Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,559
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18040 on: Yesterday at 07:47:21 pm »
Quote from: Antonio Chigurh on Yesterday at 07:34:34 pm
  It doesn't make sense to me, but I really do think that if
we had the exact same squad but just spent twice as
much on it, some fans would be a lot happier. Money
spent seems to be the only criteria worth considering.
  I also find it a little insulting to Klopp that people think
he's hard done by. He's been here for nigh on seven years
and signed four different contacts with FSG, the last as
recently as April, if you sitting at home think you have figured
out how they operate it''s safe to say Klopp will have too.
I mean, do you  think they tell him there's money to spend
before he signs an extension only to renege on it over and
over again, and he keeps falling for it?
Well said. It's nuts isn't it?

For a first post that's a belter. Stick around and post often!
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Offline redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,806
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18041 on: Yesterday at 07:50:26 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 07:37:33 pm

Ok mate everything is brilliant we dont now have an ageing midfield keita and ox will be fit next week and on once they are fit keita ox and firmino will extend there contracts milner Henderson and Thiagos ages will drop and FSG are brilliant is that what you want.
Well, you said "I can't work it out". Maybe if you included wages, it would make a bit more sense.
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Online Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,559
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18042 on: Yesterday at 07:52:57 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 07:47:13 pm
Where did I say spend stupid amounts did it say that in there because I must have missed it, what I would like it to at least compete in the transfer market when we obviously need to and if you dont think we need to spec savers is open on Saturday.
Why bring Man Utd and their spend into it then? We are never going to operate in that kind of way, not under these owners.

I've got no particular love of FSG. I'm with Klopp all the way. But FSG have been totally clear and consistent about how they will operate and what their ownership will entail. They aren't what many of you want them to be, and they won't ever be.  So I think some need to make peace with that.

"Pope turns out to be Catholic, who could have known?" says man who expected Pope not to be Catholic
"Football is a nice game without you, but with you its the best game in the world"
Jurgen Klopp

"Giving absolutely everything doesn't mean you get anything... but its the only chance to get something
Jurgen Klopp

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,324
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18043 on: Yesterday at 07:53:13 pm »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Yesterday at 06:48:38 pm
He is reported to be ill not injured and there are reports of him abroad. There was also a mystery of him being injured last season with a scratched eye, I said before the lad needs to knuckle down. He hasn't progressed since he came on the scene and although he hasn't had many chances he needs to take his chance with both feet.

No he was reported to have a thigh injury and was set to be out 2-4 weeks. If he returns after the everton game - that will be 4 weeks.
Offline Redric1970

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 885
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18044 on: Yesterday at 07:59:33 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:52:57 pm
Why bring Man Utd and their spend into it then? We are never going to operate in that kind of way, not under these owners.

I've got no particular love of FSG. I'm with Klopp all the way. But FSG have been totally clear and consistent about how they will operate and what their ownership will entail. They aren't what many of you want them to be, and they won't ever be.  So I think some need to make peace with that.

"Pope turns out to be Catholic, who could have known?" says man who expected Pope not to be Catholic

I hope Im completely wrong and this turns out brilliantly as it usually does under
Klopp but I called our issues before the season started as I say I hope Im wrong but only time will tell.
Offline MPowerYNWA

  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 337
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18045 on: Yesterday at 08:04:11 pm »
I cannot get my head round why a team that nearly won the quadruple last season, cannot afford to buy a player beyond financing it with other player sales.

We lost a season because of the defensive crisis and reluctance to buy players. Well lose another season now due to reluctance to spend on a midfielder. All fine saying wait for next season, but then other key players will be a year older etc.
Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,984
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18046 on: Yesterday at 08:38:37 pm »
Two seasons ago we gambled with our champions league participation, and dodged a bullet.
I would say the competition for top four is much stronger now.
Surely with the fact that two of the available midfielders are older and not strangers to injury, we must act now.
We can't put ourselves in the same position and clearly we need  new midfielders in the not to distant future anyway.
Offline Redric1970

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 885
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18047 on: Yesterday at 09:44:23 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 07:50:26 pm
Well, you said "I can't work it out". Maybe if you included wages, it would make a bit more sense.

Cant beat a bit of sarcasm
Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,106
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18048 on: Yesterday at 10:10:13 pm »
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Yesterday at 08:04:11 pm
I cannot get my head round why a team that nearly won the quadruple last season, cannot afford to buy a player beyond financing it with other player sales.

