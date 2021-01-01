« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool's Midfield  (Read 1500435 times)

Quote from: Classycara on Today at 05:59:42 pm
If you have a problem reading someones view of the football team we all support on a forum, it's probably you that's out of place and not them

No not really. If an opinion is absolute shit then it can be called out. And all the sudden lately you are trying to tell people that hey you can't stop people from having opinions. Like you did to me the other day. Guess what they can and happily should stop shit opinions from being spouted.
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Today at 05:45:37 pm
Would anyone take Gordon, Henderson will be gone soon and Keita is a waste of space. Jones hasn't progressed since coming on the scene and I have a feeling he won't make it long term as a regular..

No idea about Gordon but finding the next Henderson is crucial. We need a player like him to be the engine of the team.
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 06:22:52 pm
Well sure, but it does seem to suggest that our midfield balance was a matter of luck (and individual player intelligence), rather than instruction from the manager, doesn't it? And that's just not true, since - as the poster themselves note - three different players have chosen to play that side conservatively. Or am I misreading it somehow?

Klopp's tactical acumen can hardly be in doubt. Right now, those tactical ideas are not manifesting themselves clearly on the pitch at all though. We look baffled, tamed, and full of doubt all over the pitch.

The original poster shared some views on tactics, which has allowed a conversation because you (for example) have taken it forwards and discussed some counter points. That's a good thing.

The poster i replied too threw their toys out the pram, tried to gatekeep talking about tactics (they could make a similar 'youre not klopp' jab to you about your reasonable point on tactics not ideally manifesting now) then to top it all off whined 'this is what makes rawk shit now'. I know which post I preferred!

On the point itself, I'd side with you and say that applying learning from tactics this game to reading years of previous examples is an overextrapolation.
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 03:15:34 pm
We didn't play with a midfield today. I guess as soon as Jones was ruled out then Klopp must have said "fuck it". Was just Fabinho all at sea.



I'm not sure this shape is on the midfield. What are Mo and Diaz doing there? We transition to a 4-2-4 in attack this season. They are far too wide. Nunez is so isolated.
Quote from: newterp on Today at 06:27:43 pm
No not really. If an opinion is absolute shit then it can be called out. And all the sudden lately you are trying to tell people that hey you can't stop people from having opinions. Like you did to me the other day. Guess what they can and happily should stop shit opinions from being spouted.

Don't be so thin skinned. I called you out for suggesting that someone who had a different opinion to you on FSG belonged on a right wing social media network.

Weird that you still think thats not cuntish behaviour to be honest, and you've just validated I was right to take issue with you since you said yourself there that it can be called out

The way you're describing your own posting is making it seem you think you're doing a public service by being abusive if someone holds a subjectively bad opinion. You're not
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 06:22:52 pm
Well sure, but it does seem to suggest that our midfield balance was a matter of luck (and individual player intelligence), rather than instruction from the manager, doesn't it? And that's just not true, since - as the poster themselves note - three different players have chosen to play that side conservatively. Or am I misreading it somehow?

Klopp's tactical acumen can hardly be in doubt. Right now, those tactical ideas are not manifesting themselves clearly on the pitch at all though. We look baffled, tamed, and full of doubt all over the pitch.

My perspective would be that the choice of Wijnaldum, Thiago and Jones to play a conservative interpretation of the LCM role is more likely due to individual agency than instructions from on high.

Wijnaldum - Actually played higher than remembered, but had excellent athleticism and could quickly recover to provide transitional cover.
Thiago - Naturally a second phase midfielder, tends to play deeper as that is where he excels, thus naturally provides transitional cover.
Jones - Naturally a LW, should realistically be playing in the left half space as an eight, but likely realised the defensive cover that the other two eights had provided was critical with our offensive RCM set up, and took it upon himself to provide that cover, even at the expense of his own offensive impact.

The fact that neither Milner, who as an experienced senior (to put it lightly) nor Carvalho have played as conservatively as the others when playing the LCM role implies that each individual was free to interpret that role as they pleased, and there was never any instruction regarding the LCM role being more conservative.

