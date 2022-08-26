Grujic and Shaq too (who was injured more than he was fit.)
Regardless, you've listed 5 players there and 2 of them have proven to be fit for more than half a season.
Shaq played more games as a right sided attacker than a midfielder, plus, he was a decent signing for the role he had in this team.
If you want to stick Grujic in that list of first team signings, then you can stick Elliot in with the successes so far
I know you are trying to make a point, but it doesnt make a whole lot of sense, the only real disappointment has been Keita - very much aided by injuries. Thiago and Ox stylistically and in what they have shown WHEN they played (pre that awful injury for Ox), showed them very good players for this midfield.
The strange aspect, is really is that it is quite a small sample size, maybe thats part of the issue. The midfield has been overlooked somewhat, relying heaviliy on few players, and a couple of them being far too injury prone to trust.