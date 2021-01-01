« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool's Midfield  (Read 1480801 times)

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18080 on: Today at 11:05:33 am »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 11:03:29 am
They could've won more, if the Club was properly backed and before you accuse of being a City fan. Check out the r/Liverpool sub which one of the biggest football communities on reddit and a lot of people agree with this take.

But the way people talk is like we didnt win anything.

We played every game last season and were close to winning all four.

Your opinion feels very entitled.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18081 on: Today at 11:06:25 am »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 11:03:29 am
They could've won more, if the Club was properly backed and before you accuse of being a City fan. Check out the r/Liverpool sub which one of the biggest football communities on reddit and a lot of people agree with this take.
Conclusive proof then
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18082 on: Today at 11:14:21 am »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 11:03:29 am
They could've won more, if the Club was properly backed and before you accuse of being a City fan. Check out the r/Liverpool sub which one of the biggest football communities on reddit and a lot of people agree with this take.

Reddit is for arseholes, you comment-dodging coward - you want strength in numbers? think brexit, who votes the Tories in? proves nothing

If you can't support us when we lose, don't bother IMO
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18083 on: Today at 11:14:34 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 11:05:33 am
But the way people talk is like we didnt win anything.

We played every game last season and were close to winning all four.

Your opinion feels very entitled.

No one remembers being close to winning in the footballing world  so it doesn't matter.  Last year we threw games against average teams like:  Brentford, Leicester, Brighton because of our lackluster midfield. Winning one of those games would've made us champions.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18084 on: Today at 11:15:14 am »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 11:14:34 am
No one remembers being close to winning so it doesn't matter. 

I do.

We won. Moral victory. I'm proud. Look at what it takes to "beat" us! And it isn't even fair and square lol
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18085 on: Today at 11:18:03 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 11:15:14 am
I do.

We won. Moral victory. I'm proud. Look at what it takes to "beat" us! And it isn't even fair and square lol

I remember it too, and to be honest when I think on it most of the most enjoyable moments supporting LFC under Klopp haven't been the trophies.

Barcelona 4-0 was better than the final

City in the quarters in 2018 was better than winning the Carabao, etc..

It really isn't all about the trophies, people need to get over it it a bit, its not like we as fans get a medal ffs.

Klopp's quote about enjoying the journeyis ignored by a lot it seems
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18086 on: Today at 11:20:26 am »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 11:14:34 am
No one remembers being close to winning in the footballing world  so it doesn't matter.  Last year we threw games against average teams like:  Brentford, Leicester, Brighton because of our lackluster midfield. Winning one of those games would've made us champions.

No it wouldnt.

The season doesnt play out exactly like it did if we didnt drop points in those matches.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18087 on: Today at 11:27:15 am »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 11:14:34 am
No one remembers being close to winning in the footballing world  so it doesn't matter.  Last year we threw games against average teams like:  Brentford, Leicester, Brighton because of our lackluster midfield. Winning one of those games would've made us champions.
Why is it that almost every one of your posts is either putting Liverpool down, or bigging up the despotic state owned , sportswashing cheats?
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18088 on: Today at 11:27:21 am »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 11:03:29 am
They could've won more, if the Club was properly backed and before you accuse of being a City fan. Check out the r/Liverpool sub which one of the biggest football communities on reddit and a lot of people agree with this take.

 :duh ::)

Can only shake my head at the bloody mindedness, sheer entitlement, ignorance and general idiocy on display that the anonymity of the fecking Interweb has initiated and enabled even among some older supporters. I can only wonder how modern managers manage their social media inhabiting young charges these days.
Good Judgement Comes From Experience, Unfortunately Experience Comes From Bad Judgement.

Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18089 on: Today at 11:36:46 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 11:27:15 am
Why is it that almost every one of your posts is either putting Liverpool down, or bigging up the despotic state owned , sportswashing cheats?

City are our main rivals of course people bring them out. Why would I bring up a finished team like United to the conversation ?
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18090 on: Today at 11:39:02 am »
Quote from: The_Nomad on Today at 11:27:21 am
:duh ::)

Can only shake my head at the bloody mindedness, sheer entitlement, ignorance and general idiocy on display that the anonymity of the fecking Interweb has initiated and enabled even among some older supporters. I can only wonder how modern managers manage their social media inhabiting young charges these days.



The Liverpool sub on reddit isn't even that toxic like Twitter, no one there is asking the club to be like City. It's just a lot of people are angry right now about the state of the midfield and honestly can you blame them ?
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18091 on: Today at 11:41:21 am »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 11:36:46 am
City are our main rivals of course people bring them out. Why would I bring up a finished team like United to the conversation ?
Abu Dhabi City?
They are not rivals in any true sense of the word.
Theyre just the cheats we are having to compete against.
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18092 on: Today at 11:42:16 am »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 11:39:02 am


The Liverpool sub on reddit isn't even that toxic like Twitter, no one there is asking the club to be like City. It's just a lot of people are angry right now about the state of the midfield and honestly can you blame them ?

You can want a midfielder whilst remaining respectful to what the current Players have achieved.
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.