As to commentary regarding my knowledge exceeding Klopp's, many of the tactical innovations (IFB's, half space attackers, positional play) that we've seen emerge have only really come to the fore over the last five years, it's possible that Klopp/Ljinders simply don't fully understand them yet, but have felt it necessary to implement them as we've increasingly dominated both possession and field tilt, necessitating a more technical approach.

Before 2019 we had the luxury of both being able to press the opponents build up frequently and exploit transitions that their mistakes provided. As we've improved technically those situations have provided themselves less frequently. Therefore I believe we've been forced into a more "Guardiola-like" approach and this change has exposed gaps in Klopp/Pep's knowledge - the mangled set-ups we've seen being the result of that inexperience.

The game changes, and even legends can find it difficult to keep up, I'm sure Klopp has tremendous understanding that in practically every area exceeds mine, yet in this I do believe a gap exists - the results of which have unfortunately played out over the last few games.
Quote from: DefJack on Today at 06:44:31 pm
My perspective would be that the choice of Wijnaldum, Thiago and Jones to play a conservative interpretation of the LCM role is more likely due to individual agency than instructions from on high.

Wijnaldum - Actually played higher than remembered, but had excellent athleticism and could quickly recover to provide transitional cover.
Thiago - Naturally a second phase midfielder, tends to play deeper as that is where he excels, thus naturally provides transitional cover.
Jones - Naturally a LW, should realistically be playing in the left half space as an eight, but likely realised the defensive cover that the other two eights had provided was critical with our offensive RCM set up, and took it upon himself to provide that cover, even at the expense of his own offensive impact.

The fact that neither Milner, who as an experienced senior (to put it lightly) nor Carvalho have played as conservatively as the others when playing the LCM role implies that each individual was free to interpret that role as they pleased, and there was never any instruction regarding the LCM role being more conservative.

As to commentary regarding my knowledge exceeding Klopp's, many of the tactical innovations (IFB's, half space attackers, positional play) that we've seen emerge have only really come to the fore over the last five years, it's possible that Klopp/Ljinders simply don't fully understand them yet, but have felt it necessary to implement them as we've increasingly dominated both possession and field tilt, necessitating a more technical approach.

Before 2019 we had the luxury of both being able to press the opponents build up frequently and exploit transitions that their mistakes provided. As we've improved technically those situations have provided themselves less frequently. Therefore I believe we've been forced into a more "Guardiola-like" approach and this change has exposed gaps in Klopp/Pep's knowledge - the mangled set-ups we've seen being the result of that inexperience.

The game changes, and even legends can find it difficult to keep up, I'm sure Klopp has tremendous understanding that in most areas exceeds mine, yet in this I do believe a gap exists - the results of which have unfortunately played out over the last few games.
.

Complete clown.
Quote from: wemmick on Today at 06:32:09 pm
I'm not sure this shape is on the midfield. What are Mo and Diaz doing there? We transition to a 4-2-4 in attack this season. They are far too wide. Nunez is so isolated.

Theyve been playing wide all season.  Nothing to do with this one game in particular.
Quote from: DefJack on Today at 06:44:31 pm

As to commentary regarding my knowledge exceeding Klopp's, many of the tactical innovations (IFB's, half space attackers, positional play) that we've seen emerge have only really come to the fore over the last five years, it's possible that Klopp/Ljinders simply don't fully understand them yet, but have felt it necessary to implement them as we've increasingly dominated both possession and field tilt, necessitating a more technical approach.

Before 2019 we had the luxury of both being able to press the opponents build up frequently and exploit transitions that their mistakes provided. As we've improved technically those situations have provided themselves less frequently. Therefore I believe we've been forced into a more "Guardiola-like" approach and this change has exposed gaps in Klopp/Pep's knowledge - the mangled set-ups we've seen being the result of that inexperience.

The game changes, and even legends can find it difficult to keep up, I'm sure Klopp has tremendous understanding that in most areas exceeds mine, yet in this I do believe a gap exists - the results of which have unfortunately played out over the last few games.
.

