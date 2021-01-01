I do.



We won. Moral victory. I'm proud. Look at what it takes to "beat" us! And it isn't even fair and square lol



I remember it too, and to be honest when I think on it most of the most enjoyable moments supporting LFC under Klopp haven't been the trophies.Barcelona 4-0 was better than the finalCity in the quarters in 2018 was better than winning the Carabao, etc..It really isn't all about the trophies, people need to get over it it a bit, its not like we as fans get a medal ffs.Klopp's quote about enjoying the journeyis ignored by a lot it seems