We lost a season because of the defensive crisis and reluctance to buy players. Well lose another season now due to reluctance to spend on a midfielder. All fine saying wait for next season, but then other key players will be a year older etc.

The  is the following:

the team almost won the quadruple, how could you possibly improve it without spending huge amounts on someone who will spend loads of time on the bench-

the team is ageing, lets find younger players who will be the next top player before theyre established

Offline MPowerYNWA

  • No new LFC topics
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 337
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18049 on: Yesterday at 10:49:09 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 10:10:13 pm
The  is the following:

the team almost won the quadruple, how could you possibly improve it without spending huge amounts on someone who will spend loads of time on the bench-

the team is ageing, lets find younger players who will be the next top player before theyre established



Fairly easily - buy midfielders that can replace some of the existing guard.
Offline RedKenWah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18050 on: Yesterday at 11:00:53 pm »
The issue in my humble opinion is with James Milner; who has been absolutely fab the season, is not someone who can play multiple games in a row. Do it too often with him and he will unfortunately pick up an injury in relation to the hamstrings. If we lose him then that leaves pressure on Hendo and Fab and again injury wise play them too many times in a row and injury will strike.

We are severely depleted in the centre, Naby Keita isnt reliable enough to hedge bets with given his injury record and this apparent desire to leave and Ox well is injured. Then our backup to that are youngsters and whilst yes good to have them in there for them to be relied upon for a season is in all honesty asking for it.

For me and I know this aint the transfer thread but its simple, we do need to bring someone in to support it, otherwise we face a season of severe destabilisation and which off the back of going for the quad would seem absolutely barking to take 2/3/10 steps back from that. Have to throw money at this, we have to have a replacement for Milner after this season plus well need one for Ox whom it would be bonkers if the club to offer him a contract extension and we will need one for Keita
Offline riismeister

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,696
  • Onwards and upwards
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18051 on: Yesterday at 11:16:37 pm »
As soon as Liverpool has a bit of poor form and injury issues the net spend brigade shows up in droves like clockwork.
Offline Redric1970

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 885
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18052 on: Yesterday at 11:23:22 pm »
Quote from: riismeister on Yesterday at 11:16:37 pm
As soon as Liverpool has a bit of poor form and injury issues the net spend brigade shows up in droves like clockwork.

So do the pro FSG theres nothing to see move along brigade, I hope your right and Im wrong
Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,984
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18053 on: Yesterday at 11:47:33 pm »
Quote from: riismeister on Yesterday at 11:16:37 pm
As soon as Liverpool has a bit of poor form and injury issues the net spend brigade shows up in droves like clockwork.
Most people thought we needed a midfielder before the season even started,  the results don't change that.
Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,390
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18054 on: Today at 01:27:24 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 07:43:42 pm

Utd and Everton are the object lessons that show that just spending lots of money achieves nothing.


Of course throwing money at a situation such as we are now facing isnt necessarily the answer Ghostie but I do have to say that my own take on this has changed in the past week or so. Initially this was because of Jurgens own ambiguous comments last week about his own stance on our midfield issues. But then we had the latest Naby Keita injury which must have had even Jurgen rolling his eyes to the heavens (imagine Shanks with that one !!!  ) immediately followed by the lameness of our midfield at Old Trafford.

It surely must leave even the most patient Red with the realisation that we simply do not have the midfield reliability we need due to these ongoing injury problems to tackle the rigorous demands this season is about to unleash on us.

I strongly suspect Jurgens stance may well have undergone something of a change, too, in the light of all this. He will definitely not want this season to be a transitional one following on from the incredible highs of last season when we won a double, were effectively cheated out of a treble by VAR decisions that were at best farcical and were then denied another Champions League only by a quite astonishing goalkeeping display.

So Jurgen will not want to follow such an astounding season with sort of meek performance/result levels we are currently turning in due in the main to a depleted squad.

So, in essence, I no longer see this as a case of us not being able to afford to sign a reliable, high calibre midfielder but rather that we can not afford not to sign one if we seriously wish to retain the chance of maintaining the sort of performance and result levels to which we have grown accustomed under Jurgen.
Online johnathank

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 3
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Liverpool's Midfield
« Reply #18055 on: Today at 02:13:37 am »
Quote from: sattapaartridge on Yesterday at 05:20:29 pm
I'm not saying we miss Wijnaldum, it was time for him to be refreshed with new blood, and it didnt happen.
Well Ill say it - we miss Wijnaldum. A rare transfer that didnt work out for any of the three parties.
