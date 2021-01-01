

Utd and Everton are the object lessons that show that just spending lots of money achieves nothing.





Of course throwing money at a situation such as we are now facing isnt necessarily the answer Ghostie but I do have to say that my own take on this has changed in the past week or so. Initially this was because of Jurgens own ambiguous comments last week about his own stance on our midfield issues. But then we had the latest Naby Keita injury which must have had even Jurgen rolling his eyes to the heavens (imagine Shanks with that one !!! ) immediately followed by the lameness of our midfield at Old Trafford.It surely must leave even the most patient Red with the realisation that we simply do not have the midfield reliability we need due to these ongoing injury problems to tackle the rigorous demands this season is about to unleash on us.I strongly suspect Jurgens stance may well have undergone something of a change, too, in the light of all this. He will definitely not want this season to be a transitional one following on from the incredible highs of last season when we won a double, were effectively cheated out of a treble by VAR decisions that were at best farcical and were then denied another Champions League only by a quite astonishing goalkeeping display.So Jurgen will not want to follow such an astounding season with sort of meek performance/result levels we are currently turning in due in the main to a depleted squad.So, in essence, I no longer see this as a case of us not being able to afford to sign a reliable, high calibre midfielder but rather that we can not afford not to sign one if we seriously wish to retain the chance of maintaining the sort of performance and result levels to which we have grown accustomed under Jurgen.