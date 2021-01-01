My love for the man dictates that I would love for Jurgen to remain in the prime of his life and in his role as Liverpool manager ad aeternum, if only life were not quite so indifferent in its transience; I can think of no man more attuned to the values of both club and city, and no man more suited to the management and cultivation of brilliant humans and players.



I would also love for Pep Guardiola to serve as his head coach, I think it would be a fractious but incredible pairing, the cold but brilliant insight of Pep aligned with the human radiance of Klopp, who could ever hope to beat them?



Given a choice however, I would take Klopp every time, he can learn to emulate admirable aspects of Guardiola's football, but Guardiola could never learn to emulate any aspect Klopp's humanity.



What Klopp has achieved from both a footballing and human perspective over the last seven years constitutes an almost singular accomplishment, but that doesn't imply infallibility, and in the deeply complex and technical world of football there always exists the possibility of an oversight.



It's such a shame that my observation has been interpreted as an excoriation.



You write eloquently, poetic perhaps - you've either digested the Oxford English dictionary or had a couple of spliffs. Either way, your 'argument' should fairly be dissected.I would also love for Pep Guardiola to serve as his head coach, I think it would be a fractious but incredible pairing, the cold but brilliant insight of Pep aligned with the human radiance of Klopp, who could ever hope to beat them?I manage a sales team, a multinational company....so whilst the practical aspects of our jobs are different, the same drivers exist. We need to make choices and decisions that enable those we manage to deliver, if we do not we lose our jobs.So on that note, I believe the lopsided view you retain of whom should direct the people they manage is completely incorrect. What you require to manage and drive a team, are values - your values. You impose your image on those around you.So i completely disagree with the above statement, if anything - you would want Jurgen to manage the group and Pep to coach the team - as without doubt he's an excellent coach, perhaps not a great manager.What Klopp has achieved from both a footballing and human perspective over the last seven years constitutes an almost singular accomplishment, but that doesn't imply infallibility, and in the deeply complex and technical world of football there always exists the possibility of an oversightIt is not a 'singular accomplishment, what he achieved and Mainz and Dortmund were as a consequence of a repetitive example of success - leading to his greatest accomplishment as a football manager - the success he has brought here. The fact he delivers that level of achievement whilst also never compromising his values as a person - is an example Pep will never achieve. Pep works for owners that with regularity would compromise every value and belief not only this club believes in, but the people who follow it...including our fabulous manager Jurgen.You do not "get" our football club, and for that reason, you are not what i would associate with as a "fellow supporter"You raise some interesting conversation over tactics, but the moment you cross the line to suggest a manager who holds no values other than those that can be bought, you are not a true Liverpudlian, a fan of this football club (because you don't get *it*) Nor somebody i could consider a friend.So - bon voyage for me, you neither reflect mine or the club I've followed for 28 years values.I'll leave it up to the Mods to decide whether you deserve to remain in this (our) wonderful community on that basis alone.