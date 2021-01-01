« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool's Midfield  (Read 1483578 times)

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18120 on: Yesterday at 02:57:37 pm »
Hahaha those De Jong rumours, no way in hell we going to buy De Jong with his wages. The journos are using our name to make Chelsea panic buy him.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18121 on: Yesterday at 03:04:37 pm »
Quote from: lgvkarlos on Yesterday at 12:41:55 pm
We needed a defender so bought Konate, also needed strikers so got Diaz and Nunez.
We need mildfielders this season (preferably) or next,  not sure what people are arguing about.  I think if Ox hadn't been injured he would have been sold and replaced, im absolutely positive Klopp is looking for a solution that is also part of his long term plan.
Just waiting for an injury to Hendo, Millie or Fab if they need to play too many games(probably just after the window shuts😥)

We needed a centre back when we sold Lovren. We didn't sign one and had a disastrous season. We needed a midfield player when we sold Gini. We didn't sign one and the midfield completely ran out of legs at the end of last season. Home to Spurs was probably one of the most lethargic performances we have seen under Klopp. The CL final was the same.

We have a situation in which ageing midfield players are playing 60 minutes and then getting replaced by players of a similar age. Teams have got wise to our lack of legs in midfield and are swarming all over us from the off. It is now 7 games on the run in which we have conceded first.

We used to be able to physically steam roller teams, now we simply cannot compete physically in the middle of the park. Teams have a simple gameplan now. Start fast get ahead and then shut up shop. Our solution seems to be wait a year for Bellingham. Well there are now viable opponents for top 4 and so there is no guarantee we could afford Bellingham if we miss out and no guarantee he would come here if we cannot offer CL football.

You strengthen when you are at the top and in a position of strength. Sooner or later the crazy gambles we take going into seasons short in vital areas is going to bite us on the backside. We need energy and physicality in the middle of the park and we need it now.


 
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18122 on: Yesterday at 03:04:50 pm »
When Thiago is out we don't have anyone similar to attempt to fill his shoes.  It would be a big ask to have a reserve of similar qualities to be a backup so what can Jurgen do to bridge the gaps when he is injured?

Personally i can only think of Trent capable of even getting close to Thiago passing range and considering the gaps in midfield right now is it possible for Trent to slide into the centre in some fashion? Considering his fragility at the back right now could Jurgen start 3 central defenders,  allowing Trent less defensive responsibilities n he can bomb forward in a wing back / wide cm role.  The lad has a Beckham foot on him. 
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18123 on: Yesterday at 03:17:08 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 03:04:37 pm
We needed a centre back when we sold Lovren. We didn't sign one and had a disastrous season. We needed a midfield player when we sold Gini. We didn't sign one and the midfield completely ran out of legs at the end of last season. Home to Spurs was probably one of the most lethargic performances we have seen under Klopp. The CL final was the same.

We have a situation in which ageing midfield players are playing 60 minutes and then getting replaced by players of a similar age. Teams have got wise to our lack of legs in midfield and are swarming all over us from the off. It is now 7 games on the run in which we have conceded first.

We used to be able to physically steam roller teams, now we simply cannot compete physically in the middle of the park. Teams have a simple gameplan now. Start fast get ahead and then shut up shop. Our solution seems to be wait a year for Bellingham. Well there are now viable opponents for top 4 and so there is no guarantee we could afford Bellingham if we miss out and no guarantee he would come here if we cannot offer CL football.

You strengthen when you are at the top and in a position of strength. Sooner or later the crazy gambles we take going into seasons short in vital areas is going to bite us on the backside. We need energy and physicality in the middle of the park and we need it now.

Yeah, it's become as urgent as the defensive situation was through 20/21 which left us as easy pickings for months. Right around  that Spurs game we were mullered away at Villareal in the first half as well. Games like Wolves last day and away at Villa we really toiled. FA Cup final we had nothing left in extra time and CL final was more than one game too many.
We got the results in most of those games by hook or crook.

A new season and that's not enough anymore, teams know how to play us. The solidity and legs in midfield was always the basis of Klopp's side. We've become one of the slowest/laboured midfields in the league which is mind boggling. I don't think the midfield can even function anymore without Thiago. Luckily he mostly stayed fit last season.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18124 on: Yesterday at 03:27:05 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 03:17:08 pm
Yeah, it's become as urgent as the defensive situation was through 20/21 which left us as easy pickings for months. Right around  that Spurs game we were mullered away at Villareal in the first half as well. Games like Wolves last day and away at Villa we really toiled. FA Cup final we had nothing left in extra time and CL final was more than one game too many.
We got the results in most of those games by hook or crook.

