing by players. Its apples and oranges at best.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
Today at 04:39:45 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:13:24 pm
You never know mates. Klopp might actual read RAWK because he made some changes that were discussed here like giving Fab and Robbo a rest LOL.

He definitely does. The LFC press team is acutely aware of RAWKs standing and no doubt encourages their staff and players to have accounts here or lurk at least.

Brendan Rodgers had an account here and he wrote a letter to the fans using it.
Suarez engaged with the fanbase through RAWK his neighbour, a Uruguayan.
Ian Ayre used to be really active but has now dropped off a bit.
Many other players read their individual threads and there are recorded instances of them responding.
