I do.
We won. Moral victory. I'm proud. Look at what it takes to "beat" us! And it isn't even fair and square lol
I remember it too, and to be honest when I think on it most of the most enjoyable moments supporting LFC under Klopp haven't been the trophies.
Barcelona 4-0 was better than the final
City in the quarters in 2018 was better than winning the Carabao, etc..
It really isn't all about the trophies, people need to get over it it a bit, its not like we as fans get a medal ffs.
Klopp's quote about enjoying the journeyis ignored by a lot it seems