A new season and that's not enough anymore, teams know how to play us. The solidity and legs in midfield was always the basis of Klopp's side. We've become one of the slowest/laboured midfields in the league which is mind boggling. I don't think the midfield can even function anymore without Thiago. Luckily he mostly stayed fit last season.

Agree with that. Personally I think the impact Diaz had and Mane one of our hardest working players dropping in to the False 9 role masked a lot of the lack of athleticism in midfield.

Signing an out and out 9 in Darwin is only going to exacerbate those issues.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18125 on: Yesterday at 05:05:02 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 12:40:02 pm
https://c.newsnow.co.uk/A/1142227943?-19388:814

Our spending is low despite our success as is shown in the above link
......

 so I dont think we are entitled in any way but I do feel that our owners are tight whether you agree of disagree is upto you, the article above shows just how little we spend on transfers its shockingly low despite record turnover.
Are you more interested in what we spend than anything else? As if spend is the true measure of a club.

We know these owners won't do this (whether that's objectively right or wrong, it's still true) and we know Klopp has a distaste for it as well: this idea that spending money is the only solution to a team's problems. He stated this early on in his tenure: his disbelief that in this league everyone is obsessed by transfers and spending as opposed to finding solutions through training and development. And while the sudden explosion in the market post-Neymar meant he had to accept that 50/60/70/80m fees are the 'new normal' for fees,  rendering his comment about the 90m Pogba fee obsolete, and while he openly admitted that, in his usual likeable, self-effacing fashion, he has never rowed back on the subtstance of his thesis.

So we have a combination of parsimonious owners and a manager who doesn't automatically look towards spending as an answer to the team and squad's issues. And we have a very active programme of buying players at a young age to train them in Klopp's methods and style and develop them for first team contention.

All these things together, combined, predict that we will not, by our very nature, be among the top spending clubs. I'm not even commenting on whether this is right or wrong, or whether I personally think it's the right way or wrong way, I'm just pointing out that it's true.

The way it manifests is that we make occasional big purchases and somewhat more smaller ones (usually of young players) and that we try to sell as we buy - bearing in mind that 'sell' is just a term of convenience these days; in the modern game football clubs can no longer sell players in the accepted original meaning of that verb.  But that's another subject altogether, which I've wittered on about before and probably will do again before this window shuts [/due warning ;) ]

Yet most of our first team is still based on purchases so we do look to the market to solve our most immediate needs; it's just that we no longer spend biggish money on punts or players who are merely 'good enough'. The players we bring in tend to work (injury bad fortune aside) because they are hand-picked to be something more than just 'good enough'.

If there's one motto that encapsultes our way under Klopp then it's "good enough is not good enough" and you can bet your bottom dollar I'm copyrighting that!

This is the context we are working with. Yet a few people seem unwilling to come to terms with it. By which I mean that you don't have to agree with it; you might personally prefer a different way of doing things. But really we do need to come to terms with the reality of it, and not keep acting surprised that the Pope is Catholic.

Or, if you really find it so unbearably offensive as an operational model then maybe instead of fruitlessly moaning about it, we need to actuallly do something tangible to being about a change of ownership model. But beware what we wish for because that could very well entail a change of owners, for the worse.

If we want a combination of FSG and Klopp and his development/training-focused methodology then being low on net spend tables is the "price" we have to pay for it, even if that means you get bantered by your mates for our being low spenders.

None of this means that we don't need some new players, especially in midfield, or that injuries may not have made that more urgent right now. But it might explain why we may not get someone, if the right someone, for the right price - a deal that works both for the manager and for the money men -  is not available or gettable right now.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18126 on: Yesterday at 05:42:49 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:05:02 pm
This is the context we are working with. Yet a few people seem unwilling to come to terms with it. By which I mean that you don't have to agree with it; you might personally prefer a different way of doing things. But really we do need to come to terms with the reality of it, and not keep acting surprised that the Pope is Catholic.
The whole post is excellent; this bit in particular needs reinforcing. It applies to how we do business, what sort of players we target, but also what shape and systems we use. We all have our preferences but ultimately in a forum like this, if views are not addressing reality - of our financial model, or what shape Klopp prefers, or whatever - they're not really relevant. Saying we should have a net spend of £100m+ every year is about as relevant as suggesting Klopp needs defensive minded fullbacks and a 25-yard deeper defensive line. Sure, you can have that opinion. But it's not happening, so don't insist on everyone else reading it and responding to it over and over again.