Oh my.  This cant be a serious post
Quote from: DefJack on Today at 06:44:31 pm
My perspective would be that the choice of Wijnaldum, Thiago and Jones to play a conservative interpretation of the LCM role is more likely due to individual agency than instructions from on high.

Wijnaldum - Actually played higher than remembered, but had excellent athleticism and could quickly recover to provide transitional cover.
Thiago - Naturally a second phase midfielder, tends to play deeper as that is where he excels, thus naturally provides transitional cover.
Jones - Naturally a LW, should realistically be playing in the left half space as an eight, but likely realised the defensive cover that the other two eights had provided was critical with our offensive RCM set up, and took it upon himself to provide that cover, even at the expense of his own offensive impact.

The fact that neither Milner, who as an experienced senior (to put it lightly) nor Carvalho have played as conservatively as the others when playing the LCM role implies that each individual was free to interpret that role as they pleased, and there was never any instruction regarding the LCM role being more conservative.

As to commentary regarding my knowledge exceeding Klopp's, many of the tactical innovations (IFB's, half space attackers, positional play) that we've seen emerge have only really come to the fore over the last five years, it's possible that Klopp/Ljinders simply don't fully understand them yet, but have felt it necessary to implement them as we've increasingly dominated both possession and field tilt, necessitating a more technical approach.

Before 2019 we had the luxury of both being able to press the opponents build up frequently and exploit transitions that their mistakes provided. As we've improved technically those situations have provided themselves less frequently. Therefore I believe we've been forced into a more "Guardiola-like" approach and this change has exposed gaps in Klopp/Pep's knowledge - the mangled set-ups we've seen being the result of that inexperience.

The game changes, and even legends can find it difficult to keep up, I'm sure Klopp has tremendous understanding that in most areas exceeds mine, yet in this I do believe a gap exists - the results of which have unfortunately played out over the last few games.
.


Jesus Christ! You're serious.   :o

What are you the reincarnated version of Rinus Fuckin' Michels?

Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 06:29:23 pm
No idea about Gordon but finding the next Henderson is crucial. We need a player like him to be the engine of the team.

Genuinely dont understand how Newcastle got a free run at Guimaraes in January. He would have been the perfect hendo replacement.
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 07:40:10 pm
Whilst Haaland is definitely the better player, if you replace Darwin with Haaland, Darwin would probably have 6 or so goals to his name while Haaland would be the one struggling.

City's midfield make sure that Haaland needs to just run into channels and they will find and present him with a ton of goal scoring chances, meanwhile our midfield literally offers nothing and to make it worse, Salah and Diaz are tucked wide meaning he's completely isolated from anyone. The only way to find him are either a hopeful cross or a fortunate hoof from the backline that bypass their defense.

If you invest in a striker like Nunez, you need to change your shape to fit him and so far we have failed him.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:42:35 pm

Jesus Christ! You're serious.   :o

What are you the reincarnated version of Rinus Fuckin' Michels?

I'll take that as a compliment.
Quote from: DefJack on Today at 06:44:31 pm
The game changes, and even legends can find it difficult to keep up, I'm sure Klopp has tremendous understanding that in most areas exceeds mine, yet in this I do believe a gap exists - the results of which have unfortunately played out over the last few games.
.
Oh don't underestimate yourself.
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 08:06:41 pm
Oh don't underestimate yourself.

Updated the wording, is it now more to your pleasing?

I've offered a brief overview of my perspective of some of our issues, and how I believe they may have occurred.

Either refute the points I raise in my posts, expand on them, or stop commenting on them, I'm already tired of these needless personal attacks.

You never know mates. Klopp might actual read RAWK because he made some changes that were discussed here like giving Fab and Robbo a rest LOL.
Quote from: DefJack on Today at 08:12:31 pm
Updated the wording, is it now more to your pleasing?

I've offered a brief overview of my perspective of some of our issues, and how I believe they may have occurred.

Either refute the points I raise in my posts, expand on them, or stop commenting on them, I'm already tired of these needless personal attacks.
That's why it's a forum, isn't it?