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18127 on: Yesterday at 06:29:41 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:05:02 pm
Are you more interested in what we spend than anything else? As if spend is the true measure of a club.

We know these owners won't do this (whether that's objectively right or wrong, it's still true) and we know Klopp has a distaste for it as well: this idea that spending money is the only solution to a team's problems. He stated this early on in his tenure: his disbelief that in this league everyone is obsessed by transfers and spending as opposed to finding solutions through training and development. And while the sudden explosion in the market post-Neymar meant he had to accept that 50/60/70/80m fees are the 'new normal' for fees,  rendering his comment about the 90m Pogba fee obsolete, and while he openly admitted that, in his usual likeable, self-effacing fashion, he has never rowed back on the subtstance of his thesis.

So we have a combination of parsimonious owners and a manager who doesn't automatically look towards spending as an answer to the team and squad's issues. And we have a very active programme of buying players at a young age to train them in Klopp's methods and style and develop them for first team contention.

All these things together, combined, predict that we will not, by our very nature, be among the top spending clubs. I'm not even commenting on whether this is right or wrong, or whether I personally think it's the right way or wrong way, I'm just pointing out that it's true.

The way it manifests is that we make occasional big purchases and somewhat more smaller ones (usually of young players) and that we try to sell as we buy - bearing in mind that 'sell' is just a term of convenience these days; in the modern game football clubs can no longer sell players in the accepted original meaning of that verb.  But that's another subject altogether, which I've wittered on about before and probably will do again before this window shuts [/due warning ;) ]

Yet most of our first team is still based on purchases so we do look to the market to solve our most immediate needs; it's just that we no longer spend biggish money on punts or players who are merely 'good enough'. The players we bring in tend to work (injury bad fortune aside) because they are hand-picked to be something more than just 'good enough'.

If there's one motto that encapsultes our way under Klopp then it's "good enough is not good enough" and you can bet your bottom dollar I'm copyrighting that!

This is the context we are working with. Yet a few people seem unwilling to come to terms with it. By which I mean that you don't have to agree with it; you might personally prefer a different way of doing things. But really we do need to come to terms with the reality of it, and not keep acting surprised that the Pope is Catholic.

Or, if you really find it so unbearably offensive as an operational model then maybe instead of fruitlessly moaning about it, we need to actuallly do something tangible to being about a change of ownership model. But beware what we wish for because that could very well entail a change of owners, for the worse.

If we want a combination of FSG and Klopp and his development/training-focused methodology then being low on net spend tables is the "price" we have to pay for it, even if that means you get bantered by your mates for our being low spenders.

None of this means that we don't need some new players, especially in midfield, or that injuries may not have made that more urgent right now. But it might explain why we may not get someone, if the right someone, for the right price - a deal that works both for the manager and for the money men -  is not available or gettable right now.

The elephant in the room is that FSG have no problem spending big money. Klopp has no problem spending big money. The issue is that FSG only spend big when it is not their money. They had no problem spending big on VVD and Ali when Barca were picking up the tab. Darwin wasn't a problem when it was funded by Bayern/Monaco/Forest.

Then we have them spending hundreds of millions on the Main stand/Training Ground/Annie Rd which is fine because it is the Club that is paying for that not FSG.

Get FSG to pay for something out of their £4.5bn in increased equity from their ownership of the club and you get peanuts spent on Ben Davies. Ask them to sign Werner and that is fine until the transfer market dries up and they would have to contribute. Sign Jota on the never never and get the club to fund it when the market picks up.

We desperately need legs in midfield in the here and now. Klopp has made it clear we need a new midfield player but as usual FSG are doing their first one out of the taxi, last one in to the pub routine. They aren't here to invest but they have no problem using the increased value of the club to partially fund other acquisitions.

A question for the people who think we shouldn't sign a midfield player, who are you prepared to sell next season to make up the shortfall if we don't qualify for the Champions League ?

Because FSG sure as hell won't be filling the hole in our finances.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18128 on: Yesterday at 07:36:58 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:29:41 pm
The elephant in the room is that FSG have no problem spending big money. Klopp has no problem spending big money. The issue is that FSG only spend big when it is not their money. They had no problem spending big on VVD and Ali when Barca were picking up the tab. Darwin wasn't a problem when it was funded by Bayern/Monaco/Forest.

Then we have them spending hundreds of millions on the Main stand/Training Ground/Annie Rd which is fine because it is the Club that is paying for that not FSG.

Get FSG to pay for something out of their £4.5bn in increased equity from their ownership of the club and you get peanuts spent on Ben Davies. Ask them to sign Werner and that is fine until the transfer market dries up and they would have to contribute. Sign Jota on the never never and get the club to fund it when the market picks up.

We desperately need legs in midfield in the here and now. Klopp has made it clear we need a new midfield player but as usual FSG are doing their first one out of the taxi, last one in to the pub routine. They aren't here to invest but they have no problem using the increased value of the club to partially fund other acquisitions.

A question for the people who think we shouldn't sign a midfield player, who are you prepared to sell next season to make up the shortfall if we don't qualify for the Champions League ?

Because FSG sure as hell won't be filling the hole in our finances.


Spot on
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18129 on: Yesterday at 07:46:15 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:29:41 pm
The elephant in the room is that FSG have no problem spending big money. Klopp has no problem spending big money. The issue is that FSG only spend big when it is not their money. They had no problem spending big on VVD and Ali when Barca were picking up the tab. Darwin wasn't a problem when it was funded by Bayern/Monaco/Forest.

Snip

Pretty much this.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18130 on: Yesterday at 07:47:59 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:29:41 pm
The elephant in the room is that FSG have no problem spending big money. Klopp has no problem spending big money. The issue is that FSG only spend big when it is not their money. They had no problem spending big on VVD and Ali when Barca were picking up the tab. Darwin wasn't a problem when it was funded by Bayern/Monaco/Forest.

Then we have them spending hundreds of millions on the Main stand/Training Ground/Annie Rd which is fine because it is the Club that is paying for that not FSG.

Get FSG to pay for something out of their £4.5bn in increased equity from their ownership of the club and you get peanuts spent on Ben Davies. Ask them to sign Werner and that is fine until the transfer market dries up and they would have to contribute. Sign Jota on the never never and get the club to fund it when the market picks up.

We desperately need legs in midfield in the here and now. Klopp has made it clear we need a new midfield player but as usual FSG are doing their first one out of the taxi, last one in to the pub routine. They aren't here to invest but they have no problem using the increased value of the club to partially fund other acquisitions.

A question for the people who think we shouldn't sign a midfield player, who are you prepared to sell next season to make up the shortfall if we don't qualify for the Champions League ?

Because FSG sure as hell won't be filling the hole in our finances.

I agree
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18131 on: Yesterday at 07:48:00 pm »
Can the elephant in the room play DM?
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18132 on: Yesterday at 08:08:34 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:29:41 pm
The elephant in the room is that FSG have no problem spending big money. Klopp has no problem spending big money. The issue is that FSG only spend big when it is not their money. They had no problem spending big on VVD and Ali when Barca were picking up the tab. Darwin wasn't a problem when it was funded by Bayern/Monaco/Forest.

Then we have them spending hundreds of millions on the Main stand/Training Ground/Annie Rd which is fine because it is the Club that is paying for that not FSG.

Get FSG to pay for something out of their £4.5bn in increased equity from their ownership of the club and you get peanuts spent on Ben Davies. Ask them to sign Werner and that is fine until the transfer market dries up and they would have to contribute. Sign Jota on the never never and get the club to fund it when the market picks up.

We desperately need legs in midfield in the here and now. Klopp has made it clear we need a new midfield player but as usual FSG are doing their first one out of the taxi, last one in to the pub routine. They aren't here to invest but they have no problem using the increased value of the club to partially fund other acquisitions.

A question for the people who think we shouldn't sign a midfield player, who are you prepared to sell next season to make up the shortfall if we don't qualify for the Champions League ?

Because FSG sure as hell won't be filling the hole in our finances.

Bullseye.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18133 on: Yesterday at 08:08:55 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 07:48:00 pm
Can the elephant in the room play DM?
🤣
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18134 on: Yesterday at 08:14:43 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 07:48:00 pm
Can the elephant in the room play DM?

Got a knock covering as centre back last year
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18135 on: Yesterday at 08:15:46 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:29:41 pm
The elephant in the room is that FSG have no problem spending big money. Klopp has no problem spending big money. The issue is that FSG only spend big when it is not their money. They had no problem spending big on VVD and Ali when Barca were picking up the tab. Darwin wasn't a problem when it was funded by Bayern/Monaco/Forest.

Then we have them spending hundreds of millions on the Main stand/Training Ground/Annie Rd which is fine because it is the Club that is paying for that not FSG.

Get FSG to pay for something out of their £4.5bn in increased equity from their ownership of the club and you get peanuts spent on Ben Davies. Ask them to sign Werner and that is fine until the transfer market dries up and they would have to contribute. Sign Jota on the never never and get the club to fund it when the market picks up.

We desperately need legs in midfield in the here and now. Klopp has made it clear we need a new midfield player but as usual FSG are doing their first one out of the taxi, last one in to the pub routine. They aren't here to invest but they have no problem using the increased value of the club to partially fund other acquisitions.

A question for the people who think we shouldn't sign a midfield player, who are you prepared to sell next season to make up the shortfall if we don't qualify for the Champions League ?

Because FSG sure as hell won't be filling the hole in our finances.
Al, you're missing the point of my post again.

What you say is mostly true (I might quibble with a few details), but we know this. It's not the elephant in the room because that idiom implies that it's something huge and obvious which no one is talking about. But they've made this clear from the start. And Klopp has made it clear as well. From the start of his tenure. 

They never said they were going to pay from out of their own $400 gazillion coffers. That's not their model and they're not going to change. How much longer will we go on and on about it as if it's a sudden unwelcome surprise that we never agreed to and has suddenly been foisted upon us?

We have to come to terms with it, or we have to decide if we want new owners, with all the risks that carries, and take tangible steps to try and bring that about.

They're the two options. The third way, that they'll suddenly and consistently start doing things differently and in a way that meets with our unequivocal approval (can fan expectations ever be met? Or do they just keep growing; look where we are now with expectations compared to our expectations ten years ago), is as mythical as most third ways in a dilemma.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18136 on: Yesterday at 08:32:49 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:15:46 pm
Al, you're missing the point of my post again.

What you say is mostly true (I might quibble with a few details), but we know this. It's not the elephant in the room because that idiom implies that it's something huge and obvious which no one is talking about. But they've made this clear from the start. And Klopp has made it clear as well. From the start of his tenure. 

They never said they were going to pay from out of their own $400 gazillion coffers. That's not their model and they're not going to change. How much longer will we go on and on about it as if it's a sudden unwelcome surprise that we never agreed to and has suddenly been foisted upon us?

We have to come to terms with it, or we have to decide if we want new owners, with all the risks that carries, and take tangible steps to try and bring that about.

They're the two options. The third way, that they'll suddenly and consistently start doing things differently and in a way that meets with our unequivocal approval (can fan expectations ever be met? Or do they just keep growing; look where we are now with expectations compared to our expectations ten years ago), is as mythical as most third ways in a dilemma.

No, the third option is to stick together as fans and push them to be the best owners they can possibly be.

People talk as if FSG are an immovable object that cannot be influenced. It took one protest for the £77 tickets to be shelved. They U-turned on the European Super League faster than a Tory minister in a marginal seat.

FSG have been prudent owners who are probably the best owners that we can expect in the current climate. That doesn't mean we shouldn't be pushing them to back the manager. We expect the very best from the playing staff and the coaching staff, why shouldn't that extend to the owners.

It is abundantly clear that the midfield isn't functioning properly at the moment. It is clear that the likes of Arsenal and Spurs have improved and that Chelsea are prepared to back Tuchel.

Shouldn't we expect FSG to do the same and back one of the best mangers ever in the transfer market. We are in the uncomfortable position of having a paucity of midfield players who are close to the peak of their powers. We have experienced ageing players and inexperienced pups. What we desperately need is athletic midfield players who can plug that gap. 
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18137 on: Yesterday at 08:44:05 pm »
It's like clockwork with certain posters at this point in turning threads into complete garbage. Bravo.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18138 on: Yesterday at 08:44:32 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:15:46 pm
Al, you're missing the point of my post again.

What you say is mostly true (I might quibble with a few details), but we know this. It's not the elephant in the room because that idiom implies that it's something huge and obvious which no one is talking about. But they've made this clear from the start. And Klopp has made it clear as well. From the start of his tenure. 

They never said they were going to pay from out of their own $400 gazillion coffers. That's not their model and they're not going to change. How much longer will we go on and on about it as if it's a sudden unwelcome surprise that we never agreed to and has suddenly been foisted upon us?

We have to come to terms with it, or we have to decide if we want new owners, with all the risks that carries, and take tangible steps to try and bring that about.

They're the two options. The third way, that they'll suddenly and consistently start doing things differently and in a way that meets with our unequivocal approval (can fan expectations ever be met? Or do they just keep growing; look where we are now with expectations compared to our expectations ten years ago), is as mythical as most third ways in a dilemma.

yep.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18139 on: Yesterday at 08:46:14 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 08:44:05 pm
It's like clockwork with certain poster at this point in turning threads into complete garbage. Bravo.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18140 on: Yesterday at 08:51:02 pm »
I probably shouldn't bite but it's one thing holding them to account over ticket prices or encouraging fan representation on the board but I'm not sure fans should be dictating transfer policy. Others may disagree but  regardless of any opinions I have about who I think we should or shouldn't buy or which positions need strengthening or where funds should be spent, I wouldn't want to.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18141 on: Yesterday at 08:52:42 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:51:02 pm
I probably shouldn't bite but it's one thing holding them to account over ticket prices or encouraging fan representation on the board but I'm not sure fans should be dictating transfer policy. Others may disagree but  regardless of any opinions I have about who I think we should or shouldn't buy or which positions need strengthening or where funds should be spent, I wouldn't want to.

it's like let's pretend to be ManU fans without the riots (or with maybe) as we "push" them to be better owners. or something weird.


Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18142 on: Yesterday at 09:17:02 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 08:32:49 pm
No, the third option is to stick together as fans and push them to be the best owners they can possibly be.
Sure, and we do that anyway

Quote
People talk as if FSG are an immovable object that cannot be influenced. It took one protest for the £77 tickets to be shelved. They U-turned on the European Super League faster than a Tory minister in a marginal seat.
Good for us. But those were all one-off instances, which did not involve them changing their ownership model. If you think of a way to persuade them to start spending significantly more, consistently, I'll be right there with you - provided we, the fans, have NO say in transfers and such decisons, because we would make an almighty fuck up of it if we did. I'm not joking either. I'm just doubtful that we will be able to make them change what is essentially their model for ownership. One-off decisions, yes, we've managed to influence them. But there's been no sign of any shift in their operating policy with regards to financial input for transfers, despite many years of complaint from fans.

Quote
Shouldn't we expect FSG to do the same and back one of the best mangers ever in the transfer market. We are in the uncomfortable position of having a paucity of midfield players who are close to the peak of their powers. We have experienced ageing players and inexperienced pups. What we desperately need is athletic midfield players who can plug that gap. 
We all know what we need. Everyone agrees we need more players and smooth, consistent squad development. There're various views as to the forms that should take (e.g. buy new athletic, industrious midfielders or begin a transition towards a more creative, attacking one which will contribute more goals) but this idea of opposing sides among fans, as if some people "don't want us to buy new players" is not helpful in any way.

And we can have whatever expectations we want - as I said fan expectation continuously increases, look at what we expected, and would have been happy to accept, ten years ago and what we expect now). And by all means lets try and do tangible things to get improvements (tip: constant, repetitive whinging isn't tangible action  :-*) but I wish people would stop acting like the owners are acting in a way that's at all surprising or unexpected.

Anyway, I've heard stories about Al-related FSG discussions and I have no intention of becoming the latest Craig ;) so I'll end with a reiteration and celebration of the football trinity - fans, players and manager, with owners not getting a look in.

Up the fucking Reds
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18143 on: Yesterday at 11:48:42 pm »
I think the club's emphasis on signing the right player is hugely underestimated. It's fundamental to the whole process, and the process works. When something works, you don't try to fix it. When you can't compete with certain other clubs financially, getting your signings right becomes hugely important. Much more so for us, than them.

If the right player is available, the club will try to sign him. If he isn't, they wont. And the evidence of the past 5 years suggests that would be the right approach. If we buy the wrong player now, it means we don't get to sign the right player in Jan or next summer.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18144 on: Today at 12:03:12 am »
forgot about the transfer market and the huge money involved.

get real!

surely we can identify an experienced, healthy, skilled, creative, high performing, superb-stamina + work ethic midfielder who we could bring in on a cheap loan as a stop gap for this season?


......... he said, doing a wonderful job of hiding his growing desperation.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18145 on: Today at 12:27:26 am »
Generally we have been extremely savvy in the transfer market since Klopp came in. We dont panic buy. We lack legs in midfield. We miss Wijnaldum. Thiago is injury prone.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18146 on: Today at 12:29:22 am »
We have a superb record in the transfer market, but if you actually look at midfielders we're less than 50/50 when it comes to lads we've signed under Klopp.

I adore Thiago, but only Gini and Fabinho have been up to it consistently. The rest either didn't have the talent or just can't keep pace with what we're asking of them. Midfield for Liverpool is probably one of the most intense positions to play these days and it shows.

I don't think it's ever been a case of throwing out some cash - there's genuinely not many players out there that can do it.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18147 on: Today at 12:29:38 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:29:41 pm
The elephant in the room is that FSG have no problem spending big money. Klopp has no problem spending big money. The issue is that FSG only spend big when it is not their money. They had no problem spending big on VVD and Ali when Barca were picking up the tab. Darwin wasn't a problem when it was funded by Bayern/Monaco/Forest.

Then we have them spending hundreds of millions on the Main stand/Training Ground/Annie Rd which is fine because it is the Club that is paying for that not FSG.

Get FSG to pay for something out of their £4.5bn in increased equity from their ownership of the club and you get peanuts spent on Ben Davies. Ask them to sign Werner and that is fine until the transfer market dries up and they would have to contribute. Sign Jota on the never never and get the club to fund it when the market picks up.

We desperately need legs in midfield in the here and now. Klopp has made it clear we need a new midfield player but as usual FSG are doing their first one out of the taxi, last one in to the pub routine. They aren't here to invest but they have no problem using the increased value of the club to partially fund other acquisitions.

A question for the people who think we shouldn't sign a midfield player, who are you prepared to sell next season to make up the shortfall if we don't qualify for the Champions League ?

Because FSG sure as hell won't be filling the hole in our finances.
Hard agree.

The sale of Coutinho (for grand larceny) was the single luckiest moment
for FSG after Klopp said "Yes" to the job  of course.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18148 on: Today at 12:43:12 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:51:02 pm
I probably shouldn't bite but it's one thing holding them to account over ticket prices or encouraging fan representation on the board but I'm not sure fans should be dictating transfer policy. Others may disagree but  regardless of any opinions I have about who I think we should or shouldn't buy or which positions need strengthening or where funds should be spent, I wouldn't want to.

Most people on RAWK - away from the loud and the repetitive and those who've spent about 500 posts trying to tell people they're at ease with the situation - have mostly reacted to the developments of the last week off the back of Klopp's couple of comments relating to midfield rather than vice versa.

My sense is that most people just want the club to be doing the best it can to support our best manager in a lifetime, in one of our best situations in a generation, to help us to drive the squad to be as competitive as it can be (from a position of strength, while so many parts of the jigsaw are in place). Last season was incredible, but our manager clearly doesn't want us to stand still. To paraphrase Klopp 'we won't defend our being double winners (close to something unique) season, we will attack the next one'.

There's some characters on here though, who seem to react to people supporting their club and wanting it to succeed as best it can during these halcyon days as if they're something a bit more sinister than just LFC supporters. Granted there are loud and obvious exceptions to the above, but they are a minority. Unfortunately a lot of the people who spend a huge amount of time trying to refute or argue or sardonically put down those entitled or ignorant exceptions end up becoming so entrenched, that they struggle to differentiate between pretty standard supporter behaviour and stuff that requires their policing (see above, where people have jumped on Al's uncontroversial post that states FSG do sometimes change their mind, especially after canvassing fan opinion - seemingly out of something Pavlovian muscle memory). But tha's just one recent and visible example, this isn't a post about Al at all. Other posters have spent the summer informing us from on high what Klopp is wanting or not wanting with regards to midfield, right up until the second time Klopp's own comments grimly hilariously contradicted them.

Guess my point is that there's a lot of irrationality about at the moment! (and only the first line was in relation to your agreeable point Hazell)
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18149 on: Today at 12:55:59 am »
Quote from: SeanAxion on Today at 12:29:22 am
We have a superb record in the transfer market, but if you actually look at midfielders we're less than 50/50 when it comes to lads we've signed under Klopp.

I adore Thiago, but only Gini and Fabinho have been up to it consistently. The rest either didn't have the talent or just can't keep pace with what we're asking of them. Midfield for Liverpool is probably one of the most intense positions to play these days and it shows.

I don't think it's ever been a case of throwing out some cash - there's genuinely not many players out there that can do it.

Thatd be something if theyd signed a load of midfielders. But the remarkable thing is though is that theyve only signed 5 first team midfielders in the time Kloppo has been here, in Gini, Fab, Ox, Keita, Thiago.
And 3 of them greatly hampered by injury. I would say Ox could have been the quintessential Klopp midfielder, but once he had that horrible injury, that was that.

So yeah basically, not really an issue in terms of hits.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18150 on: Today at 12:59:21 am »
Bellingham is coming!  ;D

https://twitter.com/henrywinter/status/1562908746908864513

Quote
Im looking forward to seeing Bellingham at LFC next year.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18151 on: Today at 01:23:22 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:55:59 am
Thatd be something if theyd signed a load of midfielders. But the remarkable thing is though is that theyve only signed 5 first team midfielders in the time Kloppo has been here, in Gini, Fab, Ox, Keita, Thiago.
And 3 of them greatly hampered by injury. I would say Ox could have been the quintessential Klopp midfielder, but once he had that horrible injury, that was that.

So yeah basically, not really an issue in terms of hits.

Grujic and Shaq too (who was injured more than he was fit.)

Regardless, you've listed 5 players there and 2 of them have proven to be fit for more than half a season.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18152 on: Today at 03:33:54 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 06:29:41 pm
The elephant in the room is that FSG have no problem spending big money. Klopp has no problem spending big money. The issue is that FSG only spend big when it is not their money. They had no problem spending big on VVD and Ali when Barca were picking up the tab. Darwin wasn't a problem when it was funded by Bayern/Monaco/Forest.

Then we have them spending hundreds of millions on the Main stand/Training Ground/Annie Rd which is fine because it is the Club that is paying for that not FSG.

Get FSG to pay for something out of their £4.5bn in increased equity from their ownership of the club and you get peanuts spent on Ben Davies. Ask them to sign Werner and that is fine until the transfer market dries up and they would have to contribute. Sign Jota on the never never and get the club to fund it when the market picks up.

We desperately need legs in midfield in the here and now. Klopp has made it clear we need a new midfield player but as usual FSG are doing their first one out of the taxi, last one in to the pub routine. They aren't here to invest but they have no problem using the increased value of the club to partially fund other acquisitions.

A question for the people who think we shouldn't sign a midfield player, who are you prepared to sell next season to make up the shortfall if we don't qualify for the Champions League ?

Because FSG sure as hell won't be filling the hole in our finances.

That 4.5bn (questionable) is an increase in value, which is unrealised and not something we can actually spend. It only exists theoretically, if they sell the club. Its like having a house thats gone up in value since youve lived there - irrelevant to your individual spending capacity until you sell or remortgage.

To give some objective context on our spending situation, a quick breeze over our most recent balance sheet reveals we have £314 million in payables due into 2022. £110m of that will be met by receivables (money were owed), leaving us with a net debt of £204m. Would have changed further since the signing of Diaz/Nunez/Konate and sale of Mane, Minamino etc, but Id wager that amount has probably grown if we include those transactions.

Weve also got a capital contribution reserve of over £100m, which are funds injected into the club with no repayment expectation (although this is accumulated across previous years); there has been some investment from FSG it seems.

So signing more players is a question of appetite for more debt, really. As an aside - our wage bill was also 95%~ of revenue to May 2021, although with revenue reported to have increased by around £100m into 2022, we should now have enough space for additions.

If you look into the figures, its clear were a pretty tightly ran ship - so I can imagine signing new players is very much a finely balanced matter. Perhaps the biggest issue is the club actually owes a lot of money as it stands - more than I expected (£314m) - I wonder if this is from the staggered structure of previous transfer deals. Its almost certainly whats encouraging us to be prudent in the market. Although it is encouraging that with increased revenue over the years, our wage bill growth has been in direct correlation with the extra revenue were generating.

Im one who criticises FSG at times, but this might give a bit of insight into their current rationale.

